Sentiment Cycles: When To Sell And When To Buy Back Again

This article is a follow-up to a series of articles I recently wrote about how to avoid losses and profit from sentiment cycles. Part one of the series "Ignore Sentiment Cycles At Your Own Risk" explained what sentiment cycles were, and how even the stocks of high-quality companies can become overvalued enough to sell. I also shared a working theory of the factors I think contribute to the formation of a sentiment cycle with any particular stock. In part two of the series, I shared a long-only investment strategy than can help investors avoid some of the losses associated with a sentiment cycle by rotating out of the overvalued stock and into a more defensive position, then, when the price of the overvalued stock comes down, rotating back into the stock and being able to own more shares than when you sold it without spending any extra money.

For example, let's say one owns the stock of company XYZ and it trades at $100. The business is a great business, but the price has become so expensive that the implied future returns if someone bought the stock at that price are so low that it makes sense to sell it. Now let's say there is a defensive ETF like Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) which also trades at $100, but is likely to trade with much less volatility than the market, and unlikely to fall as far and as fast as an overpriced stock. Let's say someone sells XYZ and rotates into SPLV while both are priced at $100. Then, over the course of the next several months, the price of XYZ comes down to earth and falls to $80, while SPLV stays at $100. If one owned 100 shares of XYZ initially, they can now sell their SPLV shares and buy 125 shares of XYZ because the price is cheaper. This results in a 25% 'free share gain' compared to if one had just held the stock of their great business throughout this entire period.

So, that's how free share gains and a long-only rotational strategy work. Back in 2018, I wrote a long-running series about how to do this with highly cyclical stocks, and I continue to update that series each month. You can read the latest update here in order to see the results so far after following 29 stocks for a year and a half. This new series is going to be about the stocks of businesses whose earnings are not highly cyclical. These businesses will all have earnings with low-to-medium earnings cyclicality, but they will be stocks that have become overpriced mostly due to the sentiment changes of the market.

I have already written about 12 of these stocks since April of this year and issued 'sell' ratings on them. For a few of them, I specifically suggested rotating into a 50/50 mix of SPLV and (XMLV) because they have been my two 'default defensive positions' since April. But, since these articles tended to be lengthy already, and I hadn't planned on writing a new series at the time, I didn't always include an explanation of the rotational strategy along with the suggested alternative investments in each article. (Though, since I've written close to 100 articles on this strategy, long-time readers will have known what I thought investors should do with the money after I issued a 'sell' rating. Which is put the money in a 50/50 mix of SPLV/XMLV or something similar.)

This article is going to look at my 12 'sell' rated stocks from this year, and track the results of what would have happened if one sold on the date of publication and move their money into the SPLV/XMLV combination. The goal here is to use my real-life ratings to show that the strategy can be successful in real-time and to teach readers how the strategy works along the way with real-time examples.

First, I'm going to look at the returns of my 'sell' rated stocks compared to SPLV/XMLV, and also compared to SPY. (I consider SPY to be the 'original default'. It typically represents 'the market'. So one could simply put the proceeds of their sale into SPY and know they will get market returns. I'm trying to do a little bit better than that by using SPLV/XMLV, so by tracking SPY too, we can see if my alternatives were a good or bad choice, or if we should have simply stuck with SPY.)

After we look at the running returns, I'm going to explain how to use the strategy with different levels of sophistication and share which level of sophistication we are going to use for this series.

Selling Good Businesses

Since I started sharing what I call "10-Year, Full-Cycle Analyses" on Seeking Alpha this April, I have covered 20 stocks using the method. After my initial examination, 12 stocks came back 'sells', and 8 came back 'neutral'. Post-publication, one neutral stock, Monster Beverage (MNST) briefly became a 'buy', and one neutral stock Este Lauder (EL) is now a 'sell' as of the writing of this article. So, in total, we have 13 sells, one of which, Este Lauder, became a 'sell' after the price rose after the publication of the original article, and so we'll start tracking it today.

Let's now look at the performance of the sell-rated stocks vs. SPLV/XMLV. The sell-rated stocks will be blue on each chart.

Rollins (ROL)

Data by YCharts

Automatic Data Processing (ADP)

Data by YCharts

Air Products & Chemicals (APD)

Data by YCharts

Union Pacific (UNP)

Data by YCharts

Cintas (CTAS)

Data by YCharts

Norfolk Southern (NSC)

Data by YCharts

CSX (CSX)

Data by YCharts

Paychex (PAYX)

Data by YCharts

Lowe's (LOW)

Data by YCharts

McDonald's (MCD)

Data by YCharts

Expedia (EXPE)

Data by YCharts

Fair Isaac Corp (FICO)

Data by YCharts

So far, the sell-rated stocks have returned -3.72%, the SPLV/XMLV mix has returned +2.22%, and SPY has returned -0.82%. So, we can see that the defensive mix is doing exactly what it is supposed to be doing. Now let's get into the nuts and bolts of the strategy because that is what this series is all about.

