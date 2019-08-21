Micron Technology: Finally A Tangible Growth Driver

The introduction of Micron Technology's new DRAM technology should strengthen the company as 5G demand picks up.

There are numerous potential growth drivers, such as autonomous vehicles, artificial intelligence, and 5G, but so far they have not gained traction.

For the past six months, I’ve been earnestly looking for something positive to write about the memory market. I asked that question in a Feb. 4, 2019, Seeking Alpha article entitled “Micron Technology: Where Are The Demand Drivers? Micron Technology (MU) stock closed that day at $39.47.

Still searching, on April 29, 2019, I wrote a subsequent Seeking Alpha article entitled “Micron Technology: Demand Drivers Further Point To DRAM Recovery In 2H 2019.” MU stock closed that day at $41.33.

I was hopeful I could find something positive for all my MU long friends who bashed me for telling them a year earlier MU would be in the situation of oversupply, declining ASPs, and dropping stock prices.

In the article, I analyzed these drivers, but there was no tailwind I could find. I noted that “the DRAM market has continued to erode in 1Q 2019, questioning whether there would be a recovery as anticipated.” But the best I could come up with regarding something positive for the market was my statement that “new guidance from memory supplier SK Hynix (OTC:HXSCL) and positive capex spend statements from cloud server companies provides evidence that a 2H 2019 turnaround is imminent.”

Anything substantive at the time regarding an uptick in the memory market came solely from MU’s CEO who kept touting a turnaround in second half 2019. Countering this outlook was DRAMeXchange which nearly weekly reported a continuing erosion in DRAM and NAND ASPs.

With no apparent growth drivers, MU stock languished, dropping to $32.68 on June 25. Micron's stock price has risen continuously since the company's earnings report on June 25 as a result of several factors including a loosening of the China Trade issue with Huawei, the Japan-Korea trade issue, and the announcement of Senior Notes.

Finally a Tangible Growth Driver

Despite rapidly dropping operating margins, plummeting memory ASPs, excessive chip inventory overhang, and a moratorium on capex spend, MU and its competitors have focused on technology enhancements to maintain a competitive posture and reduce manufacturing costs.

Micron announced on Aug. 16 that it has developed a comprehensive portfolio of 1z nm DDR4 products targeting the growing need for better performance and higher density, including an approximately 40% reduction in power consumption compared to previous generations of 8Gb DDR4-based products. The portfolio includes compute DRAM (DDR4), mobile DRAM (LPDDR4) and graphics DRAM (GDDR6) product lines.

The 16 GB device is now pitted directly against Samsung Electronics, which began volume production of 12 Gb mobile DRAM LPDDR5 in July 2019.

These mobile DRAM solutions can extend battery life while supporting ultra-high definition videos, AI and machine learning on next-generation 5G flagship smartphones. And 5G is the key. According to our report “Hot ICs: A Market Analysis of Artificial Intelligence, 5G, CMOS Image Sensors, and Memory Chips,” growth of 5G phones, while only 4 million in 2019, will reach 272 million in 2022. This growth is shown in Chart 1.

Chart 1

Although 5G does not guarantee increased DRAM or NAND content, it's a catalyst for increased memory content. Lower DRAM ASPs also are a driver. Chart 2 shows DRAM content for 2019 flagship smartphone models. 5G phones are noted, but Samsung’s (OTC:SSNLF) Note and Fold models, which are not 5G, also have up to 12GB of DRAM. Surprisingly Samsung’s Galaxy S10 5G phone has only 8GB of DRAM content.

Chart 2 also shows the evolution of DRAM content over the past four years. In 2019, two 5G Chinese models have up to 12GB DRAM content, four have 8GB content, and two have 6GB content. In 2018, three had 8GB DRAM content and four had 6GB content.

Chart 2

The migration to higher memory content for NAND also follows DRAM. Chart 3 shows that in 2019 all Samsung 4G phones and the Galaxy S10 5G phone have up to 256GB DRAM content.

Chart 3

Investor Takeaway

Memory companies are attempting to overcome a sharp drop in chip demand and prices with innovative technologies. Table 1 shows Micron’s revenues for the quarter ending May 30, 2019. Micron is betting on the 5G market in mobile devices to make up for its sales drop due to the U.S.-China trade dispute. The company has been hit hard in earnings since their exports to Huawei were initially suspended in May. Micron's sales in the mobile sector in the most recent quarter shrank 33% YoY.

Table 1 – Micron Technology Revenues by Segment Quarter Ended 9 Months Ended Revenue May 30, 2019 May 31, 2018 Change (%) May 30, 2019 May 31, 2018 Change (%) Compute $2,079 $3,988 -47.9% $8,065 $10,891 -25.9% Mobile 1,174 1,753 -33.0% 4,997 4,684 6.7% Storage 813 1,143 -28.9% 2,978 3,780 -21.2% Embedded 700 897 -22.0% 2,432 2,556 -4.9% All Other 22 16 37.5% 64 40 60.0% Total $4,788 $7,797 -38.6% $18,536 $21,951 -15.6% Source: Micron Technology

There are numerous applications poised to increase DRAM and NAND consumption, including automated vehicles, AI, and server capex. According to our report mentioned above, which analyzes market size and growth of each of these sectors, 5G is the only one currently seen by me as a near-term growth driver.

The others are coming, and I discussed Server and Automated Vehicles in previous seeking Alpha articles, but 5G is the most visible at this time.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.