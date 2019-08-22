Ford: A Surprisingly Stable Business, But The Company Has A Major Risk

The current dividend yield is over 6.5% and is well-covered based on EPS and FCF. The dividend is also reasonably safe from the perspective of debt.

Thesis

Ford Motor Company (F) is a stock that I have never looked at before. I am analyzing this stock at the request of some of my readers who commented on my recent article on the Dividend Kings. The company was not on my radar as a dividend growth stock since the dividend has been constant since 2015. There is also a recent historical negative for Ford since the U.S. automotive industry in its entirety performed very poorly during the Great Recession. But saying that, Ford, did not go bankrupt and did not get a bailout in the same sense as other automotive companies. The company survived and has been profitable since 2010 and started paying a dividend in 2012. Today, the main appeal for Ford is the regular dividend yield, which is over 6.5% and well-covered. But beyond the yield, the company has been consistently growing the top line since 2009, and the business is stable. However, top line growth has not translated to consistent bottom line growth. Ford may be appropriate for some investors seeking income, due to the high yield and annual extra dividend. But I do not view it as a buy for conventional dividend growth investors until the company achieves more consistent results.

Overview of Ford

Ford is an iconic U.S. auto manufacturer that traces its history back 116 years to June 1903. Today, Ford is the second largest U.S. auto manufacturer by vehicle sales volume and in the top five globally. Ford has three reporting segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. Automotive has sprawling operations in six geographic regions of North America, South America, Europe, China, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. Mobility is Ford’s autonomous vehicle and smart mobility effort. Ford Credit is the company’s vehicle financing and leasing operations in support of dealers and consumers. Ford owns two major global brands that are Ford and Lincoln. It also owns the Troller brand in Brazil. Ford is controlled by the Ford family through a dual class share structure. The family has 40% of the voting power through ownership of all the Class B shares. Notably, the Ford family owns only about 2% of the stock due to capital raises resulting in dilution. The company’s Executive Chairman and one other board member is part of the Ford family.

Source: Home | Ford Media Center

Ford produced about 5,982,000 vehicles worldwide in 2018. Globally, Ford has about 6% - 7% market share. Ford’s largest market is North America where the company has roughly 13% - 14% market share. In the U.S., Ford’s market share is slightly higher at 14% - 15%. This is down from the before the Great Recession but since then the company has consistently maintained its market share. Ford also has about 7.5% - 9% market share in South America and 7% - 7.5% market share in Europe but the market share is higher in commercial vehicles. Notably, Ford only re-entered the Chinese market in 2014 after a long hiatus but now has about 2% - 3% of the market. Ford has much smaller operations in the rest of the world, including the rest of Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa.

Ford’s Revenue Growth and Profitability

Ford’s business is growing. Revenue has increased dramatically since 2009 from ~$118B to over $160B in 2018. In the same time period, the company’s gross profit has increased from ~$18B to about $24B. Some of this growth was due to recovery of the global economy and the simultaneous increase in global vehicle sales after the Great Recession. But some of the revenue increase has also been due to growth efforts by Ford including entering the Chinese market. The chart below shows that Ford’s global car sales attained over 6.5 million vehicles between 2015 and 2017, as seen in the chart below. This was about 1 million more vehicles sold than in 2012. Unfortunately, increasing sales and revenue has not translated to the bottom line as discussed below.

Ford’s Global Car Sales From 2012 - 2018

Source: statista.com

Ford Automotive vehicle sales declined in 2018 due to slowing overseas sales resulting from a slowing global economy combined with the exit of sedan models (discussed below). Ford’s vehicle sales in China have dropped significantly to 731 thousand in 2018 from 1,215 million in 2017. As seen in the table below, Ford’s vehicle sales have also slowed in Mexico, Argentina, Turkey, Middle East & Africa, and Australia. This slowdown has continued into 2019 with sales declining (22%) in South America, (32%) in China, (9%) in Asia Pacific, and (22%) in the Middle East and Africa on a year-over-year basis. Sales in Europe stabilized and in fact increased 3% in comparable periods. On a sequential basis, sales in China increased suggesting that the market there may have stabilized.

