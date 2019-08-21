Adobe: Well Positioned To Dominate Digital Content Creation

Adobe (ADBE) is a business that I’ve long held admiration for. It occupies a significant position in the digital content creation and analytics ecosystem. There are 4 notable reasons why I like the business so much and why I hold today.

Riding secular digital content creation trends

The creation of rich, high definition media for content consumption is a trend that has been accelerating over the last few years. Fast mobile networks, devices with increasing processing and a shift to content monetization via digital advertising have all come together to create strong demand for digital content creation and accompanying analytics and marketing tools.

The consumption of content via mobile device is rising as ultra fast mobile networks make it easier and more efficient to view rich media and large video streams. Rising CPM’s for video pre rolls, and a trend toward higher video conversion rates, coupled with increasing video inventory create demand for well edited video content. DIY content creators are increasingly monetizing their time and creativity on platforms such as YouTube, Facebook video, and Instagram stories and are turning toward content creation tools to assist. Bloggers of all types are looking for rich media and imagery to boost audience engagement and time spent on pages. The demands of maintaining various social media channels for internal communications departments create a requirement to be able to edit and retouch images to be disseminated across these channels in a consistent and standardized way.

Adobe is the platform of choice for rich media content creation and editing. The company's Photoshop product has an iconic place in the creation and editing of images, to such an extent that image manipulation is now known more commonly known, as having just been 'photoshopped'. Beyond Photoshop, Adobe Premier Pro, Premier Effects and After Effects subsequently followed and took their place as best in class video software creation and editing tools.

Adobe product family (Source: Pinterest.com)

Dominant network effect and switching costs

Adobe has such a lock on the market for content creation that it has built some very deep network effects which are very difficult for competitors to unseat. Given the market dominance of Adobe in content creation, there is an expectation that creative digital professionals entering the work place have a working knowledge and ability to use Adobe products like Photoshop and Premier Pro to create their content. This expectation is reinforced in industry and academia, where the training courses for many creative design professionals heavily lean on the family of Adobe products to assist the learning experience of students. As these Adobe trained creative design professionals enter, they expect or demand Adobe software suites to execute design tasks. This works to create a strong, reinforcing network effect, which locks in Adobe as the established standard for content creation. Even if a better competitive product is developed, the learning curve to understand and master new content tools is typically very steep requiring months or even years of training and practice. Users who have mastered Adobe software tools would be unwilling to do so unless mandated to change, further preserving Adobe’s advantage.

Closes the loop with content creation and marketing

Just as important as the creation of high quality video content are analytics and measurement tools, the ability to integrate content into advertising platforms, campaign insights and ties into demand management platforms and lead management and marketing. Integrating all of these capabilities within content creation tools provides a seamless way for developers to be able to close the loop on their creatives and get a real time view on revenue generation.

Adobe has inorganically built out these capabilities starting with its acquisition of Omniture in 2009. Omniture provided capabilities such as behavioral targeting and web analytics for Adobe. Since the acquisition of Omniture, others acquisitions that have extended on these capabilities have followed. Magneto and Marketo were both acquired in 2018. While Marketo, in particular, appeared to be a particularly pricey acquisition at almost $4.8B, it provided Adobe with an important set of capabilities that took the company beyond analytics and measurement to new capabilities such as lead management, email marketing and customer marketing, capabilities that are more competitive with those provided by Salesforce (CRM) and other CRM providers.

The strategy being pursued by Adobe is a very interesting one in this regard. Integrating CRM tools into its suite of offerings not only dramatically expands its TAM (Total Addressable Market), but is also a bet that using content creation tools as a beachhead to offer analytics, tracking and lead management within the one platform will be viewed as convenient and ‘good enough’ by developers and content creators to avoid additional investments in specialist CRM and analytics tools. It is still too early to evaluate just how successful this strategy will be. However, this approach is likely to find favor with the SMB segment in particular, and those without significant in-house IT resources to manage multiple technology point solutions will value the convenience of a one-stop shop for content creation, analytics, and lead management.

Robust growth, strong financial position

Adobe’s recent earnings release paints the picture of business that has a dominant competitive position in a market that is being driven by strong secular trends. In its Q2 earnings release, Adobe reported that revenue growth increased some 24.5% to $2.8B. Adobe has averaged revenue growth of approximately 23% over the last 3 years. Adobe’s retention of revenue is also very good, with a gross margin consistently near 85% and net margin above 25%. Consistent with the company’s strong financial discipline and various growth opportunities, Adobe sports returns on invested capital near 20%, which is exceptionally good. Free cash flow generation is often 30% or higher of the company's revenue, resulting in a business that can largely control its own destiny as far as financing investment and growth.

Valuation wise, Adobe very rarely trades particularly cheaply, given the quality of the franchise. However, this has not prevented exceptional returns to shareholders over a long period of time. Over a 10-year period, Adobe has delivered annualized returns of almost 25%. Adobe currently trades at a forward PE ratio of just under 30x earnings, comparatively high, but broadly consistent with its valuation over the last 5 years. Analysts expect Adobe to grow earnings at just under 17% p.a. over the next 5 years.

Given the quality of the franchise, its dominant competitive positioning and the secular trends which it is riding, this is certainly a name to look to add on a more meaningful market pullback.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ADBE. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.