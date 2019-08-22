Madison Square Garden: Sphere Construction Risks Behind The Price Drop

Madison Square Garden (MSG) dropped about 12% since releasing fourth-quarter earnings. Currently trading at about $260, shares are now below their pre-spin price of about $278 and are approaching the 2018 Christmas market meltdown low of $247. While the headlines around the earnings release focused on lower revenue and income, the drop in share price likely reflects investor frustration with the spin of the sports division being delayed from the second half of 2019 to the first quarter of 2020, along with sticker shock over the cost of the entertainment division’s new building projects. Despite the risks having increased, we are still holding on to MSG, as the value of the sports franchises is hard to pass up.

MSG Sports

We went over our conservative valuation of the company in a previous article, so we won’t rehash everything here and will just provide an update on sports team valuations, which remain strong.

The latest big sports transaction was announced just a few days ago. Joseph Tsai, a 49% owner of the Brooklyn Nets, agreed to buy out the remaining 51% stake along with the arena. The last transaction for the Nets was in 2018 and valued the team at $2.3 billion. Although teams tend to trade at premiums to the Forbes valuation, we have the 2019 Forbes value based on a transaction that took place just last year. Additionally, when Tsai purchased his 49% stake, the contract included an option of buying out the 51% stake at an already agreed-upon price. This all explains why the team sold directly in line with its Forbes estimate.

There is one part of the transaction that we have not been able to fully pin down based on currently available information. Most news sources list the valuation of the Nets in the sale at $2.35 billion, with Tsai paying $1 billion for the original 49% stake and an additional $1.35 billion (per the terms of the original contract) for the remaining 51%. However, some news sources, such as a Nets fan site, place the total valuation at $3.5 billion, which includes the price Tsai is paying for the arena and assumption of debt. Forbes valuation figures do include a $577 million value estimate for the arena. So, should we compare the total price of $3.5 billion to the Forbes valuation figure of $2.4 billion? For MSG investors the question may be academic - the transaction confirms NBA team valuations remain strong, which, as MSG investors, is all we need to confirm that the company’s sports stub is undervalued.

The Delay and the Entertainment Division

While the delay in the spin-off wouldn’t normally be, in and of itself, a big deal for long-term investors, it has taken on greater weight because of MSG Entertainment's new “sphere” projects. The company is building two huge state of the art event venues in Las Vegas and London. The Las Vegas project is already well underway, and investors got what we believe was a very rude wake-up call this quarter about its cost.

The most recent event venue built in Las Vegas (to our knowledge) is the T-Mobile Arena, which cost around $375 million. Everyone knew that the “Spheres” were going to cost more, since they were designed to be state-of-the-art event centers, but I don’t think anyone anticipated the costs would come in at $1.2-1.7 billion. What ’s more, management was evasive when asked about its target return levels for the new business.

An analyst asked the following on the conference call: “Historically, it's been our observation that you've been able to generate double-digit cash on cash returns on capital projects like the transformation of the Garden and the Forum and I'm just wondering, given the size of the Las Vegas budget. Do you see a similar path towards double-digit returns on this level of spend or is there a different return profile we should have in mind?” However, management refused to provide any substantive information about targeted returns, and instead, just talked up the features of the new arenas.

Now, all of a sudden, investors in MSG - like us - who are solely interested in the sports business, just found out they are going to be exposed to around two more quarters of risk related to two huge, never-been-done-before construction projects. This is especially worrisome given the huge range of cost estimates and the notoriety of the construction industry as regards budget overruns. MSG management thinks the spheres can be built for $1.2 billion, while AECOM, the contractor, says it would cost $1.7 billion. A difference of $500 million, especially multiplied by two (remember, there is a London sphere coming), isn’t a rounding error.

Summary

We continue to hold MSG awaiting the sports spin-off. Investors interested in the sports business who are comfortable with a few quarters of construction cost overrun risk may be interested at these prices, but it’s important to keep in mind that the risks in MSG have increased substantially. Major league sports teams are capital-light (stadium construction costs are usually at least partially foisted off on the general public, and many leagues help with financing), while the event and entertainment venue business is much more capital-intensive and competition is much greater.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MSG. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.