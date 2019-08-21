Broken Blue Chip Manulife Financial Corp. Set To Rise

Manulife Financial Corporation has done poorly since the financial crisis of 2007-2008, underperforming other Canadian financial companies by a wide margin and leaving long-term investors exasperated.

Manulife Financial Corp. (MFC) is a Canada-domiciled insurance company with life insurance and wealth management operations in Canada, the U.S., Japan, Hong Kong, and China. Manulife successfully de-mutualized and became a publicly listed company on September 24, 1999.

Manulife is one of 42 of the S&P/TSX 60 companies - an index of 60 of the largest companies in Canada - that are interlisted on both the Canadian and U.S. exchanges. In the case of Manulife, it is dual-listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSE), where its average daily trading volume is 4.1 million, and the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), where it trades an average of 2.01 million shares per day, for a trading volume differential ratio of 1.9.

Given the higher trading volume on the TSX and the fact that the company reports its financial results in Canadian dollars, I have used the Toronto Stock Exchange and Canadian currency in this article, unless otherwise noted.

Before I flesh out the investment thesis for Manulife, first a brief description of the firm. Manulife Financial Corporation is a financial services company and the largest of the three major Canadian life insurers by market capitalization, ahead of Sun Life and Great-West Life. The insurer has a market-leading 33% share in the Canadian insurance market. It provides financial protection and wealth management products and services to individual and group customers in Canada, the United States, and Asia.

Manulife Financial Corporation Toronto headquarters. Source: Google Images

Manulife markets through the brand name Manulife Financial in Canada and Asia and primarily through the brand name John Hancock in the United States. The insurer is a leading global provider of financial protection and wealth management products and services to personal and business clients, as well as asset management services to institutional customers. Its principal operations are in Canada, the United States, and Asia.

The company maintains a conservative dividend payout ratio of 34%. Meanwhile, business is growing steadily across its regions and segments and the return on equity is forecast to be 12.5% this year. Manulife has delivered annual dividend increases averaging 10% per year since 2014. It is difficult to find a relatively safe investment with an attractive valuation, a 4.58% dividend yield and solid long-term growth prospects, backed by thematic secular tailwinds. The benefits of investing in high-quality stocks with above-average yields, good growth prospects and trading at an attractive valuation are well known to long-term investors.

MFC is a progressive, forward-thinking company - particularly among the famously conservative Canadian insurers - but the insurer's stock has had a bumpy ride to nowhere for more than 10 years now. The former stock-market darling has performed poorly since the Financial Crisis, underperforming the Big Five Canadian banks by a wide margin and leaving long-term investors exasperated.

During the 2008-09 financial crisis, the share price of Manulife stock plunged by more than half. From their peak in October 2007, Manulife shares are down 52%, without factoring in dividends. Compare this performance with the biggest banks: Royal Bank of Canada is up 63% from its pre-crisis high in 2007 and Toronto-Dominion Bank is up nearly 90%. The shares of all of the Big Five domestic banks are higher, suggesting that a business model based on lending money may be more resilient than one that relies on selling insurance and mutual funds.

If you had invested in Manulife five years ago, as the North American economic recovery was gaining momentum - a fine backdrop for most companies - you would have earned almost nothing. Interest rate increases, which are supposed to light up insurance profits, failed to gain much traction.

Manulife's share price rose nearly fivefold between 2000 and 2007, soon after it demutualized, emerging as a dynamic global force during a period of industry consolidation. Now cut to the disappointment: Life insurance has lost some of its importance with consumers, tighter financial regulations are raising operating costs, and persistently low rates are eating into the profit margins. Manulife has made acquisitions that have not panned out. The actuarial assumptions that underpin the insurers' operations can be black boxes. Insurers are difficult to analyze.

Manulife, which uses its insurance premiums to invest in stocks and other financial instruments, saw its July-September third-quarter 2008 profit halved, falling to $510 million, or $0.33 a share, from $1.07 billion, or $0.70 a share, a year earlier.

