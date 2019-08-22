Why Qorvo Remains An Interesting Proposition Despite The Huawei Ban

The shares, however, have been on the mend ever since Trump's administration granted a temporary stay of execution on the beleaguered smartphone maker in May and recently extended the reprieve.

Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) is a leading global provider of mobile and Infrastructure & Defense Products (IDP), including RF filters, duplexers, switch modules, cellular base stations and multimode/multi-band power amplifiers, among other products. Being one of the prominent players in megatrends such as 5G, IoT and smart home devices, as well as continued outperformance by its IDP segment, QRVO stock had been looking to have another banner year, gaining nearly 30% in the first 4.5 months of the year, before tanking wildly after the Trump administration slapped a ban on Huawei with a national security order.

Luckily for the bulls, Huawei got a 90-day stay of execution that was further extended by another three months on Monday, thus allowing U.S. companies to continue doing business with the beleaguered company till around November 19, 2019. Consequently, QRVO shares have been on the mend, managing to retrace earlier levels, though they remain nearly 5% below this year’s peak of $78.31 and 8% off the 52-week high.

That’s quite impressive considering that many investors expected a complete reset after the Huawei ban. There’s no question that Huawei remains a major overhang and things could rapidly head south for Qorvo if the U.S. fails to lift the ban or grant another temporary reprieve in December.

I have generally been bullish on Qorvo in my past articles. There are reasons to still believe that long-term investors could still be handsomely rewarded despite the trade war risks.

Still looking good

Perhaps the most encouraging sign that all is not lost at Qorvo is that the company not only managed to beat consensus earnings estimate during its latest earnings call, but also gave upbeat guidance that exceeded Wall Street projections.

Three weeks ago, Qorvo reported consolidated QI FY 2019 revenue of $775.6 million, good for 12.0% Y/Y growth and $36.6 million higher than the midpoint of its guidance. Non-GAAP EPS of $1.36 beat by $0.21, though GAAP EPS of $1.33 was $0.11 below the consensus estimate. Meanwhile, non-GAAP gross margin in the June quarter clocked in at 46.2%, 70 basis points higher than the company’s guidance, which it attributed to a favorable mix of manufacturing and productivity gains.

For the beat, Qorvo’s management cited the usual suspects, including 5G and IoT as being the biggest growth drivers, noting that 50 operators had launched 5G over the past 12 months, thus favoring the company’s BAW, GaN and other premium technologies. Also in favor of the company were a bundle of 5G licenses by Chinese operators that were previously expected in the fall but arrived in June - considerably ahead of schedule. But more importantly, Qorvo benefitted from brisk business from Huawei, one of its top mobile customers. The company announced that sales to Huawei accounted for 22% of overall revenue, considerably higher than 14% share recorded during last year’s comparable quarter. The surge can mostly be chalked up to Huawei gaining 50% smartphone market share during the first quarter, though it’s also likely due to the company stockpiling on critical components.

Qorvo projects that sales to the Chinese company will fall below 10% of overall sales for the full FY 2019, pointing to a sharp decline towards the tail end of the fiscal year.

Strong earnings growth

Back in May, a Seeking Alpha contributor published an interesting article about the impact of the Huawei ban on both Qualcomm, Inc.’s (QCOM) and Qorvo’s businesses. Mr. Kwan-Chen Ma estimated that a full Huawei ban would knock off 13% of Qorvo’s revenue and lead to a 15% drop in the share price. Well, turns out he was pretty much in the ballpark - QRVO shares declined ~18% in the week following the ban, though back then there was little clarity regarding the extent of damage on chip suppliers like Qorvo.

The good news, of course, is that on Monday, the U.S. Department of Commerce granted a 90-day extension on the 90-day reprieve, which might materially impact [positively] Qorvo in the next quarter and a half. The reason for the extension: “Some of the rural companies are dependent on Huawei, so we’re giving them a little more time to wean themselves off,'' said U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross.

The bad part: another 46 Huawei subsidiaries were added to the ban list, making it even harder for U.S. manufacturers to continue doing business with the estranged company. Further, going by the latest developments, it appears quite likely that Huawei will receive a total ban come November 19th, thus completely cutting off the likes of Qorvo. Luckily, the company revealed higher seasonal ramps by its largest customer (read: Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)) are likely to offset lower Huawei sales during the September quarter. Qorvo is one of the largest Apple, Inc. suppliers, deriving ~35% of its revenue from the iPhone maker.

Qorvo issued upside Q2 FY 19 guidance of $745-765 million ($755 million at the midpoint), considerably higher than the Wall Street consensus of $740.22 million. Meanwhile, the company expects non-GAAP diluted earnings per share of $1.30 at the midpoint and non-GAAP gross margin in the 46-46.5% range. That’s pretty healthy guidance under the circumstances.

Even more impressive: Wall Street expects strong earnings growth from the company in the coming years. Qorvo’s YoY earnings growth has been negative over the past five years - now the consensus by 20 analysts calls for 56.9% annual growth in earnings through 2022, far above the industry average of 19.6% and the market’s 14.0%. Revenue growth of 8.0% over the period is expected to be in line with the industry’s but slightly higher than the market average of 7.5%.

That’s the main reason why hedge funds are once again bullish on the company after institutional buyers moved to the sidelines (institutions own ˃90% of Qorvo). Smaller-cap stocks that are favored by hedge funds tend to outperform the market by quite some margin. The company said that it expects an acceleration of all the mega-trends that have been driving it over the past couple of years, as well as TAM expansion in the coming years.

Conclusion

The latest guidance by Qorvo came before the U.S. Department of Commerce granted another extension for Huawei, meaning the guidance probably sets a floor if a full ban ultimately comes to effect. From the guidance, Qorvo expects seasonal ramps by other large smartphone players, as well as healthy trends in 5G, IoT and IDP, to continue driving growth in the face of potential loss of a key customer.

That said, buying QRVO shares at this point comes with considerable risks. Considering that shares are trading at only a 6.7% discount to their fair value and the fact that the market tends not to be too rational in the short term, a complete ban could potentially mean another 10-15% drop in shares. The company's robust earnings growth, though, makes the shares a prime long-term investment.

