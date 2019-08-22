DBO: Underperformance Likely To Resume

Speculative bets remain skewed to the long side, indicating that there is space for additional bearishness.

U.S. oil demand is unable to cope with ramping domestic supply, and oil stock seasonality continues to weigh on the complex.

Investment thesis

Since our last take on the Invesco DB Oil ETF (DBO), our constructive view has not materialized, as increasing geopolitical tensions in the Middle East were offset by mounting trade tensions between China and the U.S.

In this context and given the risk-off environment, we believe that headwinds will persist on crude oil futures and its proxy, DBO, given that domestic oil demand is steadying, speculative bets are skewed to the long side and that crude oil price seasonality remains unfriendly for the month of August.

In this vein, we are setting a target price for DBO at $9.09 per share.

U.S. oil demand is unable to cope with ramping domestic supply, and oil stock seasonality continues to weigh on the complex

In the past two weeks, crude oil storage somewhat stabilized, posting marginal advances compared to the previous week. According to the EIA, the storage picture enhanced slightly on the August 2-9 period, up 0.36% (w/w) to 440.5m barrels. With that increase, U.S. demand for the black commodity seems less and less prone to coping with ramping domestic production.

Indeed, while the American driving season has weighed on the domestic storage picture in the previous weeks, oil stock seasonality remains anchored in a surplus of 3.4%, or 14,301k barrels, compared to the 5-year average and 6.4%, or 26,316k barrels, above last year's level.

That being said, current storage picture and steadying U.S. demand continue to weigh on the complex, sending renewed headwinds on DBO shares.

Speculative bets

Over the week ending August 13, speculators increased their net exposure to Nymex crude oil futures by 1.73% (w/w) to 382,144k barrels, following slight long bet enhancement, up 1.13% to 547,040 contracts, which was partly offset by marginal short-covering, down 0.23% (w/w) to 164,896k barrels of oil. Meanwhile, DBO lifted moderately, up 4.9% (w/w) to $9.88 per share.

In this context, the sentiment on crude oil futures is mostly unchanged compared to the month of July. The long open interest ratio continues to evolve close to the 26.57% threshold, indicating that due to increasing market environment uncertainty, speculators prefer betting on less-risky assets.

Yet, net speculative bets are still lopsided, as crude oil positioning remains above the 10-year monthly average, pointing towards renewed space for speculative positioning easing that will inevitably pressure DBO shares.

August storage seasonality is favorable for the complex, but oil price fluctuations remain unfriendly

While in the last 10 years, monthly storage seasonality proved to be positive for the oil complex, thanks to the moderate stock withdrawal of 2.5% observed during the month of August, prices seem to be unresponsive to this decline.

Indeed, over the past 10 years, WTI prices have remained unfriendly for the month of August, registering a mean decline of 2.9%, which is negative for DBO shares.

Given that, we believe that the complex is likely to reproduce these performances, following mounting worries on global oil demand lingering and looming recession signs.

The WTI forward curve points toward renewed bearishness

Concomitantly, the crude oil future curve heads into contango on medium-term maturities, providing additional bearishness signs on DBO shares and indicating that market participants are now expecting that the oil market is heading into oversupply. This is mainly attributable to the trade war between China and the U.S., along with new signs that the global economic outlook is slowing.

On the other hand, crude oil future prices show the market expects an oil shortage, as the forward curve increases its backwardation slope on nearby maturities but weakens its slope in the next 12 months.

Conclusion

While WTI crude oil price has stabilized near the fiftyish dollar per barrel threshold, we believe that the complex remains under pressure for the coming weeks as domestic demand for the black commodity steadies and U.S. crude oil storage remains in a comfortable surplus. Besides, long-sided net speculative bets provide additional space for bears to short the complex, whereas the unfriendly oil price seasonality in August supports our sliding view.

In this context, we reverse our bullish recommendation on DBO and are expecting oil futures to head further south, bringing renewed headwinds on the ETF.

