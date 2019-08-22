Corby Spirit and Wine Limited (CBYDF) CEO Patrick O'Driscoll on Q4 2019 - Earnings Call Transcript

Corby Spirit and Wine Limited (OTCPK:CBYDF) Q4 2019 Results Earnings Conference Call August 21, 2019 5:00 PM ET

Patrick O'Driscoll - President and CEO

Edward Mayle - VP and CFO

Robert Gibson - PI Financial

Patrick O'Driscoll

Well, thank you. Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to our discussion of Corby's fiscal year-end and fourth quarter end.

I'd like to begin by providing highlights of fiscal 2019, followed by a review of Corby's brand performance in both the domestic and international markets, and then subsequently provide some perspective for the new fiscal year.

So fiscal 2019 was a year of achievements culminating in strong topline growth which enables Colby to reinvest behind its core strategies and take advantage of fast growing segment such as gin. Overall 2019 results showed an increase in revenue from 2018 of plus 3% to almost $150 million. Growth came from Colby’s domestic brands and commission income enabled us to fund strategic marketing investment and led to net earnings in line with the prior-year.

Now the Canadian spirit’s market grew by 2.5% in value and just 0.9% in volume over the year with growth led by the gin category and followed by vodka and tequila. The wine market was notably less buoyant with a volume decline of 2.5% and a value decline of 0.7%.

The Corby portfolio including its represented brands saw three of its brands in the top 10 value gain as in Canada with gin size whiskey leading market value growth and joined in the top 10 by J.P. Wiser's Canadian whiskey and ABSOLUT vodka.

We're also very pleased with the strong performance of the Ungava spirit's brand notably Ungava Gin and Cabot Trail maple cream liqueur both of which are delivering high growth in retail volume and value. Ungava Gin is a highly differentiated super premium gin in a category that was hot when we acquired it three years ago and frankly is even hotter now. Painted yellow was the rallying cry for our Cabot team as we set out to make Ungava Gin our newest power brand. This fiscal investment in Ungava Gin and other Ungava spirit brand is amplified and that drove market beating double-digit volume and value growth for these brands.

Corby's strengths lie in the passion of our people and our consumers and their passion for our brands. And J.P. Wiser is our flagship brand is a testament to that passion. They hold it high marketing campaign gave Canadians a platform to show their appreciation for their friends by encouraging them to call out the qualities that make friendships unique.

Over 1000 messages were collected online and as of these 165 heartfelt or [indiscernible] messages reflected the use in radio spots, custom billboards, and transit shelters. The resulting improvement in consumer awareness is one of the reasons why J.P. Wiser is again outperformed the Canadian whiskey category.

Our innovation is a key growth lever in our industry and for J.P. Wiser’s. The introduction of J.P. Wiser’s old-fashioned whiskey cocktail was a resounding success outpacing year one projections and bringing new consumers into the Canadian whiskey category.

In addition, the launch of the Alumni Whisky Series enabled us to showcase our exceptional whiskey making skills. In partnership with the NHL Alumni Association we released two separate series of three super premium limited edition whiskey each of which was uniquely crafted to match the playing style of the featured Alumni and a proportion the proceeds of these are invested back into the retired player community which is consistent with our corporate values.

Corby did however face ongoing challenges as some of our larger economy brands continue to be impacted by changing consumer preferences. Performance of dark and white rums, economy whiskey and mixable liqueurs were particularly affected.

Success in international markets is absolutely a goal of Corby's strategy and during the year Corby continued its reorganization of its international road to market which have caused some fluctuations in our shipment patterns. This reorganization is now complete and it leaves us with a strong base to build on and we look forward to working with our new partners to bring our vision to life.

Now turning to the outlook for fiscal 2020, overall macroeconomic indicators to the Canadian economy paints a mix picture. While employment rates are favorable and consumer confidence levels remain strong, nonetheless, there are some worrying signs about the overall health of the global economy with some indicators flagging the possible risk of recession. Outlook for the U.S. economy is moderate and supports our export growth ambition.