Ford’s Vehicle Sales By Region From 2016 to 2018

Source: Ford 2018 Annual Report

Despite the lower sales in 2018 and continued head winds in 2019, Ford has increased revenue and remained profitable. This is in large part due to robust U.S. and Canadian sales and higher pricing. Ford is the leading car brand in the U.S. Much of this is due to strength of the F-series, which continues to dominate its market segment with more sales and higher pricing than its competitors, as seen in the two charts below. It is the number one selling light truck by a wide margin. The 909,330 F-series sales represent about 15% of Ford’s global vehicles sales. In addition, the recently reintroduced (after eight-year hiatus) Ford Ranger in the U.S. is rapidly gaining market share in its market segment and has higher pricing than its competitors. Notably, Ford did not have a mid-size pickup truck to compete with the Toyota Tacoma, Chevrolet Colorado, and Nissan Frontier. Through Q2 2019, the Ranger has already sold over 30 thousand units in the U.S. If sales momentum keeps up this truck model may enter the top 10 pickup truck brands. The Ranger will be an important vehicle for Ford as the company plans for the pickup truck to be sold globally.

Top Selling Pickup Trucks in The U.S. In 2018

Source: statista.com

Ford’s U.S. Pick Sales Performance

Source: Ford’s 2Q 2019 Earnings Review Slides

Despite Ford’s growing revenue, profitability and margins have been choppy. Gross margins declined from 2010 to 2014 and then reversed to 2016 before declining again. Some of this is likely due to higher expenses from launching operations and sales in China. Ford’s operating margin and net income margin have been on a declining trend since 2010 and 2011, respectively, due to competitive pressures. Both of these metrics were the lowest in 2018 compared to the previous nine years. Recent decline in margins is likely due to the $11B restructuring plan and costs related to discontinuing sedan models in North America. The restructuring plan is a 3 to 5-year effort. But after completion, Ford should be a consistently more profitable company.

Ford’s Revenue and Profitability Metrics From 2009 – 2018

Source: dividendpower.org

Ford Is Restructuring And Making Some Controversial Moves

Ford has started a $11B restructuring globally. A big part of this restructuring will occur in Europe to sustain profitability there. Ford is the No. 1 commercial vehicle brand in Europe but has a lower market share in cars. On the growth front, the company is planning to expand further in commercial vehicles including leadership in the pickup segment. Ford is planning on adding electric vehicle options to all its vehicles in Europe. Ford is also planning on importing niche vehicles. On the efficiency front, Ford is reducing its manufacturing footprint from 24 to 18 facilities by 2020. Ford will discontinue underperforming vehicles including the C-Max, Grand C-Max, and KA+. The company will also reduce 12,000 positions in Europe by 2020, consolidate U.K. offices, and reduce management by 20%. These actions should align Ford’s European cost structure with its reduced footprint and make this region more consistently profitable.

Similarly, Ford is improving efficiencies in South America by exiting heavy truck production and discontinuing the Fiesta and Focus. Labor cuts will occur in South America, North America and other locations as well but on a lessor scale than in Europe.

But perhaps the most controversial part of Ford’s restructuring plan is the shift in focus to light trucks and SUVs and exiting of most sedan models in North America. From this perspective, Ford’s vehicle launches in 2019 and 2020 will focus on light trucks and SUVs. This includes the recently launched Ford Ranger as well as the vehicles seen in the chart below. Although controversial the restructuring plan essentially permits Ford to focus on its franchise strengths of light trucks, SUVs, commercial vehicles, and the Mustang. It will also reduce Ford’s capital expenditure requirements for models that do not sell well or are not profitable but exist only to fill a market segment. This should improve profitability, but this shift is not devoid of risk, as discussed below. Notably, after 1-year of executing this plan, the company is selling fewer vehicles but is more profitable. Earnings in Q1 2019 exceeded estimates and in Q2 2019 revenue increased in North America even though number of vehicles sold decreased. Companywide profitability was lower in the recent quarter but was impacted by restructuring costs of $1,211M and a mark to market loss of $181M for Pivotal software. Notably, operating cash flow was up $1.5B and adjusted FCF was up 80% to $2.1B. In addition, Ford Automotive EBIT was up $1.4B. While the jury is still out, Ford’s restructuring efforts seem to be taking the company in right direction from a cost perspective.

