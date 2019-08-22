Market Volatility Bulletin: SPX Tests Resistance Before Powell's Jackson Hole Speech

TYVIX is understandably printing higher than at most times of the last two years, but is not at crisis levels.

"Can't putt" Powell takes center stage tomorrow, and vol could really move (up or down) based on how traders interpret his statements.

Stocks jumped early in the day and stayed there, while spot volatility bore the brunt of this action.

Market Intro

CNBC: 3:56 PM EST

A strong showing for European stocks (VGK, EWG, EWU), coupled with strong earnings from TGT and LOW, crushed volatility early in the Wednesday session - down just a hair below 16.

US stocks (SPY, DIA, QQQ, IWM) enjoyed a strong day, with little in the way of intraday giveback. The SPX ended the day at 2925, which, over the last couple of weeks, has been the general region of resistance.

Thoughts on Volatility

I argue that fiscal and monetary policy have done more to promote the interests of the haves than the have-nots over the last couple decades. This has been true for both Republican and Democratic administrations, and in fact, has been the basic pulse globally.

To be clear, I am very much for private property rights, and I do not favor large social programs or high tax rates. But I also think that volatility has a way of shaking prices lower, which gives the younger and less affluent a chance to cling to the first rungs of ownership.

Now, with a global savings glut, does the next wave of money flow into the market as the T.I.N.A. ("There is No Alternative <to stocks>") battle cry sounds and investors place higher valuations on an income stream with growth potential?

There is such a thing as upside volatility, which becomes more readily discernable over longer time frames, such as weeks or months.

Equities may not respond quite so vigorously as they have in the past to falling rates, especially if traders believe that low rates are a prognosticator of low growth.

Well, that putter has a big day on Thursday at Jackson Hole. And in fact, the way that Chair Powell (who, coincidentally, President Trump appointed less than two years ago) frames the near-term future of US monetary action may have strong ripple effects throughout global financial markets.

If Mr. Powell sticks to his basic message from late July, then volatility is quite likely to get another huge boost, and the dollar will also drift higher. Should the message be more conciliatory and committed to further rate cuts, then vol will probably continue the recent trend lower.

Term Structure

VIX9D is still hovering over spot. Given tomorrow's Jackson Hole meeting, I'm surprised that the gap isn't wider.

The September contract is the new M1; September 17th is the last full day of trade for the "U". As such, September has 27 calendar days until expiry, and this tends to act as a bit of a buffer for higher volatility in the 30-day weighted average ETPs such as UVXY or even short-vol products like SVXY. The flip side to that statement is that VVIX is on the high side presently, indicating that big moves are certainly possible and even likely.

Above is a five-year chart of the VIX of the 10YR UST notes. We saw very low readings in late 2017, September 2018, and even earlier this year (March/April).

In light of how rapidly rates have swung in just a few short weeks, the TYVIX currently prints on the high side, but not at highs witnessed at crisis points (August 2015) or times that included big pivots (just prior to the last presidential election).

TYVIX is tamping lower for now, which may exert a calming force on risk assets. But the prevailing trend does appear to be toward higher highs and higher lows since late 2017, at least on a monthly chart.

VXX enjoyed a strong run in the first two weeks of August. I've read some decent explanations as to what charged the jolt higher. Now we're seeing some chinks in the armor; for instance, maybe low rates are more of a statement about foreign central bank policy than about the US economy.

I'm frankly surprised at how low vol traders have demonstrated their willingness to sell down volatility just before Thursday's speech, as Chair Powell has shown himself willing to throw the market curveballs. From that perspective, long-vol products like VXX could surge higher within the next day or two.

Wrap-Up

If this is your first time reading Market Volatility Bulletin, thanks for giving it a try. If you're a regular, I thank you for your ongoing contributions in the comments section.

I loved the follow-up comment ST posted here, and I think he's correct. Perpetual bonds in light of today's low rates makes good sense on paper, but I question whether we have the discipline to borrow into perpetuity. More succinctly, does this just put Congress in a position to leave fiscal imbalances gushing for longer and/or at a faster clip?

Thank you for reading.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I actively trade the futures and options markets, potentially taking multiple positions on any given day, both long and short. I also hold a more traditional portfolio of stocks and bonds that I do not "trade". I do believe the S&P 500 is priced for poor forward-looking returns over a long time frame, and so my trading activity centers around a negative delta for hedging purposes.