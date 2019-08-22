Combine Southwest Gas And National Fuel Gas For Unique Natural Gas Exposure

Based on an even-dollar investment in each, 49% of revenues and 56% of EBITDA would be from LDC utility businesses, with the balance from various other gas businesses.

Within the natural gas industry, there are several distinct sub-industries. These include exploration and production of natural gas E&P, unregulated natural gas gathering pipeline and processing, regulated interstate natural gas storage and transportation pipelines, and local natural gas distribution companies. The vast majority of companies operate in mainly one segment and gaining diversification across these sub-industries can be a challenge. Natural gas is presently in a difficult place for investors, with low commodity pricing affecting the entire distribution chain. However, combining investments in Southwest Gas Holdings (SWX) and National Fuel Gas (NFG) offers investment exposure to regulated utilities, regulated and unregulated processing, transportation and storage, utility pipeline construction, and Marcellus E&P.

Maps of utility service territory and Marcellus land holdings for SWX and NFG

It seems the U.S. is flooded with natural gas, both in the ground and getting pumped out. Low natural gas prices negatively affect E&P firms as profits needed to fund additional drilling to offset natural production declines evaporates. With low prices, the financial incentives to add to field-specific production declines, reducing throughput and profits with midstream firms in the gathering and processing business. Interstate natural gas pipelines are much less affected as most of their customers have long-term contracts for pipeline services to support their development programs. Regulated gas utilities are the least affected as the cost of the fuel is usually passed on its customers through a tracking mechanism.

The current low commodity prices have hammered most gas-focused E&P firms. Over the past 5 years, gas E&P stocks have collapsed, with many down 50% and more. Some charts will show an 80+% share price decline. Gathering MLPs unit prices have fared a bit better, mainly due to their high yield support. Pipeline MLPs have moved up slightly as end-user demand continues to grow in the power generating and petrochemical industries, supporting higher pipeline volumes. With very little commodity exposure, regulated gas utilities stocks have moved higher due to their yield and growth potentials.

Investors should be considering their total natural gas exposure across the distinct sub-industries to evaluate their diversity as each responds differently to the current low-price environment. Looking at the current risk scale, the highest risk lies with E&P companies as the cutback in profitability is upsetting several firms' ability to fund enough additional production to counter the usually high shale-gas depletion rates. These firms are on a financial treadmill as operating cash flows provide insufficient internal growth capital to expand production, with many cutting growth projections and banks/investors beginning to shy away from the high-risk energy debt markets. Gathering pipelines and processing plants are less risky for investors than E&P firms as these usually offer yield support and minimum volume commitments from E&P companies. The interstate pipeline network and gas utilities fall into the low risk category due to their regulated nature. In addition, natural gas is beginning to become "not green enough" for some policymakers, with both California and New York legislating a large reduction of in-state natural gas usage by 2050. The energy source of choice for "no-gas" advocates is electricity powered exclusively by wind, solar and batteries.

How does Southwest Gas Holding and National Fuel Gas fit into this environment? A combination of these two companies offer investors assets across the natural gas resource chain, from large fee-based land holdings in one of the most prolific gas basins to midstream businesses of transportation, processing, and storage to regulated gas utilities. In addition, SWX has a growing utility-focused pipeline construction business.

Southwest Gas Holdings

Southwest Gas Holdings is a more traditional gas utility serving the growth populations of Arizona, Nevada and parts of California. With SWX comes an interesting construction company, Centuri, known for its expertise in natural gas distribution pipe replacement and electric power transmission construction. SWX also operates a short FERC-regulated pipeline in Nevada. The utility service area's customer base of 2 million is growing at a faster rate than the overall US population growth rate, supporting long-term business expansion opportunities. With the aging of local utility gas distribution lines, this business should continue to offer opportunities over the next many years. SWX has been growing its construction business with the occasional acquisition. Last year, SWX purchased an 80% interest in privately held Louisiana-based Linetec Inc., a major electric transmission construction firm.

Supporting Southwest Gas Holdings utility side is a steady diet of capital improvements and additions to their rate base. Between 2019 and 2020, management expects to invest almost $1.4 billion and represents ~ 12% annual growth in its rate base. The steady investment profile is expected to be funded 40% to 50% from new debt and share issuance and 50% to 60% from operating cash flow. 70% to 77% of cap ex is immediately recoverable with either automatic trackers or immediate rate base inclusion due to required regulatory investments. Between 2018 and 2020, 34% of cap ex is targeted to be spent on projects with replacement trackers, 24% on regulatory requirements, 20% on customer expansion, and 22% on general plant projects.

Centuri offers an interesting exposure to the pipe replacement needs of older LDC gas utilities. Many gas utilities have a problem with unprotected bare steel and cast iron or wrought-iron gas pipes, many dating back to the early 1900s. Generically, problem pipes appear to have been installed before the 1970s to 1980s, including plastic pipes from that era that are causing some aging replacement concerns. To appreciate the severity of aging pipes, Forbes has estimated that in urban areas, replacing natural gas main and distribution pipes can cost upwards of $1 million per mile. According to an article in USA Today published last Sept, the Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration reported the top 20 gas utilities with the most aging pipes have identified a combined 20,200 miles of old pipes, as of the end of 2017. The top 9 utilities include sprawling urban areas such as New York and New Jersey, Boston, Detroit, Chicago, and Baltimore. The top 9 LDCs with the most miles of aging pipelines accounted for 75% of the miles from these top 20 LDCs. Since 2012, only about 16% of identified aging pipes have been replaced, leaving a substantial opportunity for replacement pipe construction contracts.

