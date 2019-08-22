Origin Energy Limited (OGFGF) CEO Frank Calabria on Q4 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Origin Energy Limited (OTCPK:OGFGF) Q4 2019 Earnings Conference Call August 21, 2019 7:30 PM ET

Frank Calabria - Chief Executive Officer

Lawrie Tremaine - Chief Financial Officer

Jon Briskin - Executive General Manager, Retail

Greg Jarvis - Executive General Manager, Energy Supply & Operations

Mark Schubert - Executive General Manager, Integrated Gas

Ben Wilson - Royal Bank of Canada

Tom Allen - UBS

James Byrne - Citigroup

Peter Wilson - Credit Suisse

Ian Myles - Macquarie Group

Rob Koh - Morgan Stanley

Mark Samter - MST

Daniel Butcher - CLSA

Frank Calabria

Good morning, everyone, and welcome to Origin's 2019 Full Year Results Presentation. I'm Frank Calabria, and I'm joined here by my CFO, Lawrie Tremaine; and I'm also joined by the Origin's leadership team. I’ve got Jon Briskin here, who's our Head of Retail; Greg Jarvis, who heads up Energy Supply and Operations; and Tony Lucas, who heads up Future Energy and Business Development; Sharon Ridgway, Executive General Manager of People and Culture; Mark Schubert, who heads up Integrated Gas; and Samantha Stevens, who's our Head of our Corporate Affairs. So welcome, everyone.

Let me go to the agenda for today, a familiar format, I'll go through the performance highlights then hand over to Lawrie for the financial review, come back and make some comments on our operational performance and review, then go to outlook, and then we'll open up for questions.

Now turning to the performance highlights for the year, and if we move through to slide 4, you can see there our 2019 financial year highlights. Some of the key objectives over the last several years have been to improve the returns and reduce debt so that we could improve the returns to shareholders through the return of dividends, but also to pursue growth opportunities in a disciplined manner. And I'm happy to report the delivery against these objectives for the 2019 financial year, our statutory profit of AUD 1.2 billion; our underlying profit, which is up 42% to just over AUD 1 billion; our operating cash flow has grown strongly by 35% to AUD 1.3 billion; we've improved the return on capital employed by 1.4% to 9.1%, which is pleasing to see that it's approaching above our cost of capital; and we can see that we've been able to reduce our debt by a further AUD 1.1 billion, and we're now down to AUD 5.4 billion at 30 June.

Our debt reduction has continued since 30 June with the completion of the sale of Ironbark for just over AUD 200 million. And I'm pleased to say with all of the work and dedication of the team to deliver those outcomes we've been able to declare a final dividend of AUD 0.15 per share, which takes our full year dividend for financial year 2019 to AUD 0.25 per share. So our focus firmly on shareholders, at the same time, we're committed to all of our stakeholders. And the first thing I would like to draw your attention to do on slide 5 is about getting energy right for our customers, and you can see there that we've been able to report improved performance on our Net Promoter Score. Firstly, our strategic Net Promoter Score, which is a measure of customer perception of Origin, has improved a further 7 points. It is at minus 6. It's as strong as it’s ever been, but it would be fair to say you want that to be in positive territory, so we're pretty much focus about what we continue to do to improve that.

And our interaction NPS has never been stronger also at around plus 22. So very good to see the progress with customers and I'm very much got our sights on how we can continue to improve that. For the community in which we operate, it's all about carrying about our impact. Firstly, we operate in a lot of local and regional communities and so they're very important to us, and it's pleasing to see we've been able to increase our regional procurement spend to be I think just over 12% of our total spend in the last year. We made a commitment to increase our renewable and storage capacity as a percentage of total generation capacity of 25% by 2020. We introduced just under a further 500 megawatts of renewable supply this year and so we're now up to around about 19%, and we're on track to achieve that goal next year.

For our people, it's about keeping them safe and also engaged. We strive to do that every day. So it's with that objective that I have to report a disappointing performance in relation to personnel safety. We have seen good progress on our process safety and our environmental performance, but it cannot be escaped that the fact that after several years of improvement, our recordable injury frequency rate has increased to 4.5 from 2.2 last year, and that's not an acceptable outcome to us. And our efforts are focused on making sure people return home safely every day. Our employee engagement score of 61% is consistent with last year's result. That is despite significant organizational changes throughout the year. We continue to strive to improve that further.

If we then just talk a bit further about supporting our customers and communities. Through the year, we've actively supported both of those stakeholders. For customers, clearly affordability has been pressing issue. We continue to play our part in reducing energy prices for consumers with electricity prices flat or falling compared to the prior year. And we've also continued to offer some of the lowest prices in the market while ensuring customers in hardship continue to be protected from price increases for the third consecutive year.

On the 1st of July, we did go beyond what was required of us in the Commonwealth Default Market offer and extended the same pricing to our customers on non-discounted plans. And we thought that was the right decision to make. This move's meant that we've got more than 500,000 customers that is, residential and small business customers are now paying less for their own electricity. We increased the supply of our baseload electricity and gas to support reliability and affordability with our co-founder of the industry, Energy Charter, which is a good step forward for the industry and we will continue to, and have done advocating for the right policy settings with the objective of producing good outcomes for customers.

For the communities where we work, I'm proud of the contribution that we make as a company. We've been recognized as the Best Workplace to Give Back in 2019 by a good company. We have a foundation Origin Foundation that's approaching 10 years. And you can see there over the 10-year period we've contributed over AUD25 million to education through this time.

We've reached the next stage of our journey on reconciliation and have launched our stress reconciliation action plan and we play an active roles, supporting local communities through programs, activities and other areas like APLNG where we promote living local.

Now just turning to our strategy. Our strategy is designed to deliver value in a Future Energy world and it's a strategy that shaped by well that we see a rise in Renewable Energy with the importance of gas and we see those two sources of energy as one that will continue to grow. We see an increasingly decentralized energy system, the advancement of digital technologies, and all combined to produce a very different and changing customer experience over time.

So our strategy of connecting customers to the energy and technologies of the future is really designed to set up for us to thrive in that changing environment. The key strategies that sit underneath that and hopefully you'll see progress towards each of these as we go through the presentation; the first is accelerating towards clean energy. And for that that means not only growing renewables, but also running the existing plate of assets well and also setting ourselves up for a market that's changing through the introduction of that Renewable Energy through fast start and other technologies, and it also means having a competitive wholesale gas supply for our customers and power stations in Australia.

In the context of gas being a fuel that will continue to grow and thrive in this part of the world being a low-cost operator that can compete against global supply into the Asian market, and also growing gas resources is key and you'll -- I'll draw out one of those key aspects, which is we had set ourselves after achieving a breakeven better every year to actually being less than AUD35 a barrel and you'll see that we've made good progress towards that when I come to the operational review.

