Cal-Maine Looks Fairly Valued Despite The Volatility Of Its Inputs

My model suggests that CALM's fair value is $45.26, which represents a 5% potential upside for new investors. In my view, this makes CALM a hold.

Despite this, I think we can derive a fair value approximation for CALM based on its historical margins.

After all, there are many factors at play that are virtually impossible to predict like: egg prices, feed and labor costs, technology breakthroughs, and the market potential of genetically altered eggs.

I break down CALM's key variables to assess them better on their own. One thing stands out. Almost all relevant factors are mostly volatile and beyond management's control.

Cal-Maine Foods (CALM) is an egg producer. CALM's relatively simple business can make it attractive to investors. After all, one would think that producing and selling eggs is as simple as it gets. For context, during CALM's last fiscal year, the company sold roughly 1 billion eggs to major retailers like Walmart (NYSE:WMT). However, despite this, CALM's earnings are remarkably volatile due to a few key variables. Still, I believe my valuation model captures CALM's uncertainties quite well. Unfortunately, my model also suggests that there's not enough potential upside to justify an investment at these levels.

Overview

As simple as CALM's business might seem, pricing the stock itself is not as straightforward. This is because several other factors come into play. In my view, these are CALM's key variables:

The volatility of egg prices. The volatility of cost inputs. The ongoing sector consolidation. Eggs are an inherently commoditized product. The transition towards specialty eggs.

So, let me try to tackle each variable one by one. First of all, the cost of eggs, like many other commodities is, for the most part, unpredictable. This is why management tells investors that, as a whole, the prices of eggs are cyclical. This is also why CALM doesn't provide guidance because it cannot predict its macro outlook.

After all, over the past decade or so, the prices of eggs have been quite volatile. You see, a dozen of eggs sold at $0.72 in 2005. However, egg prices rallied from 2005 to 2016 and reached a high of $1.79 per dozen. Shortly after that, in 2017, egg prices plunged to $0.85. Currently, egg prices have seemingly recovered and at roughly $1.23 per dozen.

Source: CALM, investor relations slides.

For example, during 2016, egg prices fluctuated primarily due to the avian influenza outbreak. As you might expect, this reduced the laying flock, which constrained supply and caused prices to soar. However, by the following year, laying stock was quickly replenished, which caused a massive plunge in egg prices. This illustrates how volatile and unpredictable egg prices can be.

Source: CALM, investor relations slides (see link above).

Then, we have CALM's cost inputs. These are primarily so-called "feed costs" and labor. Feed costs are related to corn and soy prices. Like egg prices, these are also very volatile commodities. On the other hand, labor costs, as a whole have trended lower over the years. This has been primarily due to automation and industry consolidation. In my view, feed costs (like egg prices themselves) should remain unpredictable for the foreseeable future. Still, in the near term, they're likely influenced by recent trade issues.

"However, ongoing uncertainties and geopolitical issues surrounding trade agreements and international tariffs have led to reduced exports and downward pressure on recent grain prices. As such, we expect our feed costs to be more volatile and potentially higher in fiscal 2020." - Source: SCPL's 2019 10-K.

Still, overall, I think it's reasonable to conclude that feed costs and egg prices are correlated. Thus, these two variables (egg prices and feed costs) most likely cancel out over the long term. On the other hand, labor costs should continue to trend lower. After all, automation should drive prices lower. Also, CALM's industry is highly fragmented and ripe for consolidation. As a result, SG&A costs should trend lower as well due to administrative cost efficiencies. Still, I think that demographic trends suggest that the world's population will peak at approximately nine billion. Thus, demand for eggs should peak as well in future decades. So, I think CALM's outlook here is a mixed bag, depending on your analysis time frame.

"The U.S. shell egg industry remains highly fragmented but is characterized by a growing concentration of producers." - Source: SCPL's 2019 10-K.

Are eggs a truly commoditized product?

Finally, variables 4 and 5 have an interesting dynamic at play. You see, for many people, an egg is an egg. There is not much more to it than that. This is why the industry is heavily commoditized. However, recently, there has been a trend towards cage-free eggs. As you might imagine, producing this type of eggs is more expensive. Thus, they can be sold at higher prices, which give CALM higher margins.

Source: Persistence Market Research. Cage-free specialty eggs are forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 4.7% until 2025.

Surprisingly, this has inadvertently solidified a new category called "specialty eggs." This creates much room for potential differentiation among egg producers. After all, now they can compete based on other factors other than costs. For example, producers can now differentiate themselves by adding nutritional benefits, maintaining specific living standards for the flock, or even giving their eggs a distinctive look.

Hence, egg producers can start becoming unique, and therefore charging higher prices. I believe that the potential differentiation in the industry is substantial. You see, in the future, even so-called "designer eggs" are possible. Genetic manipulation can give eggs certain cholesterol levels, fatty acids, and also add therapeutic or pharmaceutical compounds. Thus, in the future, CALM's industry could potentially overlap with biotechnology. Nevertheless, as it stands, specialty eggs are still in their nascent stages.

Source: CALM, investor relations slides.

Outlook

So, as you can see, there are many variables at play for CALM. In my view, this generates a substantial amount of uncertainty, especially over the long term. Typically, uncertainty is interpreted as risk, which is discounted in the stock price. For example, egg prices could continue to trend lower. As a result, CALM's deteriorating margins hurt its stock price.

On the other hand, it is also possible that the ongoing industry consolidation gives CALM an excellent opportunity for expansion. After all, CALM's balance sheet has a negligible amount of debt, which is supportive of future M&A transactions. Nevertheless, looking further ahead, I think that demographics, automation, and even genetic manipulation should play a key role. However, I believe that trying to predict any of these variables is probably futile.

Valuation

Still, I believe that ultimately, it's best to keep our assessment as simple as possible. After all, it is better to be approximately right than precisely wrong. In my view, we can smooth out CALM's volatility through its historical gross margins. You see, the company's gross margins already include eggs prices, plus feed, and labor costs. With that, we can use a statistical model to predict CALM's profit margins.

Source: Seeking Alpha (see link above), plus author's elaboration using Minitab software.

As you can see, gross margins and net income have a statistically significant relationship. Furthermore, we can predict with a high degree of confidence CALM's profit margins. Then, I will use the analyst consensus for CALM's future revenues as inputs.

As you can see, the company appears to be currently reasonably valued. My model suggests that CALM's fair value should be $45.26, which implies a 5% potential upside. In my opinion, this valuation is appropriate, given CALM's volatile nature and outlook.

Conclusion

I believe that CALM is a decent bet on the egg industry. I think it is undoubtedly well-managed, and its balance sheet is in excellent shape. As a result, CALM is in a unique position to benefit from the ongoing consolidation in the sector. However, it is impossible to ignore that many variables are simply beyond management's control, which should create volatility.

Nevertheless, I think my model captures these factors reasonably well. Unfortunately, CALM doesn't seem to have enough upside for now, which is why I believe that the shares are only a hold. Still, if CALM ever trades substantially below $40, then it could be an attractive long-term investment.

Thank you for reading, and good luck.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.