Dividend Increases: August 12-16, 2019

I like monitoring dividend increases for stocks on my watch list of dividend growth stocks because I consider such stocks to be candidates for further analysis. Companies that regularly increase their dividends show confidence in future earnings growth potential.

I use the CCC List as a starting point and apply the following screens:

Dividend Yield ≥ 1.0%

Market cap ≥ $1 billion

No stocks that are being acquired

No Over-The-Counter or Pink Sheet stocks

In the last week, 8 companies that announced dividend increases passed these screens.

The following table provides a summary of these increases.

The table is sorted by the percentage increase, %Incr. Dividends are annualized and in US$, unless otherwise indicated. Yield is the new dividend yield for the market close Price on the date listed. Yrs are years of consecutive dividend increases, while 5-yr DGR is the compound annual growth rate of the dividend over a 5-year period. 1-yr %Incr is the percentage increase from the year-ago dividend. (Some companies increase their dividends more than once a year, so this puts the most recent dividend increase in context.)

TriCo Bancshares (TCBK)

TCBK operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank, which provides commercial banking services to retail customers and small-to-medium sized businesses in northern and central California. It also provides independent financial and broker-dealer services. TCBK was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in Chico, California. On August 8, the board of directors declared a quarterly dividend of 22¢ per share. The new dividend represents an increase of 15.79%. The new dividend is payable on September 27 to shareholders of record on September 13, with an ex-dividend date of September 12.

SunTrust Banks (STI)

Founded in 1891 and headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, STI is a diversified financial services holding company in the United States. Its principal subsidiary, SunTrust Bank, offers deposit, credit, mortgage banking, and trust and investment services. STI's other subsidiaries provide asset and wealth management, securities brokerage, and capital market services. The company announced a quarterly DIV increase of 12.00% to 56¢ per share. The ex-dividend date is August 29, and the dividend will be paid on September 16 to shareholders of record on August 30.

Nordson Corp. (NDSN)

NDSN engineers, manufactures, and markets differentiated products and systems for precision dispensing of adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, plastics, and other materials. The company markets its products in the United States and internationally through direct sales force, distributors, and sales representatives. NDSN was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Westlake, Ohio. The company declared a quarterly dividend of 38¢ per share, an increase of 8.57% over the prior quarterly dividend. The new dividend is payable on September 10 to shareholders of record on August 27. The ex-dividend date will be August 26.

Group 1 Automotive (GPI)

GPI operates in the automotive retail industry in the United States and several other countries. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts; arranges vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. GPI was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. Recently, the board of directors of GPI declared a quarterly dividend of 28¢ per share. The new dividend represents an increase of 7.69%. The dividend is payable on September 17 to shareholders of record on September 3.

Westlake Chemical Corp. (WLK)

WLK is an international manufacturer and supplier of basic chemicals, vinyl, polymers, and building products. The company's products are used in various consumer and industrial markets, including flexible and rigid packaging, automotive products, coatings, and residential and commercial construction. It was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. Recently, the board of directors of WLK declared a quarterly dividend of 26.25¢ per share. The new dividend represents an increase of 5.00%. The dividend is payable on September 11 to shareholders of record on August 27. WLK will trade ex-dividend on August 26.

Avnet, Inc. (AVT)

AVT is a technology solutions company that distributes electronic components worldwide. The company’s Electronic Components segment serves automotive, medical, defense, and aerospace markets. Its Premier Farnell segment distributes kits, tools, and components to engineers and entrepreneurs. AVT was founded in 1921 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona. On August 14, the board of directors approved an increase to the regular quarterly dividend from 20¢ per share to 21¢ per share, an increase of 5.00%. AVT will trade ex-dividend on September 10. The dividend is payable on September 25, to shareholders of record on September 11.

MGE Energy (MGEE)

Founded in 1855, MGEE is a public utility holding company based in Madison, Wisconsin. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity and owns or leases electric generation facilities in Wisconsin and Iowa. MGEE also transports and distributes natural gas in several south-central and western Wisconsin counties. On August 16, the company declared a dividend of 35.25¢ per share. The new dividend represents a 4.44% increase. All shareholders of record on September 1 will receive the new dividend on September 15.

Medical Properties Trust (MPW)

MPW is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. The company's financing model facilitates acquisitions and recapitalizations, and allows operators of hospitals to unlock the value of their real estate assets to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades, and other investments in operations. The company increased its quarterly dividend by 4.00%, from 25¢ per share to 26¢ per share. The new dividend is payable on October 10 to shareholders of record on September 12, with an ex-dividend date of September 11.

Please note that I'm not recommending any of these stocks. Readers should do their own research on these companies before buying shares.

Below, I'm including charts from F.A.S.T. Graphs for three of this week's dividend raisers: NDSN, GPI, and MGEE.