We're embracing a decentralized and digital future not only through solar storage but also analytics and digital capabilities and also a platform to connect those decentralized assets and data to the customers. We do see that over time, a new connected business model both in front and behind the meter will be one that will be key to a changing energy landscape.

And lastly just in terms of the customer experience and solutions, really about three things: transforming the customer experience; being a low-cost operator and targeting that market leading cost position; and then growing your revenue streams through several adjacencies. So there are our strategies and hopefully you'll see that they will bear out over time.

In terms of the continued focus on shareholder value, it starts with the foundation of delivering on our commitments to you as our shareholders, and that's really I think now described by Origin being a simplified business one where the culture is transforming through a leaner operating model, through new purpose, values and behaviors and through a proactively adapting to a changing Energy Markets.

And we've also achieved the step-change in cash generation from our two businesses that are continuously improving their operating performance. Through this focus and disciplines capital application, we've now achieved the target capital structure and recommenced dividends. So it's a great place to be after the hard work over the last several years.

This has, however, also enables us to now progress the execution of growth options, which extend right across our businesses whether it's the resource position in APLNG or in Origin through opportunities like Beetaloo, it’s through the Renewable Energy supply that has come on board over the last 12 months and continues, and then it's also progressing generation opportunities to complement that growth in Renewable Energy, it's about growing our Centralized Energy Services business, solar storage and setting ourselves up.

The one message I'll leave with all of you though is that that continues to be executed in a disciplined way and will always be assessed against increasing returns to shareholders through distributions. And I'm pleased to announce in that context, our shareholders distribution policy today.

So turning to slide 10 that distribution policy is designed to deliver a sustainable shareholder distribution through business cycle and the policy, therefore, is one that's targeting an ordinary dividend payout range of 30% to 50% of free cash flow per annum.

In our definition of cash flow, it includes all operating activities and investing activities and interest paid. You'll see that we've excluded major growth projects. And we will identify, which of those major growth projects and to put that into perspective we're not identifying anything in the context of the current capital expenditure in the next 12 months, but it could for example include an FID on a key project going forward, but you'll know that because we'll make that clear as we go through them.

The remaining cash flow after that will be applied to further debt reduction, growth opportunities and also additional capital management initiatives. Clearly the Board will retain discretion to adjust shareholder distributions for economic conditions. We continue to have a DRP in place, but it operates in a nil discount and the company will purchase shares on market to satisfy that DRP. I have mentioned before but we will declare a $0.15 a share dividend as a final dividend fully franked.

I'll now hand over to Lawrie, who will pick up the financial review.

Lawrie Tremaine

Thanks, Frank, and good morning, everyone. And thank you for joining us on our results call and for your continuing interest in Origin. I'll start with our financial highlights on slide 12. As Frank has said, we've delivered a strong financial performance for the year. The results reflects good operating performance, high realized prices, cost efficiencies and continuing disciplined capital management. Each of the headline results that are shown on the slide represents substantial year-on-year improvement.

Underlying profit in 2019 is slightly lower than statutory profit, mainly due to the backing out of favorable fair value adjustments. Both the statutory and underlying result include the impact of $170 million pre-tax increase in the provision for restoration of legacy gas worksites. Operations at these sites ceased several decades or more ago. However, the restoration responsibility for many of the sites was inherited by Origin at its formation. Much of the increase in the provision has arisen following on-site investigations at the largest of these sites at Osborne in South Australia. The total provision for these legacy sites is now $300 million with the restoration work expected to be phased over many years.

Underlying EBITDA is up $445 million, or 16%. You can see in this chart that a small reduction in Energy Markets EBITDA is more than offset by an increase earnings at APLNG.

Free cash flow is lower in 2019. This is due to the impact of the Lattice Energy disposal in 2018. Excluding disposals, free cash flow increased by over $1 billion. Debt is now well within our target capital range, but I'll speak more on that later.

Strong financial performance at APLNG and lower net financing costs were the main drivers of the $302 million increase in underlying profit shown on slide 13. These positives were partially offset by marginally lower earnings in our Energy Markets business. The impact of oil and LNG hedging and trading activities and the impact of the legacy gas work's provision.

Looking forward to the coming years though, the oil and LNG hedging impacts are expected to be substantially lower. We don't have any reason to expect further material increases of the gas works provision. And we do expect continued reductions in net financing cost as debt levels reduce and we refinance existing relatively higher cost facilities.

Slide 14 shows Energy Markets earnings were down $77 million, or 5% year-on-year, with almost all of the decrease coming from the Electricity business, partially offset by earnings growth in the gas business and lower cost to serve.

Electricity gross profit decreased $154 million, mainly due to customer price relief measures and the full year impact of competition and discounting activity from financial year 2018. This was partially offset by record generation output from the Eraring power station and large business electricity contracts being re-priced to market.

Gas gross profit increased $66 million largely as a result of higher sales volume and higher margins from wholesale customers. We're also starting to realize the benefits of our retail transformation activities, with a $15 million reduction in cost to serve.

On slide 15, Integrated Gas earnings are up $641 million, or 51% to $1.9 billion. Earnings from Origin's share of APLNG increased by $718 million, this mainly reflects higher realized LNG prices underpinned by oil. Average realized LNG prices were up 40% to AUD 13.42 per gigajoule, or US$10.12 per MMBtu.

Domestic gas prices were also up on average by 12% to $5.04 per gigajoule. Beyond commodity price impacts, the APLNG result also benefited from strong operating performance with operated production up slightly despite planned maintenance on 15 – sorry, 12 of the 15 upstream gas processing trends.

Higher prices have resulted in higher royalty expense, which was partially offset by unit cost savings and lower gas purchases. The Integrated Gas result also includes a $231 million of other costs, $77 million higher than the prior year. The $231 million comprises $199 million of expense related to oil and LNG hedging and trading activities, and $32 million of Origin overhead cost.

Next to free cash flow on slide 16. As mentioned earlier, excluding the impact of Lattice and also the Acumen sale proceeds in – from FY 2018, our free cash flow has grown by over $1 billion to $1.5 billion. This strong result is underpinned by two key factors; firstly, improved working capital in Energy Markets, driven by improved collections from business energy customers and favorable movements in futures exchange collateral; and secondly, cash received from APLNG was a net AUD 943 million compared to AUD 363 million in 2018, up 160%.

As with profit and cash flow, underlying returns have also improved in 2019 and again, due to business performance in the Integrated Gas business, partially offset by headwinds in Energy Markets' Electricity business.