The insurer's revenue from insurance premiums held up decently in that same third quarter of 2008 - up 20% to reach $5.86 billion in the three-month period; however, the firm's investment income fell 23% at the same time, slumping to $1.75 billion. Worse yet, the realized and unrealized gains on its investments turned from a positive $834 million in the third quarter of 2007 to a loss of $3.15 billion in the 2008 third quarter.

The strain on Manulife's capital reserves alarmed the Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions (OSFI), the independent federal government agency that regulates and supervises the more than 400 federally regulated financial institutions (including all banks and insurance companies in Canada) to ensure that they are in sound financial condition and that life insurers can meet their commitments to policyholders.

OSFI turned up the heat on Manulife during the 2008-09 financial crisis, which was triggered in part by the collapse of the world's biggest life insurer, American International Group, Inc. That debacle and the meltdown in the Japanese insurance industry in the 1990s exposed the vulnerability of life insurers to market swings. When stock markets and real estate markets plunge, the value of assets on insurers' balance sheets eventually does too. But their long-term liabilities remain.

A high capital ratio indicates the long-term ability to pay insurance claims. The capital ratio is set by OSFI and measured using the Minimum Continuing Capital and Surplus Requirements (MCCSR) guideline. The MCCSR compares an insurer's available capital to the capital required by regulators. The bare minimum MCCSR is 120%, but OSFI does not like to see it dip below 200%.

As markets collapsed in 2008, Manulife's MCCSR ratio sank below that threshold, setting off alarm bells, which put significant pressure on Manulife Chief Executive Officer at the time, Dominic D'Alessandro, who had been CEO since 1994. D'Alessandro was due to retire the following May, after 15 years at the helm, during which he had transformed Manulife into a financial services behemoth to rival the Big Five banks in Canada, and oversaw its growth to achieve the rank of the fifth-largest life insurer in the world.

In December 2008, Manulife hurriedly issued $2.3 billion worth of new common shares, severely diluting existing shareholders. The following August, three months after D'Alessandro stepped down as CEO, his successor, Donald Guloien, outraged shareholders again by slashing the company's dividend by half, and then issuing another $2.5 billion worth of shares in November! To this day, Manulife has never fully recovered from this.

Now, 10 years later, Manulife shares are still mired far below their pre-crisis highs. An economic climate and other factors including low interest rates, North America's aging population, the millennial population cohort that generally eschews traditional life-insurance products, and tougher new accounting rules have all presented headwinds to Manulife's results, making it challenging for the insurer to earn a decent profit on its traditional products. The company has never fully shaken off the hangover from its blistering expansion under D'Alessandro.

But Manulife's low stock valuation is raising hopes among analysts and investors that Manulife is a bargain, poised to regain some affection from the market. Manulife made a number of "Top Stocks" lists for 2019. And the company now has a dynamic new leader in Roy Gori, who believes the insurer has the right strategy for winning back investors. The Australian gained the top job at Manulife as president and CEO of the company in October 2017. Mr. Gori doesn't expect to turn Manulife's stock performance around overnight. The insurance and asset management giant's chief executive says he is pleased with the progress the company has made pursuing his strategic initiatives, such as rolling out consumer-friendly and cost-saving technology, and the redeployment of capital into higher-return businesses.

"Headwinds are par for the course," Mr. Gori said in a lengthy interview with BNN Bloomberg. "I remain very confident that as we continue to deliver and execute against the priorities that we have set, that we are going to see the stock price reflect the true value of the company."

If you push aside the brain-numbing actuarial science, the insurance business is actually straightforward. Customers who want to protect themselves financially against illness or death pay premiums to insurance companies. The companies invest the money-largely in government and corporate bonds-so that they can meet their obligations to policyholders down the road. However, low interest rates have diminished the yields on bonds, which comprise 51% of Manulife's asset mix. Even today, following a succession of rate hikes since 2017, the Bank of Canada's overnight rate sits at just 1.75%, versus 4.5% in 2007. The prospect of low investment returns influences insurers' liabilities and it weighs heavily on their profits.