In these charts, the black line represents the share price and the blue line represents the calculated P/E multiple at which the market has tended to value the stock over time. The orange line is the primary valuation reference line. It is based on one of three valuation formulas, depending on the earnings growth rate achieved over the time frame in question. (The Adjusted Earnings Growth Rate represents the slope of the orange line in the chart.)

NDSN's price line (black) is above the primary valuation line (orange) and above the stock's normal P/E ratio (blue). The stock is trading at a premium to fair value. An investment in NDSN in October 2009 would have returned 18.8% on an annualized basis (with dividends included).

GPI's price line is below the stock's normal P/E ratio and below the primary valuation line. The stock is trading at a discount to fair value. An investment in GPI in January 2010 would have returned 12% on an annualized basis (with dividends included).

MGEE's price line is above the primary valuation line and above the stock's normal P/E ratio. The stock is trading at a premium to fair value. An investment in MGEE in January 2010 would have returned 14.3% on an annualized basis (with dividends included).

Upcoming Ex-Dividend Dates

As a bonus, here is a summary of available ex-dividend dates for the next two weeks. You must own a stock before its ex-dividend date to be eligible to receive the next dividend.

The table is sorted by Ticker, and as before, Next Div is annualized.

Summary of Upcoming Ex-Dividend Dates: August 20-September 2, 2019

Company Ticker Yield Recent Price Yrs 5-Yr DGR Next Div. Ex-Div Date Payable Date Archer-Daniels-Midland ADM 3.74% $37.48 44 12.00% $1.40 08/21 09/12 Aflac Inc. AFL 2.17% $49.79 37 7.90% $1.08 08/20 09/03 Assured Guaranty AGO 1.63% $44.12 8 9.90% $0.72 08/20 09/04 Assurant Inc. AIZ 1.96% $122.44 15 18.90% $2.40 08/23 09/16 Allstate Corp. ALL 1.93% $103.41 9 11.80% $2.00 08/29 10/01 Autoliv Inc. ALV 3.75% $66.08 9 4.20% $2.48 08/20 09/05 Argo Group International Holdings ARGO 1.83% $67.59 7 15.70% $1.24 08/29 09/13 Associated Banc-Corp ASB 3.54% $19.23 7 13.40% $0.68 08/30 09/16 Ashland Global Holdings ASH 1.53% $72.13 9 9.90% $1.10 08/29 09/15 Atmos Energy Corp. ATO 1.90% $110.64 35 6.90% $2.10 08/23 09/09 Avista Corp. AVA 3.36% $46.17 17 4.10% $1.55 08/21 09/13 Aircastle AYR 5.63% $21.32 8 10.40% $1.20 08/29 09/16 Barnes Group B 1.40% $45.61 8 6.60% $0.64 08/23 09/10 Brookfield Asset Management BAM 1.23% $51.90 8 9.00% $0.64 08/29 09/30 Badger Meter BMI 1.32% $51.58 26 9.90% $0.68 08/29 09/13 BorgWarner BWA 2.11% $32.21 6 22.20% $0.68 08/30 09/16 Goldman Sachs GS 2.49% $200.96 9 9.00% $5.00 08/29 09/27 Healthcare Services Group HCSG 3.56% $22.34 17 2.80% $0.80 08/22 09/27 Hartford Financial Services Group HIG 2.05% $58.60 8 18.50% $1.20 08/30 10/01 Huntington Ingalls Industries HII 1.64% $209.65 7 43.30% $3.44 08/29 09/13 Hershey Company HSY 1.96% $157.91 10 8.80% $3.09 08/22 09/16 Hubbell Inc. HUBB 2.61% $128.86 11 11.20% $3.36 08/29 09/16 Interpublic Group of Companies IPG 4.60% $20.44 7 22.90% $0.94 08/30 09/17 Johnson & Johnson JNJ 2.90% $130.99 57 6.40% $3.80 08/26 09/10 Kellogg K 3.61% $63.14 16 4.10% $2.28 08/30 09/13 KeyCorp KEY 4.54% $16.29 9 21.30% $0.74 08/26 09/13 Lear Corp. LEA 2.70% $111.01 9 32.70% $3.00 08/28 09/17 Littelfuse LFUS 1.20% $160.36 9 13.80% $1.92 08/21 09/05 Linde OTC:LIN 1.85% $188.83 26 6.60% $3.50 08/30 09/17 Lockheed Martin LMT 2.31% $381.12 