Corteva Is An Attractive FCF Opportunity For Investors

Based on my estimates, FCF will be at least $1 billion in 2020. Corteva said it will buy back $1 billion in shares from FCF over 3 years.

The most useful portion of the CFO presentation is that Corteva now expects at least normalized 50% conversion of EBITDA into FCF in 2020.

Corteva's Forecasts for 2019 and 2020 Make The Stock A Buy

Corteva's (CTVA) forecast for EBITDA lowered its 2019 full-year guidance was between $1.9 billion and $2.05 billion from $2,200 and $2,300 million. Nevertheless, the stock is still an attractive opportunity because of the large amount of FCF that the company will generate by 2020. My target on the stock is $36.63, for upside of 21%.

The presentation management provided on August 7 for analysts is shown in the slide below:

(Source: Management presentation, 8-1-19)

On August 15, 2019, CTVA management also provided a CFO Presentation. They essentially reaffirmed this 2019 EBITDA guidance but also provided more information that allows analysts to estimate 2020 sales, EBITDA and what it calls "normalized" free cash flow estimates. The single best thing I gleaned from that forecast is that normalized free cash flow ("FCF") can be estimated for 2020. For example, they included a slide showing that 2020 operating EBITDA will convert at a rate of greater than 50% into free cash flow:

(Source: Corteva CFO Presentation, August 15, 2019)

Based on this, I estimate that 2020 FCF will be greater than $1 billion. Below is a table that shows my projections:

(Source: Hake estimates)

This table shows I expect $1.089 billion of normalized FCF based on management's guidance for 2020 sales (up between 4 to 6% over 2019), a midpoint of the 2019 EBITDA guidance (my forecast that EBITDA will rise by 5% - the same amount that sales will grow based on management's estimate that 2020 sales will be higher by between 4% and 6% over 2019), and the above-stated management's 50%+ "conversion" ratio of EBITDA into FCF.

Sales Headwinds

Corteva has two basic lines of revenue: seeds and crop protection. Over 55% of the company's sales are in the U.S, which has experienced sales declines. Its overseas sales grew over 17% year over year in Q2.

(Source: CTVA 10-Q report)

CTVA said the sales declines were based on bad wet weather that had delayed the U.S. planting season. They also said that that this would lead to volume increases in the 2020 planting season. RBC upgraded its recommendation to "Buy" from "Hold" based on this forecast by management.

The U.S. trade war has been a two-edged sword for CTVA. On the one hand, Chinese buyers have reduced their purchases of U.S. agricultural crops. The bottom line was that U.S. sales were down 3% year over year. Management's comments that this was weather-related may not really be the only reason. If the U.S. China tariff war continues, this could lead to fewer seed purchases from farmers going forward. On the other, Corteva has increased its presence in China. Its non-U.S. sales grew 10% year over year in Q2, and on an organic basis, sales ex U.S. were up 17%.

Corteva is counting on an uptick in both U.S. and non-U.S. sales to meet its 4-6% sales growth target for 2020. The company's forecasts could be upset if the U.S. and China do not reach a trade agreement.

Valuation

I have upgraded my forecast from my previous Seeking Alpha article on June 7, 2019, "Corteva, Recently Spun Off, Lacks Clear Value." I based my valuation on the normalized 2020 estimates from my table above and a comparison with CTVA's public peers. I adjusted the valuation for the relative margin comparisons. For example, CTVA has lower EBITDA margins but higher FCF margins than its peers. This was factored into the final valuation. Here are the tables that show my calculations:

(Source: Hake estimates)

My estimate is that the stock is worth $36.63 per share, or 21% higher than the present price. I used the average of two estimates: one where P/E is taken into account, and the other when P/E is not used. The reason is that net income does not seem to be as important a measure to CTVA's management of its results as either EBITDA or free cash flow. Net income includes a good deal of non-cash adjustments these days, and it is increasingly becoming useless. Just about every company has a non-GAAP adjustment to its figures to exclude non-cash items like stock-based compensation, which distort comparisons between companies based on cash generation capabilities.

Catalysts

Since my last write-up on the stock, CTVA has declared a dividend of $0.13 per share, or $0.52 per annum. This represents a 2% dividend. In terms of dollars spent by CTVA on the dividend, it costs about $389 million per year.

Management has also clarified that it expects to spend $1 billion on share buybacks over the next three years. I reduced the number of shares outstanding in my 2020 forecast to 737 million shares from roughly 748 million today. This is based on expected buybacks through this year and next. The 2020 share buybacks in my calculations are based on spending about 40% of the total free cash flow estimate in 2020 and an average price of $34.00 per share. I assumed only $10 million in buybacks during 2019 and $435 million in 2020, using up about 44% of the total $1 billion share buyback program. I believe, therefore, that my estimate for $36.63 per share for CTVA is a reasonable target.

Summary and Conclusion

With the additional information that the CFO presentation provided on August 15, 2019, the stock's path for 2020 normalized free cash flow can now be more easily modeled. Based on this, I was able to forecast a valuation target of $36.63 per share, which makes the stock attractive because of its large free cash flow generation. Given that the stock pays an attractive dividend and the company is planning on completing a large buyback program over the next three years, CTVA should be attractive to patient value investors.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.