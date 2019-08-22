Open Insights: EIA's Weekly Petroleum Report (08/16/19)

Products continue to build, but for different reasons. Motiva refinery maintenance should help as we head into the fall turnaround season.

Continuing our weekly series, Open Insights, we’ll take a look at the EIA’s Weekly Petroleum Status Report (“WPSR”) for the week of August 16, 2019.

EIA reported a crude draw of 2.7 million barrels for the week, as net imports fell off given higher exports and lower crude imports. Together, they contributed to a lower net imports figure equivalent to over 4 million barrels for the week. Refinery utilization surprisingly increased by 1.1%, offsetting the 1.5% decline from the last week, representing an almost 400K bpd increase in crude demand, or 2.8 million barrels for the week.

Compared to 5-year averages, this week’s report was decent for crude but bearish for petroleum products.

Gasoline inventories were largely flat, showing a 312K barrel gain, whereas distillate inventories grew by 2.6 million barrels, both of which were bearish when compared to the 5-year averages. Total products increased by 4.2 million barrels as propane’s 4-million barrel increase led the way and gasoline inventories continue to build.

Overall, total crude and products increased by 2.4 million barrels for the week, slightly less than the 4 million build in the historical 5-year averages.

As always, we'll leave you with some food for thought.

When we came into the summer season, we wanted to see crude inventories draw - and draw hard. That would give us a good indication that our forecasts and the underpinnings of our “oil shortage” thesis remains on track despite the sell-off. Thus far, we believe that’s still the case. On the other side of the equation (i.e., end-demand / products), we're beginning to see concerns. Now, products have been a concern since Q2, as inventories have ballooned. We're seeing continuation of this in Q3, albeit for different reasons. In Q2, builds in propane and NGPLs were the culprit, partly explainable by weather (flooding led to less agricultural production, which lowered propane use and trade war issues for NGPL). In Q3, the issue appears to be propane again (agriculture harvesting is lower - a result of the lower planting earlier) and now gasoline. Gasoline demand is slightly lower YOY QTD. Not significantly so, but a 0.3% contraction is enough to elevate inventories as production overall has stayed flat. The build in propane and gasoline will have a few implications. First, propane is a large component of NGL pricing, thus we’re seeing NGL prices continue to scrape the bottom. Moreover, since most of this excess propane inventory is in PADD 3, it’s likely all stemming from the increased Permian production. Thus, expect NGL realizations to be weak for most Permian producers when Q3 reports roll in.

As for gasoline, inventories have grown since early July vs. the 5-year average (2014-2018). The 5-year average, however, indicates that gasoline inventories should begin to draw slowly as we move through Fall and shed a total of 5 million barrels from now to the beginning of December. We’ll see if gasoline demand can ramp up with the remaining summer that we have left and into Fall. Given the recent weakening in 3-2-1 crack spreads, refiners may already be preparing to dial back on gasoline production, which should also coincide with Saudi’s (ARMCO) maintenance of its Motiva refinery located in Port Arthur, Texas. With ~635K bpd capacity off-line, we should expect to see gasoline supplied to the market fall as well. While this will also dampen crude demand, Saudi’s plans to concurrently reduce oil exports to the US should mitigate that side of the equation.

