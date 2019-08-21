Awilco Drilling: A Look At Q2 Results

Awilco Drilling (OTCPK:AWLCF) has recently presented its second-quarter earnings report, upsetting the market with semi-sub WilPhoenix contract status update and sending the company's shares down. Awilco is an interesting case of a company whose value is mostly in its newbuild order of two harsh-environment rigs - let's look at what's going on with the company in more detail.

Awilco reported revenue of $10.4 million and a net loss of $0.4 million for the second quarter of 2019. With one rig out of two working, the company generated operating cash flow of $3.5 million. The bad news is that WilPhoenix is set to end its job with Shell (RDS.A) this year as per the earnings call: "It now seems very clear that we will end this program in the beginning of November this year". Previously, WilPhoenix was expected to work until late Q1 2020.

Unfortunately, the UK segment of the North Sea where WilPhoenix operates continues to show seasonality, so the next job will likely come no sooner than the end of Q1 2020 - beginning of Q2 2020. For Awilco, this will mean no revenue which looks optically horrendous but does not change the big picture - the company will have to raise cash to finance its newbuilds in the future anyway, and the biggest driver for the price of its shares is the outlook for the Norwegian North Sea market for which its newbuilds are built - not the UK North Sea market where WilPhoenix operates. That said, losing a cash-positive rig for a few months is certainly not a favorable development for Awilco's balance sheet.

Source: Awilco Q2 2019 presentation

Awilco is optimistic on current dayrate developments in Norway for modern assets:

In Norway, we see that dayrates are increasing […] we've seen fixtures there about 300, and we believe they will continue to be in the 300 up to 400 area in the near future when the next fixtures are being made".

The sell-off which was driven by negative market sentiment towards the whole offshore drilling sector and also by bad news on WilPhoenix's employment has brought Awilco shares to a market capitalization of about $120 million. With $85 million invested as installment payments for the newbuilds and $42 million of cash at the end of the second quarter, the market is assigning zero value for Awilco's newbuild order at a favorable price, zero value to Awilco's WilPhoenix and stacked WilHunter, and zero value for the company as a working organization.

Newbuilds are set to be delivered in March 2021 and March 2022. The company has already opened its office in Norway this month and will start actively marketing the rigs once it is ready. As per the earnings call, the company will start a big recruitment campaign for the first rig in the next year. In my opinion, the Norwegian North Sea market for top rigs is looking good and will look even better in 2021-2022, so Awilco is well-positioned to find jobs for its rigs.

As the first rig was ordered in 2018 and the financing structure calls for 10% of $425 million to be paid after 24 months, Awilco will have to come up with $42.5 million in 2020. That's roughly the amount of cash on the balance sheet at the end of the second quarter, so the company will have to get additional financing. However, I do not see it as a major problem - this is small money by industry standards.

From a nearer-term point of view, Awilco shares will continue to be heavily influenced by the general sentiment towards offshore drilling companies. I believe that the company is undervalued at this point, but when the market will be ready to adjust the company's valuation to the upside remains to be seen.

