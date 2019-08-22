Frontier Communications Remains Uninvestable

The company continues to experience financial and operational deterioration and its management has yet to take control of things.

It seems like problems for Frontier Communications (FTR) and its shareholders just won't end. The telecom company posted yet another set of disappointing results earlier this month. The stock is down by about 30% over the past three weeks alone, but the downtrend may not be over yet. Given the telecom stalwart’s continued subscriber base erosion, lowering of EBITDA guidance once again and its ongoing revenue deterioration, I continue to believe that its shares could still head lower. Let’s take a closer look at it all.

Financial Deterioration

Let’s start by going over Frontier’s headline numbers first. Its Q2 revenue and adjusted EBITDA figures came in at $2.07 billion and $882 million respectively. These were more or less in-line with prior expectations– the Street’s forecasts and management’s guidance -- so there aren’t any red flags here. The company also incurred a goodwill impairment charge of $5.45 billion during the quarter but I had already warned investors in my last article, noting that something like this would happen in its Q2 earnings report.

The chart above highlights that its customer revenue continued to decline in Q2 across all services. A larger issue comes to light when we talk about guidance. The company’s management lowered their target for their ambitious cost savings program. They were initially forecasting $500 million in annualized adjusted EBITDA run-rate savings by 2020-end, but they reduced it to between $200 million and $250 million, citing operational difficulties and complexities. Daniel McCarthy of Frontier addressed this during the Q2 earnings call:

While we are ahead of plan in achieving the cost reduction targets of the transformation program, we anticipate greater challenges in achieving improvements in revenue and customer trends.

The impact?

Its management lowered its full year adjusted EBITDA guidance once again and they’re now forecasting the figure to come in between $3.35 billion and $3.42 billion, amounting to a mid-point guidance figure of $3.385 billion. I’ve updated my adjusted EBITDA tracker for Frontier in the table below.

Its management has proven once again that either they don’t fully understand the nature of challenges faced by their business or that they’ve been very aggressive with their financial forecasts. The situation is bad for shareholders either way.

Operational Deterioration

Unfortunately, for Frontier’s long-side investors at least, its deterioration isn’t limited just to its financial figures. Its latest set of Q2 results reveal that the telecom stalwart continues to face operational headwinds and that its turnaround is still not in sight.

Frontier Communications once again experienced rampant subscriber losses in its broadband segment, across copper, fiber and commercial properties. This was very disconcerting since the company has shifted its focus to increasing their competitiveness in fiber broadband. Dan McCarthy addressed their subscriber losses during the Q2 earnings call:

This represents a reversal of the improvement in copper broadband in the first quarter. In fiber, we were negatively impacted by seasonality, as well as the elimination of certain retention credits offered to customers in periods following the integration of the California, Texas and Florida properties.

Now, I’m not completely convinced about seasonal factors driving fiber broadband losses in the latest quarter. The chart above highlights that while Frontier’s subscriber losses intensified in Q2 FY19 on a year over year basis, the figure had actually improved in Q2 FY18. It’s hard to believe that operating dynamics for such a large enterprise, with an enterprise value of over $16.6 billion, would change in a matter of just one year.

But regardless of the justifications (or excuses?), the bottom-line remains that Frontier’s subscriber base erosion is still continuing. If this keeps on for a few more quarters, Frontier would be left with a significantly smaller customer base and its financials are bound to shrink further.

Here’s another look at its subscriber loss problem. Its churn rate rose to its highest level in two years. This is another indicator that highlights that Frontier’s management is yet to fully grasp the complexities of their business and take control of things. I believe investors need to ask themselves: is it worth it to be long on Frontier when its posting financial and operational deterioration across most sub-segments?

Questions on Capital Allocation

All this leads me to question the efficacy and viability of Frontier’s capex spending. The company spent $275 million in capital expenditures during Q2 which is more or less in-line with its historical levels. Its management noted:

Capital spending in the second quarter was $275 million. The focus areas of our capital spending remain consistent with prior quarters. We are in the process of deploying 10 gigabit capability across our fiber footprint. This will support commercial activities by enabling an even more robust portfolio of Ethernet services and providing a roadmap for 5G backhaul, as well as future proofing our consumer broadband services.

Yet, in spite of these efforts, its subscriber base erosion continued. It raises a few questions:

What portion of its capital expenditure is targeting growth initiatives as opposed to just maintenance of its existing network infrastructure? What sort of returns is the company targeting and achieving with its growth-related initiatives? By what amount would Frontier have to boost its capex budget, so that it stops bleeding subscribers?

It’s really hard to digest that the company keeps pumping $200 million plus every quarter in capital expenditures and yet its subscriber losses continue and its churn rate remains high. This actually leads me to this question: how bad would its results be if Frontier is temporarily unable to maintain its capex spend in-line with its historical levels if it's hit by a cash crunch? My guess is that either the company’s growth-related initiatives are under-funded or its management is clueless about where to invest their cash.

Your Takeaway

I would reiterate my stance on the company – Frontier Communications is uninvestable and it has become a gambler’s stock. The company is experiencing financial and operational deterioration, and its management is still yet to prove that they are on top of things or are capable of turning things around for the company and its shareholders. Hence, risk-averse investors should avoid the company altogether. Good Luck!

