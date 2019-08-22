FX Weekly: Towards A Negative-Yielding World

The US dollar has remained strong against most of the major currencies in the past few days, while the euro keeps looking vulnerable.

Macro News

Global: Markets have been quiet in the past few days, waiting for the kick-off of the central bank’s annual Jackson Hole symposium on Friday. With the amount of negative-yielding bonds closely approaching $17 trillion (see chart of the week), up from $8 trillion in the beginning of the year, the probability of a global recession within the 12-16 months to come has risen significantly. For instance, Figure 1 (left frame) shows that the probability of a US recession within the next 12 months to come based on a set of economic data has risen to 45%, according to JPMorgan.

It is interesting to see that there is a 45% probability of having three more cuts this year, according to the CME FedWatch Tool, with some participants still convinced that the Fed should cut by 50bps at the next meeting. As a reminder, Powell mentioned in a speech on May 20 that the US economy sits in the middle of "nothing to worry about here" to "this is a return of the subprime mortgage crisis". Cutting by 50bps will clearly send the market a wrong signal, as it would contradict the latest series of speeches. In addition, a large cut would confirm Trump's statements (mainly tweets) on the Fed.

Euro: Fundamentals keep weakening in the euro area, as we saw that leading indicators such as the IFO are trading below their 2012 lows. Germany's exports to China fell back into negative territory in July (-0.4% YoY) after a little rebound in June. The global slowdown in world trade has had a big impact on German manufacturing; it did not impact only car production, but all sectors except construction. With a manufacturing PMI of 43.2, Germany has been one of the weakest performers in the eurozone, and equities are down 15% since their high reached in early 2018.

UK: The BoE seems to be in a difficult position concerning the trajectory of their short-term policy rate. Inflation expectations are still trending higher (the 5Y5Y inflation swap is currently trading above 3.7%, persistently diverging from the 2-percent target), and wage inflation keeps growing faster than expected, with total earnings up 3.7.% YoY in June. However, uncertainty around Brexit keeps weighing on business investment and consumer spending; our leading indicator is still showing further deterioration in the economic activity within the next 6 months. With Mark Carney stepping down as Governor on January 31st, the UK is looking for a candidate of the highest calibre to manage the Brexit outcome. Will the BoE be able to cut rates to offset that slowing momentum?

Figure 1

Source: Eikon Reuters, JP Morgan

US Treasuries Net Specs

Net shorts on US Treasuries have increased slightly by 29K to 1.14 million contracts in the week ending August 13; since the beginning of April, speculators have increasingly been betting against rising interests in the US. In the short run, it looks like the 10Y may be subject to a little upward correction; however, momentum is still bullish on US bonds in the medium / long term.

Figure 2

Source: CFTC

FX Positioning

EURUSD: The US dollar has remained strong against most of the major currencies in the past few days, while the euro keeps looking vulnerable. Italian LT yields have continued to decrease (10Y is below 1.4%), but the single currency has not moved and keeps trading around 1.11. Next support on EURUSD stands at the psychological 1.10 level. We would wait for higher levels to start shorting some.

Figure 3

Source: Eikon Reuters

GBPUSD: Cable remains the most vulnerable currency among the G10 world as the Brexit deadline keeps approaching. The pair found support at 1.20, which corresponds to the level tested post referendum and in early 2017. We would stay out of it for the time being, even though the currency appears significantly undervalued according to some fair value metrics.

EURGBP: The pair consolidated slightly on the back of a small GBP recovery following the dramatic sell-off in recent weeks. We took profit on our short position at 0.9150 and would wait for higher levels to consider shorting the pair again. We would closely watch the 0.9070 support, which corresponds to the 23.6% Fibo retracement of the 0.83-0.93 range.

Figure 4

Source: Eikon Reuters

USDJPY: The yen gave back some strength against the US dollar after the pair hit the 105 strong support. The currency strength in Japan against all major crosses (USD, GBP, EUR or AUD) has been weighing on Japan equities; the TOPIX index is down over 20% since its high reached in the beginning of January 2018. We would wait for some BoJ updates to start trading the pair; any super-dovish comment from Kuroda could generate a short-term rally on USDJPY.

Figure 5

Source: Eikon Reuters

USDCHF: The Swiss franc has remained strong against most of the currencies; USDCHF is now trading around 98 cents, which corresponds to the 50% Fibo retracement of the 0.9250-1.0330 range. The franc strength against the euro may force the SNB to act, as inflation has been trending lower in Switzerland (CPI at 0.3% YY).

Chart of the Week

This chart shows an interesting co-movement between gold prices (in US dollar) and the amount of negative-yielding debt over the past 5 years. Empirical research has found that gold has had a variety of drivers over the years: real interest rates, the US dollar, stock prices and central bank policies. It is also seen as a zero-beta asset that tends to protect investors in periods of market stress and elevated political uncertainty.

In this chart, we notice that surge in gold prices in recent months was mainly associated with the dramatic increase in negative-yielding bonds in response to the current uncertain climate. The amount of negative-yielding bonds doubled since the beginning of the year to nearly 17 trillion, pushing up gold prices from $1,280 to $1,500 an ounce. It seems that if the uncertainty persists, the trend on bonds could continue, therefore pushing preference for the precious metal.

Figure 6

Source: Eikon Reuters, Bloomberg

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a short position in EURUSD over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.