Now to the proportionate free cash flow view on Slide 17. This measure reflects the free cash flow generated by both our businesses with APLNG shown on a proportionate consolidation basis and before project finance principal repayments. Free cash flow on this basis was just below AUD 2 billion and represents a 15% yield at the current share price.

On Slide 18 having focused on debt reduction for several years, I've got to say it's pleasing to be able to report debt down to AUD 5.4 billion, gearing of 29%, and debt-to-EBITDA of 2.6 times at the low end of our target capital structure range.

The trajectory of our balance sheet improvement and our demonstrated commitment to our ratings target has resulted in upgrades of our long-term credit ratings to BBB and Baa2.

Our average cost of debt reduced from 6.5% to 5.9% in 2019 and we expect the average rate to fall further with the refinancing of the AUD 1.4 billion hybrid to September. The refinancing is expected to deliver AUD 60 million of interest savings in the 2020 financial year.

In the next Slide 19 is a reminder that APLNG is continuing to delever. US$1.6 billion of project debt has been repaid today and along with cash retained, gearing has reduced to 30%. Debt reduction is forecast to continue at a rate of US$500 million to US$600 million per annum over the next five years.

US$4.5 billion of debt was refinanced during the past year, lower interest costs and principal amortization deferrals is expected to increase Origin's share of APLNG distributions by AUD 100 million per annum over the six years to 2025. APLNG's average interest rate is forecast to be approximately 3.6% over the coming year.

Having achieved our target capital structure, commitment to disciplined capital management is more important than ever. We have well-defined processes in place to assess, verify, and rank investment opportunities. We also routinely evaluate our project delivery performance and identify lessons to feedback in the future projects.

Slide 20 shows how we will prioritize the allocation of operating cash flow. The priorities are debt service, capital expenditures, and then dividends. Any additional cash can then be apportioned between debt reduction, investment and value-accretive major growth projects, and additional returns to shareholders, all depending on the economic outlook and the need for the company at the time.

So, with that, I'll now pass over to Frank for our operational review.

Frank Calabria

Okay, thanks Lawrie. So, now turning to operational review and firstly we'll turn to Energy Markets. Some key highlights for Energy Markets on Slide 23 show firstly having achieved a record output for -- have exceeded that again this year. And if there's ever a time that you need baseload energy to be performing reliably, it's over the last 12 months. So, a great performance at Eraring.

We've continued to increase our gas sales and you can see that they've grown year-on-year. And customer activity is moderating; it does highlight just how intense competition being through the 2018 financial year, so it's moderating off a high, but it is showing signs of coming off.

Really when you look at the way we think about the supply of energy across our portfolio and the way our Energy Markets business operates, I think the last 12 months continues to highlight its ability to adapt to a changing energy market.

Our electricity supply shows on the left-hand side we increase the baseload operation of coal; and secondly, it's introduced more output from the renewable supply. What that's enabled us to do is to turn down the gas-fired generation and we therefore redirected that gas into wholesale business customers which you can see by the growth in the light blue on the side -- on the right-hand side. So, at the market continues to evolve, our portfolio of energy supply and the connectedness between both electricity and gas markets enables us to respond in a dynamic way.

So, responding through the years have been an important feature, at the same time setting up for the future is equally important and you can see there that we've continued under our strategy of accelerating clean energy our respond to this changing market by progressing opportunities in a disciplined way.

I did touch on the fact that we have just under 500 megawatts, you can see there 466 megawatts of renewable supply has come online financial year and we're on target to get to our 2020 target of 25% of capacity and that's really driven by the Stockyard Hill Project you can see outlined there of 530 megawatts.

At the same time we've introduced new fast-start repower at the Quarantine Power Station having completed Unit 1 and we're in progress on Unit 2. We have options across the fleet that we continue to progress including the feasibility study for Shoalhaven which will be completed this year. And also the opportunity to add additional capacity and storage solutions across more like Darling Downs and Eraring.

We will continue to progress these and as I said earlier that'll be done in a disciplined way because investing in the current market needs to be carefully considered particularly with the backdrop of the regulatory environment. But we're setting ourselves up for that future.

The gas portfolio continues to be underpinned by strong supply and it's also complemented by good storage and transportation flexibility. What that does is, it enables us to redirect to gas -- or direct gas to the highest value domestic market, we continue to do that.

What we've also shown is the duration of that supply over time. And you can see the various natures of those contracts matched against our contracted demand for customers, excluding generation. And we continue to work on that portfolio every day to continue to maintain the value that we generate there.

When it comes to retail, we've taken a disciplined approach to managing customer value. We've done that disciplined approach through both two things: rational pricing in the market; but also the way we manage customer acquisition costs. And we balance that against defending market share by choosing the markets in which we want to expand.

And you can see that on the right-hand side by the expansion in certain states with fuels also our Centralized Energy Services business. We have been operating in a market where higher price disparity and intense price competition means, you need to be very focused on the incremental returns that we get from customers. In many cases the incremental margin from acquiring customers is very low and we therefore continue to take a disciplined approach to that.

We also need to be very mindful we have a large book of customers and we need to be very mindful of the contagion of the price effect across the back book. I think the team's done a very good job in terms of managing that customer value and defending share over the last year.

If we now look to the market we're working – where we're in today though, you can see two things. Whilst, the moderating churn I touched on earlier on slide 28 has occurred, you can see since 1 July, it really borne out there that, that price dispersion has really reduced.

We're obviously only about seven or eight weeks in to that period, but you can see that we are operating in a market where that price dispersion of market offers a significantly reduced. The fact that those Default Market Offer and the Victorian Default Offer Act as reference prices actually improving transparency albeit all retail is it keeps going through the change of reimplementing that.

There are signs that churn is reducing. It is still early days and so therefore too early to call out a broader trend. But those showing that the market we're operating in now is different to the one even just a few months ago.

A key aspect of our customer strategy is really targeting a step change in our retail business which is really framed in the context of the market, I've just described. It really centres across those three pillars we've described these to you before: transforming the customer experience simple seamless and also digital; a market-leading cost position targeting greater than $100 million cost out by the '21 financial year; and then growing new revenue streams.

And then in terms of us progressing that we're on track to do that. I highlighted earlier the improvement in customer experience. Although still more to come, but we have simplified products. We've reduced the number of products from 55 to 17. We have simplified the customer journeys and we continue to advance that.

We are on-track to achieve our cost of production and we've given some highlights of their some of the drivers that are sitting behind it, the increasing move of interacting with our customers through digital service and sales capabilities advancing we're billing customers as you can see every day more through billing.

Service calls are down 20% over the last 12 months and we're increasing automation and offshore capabilities. All of which are driving towards resetting that cost based and that market-leading position. We continue to grow our Centralised Energy Services business. The growth in that profit is driven by both organic growth and also the OC Energy acquisition. And we've continued to grow our solar -- rooftop solar installation business. And you can see there the growth in megawatts to 49 megawatts.

