Toll Brothers: Take Your Money Elsewhere

I am staying far away for now as I dislike the current risk/reward a lot and think there is more downside ahead.

The company continues to suffer from lower orders as its key markets and customer base cause significant underperformance compared to some competitors.

Toll Brothers just released its Q3 earnings which were down big but still above expectations.

I was very excited to write this article, to be honest. Toll Brothers (TOL) just released its third-quarter earnings and showed exactly what is currently happening to homebuilders operating in the luxury segment. The business model continues to be strong, but the company is simply not getting any support from the current business environment. As a result, the stock continues to massively underperform its homebuilding peers. If you want to be long homebuilders, skip this one. There are better places to put your money.

All Stocks Are Different - And That's A Good Thing

I am going to start this article by discussing Toll Brothers' business model because it supports the data from the just released third quarter.

First of all, Toll Brothers is a luxury builder. It's nothing new as it calls itself 'America's Luxury Home Builder.' The company's average delivery price for its homes is currently slightly below $900 thousand which is not even close to the number two TRI Pointe (TPH) which delivers homes at an average price of $640 thousand. 24% of the company's deliveries had a price tag of more than $1 million while just 2% of homes were sold at prices below $300 thousand. 63% of total deliveries were single-family homes, which is down significantly compared to the year 2000 when 89% of deliveries were single-family homes. The one segment that has expanded the most is the age-qualified segment which went from 1% to 19% between 2000 and 2019.

The difference between two major builders like Toll Brothers and D.R. Horton (DHI) is staggering but useful, as I will show you in this article.

Moving over to the company's geographic diversification, I am quite happy that Toll Brothers is well-diversified. 26% of all units are delivered in the West followed by 22% in the Mid-Atlantic region. Both the North and the South are just slightly below 20%. This is good news as it lowers overall risk of being hit by regional weakness. It also makes the stock a better trading vehicle as it covers the 'entire' country just like major leading indicators.

On a dollar basis, California is the number one region given that 31 cents of every dollar are generated in the Golden State.

The company's land acquisition is increasingly focussed on owning land through options. The company aims to control more than 50% of its land through options. In April, this number was at 39% but the trend is clearly up since 2015.

Moreover, the company was, and still is, supported by a growing number of customers with a strong buyer profile. 23% of all buyers so far have paid in cash while the average YTD (until April of 2019) FICO score was at 762. Unfortunately, the problem the company currently has is general weakness in the US housing market - especially in the high-income segment.

One of the graphs from my recently published homebuilding outlook can be seen below. Housing has entered a period of weakness in the second half of 2018 when both NAHB housing market sentiment and building permits started to decline. Fortunately, NAHB sentiment has recovered a bit even though year-on-year growth rates are still negative.

One of the reasons why homebuilding stocks could recover is the fact that rates have dropped significantly. The average 15-year fixed mortgage rate has declined from 4.3% in Q4 of 2018 to currently just a few basis points above 3%.

Another reason is that home prices have come down a bit in what one can consider to be 'overheated' markets as you can see below. The graph below shows what happened at the end of 2018.

Now, let's look at what happened in the third fiscal quarter of Toll Brothers. While the 'cheap' homebuilder D.R. Horton reported new orders growth of 6% (article), Toll Brothers reported a contraction of 8% in new orders value and 3% in new orders units.

SG&A as a percentage of total sales increased from 9.1% to 10.6% while gross margins declined from 21.1% to 20.2%. Total sales declined by 8% to $1.77 billion. Adjusted EPS fell by 21% to $1.00 which is still significantly above expectations of $0.82.

The bigger picture shows that total sales are running into serious resistance for the first time since the recovery of 2012. In addition to that, operating income is being dragged down as a result of the sideways trend of operating margins since the summer of 2014.

Almost needless to say, capital is flowing into other stocks. Just look what happened since the start of the year. Toll Brothers has returned 7.8% while the iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (ITB) has returned more than 30%. D.R. Horton is even up more than 40%(!).

So, even though the luxury market has been a cash cow since the early 2000s, we are seeing that cheaper builders are crushing the luxury competition. I strongly believe this will continue as the risk/reward in that segment is simply better. It's currently the first time buyers that are buying as PulteGroup (PHM) mentioned (article) while 'expensive' markets are at risk of further slowing.

I like Toll Brothers' long-term potential. Nonetheless, I believe now is not the time to be long this luxury builder. The risk/reward of other builders is simply better if you want to be long builders.

On a side note, Toll Brothers seems to be breaking down after the just-released earnings. The stock which is trading at just 8.8x next year's earnings has gone nowhere since the first quarter of this stock which is saying a lot about the markets this company operates in.

Let's see if this trend continues and if we get some more confirmation from leading indicators next month.

Stay tuned!

