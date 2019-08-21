TJX Companies: Rough Quarter, But Thesis Intact

I continue to own TJX because I expect the stock to retain its market value during periods of macroeconomic distress better than most.

Modest comps of 2% and gross margins that dropped more than usual were an eyesore, while lower opex and share buyback helped to lift EPS.

There was not much, if anything, about TJX's fiscal 2Q20 results and third quarter outlook that should convince bears to turn bullish on this name.

It wasn't quite the quarter to celebrate.

On August 20, TJX Companies (TJX) delivered perhaps its least impressive set of results in recent memory. This is not to say that the retailer's fiscal 2Q20 numbers were disastrous, far from it. But the combination of barely in-line EPS, below-consensus revenues and comps, and next-quarter guidance that missed expectations had not happened in at least five years, if not longer.

In my earnings preview, I had anticipated revenues of $9.96 billion that, if achieved, would have landed an inch ahead of consensus estimates. Instead, TJX lagged my projections by a sizable $180 million, delivering modest comps of 2% that did not look very consistent with my views that retail consumer preference has been "shifting to either the higher-end or the discount-end of the value spectrum".

The better news is that foot traffic remained strong across the company's four major flags (Marmaxx, HomeGoods, Canada and International), a rare feat in the world of brick-and-mortar store chains. On the segment breakdown, Marmaxx continues to look healthy, while HomeGoods is still struggling to produce positive comps and higher profits - although the trend for the second half of the year appears to be slightly more encouraging, judging by management's full-year guidance.

A bit more worrying was the 71-bp YOY dip in gross margin, nearly twice as severe of a drop as I expected to see and about 25 bps worse than last quarter's contraction. Some of the headwinds seem more closely related with internal missteps in HomeGoods, which required steeper discounting, rather than with macro-level forces. However, the positive comp trends in the back end of the second quarter suggest that some of the margin pressure may have been left behind.

The company's ability to deliver in-line EPS that grew nearly 6% YOY was primarily the result of tight opex management and share repurchases, both accounting for what I estimate to have been five cents of YOY per-share earnings support.

Investment thesis intact

There was not much, if anything, about TJX's fiscal 2Q20 results and third quarter outlook that should convince bears to turn bullish on this name. Yet, TJX has been up about 3.5% since the release of its earnings report, against a broad market (SPY) that has moved sideways during the same short period. Reduced fears over an imminent recession may partially explain the market value gain, while I believe that a flight to safety within the retail sector could account for at least some of the uplift.

I, on the other hand, choose to stay away from the short-term discussions regarding the retailer's financial performance and its stock. In my view, TJX is a good asset to hold and forget not for the company's ability to outperform in a given quarter, but for the stock's "storm-resistant growth" characteristics.

I continue to own TJX because, over the long term, I expect shares to retain their market value during periods of macroeconomic distress better than most other names, certainly within the retail space. This has been the case during the bears of 2002 and 2008 (see table below, updated as of last year), and I expect the story to repeat during the next economic downturn - whenever it may happen.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TJX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.