In 2007, Manulife generated operating income of $6.7-billion; in 2017, its operating income was 30% lower, at about $4.7-billion. Over the same 10-year period, profit margins declined from 19.4% to just 8.4%.

The wealth management business, which is a natural fit with insurance, has its challenges, too. The popularity of ETFs, which generally track indexes at a fraction of the cost of mutual funds, are forcing money managers across the wealth management spectrum to cut their fees to stay competitive. Asset managers are struggling to hold onto assets as ETFs continue to capture consumer investment dollars.

Canada's biggest insurer is piling up capital and continues to face analysts' questions about when it might use its cash pile for large acquisitions. Mr. Gori tried to temper analysts' expectation on Manulife's Q2 2019 results conference call on August 8th, saying, "We don't need inorganic opportunities to deliver on the company's earnings goals. We want to make sure that we are not just making acquisitions for the sake of doing a transaction."

For Manulife, it hasn't been an easy road since the post-crisis days of 2009, when over-exposure to interest rates and equities forced the firm to shore up capital through measures that included cutting the quarterly dividend in half.

The Manulife that Mr. Gori inherited is far less sensitive to interest rates and equity markets than it was then. As CEO, Mr. Gori has already led the company to capture more than two-thirds of a pledge he made last year to free up $5 billion from underperforming "legacy businesses" by 2022, through a combination of stronger accountability, cost management, and new strategic opportunities.

There is no doubt that Mr. Gori is facing challenges at Manulife. He must reassure investors - who were alarmed by Manulife's deep troubles during the financial crisis - that the insurer can still thrive.

And he is saddled with John Hancock Financial Services Inc., the Boston-based insurer that Manulife bought for $15-billion in 2004 with tremendous fanfare. The acquisition briefly made Manulife the most valuable Canadian company, based on the total value of its shares.

But John Hancock has since become a burden, with longer lifespans and rising healthcare costs dragging on the performance of the insurer's long-term care business. A number of analysts believe that the division should be jettisoned - and the fact that it hasn't been divested is raising concerns that no one wants it.

Today's Manulife is radically different than what it was prior to the financial crisis. Its sensitivity to interest-rate fluctuations is a fraction of what it was 10 years ago. And through hedging, its sensitivity to stock-market volatility is half of what it was.

Mr. Gori is also betting big on Asia, where the middle class is growing fast. He expects that Manulife's 120-year history in the region, along with the fact that it already operates in 12 markets there, gives the company a competitive advantage that will drive a larger share of the company's profits within five years.

In North America, Mr. Gori is pushing for greater efficiency. And he is controlling spending - Manulife's second-quarter growth in expenses was 3%, which is half the five-year average. He is also investing in technology - the insurance business, he said, is stuck in the dark ages. And, as mentioned, he is freeing up at least $5 billion in the capital by moving out of underperforming areas. Last November, Manulife announced agreements to release capital, in keeping with its previously announced strategy. This included reinsuring substantially all of Manulife's legacy U.S. payout annuities businesses.

Mr. Gori has stated that: "For Manulife, first and foremost, we want to improve our debt metrics and we also want to continue share buybacks." The insurer has repurchased 50 million of its own shares in the past three quarters and announced on February 19th that it would boost its buyback program, which runs until this November, from 40 million shares to 99 million shares, or about 5% of the company's shares outstanding. The insurer believes that the purchase of its common stock at current market prices is an appropriate investment by Manulife since, in its view, recent market prices do not reflect the underlying value of Manulife's business.

Continuing to have a Normal Course Issuer Bid (NCIB) in place provides Manulife with the flexibility to purchase common shares as part of its capital management strategy, which is designed to maintain healthy regulatory capital ratios and, at the same time, generating shareholder value.

But whether these will be enough to bring back investors - who have been waiting since the financial crisis for shares to regain their pre-crisis heights - he has no delusions.

