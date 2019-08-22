The Policy Market - Congress Eyes Vaping

Welcome to The Policy Market - Seeking Alpha's presentation of today’s top policy-related news stories with potential market impact. Follow this account and turn the e-mail alert on to receive this article in your inbox each morning before the market open.

Pallone wants answers on vaping

The New Jersey Congressman is chairman of the House Commerce Committee, and he's written a letter to the bosses of JUUL Labs (JUUL), Reynolds America (NYSE:BTI), and Fontem Ventures (OTCQX:IMBBY, OTCQX:IMBBF), among others. He's concerned about "mysterious" vaping-related illnesses recently reported by the CDC, as well as how marketing practices are promoting e-cig use by minors.

Trump walks back tax cut talk

The president earlier this week said he was considering tax relief in the form of indexing capital gains for inflation. He also said a temporary payroll tax cut had been under discussion in the White House. Speaking yesterday, however, he said the economy is plenty strong, and not in need of a tax cut (though he's continuing to advocate for easier monetary policy).