Now I'll turn to Integrated Gas. And I'm very pleased to report that APLNG has continued to improve performance. You would've all seen some of this information at the quarterly report. But just to really highlight, we've maintained stable production despite as Lawrie said earlier, 12 of the 15 gas processing facilities having outages.

We've got record gross operating production rate, really hitting those records several times in August up to a 1594 terajoules a day, really pleasing to see the improvements in productivity occurring there. And I'll highlight that, but that really is bringing on what we call the Eric pipelines been brought online and I'll describe that in a moment.

Our revenue growth is driven by this high effective oil prices, but also the performance is driven by unit cost reductions and also that productivity. And you can see there that that's translated to a net cash APLNG of $943 million. You can see the effective price there was $73 a barrel and also a $0.72 exchange rate.

I then take you through the next slide, you might recall many of you may have been at our Investor Day in November 2017 where we committed to building a low-cost operating model over 18 months and operating model that had both an aligned and simplified organization streamlined processes, CapEx and OpEx reduction and production improvements.

We set ourselves June 2019 run rate targets on a number of metrics and I'm pleased to report our delivery against those metrics. I'll touch on the cost per well and operated OpEx on the next slide, but we did set ourselves an objective of getting our operating breakeven of less than AUD24 a barrel and getting our distribution breakeven at less than AUD40 a barrel. And you can see on the right-hand slide that we actually achieved AUD36 a barrel in 2019, which is obviously very, very pleasing to achieve. It's also, however, that breakeven lower than our guidance that we previously gave to you when we outlined those explanations down below, we certainly have lower sustained an exploration and appraisal spend. That was due to some deferral but also due to scope and in particular and Mark's available for questions on this later but we've just definitely frac less wells than we thought we would at the beginning of the year, which is pleasing to see our fields operate well.

We, obviously, got higher nonoil-linked revenue also from the higher volume of domestic sales. The AUD500 million cost that was an important objective to us and I can say that we achieved that through our unit cost reductions in June, but we are being very clear to you all that we will have higher spend due to additional scope where we got a range of spend of AUD2.8 billion to AUD3 billion this year. That additional scope is actually to deliver sustained higher production and we'll talk us through in a moment.

The unit cost targets you can see there in terms of run rate. The average we achieved over our cost per well, a single vertical Surat well was AUD1.4 million. The run rate of June is AUD1.2 million, and therefore that translates through to the FY 2020 financial year.

In terms of the operating cost where we're able to achieve it both on a run rate and an actual basis for the full year at AUD1 a gigajoule. And you can see there that the savings have come right across the leaner asset led business model. The process I talked earlier, procurement, lower overhead, lower electricity costs and streamlined and maintenance processes. So a tremendous asset over the last 18 months by our Integrated Gas team to actually achieve these outcomes.

We have, however, also delivered value in addition to the OpEx and CapEx reduction through other means in terms of delivering value to the APLNG asset. The first thing is that we've increased reserves, not only through better recovery through our operating areas but also through the award of a new gazettal block awarded in Queensland, which will go to the domestic market and deliver sales of greater than 50 petajoules. But we've also developed -- progressing the development of Mahalo block.

In the context of infrastructure and other things, clearly the sale of Ironbark enabled us to be brought to market in a more efficient way, given its proximity to existing infrastructure and by APLNG, and we've described the ERIC pipeline, but really just to make that clear that's really connecting where we've got good producing fields to where we have spare ullage and that's really connecting the excess gas supply at Reedy Creek field through to Spring Gully, and that's contributing to those record daily production, so great to have that online. We have described the commercial transactions that added further value to APLNG previously to remind you that the cargo deferral deal with one of our customers over the next six years and there's also the long-term infrastructure sharing agreement and supply with QGC, all of which are operating more value for APLNG in addition to the operational performance.

Just turning to our reserves report. We've released our reserves report for the year. We are really underpinned at APLNG by a very stable reserves position. Before production, both our 1P and 2P reserves have grown. They've grown through further development drilling, they've grown through up-guided drilling plans based on improved field performance and they've also grown through field extensions. So, very pleasing to see that trend and you as shareholders to know that APLNG is underpinned by a very solid and stable reserves base.

If we then look at the APLNG production and cost outlook that underpins part of our guidance for the next year, we delivered 679 petajoules this year, but we will be targeting between 680 and 700 petajoules in the next financial year. We still do have some of those turnarounds we've got to manage, so we're still doing that but lesser than the prior year. But that increased production online reflects that pipeline but also the continued focus on productivity improvements as we run this asset day-in day-out.

If you then look at the cost that goes with that. Firstly, we delivered a breakeven last year of AUD36. We're now guiding to a distribution breakeven of AUD33 to AUD36 for the financial year 2020. That translates back to the CapEx and OpEx spend, excluding purchases of between AUD2.8 billion to AUD3 billion to deliver the sustained higher production. And you can see there that we've had unit cost reductions flow through. The scope items that we’re going through are really the larger proportion of fraced and horizontal wells and some spend that we'll go into the production for the following year and activity for the following year. We do have higher workovers due to more wells online and we've had some spend on spares and downstream maintenance.

We did set that target to be -- to get ourselves to below AUD35 a barrel. It's great to see that on the back of AUD36 we're AUD33 to AUD36, but it hasn't stopped there. Our continued focus and the team have plans for further cost reductions, productivity improvements and also further value and enhancement initiatives.

Turning to Beetaloo, probably the key thing there is we're back on the ground in the Beetaloo. And the key thing is we've got all our environmental approvals in place at Kyalla. We're awaiting civils, drilling and stimulation approvals of the Velkerri. We will -- the objective of these plays or these two wells are really around the liquids-rich plays. The results are expected in FY20. We continue to make sure we spend that capital wisely. But it's an exciting prospect for us and clearly it's a key focus over the coming months.

Now just turn to outlook and some of these we have touched on, but just to come back, Energy Markets delivering a guidance of AUD 1.35 billion to AUD 1.45 billion. Electricity is down that we had foreshadowed to our briefings to U.S. shareholders over previous months. It really is a reflection of the default offer coming in which also underpin the lower renewable certificate prices that are flowing through and some lower usage that flows through. Gas is estimated to be relatively stable and we will continue to advance that cost-out program I mentioned earlier with AUD 40 million to AUD 50 million in cost to serve savings.