Our business strategies focus on maximizing sustainable long-term value growth through enhanced margin quality and profit. Our focus brands prioritization strategy aims to ensure that Corby delivers relevant consumer offerings. Consumer insight and data-driven assessments of our portfolio of owned and represented brands help us optimize value through innovation and through revenue management.

Corby is well-positioned to exploit new routes to market and channels while creating opportunities to launch new innovation to drive value for shareholders. Internationally, our goal is to leverage our Canadian whiskey expertise, focusing on super premium cross brands as well as developing Ungava Gin in select markets, in U.S. and in Europe. Actually we believe there are few things better than bringing people together and creating special moments sharing passion for life, for experiences from broad brands is the common thread that runs through everything we do.

While we bring that passion to drive our portfolio of brands forward, we also have to take into consideration the changing environment in which our beverage alcohol industry operates. Now our major changes in this past year was the legalization of cannabis. And although still early, to date we have not seen any material impact on the beverage alcohol industry in Canada, resulting from cannabis legalization.

The court will monitor developments with interest including the coming availability of Canada's edibles, including beverages and will actions if any are right to take our business. Corby is a company that embraces challenge and change and we will continue to evolve with consumer trends and market opportunities.

Well, now I'd like to turn the call over to Ed, who is going to review our year-end and fourth quarter financial results. Edward, over to you.

Edward Mayle

Thank you, Patrick, and good afternoon, everyone.

In fiscal 2019, Corby focused efforts to drive value growth ahead of volume, enabling investment in our brands to position ourselves for a long-term growth and success. I’ll discuss first our full year result than turn to our fourth quarter.

Corby's revenues grew full year by 3% and within this, our owned brand domestic performance saw volumes grew by 2% and revenues by 4% with commission income grown by 4%. Beginning with an overview of the domestic brand performance, Corby-owned brands performed well with the retail value of Corby's portfolio, growing 2% with a 1% volume growth.

In Corby's key Canadian whiskey battleground the last two years I have seen the transformational journey for 162-year-old brand J.P. Wiser's, with the newest evolution of our award-winning "Hold it High" campaign and a systematic packaging refresh, the brand family outperformed this category and continue to gain momentum.

Retail value for the year increased 3% while volume did stop slightly. Value growth was amplified first series of new innovations launched in fiscal 2019, which include the super-premium NHL Alumni Series Whisky, J.P. Wiser's Old-Fashioned whiskey, ready-to-serve cocktail and new limited release of J.P. Wiser's 35-year-old. These initiatives contributed to a focus on value rather than volume and supported a full-year growth in shipments value.

Ungava Gin continued to be the market value leader in the super-premium gin category and increased 19% in both retail volume and value for the year benefiting from increased brand investment, including Ungava’s consumer marketing campaign while new retail size formats have helped the brand gain shelf presence and recognition as it expands nationwide.

Polar Ice Vodka’s performance recovered with a return to growth in fiscal 2019 in both volume and value. Polar Ice Vodka is among the top selling vodka brands in Canada, and last year, the brand outperformed the overall vodka category in Canada and grew 2% in retail volume and 3% in retail value.

Mixable liqueurs performance did in the category that is driven by innovation, traditional coffee and cream liqueurs. Retail volume decreased 5%, while value for the year declined 3%. Corby continued to expand innovation and focused upon strong programming in the retail environment and launches like McGuinness Ruby Red Grapefruit and an expanded 375-milliliter range of flavor offerings encourage consumer trial.

Cabot Trail, Corby’s maple-based liqueurs continued to perform well and compete in the dynamic cream and coffee segment of the liqueurs category and the brand posted strong market beating double-digit growth in both retail volume and value surpassing category trends.

Lamb's Rum declined 4% in retail volume and echoed ongoing industry-wide changes in consumer appetite for standard or economic dark and white rum. Corby focused on defending its regional strongholds with targeted campaign and focus on the most differentiated variance as well as introducing innovative new variants such as Lamb's Sociable, a series of ready-to-drink rum cooler in a can

Moving to our financial results, Corby posted top line performance as revenue increased $4.2 million or 3% year-on-year, efforts to drive value ahead of volume growth is a feature of this result with strategic cost management and premiumization through innovations.

