Tradeweb Markets: Growth At A Reasonable Price

Introduction

In One Up on Wall Street, Peter Lynch explains how you can have an advantage in owning stocks where you are familiar with the product or service. Of course, we still need to understand how that product or service adds value, and why it would have a competitive advantage. Finally, we should pay a reasonable price for what we want to own. For me, Tradeweb Markets (TW) is very much a "Peter Lynch" stock.

Many years ago, I worked on a fixed-income trading desk. I spent time in interest rates trading and in credit trading. I had a Bloomberg terminal and sometimes used a Reuters terminal. I was familiar with these terminals from university. I quickly came across a new trading screen called Tradeweb. It was used for trading government bonds, on the interest rates desks. I didn’t have to use it much, but I remember that it was more user-friendly than the other two terminals.

I was curious about the product and asked around why most people mainly used Bloomberg and Reuters given that Tradeweb seemed to be pretty good. The answer was that it was a quite new platform that a group of banks and brokers had launched in order to provide competition with Reuters and, especially, Bloomberg, and most traders hadn't bothered to change their habits. It just wasn’t quite established yet, and its product offering was still quite narrow at that time. However, the key difference was most of the traders who owned Bloombergs or Reuters on the fixed-income desks needed to trade though a voice broker, while those using Tradeweb could trade directly into the market “on the screen”. That might seem like a quaint idea now that screen trading is so prevalent across most asset classes, but at the time it was an innovation.

After I left the fixed-income world, I would occasionally look at the Tradeweb website to get information on various government bond yield curves. These days, I follow Tradeweb on Twitter, as they show quite a lot of rates data, which is good for people interested in macro aspects of the markets.

Since the financial crisis of 2007-2009, regulation in the financial markets has increased, and it's clear that “fintech” would benefit as markets became more transparent and more electronic and more automated. Gone are the days of crazy trading pits, and Over-the-Counter markets have become regulated and much of the trading has moved onto exchanges. In terms of the technology and equipment on Wall Street today, it is totally different from those 1980s and 1990s movies about Wall Street that I loved watching as I was growing up.

These days as an investor, I am much slower-moving than I was when I worked on a trading desk. I don’t like to trade IPOs, and so, until now I have not paid close attention to Tradeweb Markets as a stock. The inverted yield curve that got so much attention recently got me looking at yield curves again, which brought me back to Tradeweb.

Talking to some trader buddies, electrification of the trading workflow has been an unstoppable trend. This isn’t just voice broking to electronic trading (which Tradeweb was pioneering 20 years ago), but it’s things like straight-through processing of fixed-income trading. Bond markets were much slower than equity markets to take up electronic trading and clearing, and until just a few years ago, it was still very much a people and relationship business. For any younger readers, it’s at this stage I want to digress slightly and recommend a reading of Liar’s Poker by Michael Lewis about the 1980s bond markets.

Looking at Tradeweb as a stock, I’ve realised it’s a great opportunity.

What is Tradeweb?

In a nutshell, it is a leading electronic marketplace and liquidity network facilitating trading across institutional, wholesale and retail clients in multiple asset classes, including rates, credit, money market and equities, by providing liquidity and solutions across the trade lifecycle involving pre-trade, execution, post trade and data. Tradeweb offers clients a deep pool of liquidity with average daily trading volume of $550 billion in 2018 across more than 40 products. It also offers a broad spectrum of analytics and solutions aiming to increase execution quality and operational efficiency for the clients. Tradeweb’s IPO was completed on April 3, 2019.

The investment thesis

While the stock isn’t super-cheap compared to the big exchanges, those exchanges have more mature businesses and deserve a lower multiple. The electrification of the fixed-income market has a long way to go. A good article in the Financial Times last year, titled “Bond trading: technology finally disrupts a $50tn market”, talks about how fixed income is being “dragged” into the 21st century.

Friends tell me while government bonds and interest rate swaps are more electronic these days, around 80% of the credit market is still voice-traded.

In Europe, regulatory changes, such as the launch of MiFiD II, have increased demand for electronic trading as regulators call for better price transparency across all markets. Electronic processing has a digital audit trail that allows firms to show best execution, something that is mandated now by regulators. Tradeweb’s leading trading screen and back-end system have allowed it to grow volumes in the interest rates market (Treasuries and other government bonds) at around 15% annually over the last five years.

As we have seen with the London Stock Exchange’s purchase of Refinitiv (the company behind the Reuters trading terminal, now called Eikon), data is an increasingly growing important asset within the financial markets industry’s workflow and supply chain. Tradeweb will be able to leverage its trading data for direct profit, on top of driving more trading business though algorithm trading in fixed-income markets.