The increased production I just referred to of 680 to 700 petajoules and the estimated breakeven I just mentioned which does exclude, obviously, the Ironbark acquisition costs. Our CapEx guidance of AUD 530 million to AUD 580 million really embodies in it $110 million to $120 million in exploration and appraisal including Beetaloo and that's probably one of the key reasons for that increase alongside work that's going on across our generation fleet. So probably the key drivers and we expect that corporate costs to be between AUD 70 million and AUD 80 million this year.

So on that notes -- on those comments, I think we'll open up now for questions and the team looks forward to hearing questions from you.

[Operator Instructions] Your first question today comes from Ben Wilson, Royal Bank of Canada. Go ahead, please.

Ben Wilson

Good morning, Frank and team. I just had a question on your outlook statement on Energy Markets specifically with reference to the longer term $100 million of cost-savings initiatives that you're targeting to FY21. I'm just interested in the proportional or progress that's baked in your FY20 guidance. Should we take the $40 million to $50 million savings on cost to serve as indicative of that you are may be halfway there through FY'20?

Jon Briskin

Yes. It's Jon here. That's exactly correct. So AUD 40 million to AUD 50 million for the next financial year -- for this financial year.

Frank Calabria

That's right. And the run rate will continue to escalate through the year. But when you're looking at the full year savings, it's reflective of the plan. So that will be the delivery this year as we head in and we expect to deliver the full $100 million by the FY21 year.

Ben Wilson

Okay, that's clear. Thank you. And just one more while I'm here. In respect of your LNG contracts out of APLNG, there's been a lot of discussion about the state of the market and price renegotiations in your core contract. I was wondering if I could provide some commentary about timing of any reopener and more broadly speaking expectations of price resets.

Frank Calabria

Yes. I'm happy to -- we actually also put something in our file. No, we didn't put in the presentation, but if you looked at page 15 of our file, we've made some specific comments around that. But we do, as typical with LNG contracts and APLNG is no different, there are periodical price reviews every five to seven years. The first of those reviews will arise under the LNG contract with Sinopec within the next 18 months. It does require the parties to use reasonable endeavors to agree on any changes required, okay. But in the absence of agreement neither party is permitted to request this first price review to be determined by an expert. The subsequent price reviews enable it to be referred to an expert which you may be familiar with, which is quite often the case.

Ben Wilson

Okay, that's great. So what's, I guess, resolution mechanism in the event of a disagreement on the first reopener then, as described within the….

Frank Calabria

….both parties to agree.

Ben Wilson

Okay.

Frank Calabria

So there isn't one besides the parties coming together to discuss.

Ben Wilson

Okay. Very good. Thanks. Thanks, Frank and everyone.

Thank you. Your next question today comes from Tom Allen, UBS. Go ahead, please.

Tom Allen

Good morning, all and congratulations on the strong result. My first question relates to growth. I'm interested in what the specific market policy conditions you think is necessary to move forward on your Shoalhaven expansion. And then separately to build new Greenfield gas peaking power stations in today's market?

Frank Calabria

Look, I think -- so the key aspect for us really is when you put long-dated spend into any assets as you've got to have a reasonable view of the range of outcomes over time. I don't think we'll ever get perfect certainty in a regulatory environment, Tom, so I'm not looking for some perfect solution and we'll always invest in times of market conditions. So, really for us, it's around just recognizing that when we do the scenario analysis around, what we think could occur in the marketplace and those outcomes that we can see returns through the course of time. And that's really, the way we'll assess them as we come about. Obviously, anything that goes to giving confidence around the market settings improves that, but we'll just make that assessment again.

So, clearly, if we knew that they were going to be emissions policy that what stay overtime and that there was going to be a clear mechanism of how governments would invest into that environment they will help us. But it really will come down to us to assess the opportunities against that backdrop. Tom, there's too many variables to think about one set of scenarios.

Tom Allen

Okay, sure, sure. And just quickly on CapEx. Obviously your CapEx guidance of $530 million to $580 million is a little higher than anticipated, if most of that – well, if most of the $110 million to $120 million relates to Beetaloo that sounds like more than double what you previously outlined. Can you discuss how that work programs at Beetaloo next year has changed?

Frank Calabria

Yeah. Okay. I can get Mark to comment on Beetaloo and then I'll get Lawrie to give you a broader context around on how to think about CapEx.

Mark Schubert

Yeah. I don't think it really has changed too much. I think at the Annual General Meeting we got asked that question, and we said sort of $85 million to $100 million. I think we're saying $110 million to $120 million. Probably, just want to know that that includes both the Beetaloo two wells that we intend to do this financial year. And also, we also know roughly – if you can find that we talk about some of the work that we're going to do on a new – some new acreage that we're – where they were farming into and there is some spend there that is included in the $110 million to $120 million.

Lawrie Tremaine

The other thing, I'd mention is, we do have our capital expenditure chart in the backup in the pack, so page 50 in the pack. What that shows is that the other parts – beyond Beetaloo the other part of – the increase relates to generation. And so it's largely a higher level of overhaul activity going on in this year. But also it's likely to be repairs associated with more likely that will reflect here as well.

Tom Allen

Okay. Great. And just quickly on more – like you're still on track to have it up and running by the end of before Christmas?

Frank Calabria

Yes, we are on track. So we've told AEMO that the generally will come back in on the 20th of December, and all things are progressing well. We've actually found a spare in the U.S. and that's currently being shipped to Australia.

Tom Allen

Yeah. Thanks guys.

Thank you. Your next question comes from James Byrne, Citigroup. Go ahead please.

James Byrne

Good morning, team. Congratulations on the results. Look just on the dividend policy of 30% to 50% payout ex-major growth projects. I appreciate this is going to be a bit of an open-ended question, because there's going to be a lot of moving parts in any given year. But let's say you were to commit to a major growth project would we expect the board in that instance might have a lower – have a higher propensity to pay the lower end of that payout range?

Lawrie Tremaine

Yeah. James, I think, it all depends on the circumstances that we face going into an investment decision and the size of investment decision of course. But as Frank said, in his part of the presentation the – our intent here is to have a free cash flow based payout ratio, which speaks to affordability. And if our affordability is impacted in the future by our intent to invest in a large project, what we'll do is we'll just call that out. We'll let you know you're going to adjust – adjust the dividend for that major project. And yeah, we may well move to the bottom end of the range as well to ensure that we're securing as much of our internally generated cash as we can to fund the project. But again, it really depends on the size of that project and the impact it has over the current year, the next year and probably the year after. So it's a bit hard to say, and as you said an open-ended question.

James Byrne

Yeah. Got it. All right. Appreciate that. Look just thinking about the Energy Markets earnings beyond FY 2020, I mean, you're kind of saying that the rest of the cost out $50 million to $60 million benefit in that period. But as I eyeball the charts on gas rate pricing looks like about 30 petajoules in FY 2021 to go to re-price that's a couple of bucks movement that that already completely offsets your cost out, before considering the extent of additional headwinds electricity. I presume that, we should continue to expect further contraction in your margin across Energy Markets. Do you think that's accurate?