Case Goods value grew 3% ahead of volume and with stronger domestic shipments where value grew 4%. Patrick mentioned, the conclusion of the international route to market reorganization, and while this provides a base for future performance, the process caused some unfavorable variation in our shipment patterns.

So last year, shipment value of gross revenue declined 3% and shipment volume decreased 13% compared to the prior year. Commission income increased $1.1 million, an increase of 4% year-on-year and helped augment Case Goods revenues. The Pernod Ricard portfolio benefitted from the strength of its premium international brands along with Pernod Ricard investments to build passion brands in Canada.

Margin performance for the year was comparable to that of the prior year with a gross margin of 54%, strategic revenue management helped to mitigate year-on-year cost increases of $2.1 million or 4%. Cost of sales, while our favorably impacted by higher distribution costs to Western Canada was relatively in line with Case Goods growth. Corby is steadfast in its strategy to drive value growth and improve margin quality while exporting promotional programs to deliver maximum return.

Marketing, sales and administration expenses landed at $58.8 million for the year, 4% up on the prior-year. Incremental, advertising and commercial investments were concentrated on driving equity building behind our premium brand, innovations in Canadian whiskies and Ungava Spirit brand.

This increase in brands marketing investment is a key enabler for future branch success. Further, Corby invested in the development of new channel and to strengthen new routes to market. Overhead expenses decreased for the year with ongoing efforts to tightly control these costs. Prior-year, one-off acquisition related expenses were not repeated. Other income and expenses, include such items as realized foreign exchange and gains and losses in sale of property and equipment.

Other income and expenses were flat to the prior-year as increased interest earned on deposits in cash management pools from improved market rate offset prior year gains from the sale of property and equipment.

As a reminder, while Corby doesn’t operate a hedging program, foreign currency mitigated, so natural hedges with selling of whiskey and vodka in the U.S. and manufacturing and selling rum in the U.K.

Net earnings for the year were flat year-on-year, strong top line Case Goods performance and high commissions allow the company to increase its marketing and investments and strategic brand equity, building activities necessary to drive long-term sustainable value growth.

Operating cash flow remained strong and increased $2.7 million to$34 million and this was largely a result of fluctuations in working capital balances, primarily related to timing of spend compared to the prior year. Cash balances were partially impacted by the payment of the special dividend in H2 and balance of $61.1 million in cash deposits as at June 30, 2019, maintained our investment flexibility.

Turning to the fourth quarter, revenues decreased by 3%. Case Goods sales were influenced by the phasing of Liquor Board order patents and adjustments made to which the market in international markets. This quarter saw domestic Case Goods orders return to a more normal profile, following last fiscals shipment patent distortion. Below shipments in Q4, therefore not a result of the deterioration in market performance, where weasel Corby’s domestic market performance grow 3% in retail value.

Commissions decreased $0.1 million, impacted particular by softness in wine consumption that unfavorably impacted our wine performance. This softness has been evidence in the market since last summer, although the impact of revenue was mitigated by price management and improved portfolio mix on the represented brand.

Gross margin performance for the quarter improved 1% to 57%, when compared to the quarter last year reflecting changes in product mix and cost savings from production synergy. Our international margin rate has improved through the simplification of our European retail market. Fundamental to this quarter was the time of marketing and sales investments behind domestic and international initiatives which resulted in an overall increase of marketing sales and administration of $1.5 million. Consequently, net earnings for the fourth quarter was $7.8 million, a decrease of $1.5 million over the period last year.

In conclusion, the domestic performance of our brands and commission income and the conclusion of the international route to market changes has enabled Corby to invest for long-term growth and provide a strong foundation for fiscal year 2020.

And now I'd like to turn the call back to Patrick for his closing comments.

Patrick O'Driscoll

Thank you, very much Edward, and thank you all for joining our call today.