Q2 2019 Financial Results: Little Noise and Few Surprises

Manulife reported second quarter fiscal year 2019 financial results on August 7th, after the close of markets. The insurer is delivering on its promises - reporting results with little noise and overcoming challenging macro conditions.

Total revenues surged to $22.22 billion, including $8.7 billion from premiums-up from $13.7 billion, including $8.75 billion in premiums in the prior year's second quarter. Overall, new business climbed 16.5% to $479 million, including a 9% increase in Asia to $364 million, unchanged at $65 million in Canada, and $50 million in the U.S., up from $12 million in the prior year.

Source: Manulife Financial Q2 2019 Financial Results news release

Manulife achieved solid core earnings and net income in the second quarter. Net income soared to $1.45 billion, on growth in new business in Asia. This equates to 73¢ per diluted share, up about from 61¢ per share a year earlier when it earned $1.27 billion and a penny above the average of analysts' profit forecasts for the company.

I expect to see continued solid core earnings growth in 2019 and 2020 off strong fundamentals in Manulife's base businesses. Specifically, I expect core earnings growth of 6% in both 2019 and 2020-largely driven by insurance and wealth management growth in Manulife's Asia division.

Source: Manulife IR website

Manulife delivered strong growth in the new business value of 14% in the second quarter. Net flows were neutral in the quarter, which was largely in line with the prior year and a significant improvement from the prior quarter. And the company maintained substantial financial flexibility with a Life Insurance Capital Adequacy Test (LICAT) ratio of 144% and a leverage ratio of 26.4%.

Source: Manulife IR website

From a business segment perspective, better than expected earnings were driven by the Corporate division and Asia. Manulife reported solid results from its Asian business and healthy levels of capital, above regulatory minimums, with $25-billion in capital more than required.

Manulife's Asian results were good and I expect still better earnings growth from the world's most populous continent in 2020, including benefits from Manulife's Corporate Owned Life Insurance (COLI) sales in Japan. I expect lower new business gains in the second half of 2019, with a gradual improvement through 2020 from improved COLI sales. I am conservatively forecasting Asia earnings growth of about 5% in 2019, climbing to about 10% in 2020.

Excluding "core" investment gains, Manulife reported a core loss of $114 million versus analysts' consensus estimate of a loss of $179 million estimate. Asia core earnings increased 12% year over year to $471 million, which was above analysts' consensus estimate of $429 million estimate, which I view positively.

The company's total annualized premium equivalent (APE) sales rose 9.2% to $1.36-billion. Canadian APE sales jumped 46% to $290-million, while in the United States it rose 19.4% to $154-million.

Core business in Asia increased 15% to $471 million, fell in Canada to $312 million and was relatively stable at $441 million in the U.S.

"We have continued to focus on executing our strategy, with capital released from portfolio optimization increasing to $3.7 billion," said Roy Gori. "We have also taken steps to further strengthen Manulife's long-term growth opportunity in Asia, including entering into an asset management joint venture agreement in India."

In the second quarter, Manulife made solid progress on its five priorities, including portfolio optimization, which continues to progress ahead of schedule and on initiatives which resulted in a capital benefit of approximately $400 million, including two reinsurance transactions on legacy life insurance blocks in the U.S. and an expanded segregated fund transfer program in Canada. The initiatives announced to date have cumulatively released $3.7 billion of capital and are expected to release a total of $4.3 billion once fully executed, representing 86% of the company's 2022 goal.

The insurer continues to manage costs aggressively to drive expense efficiency. As mentioned previously, MFC's expense discipline resulted in modest core expense growth of 3% year over year in the second quarter and just 1% in 2019 year to date. As a result, the company's expense efficiency ratio for the first half of 2019 improved to 51.2% from 51.6% in the same period last year. Expense efficiency initiatives continue to progress well. Updated estimates now project incremental savings of $400 million this year. When added to the $300 million that Manulife delivered in 2018, this brings MFC's 2019 cumulative pre-tax expense efficiencies to $700 million, leaving the insurer well-positioned to achieve $1 billion of pretax expense efficiencies by 2022. I believe there is still further opportunity to reduce risk and free up capital for redeployment.