Frank Calabria

Really, you'll see the key drivers up – the ones you described and in addition to that will be the flow-through, if any of further reduction in the oil rig price and wholesale price, so everybody will turn on those. Clearly, it'll also turn on the competitive dynamic in retail market, but they're the key drivers going forward. We haven't given guidance beyond FY 2020, because we can't predict all of those drivers right now. But you're right about the fact that, we're actively out there managing all of those key aspects including the gas, it's probably even too early to call what that gas rate price will be over the time even now. Did you want to make any comments on gas re-price?

Lawrie Tremaine

Look, it's hard for me to comment on price reviews, but the devil is in the detailed and some of those price reviews are coming up in the next year that we remain fairly confident about those outcomes.

James Byrne

Got it. Okay. I might sneak in a very quick third question. It is related to gas rate pricing but at APLNG. So if it wants to go to an independent expert, what are you able to say within the clauses of the contract that might protect you from some of the preferred outcomes on the downside, acknowledging that your contract price is at least 200 basis points on the slope higher than what's in the prevailing market today for new contracts?

Frank Calabria

So look I -- the only comment I've got on the ones I've raised earlier with Ben, that there's no – it just is that the parties come together now. There is no clearing mechanism to an independent expert. It's just – if the parties can agree, otherwise, the price will remain the same.

James Byrne

Got it, got it. Okay. Thanks. Thanks for that.

Frank Calabria

Okay. Yes, there's not --

James Byrne

Yes.

Frank Calabria

By the way to be very clear, we've said that in the subsequent price review for that contract, there would be an expert, but that would be several years away.

James Byrne

Yes. Got it. Okay. Thanks for that clarification.

Frank Calabria

That’s okay.

Thank you. Your next question comes from Peter Wilson, Credit Suisse. Go ahead, please.

Peter Wilson

Yes. Thank you. I was hoping you could just comment on the expectations around the distributions out of APLNG for the next 12 months. Your JV partner Conoco has pointed to lower cash flows, at least, for the next six months. So just hoping you could comment on what you're expecting.

Frank Calabria

I'll get Mark to make a comment?

Mark Schubert

Yes. I think we all heard what Conoco has said in their recent report. I mean, we're not giving cash guidance, that's the first thing. What we're giving you is breakeven guidance, so that you guys can fill in the oil price and work out the cash. But what I would say just is a couple of things.

So, firstly, last year the $943 million, of course, didn't include the proceeds from Ironbark, that flowed through, or that APLNG effectively retained on the other side to pay for Ironbark. And the other thing that wasn't in the $943 million that will flow through in FY 2020 will be the cargo deferral deal that we talked about at length, I think, last time.

Peter Wilson

Okay. I mean, both of those factors would be, knowing your JV partner, as well there be some sort of different opinion on distributions? Or is first half, second half, is that the reason?

Mark Schubert

I think there will always be differences, because we will have a different view of oil. They'll have a different view to us. I think there -- just different views, I think that I talked in detail about the timing of the different payments. Yes. So, I mean, we're not going to give a forward estimate of cash generation.

But like I said before, we expect we're going pull the breakeven down further between $33 and $36 and then production will -- production up and at the same time. And then it will be determined by what is the oil price, what's the non-oil lined revenue look like and away we go. And then, of course, offset in FY 2020 or helped in FY 2020 by the cargo deferral deal.

Frank Calabria

I'm not sure there's a fundamental difference in the two shareholder's understanding of the business. I think it just reflects probably Conoco's view on oil price. However, we've chosen to guide to breakeven, so that you can, as Mark said, put in your oil price and then work out the cash distributions yourself.

Peter Wilson

Okay. And one on Energy Markets guidance. In the guidance you -- one of the reasons you've given these lower renewable certificate price is in business tariffs. So it was a bit of a curious statement. I mean, imagine that both retail and business are going to receive -- well, there's going to be lower LGC prices. And also curious of the context, that always understood that the majority of your LGC procurement for business customers is actually coming from market rather than medium to longer-term contracts.

Frank Calabria

Yes. I think that's a fair comment and it's not the biggest driver by the way. I mean, it's overwhelmingly through that the VMO and the -- sorry in the VDO. So what you've really got is, the LGC prices somewhat then becomes overshadowed in the retail prices because it's reflected in those regulatory determinations. That's a bigger impact.

You're right. There's a reasonable portion of what we do in the business customers is back to back and so it's a bit – it's not completely back to back and so this is the impact. But it's a more modest impact by the way. Did you want to add anything there? Just a more modest impact, it's not the biggest driver. It's just wanted to be completed. There's also LGC impact beyond the residential and the small business customer tariffs, that's all.

Peter Wilson

Okay. And just one last one. The expectations for Eraring output. I mean, the last six months is I think a record output. Just wondering what kind of shape the plant is in and the expectations for output this year in the context of that in the context of your fuel supply.

Frank Calabria

Look, it's going to be something similar. It depends on market conditions as well. But if markets stay high, I am recently confident we can -- we're getting something similar out of Eraring. We have good access to coal and we can rail that coal into Eraring, so reasonably confident with some ramp-up levels.

Peter Wilson

Okay. Thanks.

Thank you. Your next question comes from Ian Myles, Macquarie Group. Go ahead please.

Ian Myles

Good morning guys. Just can we get back to CapEx. Looking at your -- that chart on page 50, it's quite a large shift in that generation sustained CapEx, but sort of -- and then you sort of the said in the commentary there's a $25 million creditor payment. Just want to understand how much is like you're doing overhaul so what will come back down to make FY 2021 at a more normalized basis?

Frank Calabria

So there's a couple of things going on right now [indiscernible] for major overhaul it's just the timing of the cycle and usage. So we've done that, there's also work being done at Mt. Stuart and it's just the timing of it. So next year we will not have to do those overhauls in those power stations. With Eraring it's fairly consistent will do one overhaul per year. But this financial year, we just have more to do because of the timing of those outages.

Ian Myles

Okay. And in terms of Mortlake, are you going to give insurance recovery for the this whole process?

Lawrie Tremaine

We certainly hope so. And so there's a few issues we're going to manage. One is just timing, so when do we receive those insurance proceeds? And then secondly how does it get reported? So my expectation insurance are probably reported against income statement. But we'll write-off damaged equipment and then capitalize new equipment.

Ian Myles

Okay. So whilst you have a high CapEx profile in 2020 it actually -- that slips down in 2021 on a go-forward basis.