I'm pleased with the results that we have achieved while implementing key strategic initiatives for sustainable long-term growth. Our recent additions of Ungava spirit brands and Foreign Affair Winery plays nicely into our refocus product portfolio. Our key battleground such as Canadian whiskey and gin remains strong, and outlook for international markets is favorable as we refocused resources on our new routes to market.

Our brands are well-positioned for the next fiscal with our outstanding marketing and sales initiatives and we look forward to capitalizing on the momentum that we built in fiscal 2019. Our balance sheet remains healthy and earlier today our Board of Directors declared a dividend of $0.22 per share payable on September 27, 2019.

On a additional note, I really can't say enough about our people and their abilities to rise to challenges and improve their passion, creativity and proficiency in delivering our fiscal results, to capture market share and growing this very, very competitive industry we need our employees to be at the absolute top of their game and without doubt they pour their hearts and souls into helping us win in fiscal 2019. So to the Corby team I raise a toast in line with our Wiser’s campaign and also hold it high.

So thank you once again for joining the call. I encourage all of you on the line to include our wines and spirits products as you celebrate the people and passion in your life which is to you and yours. And we’re now going to open the lines to take your questions and will answer them as best as we obviously within the limitations of our ability to make forward-looking statements.

So operator if you'd like to open the lines up now, and thank you for joining us today.

[Operator Instructions] Your first question is from Bob Gibson from PI Financial. Bob, please go ahead.

Robert Gibson

Can we start with marketing and promotion in Q4 and sort of how it compares to the previous three quarters and how you're thinking for it for next year?

Edward Mayle

Yes, Q4 expenses were slightly higher than we had seen in the same quarter the previous year. It was in line with our overall plan for the year to fund increased investments primarily in support of two key initiatives primarily for the Ungava and the rollout of Ungava from Quebec across the country. And secondly, in support of J.P. Wiser's and in support of that as our flagship brand.

Robert Gibson

And can we expect this higher level going forward or sort of smoothing or how should we be thinking about the future?

Edward Mayle

I think we can probably expect probably a bit more of a smoothing obviously sometimes there are particular development costs ran in one quarter rather than other. So we’re investing in making sure that we have the right assets for instance for some of our new route to market in international markets. So some of that fell development costs, fell into the fourth quarter this year.

So, yes can't really say that - we can't predict exactly when these costs are going to be in the coming year, but the sort of overall level that we're investing is probably not unusual to where we see things going.

Patrick O'Driscoll

On a full-year basis rather than on a quarter-to-quarter for the overall investment level.

Robert Gibson

Perfect. It looks like you've got two SKUs in your new Quebec wine operation. Can you give us some color on what you - where you see that going and sort of do you have enough capacity?

Patrick O'Driscoll

Yes, I mean I think on capacity we’re well served. Yes, we’ve got a couple of new SKUs going into the Quebec grocery one is called Coureurs and one is called [indiscernible] they are both red wines. Just going in - these are slightly more premium SKUs than its usual in that particular channel. So we’re quite pleased to have secured those new listings.

Robert Gibson

Great. If there is a Brexit how will Lamb's in the U.K. be treated?

Edward Mayle

Lamb's in the U.K. its largely insulated from Brexit affect to the extent that it’s produced and packaged in the U.K. through a partner that we have in the U.K. And that limited exposure to importation from Europe for that.

Robert Gibson

And then lastly, next September you’re going have to sign a new agreement with Pernod. Can we get sort of timeline on how that might play out?

Patrick O'Driscoll

The representation agreement is actually ends its two years of late so it’s September to 2021 so it’s just over two years to go on the agreement. We are able to begin negotiations roughly about two years out. So we’ll obviously be signing to address that probably in the next three to four months. We’ll start the process of discussing with them with Pernod Ricard but that process will be very much led by the independent directors with Pernod Ricard.

Robert Gibson

Perfect, thank you so much.

Patrick O'Driscoll

Okay well, if there's no other question, I can just bid you a very good evening and hope you enjoy the rest of your week.

