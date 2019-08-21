Lowe's: An Intriguing Turnaround Story

Investors who believe in the strength of the home improvement retail space might want to take a closer look at LOW.

Comps were substantially better than I anticipated, while gross margin has been improving at a fast pace despite an environment of increased cost pressures.

Still in the midst of its transformation process, Lowe's is starting to look like an emerging winner in the retail space.

The retail sector (XRT) has been deep under water over the past 12 months, despite the S&P 500's (SPY) 2% cumulative gains during the same period. However, a few winners have started to emerge.

One of them is home improvement chain Lowe's (LOW), higher by another 10% on earnings day following the company's solid all-around beat, delivered on August 21.

Credit: Industrial Distribution

The Mooresville-based retailer performed substantially better than I anticipated pretty much across the board. True, lower lumber prices served as top-line and margin headwinds, as anticipated by peer Home Depot (HD) earlier in the week. Lowe's even blamed bad weather (don't all retailers?) for further drag to financial results. Yet, positive comps across all 15 of the company's geographic regions in the United States are certainly worth celebrating.

Overall comps of 2.3% on top of an already robust same-store sales increase of 5.2% delivered last year beat the Street's 1.8% projection and my more de-risked 1.5% estimate. I will go out on a limb and claim that Lowe's is probably benefiting from its efforts to improve merchandise inventory and sales conversion, likely gaining market share in the areas where the company has chosen to operate - the company has been disposing of assets lately, including Orchard Supply Hardware and the Mexico business.

Source: DM Martins Research, using data from earnings release

Whereas I projected gross margin to dip 120 bps YOY, driven by the company's comprehensive transformation process having an impact on inventory, pricing, and product assortment, Lowe's presented a less concerning 90-bp dip instead - much better than last quarter's 165-bp unwind. I believe this is great news, particularly in the face of mounting cost pressures affecting the whole sector, including higher tariffs, wages, and distribution expenses.

Also worth mentioning is the noticeable drop in opex as a percentage of revenues: 80 bps better YOY vs. my projected 50-bp improvement, largely the result of the company's push to reduce its footprint in non-core areas of operation. I estimate that decreased SG&A relative to sales and the 4% reduction in share count, combined, more than offset the negative impact of compressing gross margins on EPS - very much in line with the observations made in my earnings preview.

On the stock

Earlier this week, I conveyed my concerns that "decelerated growth in home building and remodeling could eventually catch up with the home improvement retail space", justifying my preference for not owning stocks in this sub-sector at what could prove to be peak prices. Instead, recent results have been robust and seem much more reflective of U.S. consumer activity that has yet to show signs of deterioration.

Data by YCharts

At least for consistency with my previous views, I will keep my distance from LOW, although I recognize that the company has been doing a competent job at turning its fortunes around. But investors who believe in the strength of the home improvement retail space and are willing to risk a bit more to potentially snatch above-market average returns might want to take a closer look at this stock. Although on the rise, the current-year earnings multiple of 19.4x is still low compared to those of peers HD and Walmart (WMT), and just about on par with its own trailing 52-week average.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.