Lawrie Tremaine

That's correct. And by the way, I'm not providing specific guidance beyond 2020 because I don't actually know. And Greg and I have had that conversation. But you'll see in years going by generation sustaining capital of around about $120 million to $150 million. I don't have any reason to believe why that wouldn't continue.

Ian Myles

Okay. Look -- that's great. In terms of your -- so you issued debt series may be get some color, is it fixed price. And now what sort of rate you’ve actually locked in over the 10 years?

Lawrie Tremaine

Are you talking about the work that we've done in Origin?

Ian Myles

Origin, yes.

Lawrie Tremaine

Yes look -- we've just been on a constant program because we raised a lot of debt to fund our investment in APLNG. All of that debt is essentially being refinanced over the last 18 months or so. And if you look at Origin's ability to raise $500 million to $1 billion of debt at a time, we've been able to solve some of that from bank markets and you would most likely expect that to be floating.

But we also go to capital markets so, international capital markets and so you would expect us to go to USPP market and then maybe bond markets, but Eurobond more likely than U.S. and maybe we’ll look at Australian bonds.

And so, we'll target the cheapest market essentially and so we have to make a view about one where Origin's name will perform well. And performance of that market generally, so we'll make a decision as we go. We target to have fixed to floating in a range of 40% to 60% and so floating could be 40%, floating could be 60% and the reverse to be fixed. And so we typically look to manage that through the facilities themselves rather than through derivatives.

Ian Myles

Okay. But I think you said in your -- what do you call your operating financial review that you raised U.S. 525 for a 10-year placement. I am sort of wondering what rate you locked that down at?

Frank Calabria

I don't think we've disclosed that.

Ian Myles

That's why I'm asking.

Lawrie Tremaine

I don't think we've disclosed it. But I think we have mentioned our average rate dropped to 5.9% in the year. But again, it will continue to move down as we continue to refinance the next 3 years of power. So you have a look, we've got around about at is about AUD 5 billion debt to refinance over the next 3 years and some of that -- it's all legacy for us about some of it is high price including particularly those hybrids. 5.9 coming down.

Ian Myles

Okay. Just one final question then. On APLNG you talked about investing to buy additional scope delivering for high sustained plateau. Is AUD680 million to AUD700 million a high sustained plateau? Or are we thinking a higher number than that on the basis of this investment?

Mark Schubert

Yeah, so we’re saying AUD600 million to AUD700 million in FY 2020. I think what I would say is even at those levels AUD680 million to AUD700 million, we expect to still have ullage in the upstream field the way to think about that is even at AUD680 million to AUD700 million we probably got about 30 petajoules of ullage annually of out and obviously we are eyeing that off as an opportunity.

Ian Myles

Okay. That’s great.

Thank you. Your next question comes from Rob Koh, Morgan Stanley. Go ahead please.

Rob Koh

Yes, good morning. Can I ask about for APLNG, I believe Origin won a court case with the Queensland Government over the original royalties agreement? I'm just wondering if you can remind us how you guys are treating royalties at the moment within your guidance?

Mark Schubert

Well do you want to? We're treating royalties in the same way that we have historically, while we work through obviously the court case because the court case was one that means that we're waiting to see what the actual royalties regime will be and in the meantime we still need to continue to pay royalties on some basis.

Rob Koh

Okay yes. So the way you're treating it is basically a conservative approach is that fair?

Lawrie Tremaine

Yeah, because the guidance includes that conservative approach yes.

Rob Koh

Yeah. Okay, thanks Lawrie. Okay. Now, just moving to Energy Markets and thinking about potential major of growth projects, are you guys able to look at contracting with undue projects or clean core projects or anything like that?

Greg Jarvis

Absolutely we're looking at all those options Rob. So, yes.

Rob Koh

Okay. No worries. That was an easy one for you Greg. Okay, I guess perhaps question, couple of questions for Jon. I noticed in the retail market there seems to be a trend towards offering rebates and just wondering if there's been any kind of response from stakeholders as to how that sits with moves towards transparency, is that something that Origin is doing is part of its customer retention strategies?

Jon Briskin

I think what's happening right now is it's still early days of the new regimen, and I think there’s still a bit of perhaps one offers that would attract customers and retain customers and what won't. Historically we’re seeing percentage discounts have been the most common way, by which customers will move. I think rebates perhaps will play a role we're seeing that come on and off at the moment, so I wouldn’t necessarily hold your breadth to say that will be the strategy going forward.

Rob Koh

Okay, cool. And then perhaps could you provide some commentary on how you see competition in the C&I electricity space. And I guess RMM [ph] has an announcement this morning that's relevant to that?

Frank Calabria

It remains competitive Rob, I mean, we maintain our market share, but it's physically competitive. The good thing about our portfolio we managed to grow our market share on the gas side on the C&I business. So yeah with the RMM announcement, I see no change to that.

Rob Koh

Okay, great. Thank you. And then I guess given the guidance incorporates allowance for major growth projects I wonder is there any kind of size guideline for what constitutes a major project just to help us with thinking there? I know it's not all about size, but is there any color you can share on that?

Lawrie Tremaine

I actually wished you hadn't asked up because it's difficult to answer because we have to look at our project at the time and reflect on economic situation at the time and the gearing of the company at the time, but we're really talking about an individual project that would have expenditure of $100 million or more. It's that order of magnitude.

And again think the most important thing is if we talk and FID on a project like that you're going to know about it and we will call out at that time how we would trade that from a dividend perspective.

Rob Koh

Yes. Thanks Lawrie and I appreciate that. And then perhaps just a general comment and perhaps at your next Investor Day, you'll give us more color on what future growth strategies are, but do you have any thoughts on convergence with data?

Frank Calabria

We certainly do. Do you--?

Lawrie Tremaine

We will give an update in October.

Frank Calabria

We will give a further update on October, but it's been used in a generic term that what we ultimately see is that -- and we'll expand on it. What we ultimately see the understanding of energy usage and therefore the information -- gathered closer to the premise whether it's the home or the business will become our key aspect of understanding supply/demand and therefore the products and the way you manage the business going forward. That's the key aspect that we see.

We probably think a broadband differently. We think that just as a cross-sell to a move event on to our customer base and we feel that's a natural extension, but I wouldn't be drawing the data link to the broadband. I'll be thinking be more about us capturing said in a much richer way, but ultimately will lead to business model innovation. But that's how we think about it.

And that's what we've been spending our time doing is really capturing, understanding, translating it into our existing business but also to establish what we think that might be in the future as a retailer and operator of the business.

Rob Koh

Okay, great. Sounds good. Thanks very much. That's all for me.

Frank Calabria

Thanks Rob.

