Roku Q2: Rather Smooth Sailing

Decrease in gross margins, and management stating that we should model platform margins in the low sixties for the full year.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) released Q2 figures on August 7, and I wanted to discuss the major developments the company achieved in the quarter. First of all, revenue growth accelerated to 59% yoy, while platform revenue grew 86% yoy. Platform revenue is now 67% of the business, and management has stated in the earnings call that we should expect platform revenue reaching 75% of total by the end of the year.

As you can see below, the growth rates are actually accelerating. The yoy revenue growth rates for Q4 18 and Q1 2019 were 46% and 51%, respectively, compared with 59% for this quarter. The same accounts for the platform growth rates. This quarter was 86% yoy growth while the previous 2 quarters were 77%-79% growth.

Source: Roku investor relations, own calculations

What this tells me is that Roku is nowhere near saturation or that growth might be slowing because of competitors eating market share. As a matter of fact, in the Q2 investor letter, Roku shows a report from Strategy Analytics (below) that Roku's market share in terms of streaming installed base is now 39% in the US. In the graph, you can clearly see that the growth rate of the installed base is way better than all the competitors.

Of course, this is due to the fact that Roku licenses its OS to TV manufacturers (for a fee), so the installed base expands much faster than if they would solely depend on selling their own players. But then again, Android OS can be found on TV sets from other brands as well, so they should be having that same advantage. Conclusion, it seems that Roku is beating the competition.

Looking again at the numbers, total gross margin decreased to 45.7% from 48.8% in Q1 2019. This is slightly alarming although gross margins have been around 45% in Q3 2018 as well and rebounded after that. On the other hand, in Q2 2018 they were making almost 50% margins, so that's still a decrease when comparing to the same quarter last year.

Anthony Wood, CEO of Roku had the following explanation on gross margin being down:

"As anticipated, overall gross margin declined sequentially from 48.8% to 45.7% due to the continued mix shift to video advertising, the introduction of premium subscriptions, and our strategy of driving down player ASPs.

The fact that lower ASP of players resulted in lower gross margin is known, as the strategy is to onboard as many users as possible on the platform. But he also mentioned lower gross margins resulted from a mix shift to video advertising and new premium subscriptions. Apparently, the margin Roku makes on premium subscriptions (Hulu, Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) etc.) is lesser than what they usually make. We should be watching this going forward as Mr S. Louden (CFO) stated that:

"For modeling purposes, you should continue to model full-year platform gross margins in the low 60s as a percentage of revenue ..."

Elsewhere in the call, management explains that the consumer price of subscriptions (like a Disney (NYSE:DIS) + subscription) would be recorded as gross revenue, while the part that is paid to Disney is COGS. So, the net amount retained divided by gross revenue is the margin. Supposedly, the margin on these subscriptions is lowering previous gross margin levels.

Roku expense level

Also shown in the table above, operating expenses were 49.8% of revenue for the quarter, compared with 49.7% in Q2 2018. We would hope that with this kind of revenue growth, operating expenses would become a smaller part of revenue. Excluding stock-based compensation (18 million in Q2 2019), which is a non-cash expense initially, Opex would be 42% of revenue.

This is an ongoing story, Mr Wood has stated again in the call that:

"Our strategy is to reinvest incremental gross profit in our business to further strengthen our competitive advantages and growth drivers"

I do understand him when he says this, especially the part about competitive advantages. At the moment, there are multiple streaming operating systems, and just like the OS on phones, only two have survived, iOS and Android. In the PC market, Windows is by far superior. I suppose he wants to increase scale and capture more market share at the expense of making a net profit. The risk here is that the expansion will be too slow, enabling capital-intensive competitors to put a foot between the door. I think he wants to achieve a platform with major scale first, before stopping with reinvesting gross profit.

Another argument is that Roku needs the developer ecosystem. As happened with phone operating systems, the reason why Windows phone and BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) have lost is mostly because developers wouldn't make apps for them anymore. The lack of apps resulted in less people interested in using Windows Phone and BlackBerry. BlackBerry actually ended up using Android on their phones. So, now is the time to reach scale and get to the point where consumers and developers are so used to the operating system, that the ecosystem is well entrenched. Please refer to my last article on a general read on why an ecosystem of channels and apps are important for Roku.

International

Another good sign is that Mr Wood stated in the call: "not ready to reveal plans for international yet" and " personally spending more time on international". It does mean that there are at least plans, but he is not ready to reveal them. This is more positive than the past few quarters where he merely said there was no specific development on International.

I also looked on the Internet and spotted a job advert for the position of "Head of European content distribution" in Amsterdam. Netflix also have their EMEA headquarters located in Amsterdam. It's a good sign that Mr Wood is allocating more time to international, because we need to hurry up before that market gets serviced by a competitor.

Walmart deal

Then, there were these two lines tucked away in their Q2 Investor letter that was somewhat confusing:

"We recently agreed with Walmart to offer several new Roku devices including audio products to their customers under their onn brand. This is in addition to Roku TVs and Roku players already sold through Walmart"

The good news is that besides the brands that already use the Roku OS, Walmart (NYSE:WMT) became another player to use the Roku OS. What is confusing is whether it actually includes TV sets or merely audio products. Either way, the fact that Walmart produces products under their own brand with Roku inside is a positive.

All in all, a good quarter with positive developments. What I will be looking out for is how platform growth is going to develop from here, more news on the Walmart partnership, International developments and gross margin news. In the meantime, stay long and strong.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ROKU. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.