During the quarter, Manulife further expanded its footprint in Asia by entering into a joint venture agreement to create a retail investment joint venture with Mahindra and Mahindra Financial Services Ltd., the asset management arm of Mahindra Finance, one of India's leading nonbank financial companies. Mahindra Finance, which is part of the Mahindra Group conglomerate, has more than five million customers and more than 1,300 offices across India.

Source: Manulife IR website

In Singapore, Manulife launched an end-to-end online insurance platform in collaboration with DBS Bank, which will enable customers to fulfill insurance needs on a self-serve basis. MFC's "bancassurance" deal with DBS will help the company increase sales and improve margins in Asia over time. Manulife paid $1.2 billion to Singapore's DBS Group Holdings for a 15-year partnership that will allow the insurer to sell products through the lender's Asian branch network. Manulife paid the amount upfront to the Singaporean bank.

The deal marked the end of Aviva Plc's longstanding arrangement with DBS. Both had been partners since 2001. Aviva was among the players competing for the new partnership that also included AIA Group Ltd and Prudential plc.

The bancassurance deal is the last major agreement of this kind available for insurers keen to tap into Asia's fast-growing insurance market.

Source: Google Images

Singapore and Hong Kong-two of DBS's strongest markets-are seen as profitable for insurers due to their status as Asia's main wealth management centers and an aging population.

According to Swiss Re research, Singapore is an under-penetrated market, with per capita life insurance premiums significantly lower than many other developed economies. Better growth in MFC's Asian business should also help MFC improve its core return on equity (ROE) over the medium-term.

Manulife's highest potential businesses performed well in the second quarter, delivering core earnings growth of 10% in the first half of the year and outpacing its other businesses. Overall, MFC's highest potential businesses continued to account for over half of total company core earnings in the first half of 2019.

Manulife's final priority is high-performing team, and its target is to achieve top quartile employee engagement compared to global financial services companies by 2022. In the second quarter, John Hancock was named to Forbes' first-ever ranking of America's Best Employers By State. And in the Philippines, where Manulife employs over 6,000 people, Manulife won the accolade - well, two accolades at the best employer awards held in June. In the U.S., we are piloting the use of virtual reality to bring our strategy to life and improve the onboarding experience for employees. We're also piloting its use to create a dynamic and engaging training process for our sales force to ensure that they have the right skill to execute on our priorities.

Early indications from MFC's annual actuarial review suggest a neutral impact to Q3 2019 earnings, including a neutral impact relating to the triennial review of its Long Term Care (LTC) business. For LTC specifically, the company expects reserve strengthening related to claims experience and morbidity assumption adjustments to be offset by progress on premium rate increases, impact of policyholder benefit reductions and reduced margins based on experience. Overall I view the update on the insurer's LTC business positively and I am beginning to see a reduction of the LTC book through reinsurance or outright sale as a significant catalyst for the stock.

Global Wealth and Asset Management experienced virtually nil netflows versus minus $1.3 billion last quarter. U.S. and "Other" reported combined net outflows of $1.8 billion versus $4.0 billion last quarter, but this was offset by net inflows of $1.7 billion in Asia, versus $0.6 billion last quarter. Overall, Global Wealth and Asset Management core earnings of $242 million were slightly better than analysts' consensus estimate of $234 million.

Manulife expects to achieve expense efficiencies of $400 million in 2019, which should largely fall to the bottom line. In addition to $300 million of expense reductions in 2018, this would put MFC ahead of its 2019 targeted reduction of $500 million and on track to achieve its $1 billion target by 2022.

Manulife's Capital position remained solid in the second quarter and share buybacks continued. Manulife's total Life Insurance Capital Adequacy Test (LICAT) capital ratios were stable quarter-over-quarter, coming in at 144% at the operating company and 133% at the holding company level, respectively. In addition, Manulife repurchased approximately nine million shares during the second quarter, net of shares issued under its dividend reinvestment plan (DRIP).

