How Artesian Fares Among Water Utilities

At a higher yield, the stability of Artesian Resources would make it worth investing in.

It offers a higher yield than its peer group, yet its potential still comes short of my requirements.

Artesian Resources is a small cap dividend champion which has been increasing its dividend for 26 years.

Written by Sam Kovacs

Introduction

In this article, I will analyze Artesian Resources Corporation (ARTNA), a small cap water utility which has been increasing its dividend every year for the last 26 years. I will explain why ARTNA fails to meet the requirements to enter my dividend portfolio.

Three months ago, we wrote a series of articles analyzing electricity providing utilities. Utilities have had very good performance relative to the market for the twelve months. The SPDR Select Utilities ETF (XLU) is up 13.3% in the past twelve months against only 2.58% for the S&P 500.

This outperformance can be largely explained by lower downside volatility. When the S&P 500 went down in the last quarter of 2018, utilities took much less of a hit. Then, in May 2019, when the S&P 500 traded downwards, utilities continued increasing. This happened again just a few weeks ago in late July. The S&P 500 traded lower, but utilities barely budged.

We believe utilities are the ultimate recession proof sector. Prices are generally set by regulatory bodies. Utility companies maintain and invest in the necessary infrastructure, and in exchange, they get a price which is set with the aim of providing the company with a certain return on equity. This is true for many electric utilities and water utilities.

We haven't gotten around to analyzing water utilities yet. This changes with today's article on Artesian Resources.

Artesian Resources has a dividend yield of 2.68% and trades around $36.70. Based on my M.A.D. Assessment, ARTNA has a Dividend Strength score of 71 and a Stock Strength score of 33.

This article will present and discuss the factors which show why I believe that dividend investors shouldn't initiate a position in Artesian Resources at current prices.

Artesian Resources, through its subsidiaries, offers water, wastewater and other services on the Delmarva Peninsula. It distributes water for public and private fire protection, to residential, commercial, industrial, municipal and utility customers.

I will first analyze ARTNA's potential as an income-producing investment before considering its prospects for capital preservation and/or capital appreciation.

Dividend Strength

You know as well as I do that the first pillar of a strong dividend stock is dividend safety. If a stock can't afford its dividend, I'm not interested. Dividend cuts cause such a setback in your quest for dividend income that they are worth avoiding like the plague. But the dividend must also be significant. The combination of dividend growth potential and dividend yield must be attractive.

Dividend Safety

62% of Artesian Resources' earnings are paid out as dividends. This is a more attractive payout ratio than 29% of dividend stocks.

ARTNA pays 35% of its operating cash flow as a dividend, putting it ahead of 36% of dividend stocks.

Like many utilities, ARTNA has negative free cash flow. The nature of the business implies that utility stocks will incur large capital expenditures. Debt is generally issued to finance these investments. Because of the guaranteed government backed prices, water utilities can safely invest more cash than their operations generate.

Therefore, looking at dividends to free cash flow loses relevance for these stocks. With this in mind, we can note that ARTNA's operations generate enough cash to pay for the dividend three times, which is very good coverage.

30/06/2015 30/06/2016 30/06/2017 30/06/2018 30/06/2019 Dividends $0.8700 $0.8800 $0.9100 $0.9500 $0.9659 Net Income $1.26 $1.26 $1.46 $1.61 $1.55 Payout Ratio 70% 70% 63% 60% 63% Cash From Operations $2.59 $2.89 $3.51 $3.50 $2.72 Payout Ratio 34% 31% 26% 28% 36% Free Cash Flow $-0.86 $-0.38 $-0.78 $-2.19 $-2.73 Payout Ratio -100% -226% -116% -44% -36%

Taking out debt to fund capex does come with the obligation to pay interest. ARTNA can pay its interest 4 times, which is better than 48% of stocks. This level of coverage can be considered sufficient given the stability of revenues.

Looking at payout and coverage ratios together would suggest that ARTNA's dividend is safe. This small cap stock has been increasing its dividend for 26 years and has mastered keeping the dividend between 25% and 35% of operating cash flow.

Dividend Potential

With chatter of yield curve inversion, trade war, tweeter fingers, the interest about a recession has spiked. According to Google Trends, the interest in the keyword "recession" has never been higher in the past 5 years.

Amid recession fears, the idea of a stable, safe utility stock seems ever more appealing.

Unfortunately, ARTNA doesn't meet my requirement for dividend potential. To initiate a position in a stock, I need the combination of dividend yield and dividend growth potential to meet certain thresholds.

Artesian Resources' dividend yield of 2.68% is better than 56% of dividend stocks.

ARTNA, while yielding more than its minimum yield over the past 10 years, is well below both its average -3.43% - and median -3.6% - yields for the last 10 years. The yield definitely looks low when we look back just 5 years ago when the stock offered 4%+ yields.

This last year, the dividend grew 2.5% which is slightly lower than their 5-year CAGR of 3%.

This is where I take an issue with the stock. A 3% dividend growth rate would be reasonable on a stock yielding 4%. However, on a stock which yields just 2.7%, I need double-digit growth for it to be worth my time.

Over the previous 3 years, ARTNA has seen its revenues grow at a 3% CAGR and net income by an 8% CAGR. ARTNA's revenues and net income have been trending upwards throughout the business cycle. This is undeniably a safe, well run business. Unfortunately, it isn't growing at the rate required to sustain a low dividend yield.