In their investor presentation, Southwest Gas states of their 55,000 miles of distribution and service pipes, 39,000, or 70%, were installed after 1990. An advantage of owning a relatively young gas utility with most of its growth over the previous 3 decades is the relative newness of its pipes and lower risk/expense from the nemesis of aging LDC pipe replacement.

National Fuel Gas

National Fuel Gas offers investors substantial exposure to the natural gas E&P industry in the Marcellus. NFG owns outright 715,000 acres in the heart of Appalachia shale and controls an additional 70,000 acres under lease. Known as its Western Development Area, company fee-based land offers the advantages of no royalty payments, which creates a 17% cost savings on production, and no timetable constraints for development. Much like their Marcellus E&P peers, NFG has been negatively affected by pipeline constraints and low natural gas commodity pricing. The company also owns unregulated gas gathering and processing systems, supported by its internal production growth. Its regulated pipeline and storage network provide a major basin exit point to the north and a key connection for Marcellus gas to be exported to Canada. Its utility LDC services a population of around 750,000 and stretches from Buffalo NY to Erie PA. While NFG's utility service area is not a hotbed of population growth, investments in their rate base for LDC pipe replacements will continue to expand utility earnings growth in line with the sector at around 5%.

NFG's incremental wellhead gas production is processed internally, offering an additionally layer of corporate profit. Although already acquiring the FERC approvals, NFG is currently attempting to add substantial pipeline capacity to its US-Canadian export pipelines but is being thwarted by a brash of state-filed environmental lawsuits.

Utility investment manager guru Mario Gabelli has owned a substantial position in NFG for many years and has been recently building a large position in SWX. NFG represents 5.4% of the assets of the income fund Gabelli Utility Fund (GABUX) and SWX comprises 3.5% of GABUX assets, representing the largest and 4th largest positions of the $2.1 billion AUM fund, respectfully. Below are the most recent Gabelli comments on these two natural gas selections:

Southwest Gas Holdings Inc. is a natural gas distribution utility and serves one of the faster growing service areas with above average long-term customer growth potential. SWX also owns Centuri Construction Group, a full-service underground piping contractor that provides trenching and installation, replacement, and maintenance services for energy distribution systems. The pipeline construction business is growing strongly, given the industry's focus on safety related pipeline replacement programs. We consider SWX to be a high-quality gas utility with a focused, low risk strategy and solid earnings outlook, driven by recent and future rate increases, expanded infrastructure tracking mechanisms, customer growth, and cost controls. National Fuel Gas' regulated utility and pipeline businesses, as well as its California oil production business, provide stable earnings and cash flows to support the dividend, while the natural gas production business offers significant upside potential. Natural gas prices have been depressed over the past few years, but NFG's net ownership of 785,000 acres in the Marcellus Shale holds enormous natural gas reserve potential, and the company has proven to be among the lower cost producers. We continue to expect above average long-term earnings and cash flow growth from improving gas prices, growing gas production, and strategically located pipeline expansion.

Combining a 50% - 50% investment exposure to SWX and NFG offers the following natural gas sub-industry exposure, based on trailing twelve-month numbers from their respective most recent SEC filings:

Source: Most Recent SEC Filings, Guiding Mast Investments

49% of revenues and 56% of EBITDA would be from regulated utility businesses, with the balance from various other gas businesses: unregulated natural gas E&P, gathering and processing assets coupled with regulated midstream assets, such as storage facilities and pipelines. In the column of "unintended consequences" for the 2018 tax reform package is the fact that PUC-regulated utilities did not participate in reaping the benefits of lower federal income taxes. Most PUC regulators required utilities to return any tax benefits to its ratepayers and various utilities devised different programs to refund their customers. Going forward, utilities with large and growing non-regulated businesses, such as Southwest Gas's Centuri subsidiary and National Fuel Gas's E&P business, should be preferred as the company/shareholders retain the benefits of a lower tax profile.

Both management teams have been increasing their dividend, with NFG leading with a 3.7% current yield and 49 years of dividend raises. SWX offers a 2.4% current yield and has raised its dividend annually since 2007. NFG has paid dividend since 1903 and SWX since 1956.

More information can be found at SWX and NFG's latest investor presentation here (SWX) and here (NFG) and my previous SA articles on both companies found here (SWX Feb 2019) and here (NFG July 2019).

The investment combination of NFG and SWX provides investors with a unique and broad spectrum of exposure to major sub-industries of the natural gas distribution and capital investment chain, anchored with a larger position in regulated utilities and regulated midstream assets.

I own both NFG and SWX, with a 40% (NFG) - 60% (SWX) current valuation split. I like the combination of NFG and SWX for the safety and security of the gas utility business, for the growth potential of the midstream assets and the utility construction segments, and for a turnaround in the natural gas E&P business.