Investment Thesis

Manulife holds a favorable position in a number of key areas, including expected core earnings growth, a strong capital position, and a focus on growing its business in Asia and in wealth management. MFC trades at a notable discount to insurance and banking peers that I believe is too high relative to its individual risks and challenges.

Manulife has one standout feature that is drawing the attention of some investors: The stock looks exceptionally cheap, implying limited downside risk and significant upside potential if the company can continue to right the ship. Manulife shares trade at just 8.5 times reported profit, or about half what the price-to-earnings ratio was in 2007.

Manulife's price-to-book ratio is also well below what it was more than a decade ago when it was 2.58 in 2007. At the same time, Manulife's dividend yield is at a historically high level. The insurer, not a dividend powerhouse before, now yields an impressive 4.58%.

Why so inexpensive? Part of the answer is that there is a lack of confidence in profit growth and lingering concerns about Manulife's acquisition of John Hancock.

The bigger picture isn't pretty either. The S&P/TSX Composite Index remains volatile, which is weighing on sentiment toward insurers and asset managers. And although the Bank of Canada has raised its key interest rate from ultralow levels, further increases are on hold amid forecasts of slowing economic growth - a head fake for anyone who bet that profit-boosting rates for insurers were here to stay.

The idea that Manulife's prospects pale compared to its boom years are also weighing on sentiment. Second acts are rare. Between the start of 2000 and October 2007, Manulife's share price surged 391%, or 462% after factoring in rising dividends. That makes for tough comparisons. However, attractive valuation metrics are becoming impossible to ignore at a time when some performance metrics are improving.

Manulife is currently trading at 0.97x book value per share (BVPS), and at 0.88x analysts' consensus estimate for BVPS for 2020. My 12-month price target of $30 per share, supporting my Outperform rating, is based on a blend of 1.2x 2019-2020 analysts' estimated BVPS and a P/E multiple of 11.0x on analysts' consensus 2019 core EPS estimate. My target multiple is on the low end of the 11.0 to 12.0x range for the lifecos but generally in line with MFC's historical average forward P/E.

Manulife holds a favorable position in a number of key areas, including expected core earnings growth, a strong capital position, and a focus on growing its business in Asia and in wealth management. Manulife trades at a notable discount to its insurance and banking peers that is too high relative to its individual risks and challenges.

Business growth in Asia continues to be strong and new business gains from the resumption of COLI sales in Japan should improve over time. Manulife's bancassurance deal with DBS will help the company increase sales and improve margins in the region over time. Better growth in MFC's Asian business should also help MFC improve its core ROE over the medium-term.

Manulife has undertaken several initiatives to improve the capital efficiency of its legacy businesses, including sales of alternative long-duration assets and reinsurance transactions. MFC had achieved $300 million in expense savings by end of 2018 and remains on track to reach $700 million by end of 2019. This is on pace to deliver $1,000 million in savings by 2022.

I continue to have a Buy or Outperform rating on Manulife's shares. My Outperform rating is supported by the strong total return to my target price. MFC is currently trading at a 16% discount to the insurance sector and a 27% discount to the Canadian banks. At this time, I do not believe that MFC's valuation adequately captures the company's greater earnings stability, strong business momentum, progress on expenses, and legacy capital relief. The current valuation leaves upside, given ongoing optimization of Manulife's legacy business and efficiency initiatives.

Potential Risks to Stock Rating and Price Target

Risks to my price target and rating include persistently low interest rates, deteriorating equity markets, accuracy of actuarial assumptions, changes to accounting and regulatory rules, legal risks, unfavorable political and/or economic developments in Asia, and appreciation in the Canadian dollar.

Manulife is an acquisitive company, so another risk is acquisition/execution risk. In addition, Asia has a different landscape than the West, so there is the risk of unfavorable political and/or economic developments in Asia.

Closing Thoughts

