Monster Beverage: Buy For The Global Growth

Shares of Monster Beverage Corp. (MNST) are down 11.20% since peaking on July 03, 2019, and in my opinion, the shares of this maker of energy drink beverages are a compelling buy at current price levels. The company has a strong history of generating consistent earnings growth, and the future growth ratios point to continued growth over the next 12 months. I lay out my bullish argument for the company by reviewing some pertinent fundamental and technical aspects of the stock.

Momentum Growth Quotient

My Momentum Growth Quotient (MGQ) plays a critical part when it comes to determining if I'm going to go long or short a stock. Generally, I only want to go long a stock with an MGQ higher than that of the S&P 100, and I want to go short a stock with an MGQ lower than that of the index (for a more detailed explanation of how I calculate the MGQ, please see my blog post).

As of the end of July 2019, the MGQ for the S&P 100 was 9.11.

The current MGQ for MNST stands at 15.32, which implies a 68.19% higher growth rate compared to the S&P 100. This tells us that MNST has strong future growth potential and is a good candidate for a long position.

Financial Snapshot

Let's dig a little deeper into the financial data to get a better feel for how the company has performed on certain fundamental metrics and what these numbers imply for future growth.

Caveat Lector: I am a Quant Trader - that is, I seek to understand market behavior by using mathematical and statistical modeling, measurement, and research. So, you won't find much qualitative analysis in my work or in my trading process. The goal is to identify optimum entry points for trades based on my quantitative model and execute those trades as effectively as possible.

The Past

During the past 12 months, the average EBITDA per Share Growth Rate of Monster Beverage was 13.40% per year. During the past 3 years, the average EBITDA per Share Growth Rate was 21.60% per year. During the past 5 years, the average EBITDA per Share Growth Rate was 15.80% per year. During the past 10 years, the average EBITDA per Share Growth Rate was 20.10% per year (GuruFocus). This is a management team that has a proven track record of generating exceptional earnings growth over the long term.

The Future

Knowing how a company has performed in the past is important in order to evaluate management's past record in running the business. But more important to us is how profitable the company will be in the future because we are investing going forward, not backward. And, it's the forward-looking metrics that should really get you excited about MNST.

I like to use two measuring sticks to gauge the future growth potential for companies: Forward P/E and forward rate of return.

I prefer to use the forward P/E ratio (current stock's price over its "expected" earnings per share) rather than historical P/E to gauge a company's expected future earnings power. A high forward P/E ratio means that investors are anticipating higher growth in the future and are willing to pay more for future earnings - momentum investing is all about following the trend (perceived or real).

MNST has a forward P/E of 28.25 compared to a 16.99 forward P/E for the S&P 100. The forward P/E for MNST is a higher than that of the index, suggesting that the markets are expecting a market growth rate for the company that is higher than that of the broader markets.

The forward rate of return for a stock (created by Donald Yacktman) is one of my favorite quotients for gauging the market's expectation for future growth for a company. Yacktman defines forward rate of return as the normalized free cash flow yield plus real growth plus inflation. In simple terms, the forward rate of return can be thought of as the return that investors buying the stock today can expect from it in the future.

The forward rate of return for MNST stands at 18.91%. This implies that an investor buying the stock today should expect an 18.91% return over the next 12 months. The average forward rate of return for the S&P 100 as of the end of December was at 7.90%, so MNST has an implied potential rate of return that's 2.39x greater than that of the index.

The risk inherent in the forward rate of return is that the calculation is reliable only if the company can grow at the same rate in the future as it did in the past. If the growth rate falters, the projected returns will not materialize. But we are willing to accept this risk as part of the difficult process of forecasting earnings and growth momentum.

Technical Snapshot

As per my ChartMasterPro Daily Trading Model, there's a high probability of a rally to the $62.00 level from here, which would equate to a gain of around 7% for the shares.

The shares closed higher after the company released earnings on August 7, but then drifted lower over the following five trading days. Shares found buying support at the $56.00 level. Shares broke above their 9-day WMA, and now look ready to move higher. My momentum bars are still bearish but moving higher and are on the verge of breaking bullish.

The shares have enough bullish momentum to buy call options now, even though my momentum bars are not yet bullish.

For investors who wish to buy the shares, I believe that an entry point at the current share price offers more upside reward than downside risk over the next three months. For longer-term investors, I believe MNST is a solid addition to any growth portfolio over the next 12 months.

Relative Strength

When looking for companies to invest in, I like to find management teams that have outperformed their peers in the same industry with regard to growing earnings, running the company efficiently, and generating higher-than-average returns for shareholders.

Management Effectiveness

MNST Industry Gross Margin TTM 58.81% 44.79% Operating Profit Margin TTM 33.70% 7.32% Net Profit Margin TTM 26.66% 5.54% Return on Equity - TTM 26.17% 9.18%

This is a company that's posting much higher profit margins than its peers, with a management team that's very good in turning revenue into earnings, and generating higher returns on equity than its competitors. The price drop in the shares over the last month presents an excellent opportunity to initiate a position in MNST.

Strong Global Growth Potential

Before I focus on what I believe will be the strongest catalyst for the share price going forward, let's take a quick look at the company's quarter over quarter financial performance.

As stated in the company's Q2 2019 Earnings Call, the company posted healthy growth numbers for the quarter: net sales were $1.1 billion, up 8.7% from $1.02 billion in the second quarter of 2018, but without foreign currency negative headwinds, net sales for the quarter would have been up 11.2%; net income was $292.5 million in the 2019 second quarter, compared to the net income of $270.1 million in the 2018 second quarter, an increase of 8.3%; and cash and cash equivalents amounted to $888.3 million at June 30, 2019, compared to $637.5 million at December 31, 2018. So, net sales, net income, and cash are all growing in the right direction, showing a strong growth trajectory on a year-over-year basis.

Although North America and Europe are currently the largest markets for energy drinks, Asia Pacific is the fastest growing region for sales of these drinks and is expected to grow into the largest market for energy drinks over next seven years.

And it's in the Asia Pacific and South American markets that MNST posted the highest net sales growth rates for the quarter: in Asia Pacific, net sales in the second quarter increased 35.1% in dollars and 41.5% in local currencies over the same period in 2018.

In Japan, net sales in the quarter increased 33.5% in dollars and 37.8% in local currency. In South Korea, net sales increased 38.8% in dollars and 48.6% in local currency as compared to the same quarter in 2018.

In Latin America, including Mexico and the Caribbean, net sales in the second quarter increased 22.9% in dollars and 34.7% in local currencies over the same period in 2018.

In Brazil, net sales in the quarter increased by a whopping 97.7% in dollars and increased 126.8% in local currency.

With the global energy drinks market expected to reach USD 83.4 billion by 2024, growing at a CAGR of 7.1% to 2024, MNST is well positioned to ride and benefit this market growth to higher revenue and net sales going forward.

As CEO Rodney Sacks stated in the earnings call:

Retail sales statistics from many countries around the world demonstrate that the energy category is continuing to grow, and that Monster is generally growing ahead of the category.

At the current price, the shares offer investors an excellent opportunity to buy into the company for future earnings growth at a discount.

Conclusion

When I go long a stock, I want to invest in a company that provides superior future growth potential, but I also want to time the entry into any position to try to maximize my return.

So, I use fundamental analysis to identify shares with a strong future growth rate, and then I apply technical analysis to identify ideal entry points.

In my opinion, MNST will soon be an attractive buy at these levels from both a fundamental and technical perspective.