Three Levels of Sophistication

Simple Approach: The simple approach adopts the mindset of someone who just wants to do better than a buy and hold strategy, or, someone who is really attached to the business and they want to make sure that they can buy the same stock back as soon at it trades at a 'fair price' based on either long-term market averages, or the historical valuation of that particular stock.

In the absolute simplest approach one can choose to aim for a 20-25% free share gain, and ignore everything else. A still simple, but more mixed approach, is to use the pre-determined free share gains for half of the money, and a 'fair value' approach for the other half. There are benefits and drawbacks to each. I intend to use this simple mixed approach for this series of articles because that approach is easier to write about in Seeking Alpha's article-style format.

I'll give some clearer examples of this approach later in the article, but I want to briefly explain some more sophisticated approaches as well.

Moderately Sophisticated Approach: For this approach, instead of predetermining a fairly low free share gain goal across the board of 20-25%, we examine the history of each individual stock versus the defensive position, and we estimate an optimal free-share gain goal base on how much the stock is overvalued. On the positive side, this can result in larger free share gains. On the negative side, those free share gains have a lower probability of occurring, and sometimes one might 'miss' a rotational opportunity. I had this happen with Best Buy (BBY) last December. I could have had 40% free share gains or something like that, but I was looking for more and the stock rebounded before I got them.

As you can see from the table below, though. When it came to the stocks I used as examples for the strategy in real-time in 2018, many of free share gains exceeded 20-25% by a large margin:

Ticker Free Shares Gained Ticker Free Shares Gained CMI 53% EMR 30% STT 38% GD 50% MGA 40% ROK 35% MMM 32% ETN 28% NOC 47% CCL 33% FDX 41% PNC 23% TIF 29% UTX 29% CAT 37% DE 34% BA 20%

So, there can be a sizable reward for trying to optimize the share gains, rather than taking the bare minimum, even if there is greater risk one might miss out on a rotation as I did with Best Buy (which I'm still tracking, waiting for it to fall again).

An additional more aggressive approach is that instead of waiting for a stock to trade at 'fair value' (which I estimate as a 7-9% 10-year expected CAGR return), one can wait for the price to fall in the 'outperform' category, which is a 9-12% expected 10-Year CAGR return, before rotating back in. Similarly to aiming for bigger free share gains, the risk is that the stock price never trades low enough to get that expected return. However, the rewards will be quite a bit higher for the stocks that do fall far enough.

Also, with the 'outperform' or even the 'fair value' approach, the performance of the 'defensive alternative' isn't taken into account. Wherever the price of the defensive alternative happens to be when the target stock hits its 'outperform' buy price is when the rotation back takes place. This may or may not produce optimum free share gains (though I expect that usually, it will produce positive free share gains). For that reason, this approach works best when working from a cash position.

There is a good chance that our 'default position' might be in a cash position, though, if we go into recession. Because one wrinkle of this strategy is that if it is clear we are going from 'late-cycle' to 'recession' the defensive ETF money is moved to cash. This only happens if there is a very high probability of recession, though. I cover this in much more detail in the Cyclical Investor's Club, but I want readers to know that there is a little more to this than the simple approach I'm going to demonstrate with this series.

Most Aggressive/Advanced Approach: For the most aggressive approach to the strategy, we need to take a portfolio-level view, and abandon our attachment to any particular business's stock. At this level, we buy the stocks with moderate or low earnings cyclicality when they have expected 10-Year CAGRs of around 12% or more, and we sell them when the expected 10-Year CAGRs are below 4%. So, we sell only when the stock is clearly overvalued by the market, and we buy only when there is a clear margin of safety. We are omnivorous investors, meaning we will take our 10-Year returns from a variety of sources whether it be dividends, buybacks, reinvested earnings that produce earnings growth for the company, market sentiment mean-reversion, or any combination of these. Being flexible allows us to take opportunities wherever they may come (including cyclical businesses even though this series isn't about them).

The three large-caps I have suggested are 'buys' in 2019 are a good example of what this approach might produce: Altria (MO) returns a 7% dividend yield, Monster Beverage has no dividend, but also no debt and higher growth (and while there is no margin of safety with Monster at these prices it is offset by secular earnings growth), while Ryanair (RYAAY) is a cyclical currently in a downcycle, partially event-driven by the 737 Max grounding. All very different stocks, but each with their own attributes. By being omnivorous, an investor can demand higher quality in the business and a better price because there are more options to choose from in the market.

So, a more advanced/aggressive investor might sell something that's expensive like Cintas (CTAS), rotate into the defensive ETFs for a while, and then notice that Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B) is trading at a price that suggests a 12% 10-Year CAGR, and instead of having earmarked that money for Cintas, they buy Berkshire instead, taking advantage of what is available. (For the record, I don't think Berkshire is quite that cheap, yet, but it's closer than many large-caps.)