16 11.40% $8.80 08/30 09/27 Southwest Airlines LUV 1.43% $50.42 8 34.40% $0.72 08/20 09/11 Marriott International MAR 1.48% $129.73 10 19.50% $1.92 08/21 09/30 McDonald's MCD 2.11% $219.64 43 6.10% $4.64 08/30 09/17 Microchip Technology MCHP 1.64% $89.18 18 0.60% $1.46 08/20 09/04 McKesson Corp. MCK 1.11% $148.04 11 9.90% $1.64 08/30 10/01 Marcus Corp. MCS 1.85% $34.56 6 12.00% $0.64 08/23 09/16 Meredith Corp. MDP 5.21% $44.16 26 6.00% $2.30 08/29 09/13 Magna International MGA 3.00% $48.71 9 15.60% $1.46 08/22 09/06 MGE Energy MGEE 1.86% $75.87 43 4.30% $1.41 08/29 09/15 MKS Instruments MKSI 1.03% $77.70 8 4.00% $0.80 08/23 09/06 Herman Miller MLHR 1.98% $42.43 8 9.20% $0.84 08/29 10/15 Monro Inc. MNRO 1.13% $78.06 15 12.60% $0.88 08/23 09/09 Marathon Petroleum Corp. MPC 4.54% $46.73 9 19.00% $2.12 08/20 09/10 Maxim Integrated Products MXIM 3.51% $54.68 18 12.00% $1.92 08/28 09/13 NBT Bancorp NBTB 2.93% $35.53 6 3.30% $1.04 08/29 09/13 Nordson Corp. NDSN 1.13% $134.26 55 14.70% $1.52 08/26 09/10 NextEra Energy NEE 2.27% $219.79 25 11.00% $5.00 08/28 09/16 Nike NKE 1.07% $81.93 17 13.80% $0.88 08/30 09/30 Nielsen Holdings NLSN 6.75% $20.76 6 14.10% $1.40 08/21 09/05 Nu Skin Enterprises NUS 3.72% $39.80 19 4.00% $1.48 08/29 09/11 Realty Income O 3.73% $72.79 26 4.10% $2.72 08/30 09/13 Open Text OTEX 1.79% $38.97 7 21.20% $0.70 08/29 09/20 Parker-Hannifin Corp. PH 2.15% $163.93 63 10.60% $3.52 08/27 09/13 Polaris Industries PII 2.94% $83.09 24 7.40% $2.44 08/30 09/16 Perrigo PRGO 1.76% $47.76 17 16.10% $0.84 08/29 09/17 Primerica PRI 1.14% $119.35 10 17.80% $1.36 08/20 09/13 Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers RBA 2.02% $39.58 18 6.70% $0.80 08/27 09/18 Robert Half International RHI 2.23% $55.57 16 11.80% $1.24 08/22 09/16 RLI Corp. RLI 0.99% $92.71 44 5.40% $0.92 08/29 09/20 Sinclair Broadcast Group SBGI 1.84% $43.41 8 4.30% $0.80 08/29 09/16 Southside Bancshares SBSI 3.70% $33.50 25 12.10% $1.24 08/21 09/05 Stepan Company SCL 1.05% $95.36 51 7.30% $1.00 08/29 09/13 Silgan Holdings SLGN 1.46% $30.04 16 7.40% $0.44 08/30 09/17 Scotts Miracle-Gro Company SMG 2.08% $111.32 9 7.20% $2.32 08/26 09/10 STAG Industrial STAG 4.89% $29.22 9 3.90% $1.43 08/29 09/16 Extended Stay America STAY 6.54% $14.07 6 N/A $0.92 08/20 09/04 SunTrust Banks STI 3.73% $60.07 8 38.80% $2.24 08/29 09/16 Stanley Black & Decker SWK 2.00% $138.07 52 5.40% $2.76 08/30 09/17 Skyworks Solutions SWKS 2.28% $77.17 5 N/A $1.76 08/26 09/17 Schweitzer-Mauduit International SWM 5.04% $34.92 7 6.50% $1.76 08/22 09/20 TE Connectivity TEL 2.03% $90.49 7 12.40% $1.84 08/22 09/06 Target TGT 2.61% $101.34 52 9.80% $2.64 08/20 09/10 Timken Company TKR 2.79% $40.12 5 3.80% $1.12 08/20 09/04 Tennant Company TNC 1.28% $68.75 47 3.40% $0.88 08/29 09/16 Thomson Reuters Corp. TRI 2.14% $67.39 26 1.30% $1.44 08/21 09/16 Tractor Supply Company TSCO 1.37% $101.82 10 19.60% $1.40 08/23 09/10 Tyson Foods TSN 1.68% $89.16 7 41.50% $1.50 08/29 09/13 United Fire UFCS 2.92% $45.20 7 11.90% $1.32 08/29 09/13 Union Pacific Group UNP 2.31% $167.92 13 15.60% $3.88 08/29 09/30 Wendy's WEN 1.92% $20.89 10 13.60% $0.40 08/30 09/17 Whirlpool WHR 3.44% $139.40 9 13.90% $4.80 08/29 09/15 Westlake Chemical Corp. WLK 1.71% $61.47 15 17.40% $1.05 08/26 09/11 Advanced Drainage Systems WMS 1.10% $32.75 6 N/A $0.36 08/29 09/13 Watts Water Technologies WTS 1.00% $92.00 7 10.40% $0.92 08/29 09/13 Xylem XYL 1.26% $76.31 9 12.60% $0.96 08/28 09/26

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.