Since its first-mover advantage in the interest rate trading world, Tradeweb has been able to roll out new products in the credit, equity and money markets. This allows for a one-stop shop for traders who trade multiple asset classes. Credit markets have been perhaps market which resisted electrification the most, and hence, this is where the true growth area is. This explains the disparity between the multiples of the main exchanges and trading platforms. Currently, Interest Rates accounts for about 60% of Tradeweb’s revenue, Credit 22%, with Equities, Money Markets and other revenue streams making up the rest.

CME Group (CME) and Cboe Global Markets (CBOE) have their strengths in futures and options, which have long been electronic, while Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) has a broader offering of equities and derivatives though ownership of the NYSE and ICE Futures exchanges. The forward P/E ratios of these three groups are 32.5x, 26.8x and 24.6x respectively.

Tradeweb and peer MarketAxess (MKTX) are not exchanges, they are trading platforms which allow access to pools of liquidity, i.e., collecting dealers and market makers' bids and offers together for the screen, and the processing of clearing of trades electronically, which helps for accounting and risk management purposes, as well as a speedier workflow.

MarketAxess does have a dominant market share in credit, but Tradeweb has the technology expertise and brand name within fixed income to grow market share.

Additionally, with the size of the debt markets exploding, both in the government and corporate worlds, the pie is set to grow. This explains Tradeweb’s forward P/E of 47.2x and MarketAxess’s forward P/E of an incredible 71.9x. For me, given that these are technology companies first and foremost, providing the “picks and shovels” to the growth markets of electronic trading, which is an area that government regulation is encouraging through regulations such as Dodd Frank and in Europe MiFiD II, even MarketAxess’s 71.9x seems reasonable for a growth stock. Remember, Amazon.com (AMZN) trades at 75x forward P/E.

Tradeweb has room to improve its margins. Its operating margins are about 35%, versus peers MarketAxess at about 49% and CME at about 68%. The company should be about to increase its margins by 2 percentage points a year over the next few years because of the following factors:

1) Voice trading transitions further to more electronic trading/processing.

2) Tradeweb’s credit business scales broadly (higher fees than interest rates markets).

3) Credit markets transition to more electronic trading and straight-through processing.

4) Tradeweb deepens its penetration of existing products, where the upfront investment in terms of personnel and costs in recent years has already been spent.

China's growing bond market is another opportunity. With the trade war raging, this is a topic to be visited another day, but certainly Tradeweb also has a strong presence in European and Asian markets.

A Consolidating Market

In the past few years, there have been quite a lot of transactions in financial markets' trading venues and technology. CBOT, Nymex and NEX were acquired by CME Group. NYSE was acquired by Intercontinental Exchange, and Bats was acquired by CBOE. Fidessa, a trading technology firm, was taken private last in a buyout. Hong Kong Exchanges bought the London Metals Exchange a few years ago, and most recently, the London Stock Exchange announced its intention to acquire Refinitiv. Tradeweb could be a perfect fit for CME Group to complement its interest rate derivatives suite, or perhaps Bloomberg, which may want to counter the face that Refinitiv is now part of a much larger group. Tradeweb’s current market cap of just under $10 billion makes it easily digestible to both of these organizations.

Risks

The US Government Bond and European Government Bond Markets are the most important markets for Tradeweb. The notional outstanding level of debt in these two markets, a good proxy for trading volumes, has grown around 10% and 4% annually respectively, according to SIFMA and ECB data. If governments decided to deleverage, i.e., become fiscally conservative, this could have an impact. Frankly, I just don’t see that happening. A more likely risk could be more quantitative easing, where central banks buy more government debt and the bonds are held to maturity and trading volumes decrease. That’s a risk, but government bonds are key financial instruments, so perhaps the remaining bonds in the market would trade more in that situation. It’s difficult to call.

Tradeweb has been a leader in the fixed-income market for 20 years. The company has struggled to make progress in the equity markets, and it might struggle to grow fast in this area. Tradeweb should grow market share in the important growth opportunity that is the credit market, but MarketAxess has the critical mass in that market, so it will face competition there - but the growing pie should leave room for both players. A Tradeweb-MarketAxess merger would make a lot of sense (see below).

Valuation

I believe given Tradeweb’s leading position in its core fixed-income market, its strong brand name in financial markets, and the growth opportunity in credit markets and data and analytics justify a high earnings multiple.

Next year’s consensus EPS for Tradeweb is $0.95. On a forward basis, we’ve seen already that the US exchanges trade around 28x P/E, but these are more mature and lower-growth markets. Indeed, it’s been well-documented that in cash equity markets, delistings have been outpacing new listings, so the equity markets have actually been getting smaller on an issuer basis. MarketAxess trades at an Amazon.com-like 72x.

Giving Tradeweb a 30% weighting to a 28x P/E multiple and a 70% weighting to a 72x P/E multiple gives us a P/E multiple of 59x. That gives us EPS of 0.95*P/E 59 = $56 per share, around 25% upside from today’s levels.