Additionally, the use of defensive ETFs, means that fear of missing out late in the market cycle is greatly diminished because one is 'in the market', just positioned defensively. And if a recession is imminent, they can shift that position to cash while waiting for deals to appear.

So, eventually, I think that more advanced investors who have a lot of tools in their toolbox to use, don't need to be focused on a specific business as if it was the only good investment in the market. The end-goal is that after many years of investing an investor can take this approach and buy with better margins of safety and higher likely returns. But, until then, if someone has identified a very high-quality business that has done well for them in the past, and they think they might have difficulties identifying a suitable replacement (or maybe they just don't have the time or desire to do the work involved in that approach) and they really just want to take a fairly easy 20-25% increase in their stake in a great business for free, then the simple approach can work quite well.

Current Case Study/Example: Rollins

Now that I've outlined some of the advanced approaches to the strategy so readers know what is out there, I'm going to dial everything back to a combined simple approach, in which I'll combine aiming for a 20-25% free share gain along with repurchasing at a fair price (which I'll define as an 8% expected 10-Year expected CAGR). So, half of the money that was rotated into the SPLV/XMLV combo, I'll rotate back in after a 20-25% free share gain, and the other half I'll rotate back after Rollins trades at a fair value. Pretty simple, and it's something I can track and share on SA without too much trouble in order to demonstrate how the strategy works.

Data by YCharts

In my article "Rollins: A 10-Year, Full-Cycle Analysis" I rated the stock a sell and explicitly mentioned a 50/50 mix XMLV and cash as a good alternative in the article.

Rollins is a great business, and I like the fact that it doesn't have any debt and isn't buying back expensive shares, but the price is simply too high and the expected future returns are too low. Investors are probably better off selling and taking profits here, holding a cash equivalent and earning a couple of percent on it, while waiting for Rollins' price to come down. I also like the Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (XMLV) as a pretty good defensive investment right now. If I were selling Rollins here, I would probably go 50/50 XMLV and cash equivalent and wait for Rollins' price to come down. I think there is a very high probability one could increase the number of shares they own in Rollins by 20% for free using this strategy.

Since this series is about the rotational strategy, and for many articles, I simply rated the stocks a sell without getting into the larger strategy, for all of the stocks in this series, I'm going to track them against a 50/50 SPLV/XMLV mix since that has been my standard 'default position' in the Cyclical Investor's Club during this period. It's worth noting however, that a 50/50 XMLV/cash position would have already netted the 20% free share gain I thought was possible in the article.

Now we need to answer the question of what an investor should do here if they had rotated into SPLV/XMLV when the article was published? If we take the SPLV portion of the rotation, it has appreciated +7.90%, so if the stock had been worth $1,000 at the time of the rotation, it would be worth $1,079. If one had kept the $1,000 in Rollins, it would now be worth $765.30. If you previously had 1 share you could now buy about 1.41 shares without spending any more money than you started with. In other, words, you can now gain about 41% worth of free shares rotating back into Rollins. Since that is well beyond our meager 25% goal, this half of the trade is now successful. Pretty easy.

Now, let's examine the XMLV part of the trade. I don't want to rotate back in until it has an 8% annual expected 10-year return. I'm not going to write a full article, here, but when I add the return drivers together in order to estimate a 10-year CAGR, I get +0.73%.* That's still far the below the 8% expected return we are estimating as 'fair value'. So for XMLV portion of the rotation, we are going to keep it in XMLV for the time being.

*I've made some minor adjustments to the way the 10-Year CARG is calculated, and I've also made some adjustment to the rating scale since the original article.

Example #2: CSX (CSX)

Data by YCharts

If we were to rotate from SPLV back into CSX right now, we would gain 21% free shares, so, using the simple approach that can happen right now. Doing a quick estimate of 10-year CAGR expectation I'm getting +7.25% after the price drop. We are looking for an expected 10-year annual return of 8% before rotating the second XMLV portion back into CSX and so the price of CSX still needs to drop a little bit more. So, much like Rollins, we can rotate half back into the stock for a 21% free share gain, but we are going to wait for CSX's price to drop a little more before rotating the rest back in.

Conclusion and Looking Ahead

I hope this article was more explanatory than confusing. I've found that the best way to explain a strategy like this is to demonstrate it in more-or-less real-time for readers. That process also helps to improve the strategy over time as the strategy's strengths and weaknesses are exposed.

I plan to continue writing about the stocks of high-quality businesses that may be overvalued because sentiment has gotten too high, and suggesting a rotational strategy as a good alternative to buy-and-hold. Additionally, each month I will examine the 13 stocks that we are currently tracking to see what sort of share gains we might be able to achieve using the "simple method". The goal is to demonstrate that the basic strategy can work in real-time with high-quality businesses. You'll notice that I'm not picking low-quality businesses to track. These are all businesses I'm actually interested in potentially buying at the right price.

I'll check back in at the end of September and see how the target stocks are performing versus the defensive alternatives. I'll also check any new stocks I think are 'sells' that get added between now and then.