Ford Vehicle Launches in 2019 and 2020

Source: Ford’s 2Q 2019 Earnings Review Slides

Risks

Ford faces major risks related to loss of customers resulting from the shift to pickup trucks and SUVs in the North American market. A recent survey indicated that over half of Ford sedan owners will switch to another brand. For Ford, the risk of loss is minimized since of the 2,539,866 wholesale vehicles that the company sold in 2018 only 445,999 were cars. The remainder were trucks at 1,156,022 and SUVs at 937,845. But still, the question remains whether entry level buyers prefer Ford’s small SUVs and trucks or will go elsewhere to buy a sedan. If buyers go elsewhere then Ford would later have to win those buyers over for its larger vehicles on the strength of product and quality. Another major risk is that consumers may go back to sedans if gas prices increase dramatically. This happened the last time gas prices rose significantly. But saying that, as soon as gas prices declined again, consumers in North America largely went back to buying pickup trucks and SUVs. In fact, of the top 10 selling vehicle models in the U.S., seven were all light trucks and SUVs in 2018. No Ford sedans were on the list. However, Ford’s pickup trucks and SUVs are significantly more fuel efficient now than in the past due to advances in technologies, e.g. EcoBoost, and options for hybrid and electric vehicles.

Beyond the shift away from sedans to light trucks and SUVs, Ford operates in a cyclical industry that is now faced with slowing sales in China, Europe, and some other locations. If this slowdown spreads to North America, then Ford’s top and bottom lines may decline when the company is trying a major strategy shift and restructuring. The company also faces risks of work stoppage related to union contract negotiations. Ford also faces risk to sales due to stronger vehicle emission standards by governments around the world.

How Safe Is Ford’s Dividend?

No discussion of Ford is complete without addressing Ford’s dividend safety. This is a very pertinent question due to the recent history of Ford’s dividend. Ford did not pay a dividend between 2007 and 2011. Let’s examine the dividend from the perspective of payout ratio, FCF, and debt.

The current payout ratio is about 46% based on an annual dividend of $0.60 and estimated 2019 EPS of $1.30. This is a conservative value and below my criteria threshold of 65%. After, restarting the dividend in 2012, Ford’s payout ratio has been relatively low. It did peak in 2018 at ~65%. But EPS was only $0.92 in 2018 and looks to rebound this year. I anticipate that the dividend will be held constant for the foreseeable future and that EPS will grow at low single-digit rates. If EPS grows even as low as 1% then the payout ratio will remain below 50% for the next several years. This is a conservative value. But still a lot depends on the state of the global economy and vehicles sales.

From the perspective of FCF, the dividend is also reasonably well covered. In 2018, Ford’s companywide operating cash flow was $15,022M and capital expenditures were $7,785M. The regular and extra dividend required only $2,905M giving a dividend-to-FCF ratio of roughly 19%. This is a very conservative value and well below my threshold of 70%. But note that that operating cash flow has declined some from 2016 to 2018 and capital expenditures have increased as Ford looks to invest in Mobility and new models. But saying that, Ford should have sufficient FCF to pay for the dividend in the foreseeable future.

Ford’s balance sheet is difficult to follow due to the activities of both Ford Automotive and Ford Credit. But saying that, Ford seemingly has reasonable debt and debt metrics from the perspective of the dividend. From the companywide perspective, Ford has relatively high short-term debt of $52,721M and long-term debt of $102,740M. But this is largely due to Ford Credit’s debt, which is balanced by receivables from vehicle loans and receivables. But even then, Ford’s current assets exceed its liabilities and it has decent interest coverage indicating that the company’s obligations can be paid. The D/E ratio is high, but this is due to long-term debt from Ford Credit.