If the company can continue to grow its revenue and net income at the current rate, ARTNA's dividend has potential.

Dividend Summary

The combination of the data presented above gives ARTNA a dividend strength score of 71/100. The real problem comes from the yield. The company pays a safe dividend, which it grows at a rate which its operations permit. Given the safety and the non-cyclical nature of the business, I'd love to own ARTNA. Only I'd need a much higher yield to get excited. At the current prices, this isn't quite possible.

Stock Strength

If I can't suggest dividend investors purchase shares of ARTNA at current prices, what should ARTNA shareholders do with their shares?

To answer that question, I will analyze four factors: value, momentum, financial strength, and earnings quality. I will also draw comparisons with other water utility stocks which I will analyze over the course of the next few days.

Below, I've included a screenshot of my water utilities watchlist. The stocks in it include:

American States Water (AWR)

American Water Works (AWK)

Aqua America (WTR)

California Water (CWT)

Connecticut Water Service (CTWS)

Middlesex Water Company (MSEX)

SJW Group (SJW)

The York Water Company (YORW)

Right off the bat, we note that Artesian is the stock with the highest dividend yield among its peers. It is also the least overvalued of its peer group, according to our Value Score.

If you've read our article on how to sell stocks to increase your dividend income, you'll know that when we decide whether or not we should sell a stock, we look at two factors:

Can we realize value?

Can we increase our income with an opportunistic switch in our portfolio?

So, we'll favor selling stocks which are overvalued and which have the lowest dividend yields. If you own multiple water utility stocks and are thinking about realizing value on a position to increase your portfolio's income, Artesian might not be your best bet. It yields more and is less overvalued than its peers.

But let's take a deeper look at Artesian's valuation.

Value

ARTNA has a P/E of 23.68x

P/S of 4.09x

P/CFO of 13.44x

Dividend yield of 2.68%

Buyback yield of -0.33%

Shareholder yield of 2.35%.

These values would suggest that ARTNA is more undervalued than 55% of stocks, which suggests its valuation is slightly higher than that of the median US stock.

This is coherent with the chart above, which suggests that ARTNA is trading around its 5-year average PE. ARTNA doesn't seem overvalued, but it definitely seems fully priced.

Value Score: 55/100

Momentum

Unlike many utility stocks, ARTNA hasn't been a great stock to own during the past 12 months.

While Artesian Resources' price has increased 0.55% these last 3 months and -6.04% these last 6 months, it is still down -3.73% these last 12 months and now currently sits at $36.70.

ARTNA has underperformed both the S&P 500 and its sector for the past 12 months, yet it still has better momentum than 55% of stocks. ARTNA's relative strength, like its value is only slightly better than the median US stock.

Momentum score: 55/100

Financial Strength

ARTNA' Debt/Equity ratio of 2.5 is better than 34% of stocks.

Artesian Resources Corporation Class A Non-Voting Common Stock's liabilities have increased by 6% this last year. Operating cash flow can cover 6.6% of ARTNA's liabilities.

These ratios would suggest that Artesian Resources has better financial strength than 44% of stocks. With utilities, financial strength is misleading because they can afford to be more leveraged than other sectors, thanks to their near-guaranteed streams of revenue. It gives investors more context to compare these ratios among the stock's peers.

You'll note that ARTNA's gearing ratio is higher than all but 2 of its peers. Ditto for its liability coverage. This can explain why the company's liability growth is lower than its peers. It is already quite leveraged, comparatively.

ARTNA doesn't seem to have the best financial strength profile among its peers.

Financial Strength Score: 44/100

Earnings Quality

Artesian Resources' Total Accruals to Assets ratio of -10.3% puts it ahead of 58% of stocks. 24.0% of ARTNA's capital expenditure is depreciated each year, which is better than 6% of stocks. Each dollar of ARTNA's assets generates $0.16 of revenue, putting it ahead of 23% of stocks. This makes ARTNA's earnings quality better than 19% of stocks.

Once again, with utilities, looking at the peer group here is more informative. The divergences in accruals, asset turnover, and depreciation levels will be informative.

Here again, ARTNA doesn't lead its peer group in any of these metrics. While never the worst on any given metric, ARTNA's fundamentals never really shine through.

Earnings Quality Score: 19/100

Stock Strength Summary

When combining the different factors of the stock's profile, we get a stock strength score of 33/100, which isn't fantastic. ARTNA's higher dividend yield and worse momentum compared to its peers can be explained by the unconvincing fundamentals.

However, the counterpart is that the stock trades at slightly lower multiples and has less downside risk than some of its peers which have no become severely overvalued.

Conclusion

With a dividend strength score of 71 and a stock strength of 33, Artesian Resources isn't a stock dividend investors should initiate a position in at current prices. For shareholders, it isn't as black and white.

Here are some considerations for shareholders. Are you really dead set on keeping a position in water utility stocks? If so, holding onto Artesian might make sense because of its relative value. On the other hand, if you wouldn't mind replacing Artesian with an electricity utility, there are many other stocks which would significantly increase your dividend potential instantly. You can refer back to our blog post on electricity utilities to explore dividend ideas in the space.

I will be analyzing some of ARTNA's peers and suggesting what dividend investors should do with their shares in upcoming days.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.