Operator

Mark Samter

Good morning. Just a couple of quick questions around APLNG, I apologize it sort of been asked, I haven't listened to all of the Q&A, but with the CapEx and OpEx you obviously lump them together with the guidance now. Can you confirm on a unit cost basis if there's any increases versus last year or the exit run rate more accurately either of the CapEx or the OpEx side?

Lawrie Tremaine

You're saying what would be the unit cost rate.

Mark Samter

Yes. Because we just can't differentiate between CapEx and OpEx, we don't -- like-for-like look track. So, in fact it is it just all the increased number of units or has there been any delta in unit cost?

Lawrie Tremaine

I think what we're saying there is yes; we'll deliver the AUD 1.2 million well on a AUD 1 per gigajoule there because they underpin the guidance looking forward. That's the first thing I'd say.

I think what you're saying that drives it from sort of what why is there CapEx spend in FY 2020, I mean really that's because we're doing more work. We're doing a bit more spend on – in the sort of well delivery area and that’s really about sustaining that higher production. And then some other things like with high production means high-power proportional to production. We've got some more work that makes sense because we got more wells, add more wells every year, so got more wells to work over. And then the other thing that sort of continues on a little bit next year is that we've got -- we continue to have turnarounds so we've got three more in the upstream to go and we've also got a downstream turnaround which is on the bulletin board.

Mark Samter

So on the OpEx, you are not seeing any particularly there is some talk of cost inflation starting to seek and squint, are you seeing anything on that side, or are you pretty comfortable around OpEx side of things?

Greg Jarvis

No, we definitely see the cost inflation, but our approach is treat inflation each year and we've got a plan that does exactly that, so we can offset the inflation with just finding smarter ways to do the work that we need to do.

Mark Samter

And then just quickly on the reserves and obviously not to diminish from the areas where you have made some positive revisions, can you just talk through a little bit about the downward provisions back on the operator that -- on operator year-after-year we're seeing chips away from some of these more marginal fields and how much more do you think we should see this occur over the next few years, or do you hope we are largely done there?

Lawrie Tremaine

Yes, I mean, I think just probably I think we don't really -- I'm not sure I'd share that view exactly. I mean I think you've got to remember where -- if you are thinking like 2C is going down. Well, 2C goes down and we convert 2C to 2P for example. A great example of that will be Mahalo. I'm not going to get into a disclosure event with comments around this, so I'm not going to say what the numbers are. But, for example, this year we have taken Mahalo into the development plan and so that converts resource to reserves. I think there will always be some reclassifications. But more of what we're seeing is, seeing improved fuel performance. We're seeing fuel extensions. You talked about Mahalo, yes, I think the reserves and resource performance looks pretty good. Is there something specific that you're targeting at Mark?

Mark Samter

I mean just because we've -- over the last couple of years we have seen -- I'm just wondering how much of this is -- would be down provisions within lower quality acreage because we have seen last couple of years being contingent on the 2P site, some downgrades on those more – the lower quality acreage. I'm just trying to get a feel if we think that process is marginally played out or if it's something we could continue to expect?

Greg Jarvis

I think there will always be a movement is what I'll say. Our plan is to have more movement towards reserves then to resources, the other way, but I don't -- I think as we learn more about the marginal fields, of course, some of those will dropout, but also we’ve got a big exploration program I think that's been pretty successful and one way to think about that is we've added sort of 500 petajoules into the development plan. Finding costs for that sort of like $0.50 a gigajoule, so we've got a good exploration program that we've run in the past. It's time to see some of that play forward. We're getting through those material plays that we've talked about at Investor Day and we are hopeful that that will lead to reordering of the stack as we bring forward some exciting acreage into the portfolio.

Mark Samter

Thanks.

Thank you. Your next question comes from Daniel Butcher, CLSA.

Daniel Butcher

Hi guys. Thanks. Just a couple of follow-up questions to other people’s questions really, first one is just on APLNG CapEx. Can you maybe just sort of describe high CapEx this year due to greater works and more wells? Is it going to be more in following users well? And when -- what sort of level of boost in production do you expect to achieve and over what sort of timeframe?

Greg Jarvis

So, I think a similar answer to before but I'll say it again. So production FY 2020 we're saying sort of 680 to 700. I think I also said before that even at that sort of level 680 to 700, we expect to sort of 30 petajoules of outage in the upstream processing facilities. And so that provides obviously an opportunity that we're eyeing off. And we're not guiding CapEx beyond FY 2020. But what you are seeing us do in FY 2020 is start to do some of the -- I guess early works that sustains for that high production plateau into FY 2021.

Daniel Butcher

Right, okay. And I know better the way the question about RM takeover offer from Shell -- but I was wondering whether you've sort of thought about what they're trying to do over in the U.K. and to align ourselves with petro retail, have you thought about doing something similar like that yourselves, firstly? And then secondly, what sort of areas you think Shell will target first to try to take market share from you and other incumbents?

Frank Calabria

I think we'll -- let's talk domestic market. I think firstly, I think what Shell look it's going into the large customer market it -- ERM operates in that market, does a good job in the market, it's a good competitor. I think Shell will look at that as being an opportunity I think when they've got the gas position and so I think they'll endeavor to actually continue to operate in a similar fashion to what we do in terms of taking an integrated view between both electricity and gas.

It obviously use them in the territory that have been before that bode ERM to actually compete in the retail space. Clearly Shell has a -- everyone starts with different position and they started with obviously a retail fuel network. That hasn't been -- I mean we've looked at -- when I say, we've look at, we've watched what they've done and they certainly articulated they’re going to connect the two. I think that's not something we really got in our sight at this particular point in time. Yes.

Daniel Butcher

Okay. That’s all for me.

Thank you. Your next question comes from Tom Allen, UBS. Go ahead please.

Tom Allen

Hi guys. I just wanted to check in a bit of a sleeper issue. Regarding the case brought against APLNG and Supreme Court of Queensland by Tri-Star, if APLNG believes the trigger for reversion has not yet occurred, on your current forecast assuming your current production rate continuing assuming your own long-term oil price. When do you think that revenue from the assigned interest in Springfield might trigger reversion? This is truly most of course a point in the future and can you share an estimated timeframe?

Frank Calabria

We don't have a timeframe associated with that. There's a lot of variables that go into it. But we certainly don't have a timeframe and its not anytime soon.

Tom Allen

Okay. Thanks.

There are no further questions at this time. I'll now hand back to Mr. Frank Calabria for any closing remarks.

Frank Calabria

Okay. So thank you for your time this morning and thank you to all of the questions we've received. We look forward to meeting with shareholders over the coming days and also to have further discussions with our analysts as well. So thanks very much. Look forward to speaking with you soon. Bye.