Ford Companywide Balance Sheet Data and Debt Metrics

Source: dividendpower.org Research and Calculations Based on Data from Q2 2019 Earnings Release and Morningstar.com

Let’s take a look at Ford Automotive debt separately. Ford Automotive has a reasonable amount of cash and marketable securities that exceeds short-term debt. Furthermore, he company’s D/E ratio is very low 0.33 below my threshold of 2.0. Hence, long-term debt attributable to Ford Automotive does not seem to place the dividend at risk.

Ford Automotive Balance Sheet Data and Debt Metrics

Source: dividendpower.org Research and Calculations Based on Data from Q2 2019 Earnings Release and Morningstar.com

Now let’s take a look at Ford Credit. Ford Credit carries substantial debt of over $141B, but most of it is balanced by receivables. Ford Credit has an investment grade rating. The main risk to the dividend is losses on loans and leases. But saying that, Ford Credit is currently benefitting from higher values on lease returns and lower loss metrics. Repossession rates are only 1.13%, loss-to-receivables ratio of only 0.39%, and charge-offs are $45M in Q2 2019. Ford also does not rely significantly on leases with only 20% of sales versus an industry average of 30%. If losses increase in a recession, then Ford Credit may not be profitable. With that said, Ford Credit carries over $14.8B in cash, cash equivalents, and securities that can be used for covering losses. Due to this and the fact that debt is for the most part balanced by receivables, I do not believe that Ford Credit’s debt is currently a risk to the dividend.

Ford Credit Balance Sheet Data and Debt Metrics

Source: dividendpower.org Research and Calculations Based on Data from Q2 2019 Earnings Release and Morningstar.com

Ford’s Valuation

Let’s now examine Ford’s valuation. I use an expected 2019 adjusted EPS of $1.30, which is slightly higher than the midpoint of current company guidance. For P/E ratio I use 8.0, which is slightly lower than the company’s average 10-year valuation multiple of 8.6. I discount the multiple due to competition, slowing global economy, and uncertainty surrounding the restructuring.

Applying a sensitivity analysis using P/E ratios between 7.0 and 8.0 I obtain a fair value range from $8.96 to $11.52. The current stock price is ~78% to ~101% of my estimate of fair value. The current stock price is ~$9.03 suggesting that the stock is essentially fairly valued.

Estimated Current Valuation Based On P/E Ratio

P/E Ratio 7.0 8.0 9.0 Estimated Value $8.96 $10.24 $11.52 % of Estimated Value at Current Stock Price 101% 88% 78%

Source: dividendpower.org Calculations

How does this compare to other valuation models? Let’s take a look at the Gordon Growth Model using 2019’s expected dividend of $0.60. Assuming a dividend growth rate of 0.0% and a desired return of 8% gives a fair value of $7.50. Morningstar.com is known to use a fairly conservative discounted cash low model and provides a fair value of $12. An average of these three models is ~$9.91 and thus we can comfortably say that Ford is trading pretty much near its fair value at the current stock price. I personally would view a stock price below ~$6.50 as good entry point. The slowing global economy and slower vehicles sales will pressure the stock price. Uncertainty about the restructuring will also keep a lid on the stock price.

Final Thoughts

Ford is an iconic American company. It has continuous operations going back over 100 years. Ford has survived many recessions and still exists in essentially the same form. The company has a strong connection to the Ford family who retain voting control. Ford’s business is relatively stable due to the strength of pickup truck franchise, SUVs, Mustang, and commercial vehicles. These cars sell for Ford and have higher profit margins than sedans. Furthermore, Ford Credit is profitable. On a negative note Ford is struggling in China, Europe, and some other locations. But saying that, Ford’s financial health is dependent on the health of the North American economy. The main interest for this stock is the dividend yield, which at 6.6% is well above the broader market averages. In fact, it is greater than some REITs and MLPs. The dividend is reasonably safe from the perspective of EPS, FCF, and debt. However, I do not view the stock as a buy for DGI since the dividend is not growing and past bottom line results have not been consistent.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.