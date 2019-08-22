Fortuna Silver Mines: Mining Assets In Argentina Weigh On Sentiment

Construction at the Lindero Project is 57% complete, and it is expected to begin production in Q1 2020 and eventually more than triple the current gold sales.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM), with a market cap of $600 million, is a precious metals junior miner with operations in Mexico and Peru, and a major gold development project in Argentina. The company has generated about $250 million in revenue over the past year, with 52% of sales from silver and 27% in gold. Favorably, FSM is profitable, with a solid balance sheet along with an expectation that the Lindero project in Argentina more than triples the current firm-wide gold production level once completed. We think Fortuna is well-positioned to benefit from the current precious metals bull market with significant upside to higher gold and silver prices. On the other hand, the Lindero project introduces some uncertainty, as Argentina is currently facing a financial crisis, adding to geopolitical risks going forward. This article reviews the company's latest earnings release and our outlook for where the stock is headed next.

(Source: Finviz)

Q2 Earnings Recap

FSM reported Q2 earnings on August 18th, with non-GAAP EPS of $0.04, which missed expectation by a penny. Revenues of $67.9 million in the quarter were down 7.9% y/y but ahead of consensus by $3.75 million. The company noted that cash flow from operations increased 10% to $24 million, while free cash flow from ongoing operations - which excludes the new mine construction - increased 69% to $15.4 million, benefiting from favorable changes in working capital. In terms of its balance sheet, the company ended the quarter with $77 million in cash and equivalents, with a favorable liquidity position considering a current ratio of 1.7x. The debt-to-EBITDA level as reported by the company is at 0.8x.

Fortuna Silver Mines Q2 Financial Highlights. Source: Company IR

Silver production increased 3% year over year to 2.4 million ounces, while gold production fell 7% to 13.5 thousand ounces, with management saying the total is on track to meet full-year guidance of 8.2-9.0 Moz AG and 49-52 koz Au. The decline in revenue was based on lower prices compared to the period in 2018 offset by higher silver sold. Keep in mind that much of the recent strong rally in precious metals prices happened into Q3, so these numbers don't quite reflect the currently more positive operating environment.

Fortuna Silver Mines Q2 Sales Metrics. Source: Company IR

Indeed, the stock price is up 34% since July 1st and 58% from its 52-week low back in May, and a lot of that is based on the improved sentiment in the sector. The next big catalyst for Fortuna, as mentioned, is the ongoing construction of the Lindero gold mining project, with construction progress updated to 57%, while 72% of construction spending has been completed. The company expects the first pour in Q1 2020. From the conference call:

We are months away from being in a position to increase our annual gold output from approximately 50,000 ounces to 180,000 ounces of gold in addition, today, to 9 million ounces of silver we produce every year. I expect to see a validation of our strategy of being countercyclical on growth and expansion of our footprint in Latin America.



We're coming into the last mile of construction at the Lindero gold project in Argentina, which will complement our San Jose mine in Mexico and our Caylloma mine in Peru as our third operating asset. Lindero has reserves for 15 years of gold production and is accretive to the strong consolidated EBITDA margins of our business.

Fortuna Silver Mines Lindero Project Update. Source: Company IR

Argentina Exposure

It's important to note that Argentina is currently undergoing a period of significant volatility in its financial markets and political uncertainty that should at least dampen some of the sentiment around the Lindero project and the company's stock. Oftentimes, junior miners like to point out that their exposure and projects are in developed economies with favorable regulatory and legal jurisdictions. Clearly, there is less risk of a mining project in Canada compared to a speculative mining investment in Venezuela, for example. We're not suggesting Argentina is going in that direction, but there are some important implications to consider with the Presidential elections upcoming in October.

Right now, it's business as usual, but investors should note the possibility of a left-wing, protectionist-type government taking over is becoming increasingly likely based on the primary election vote last week. The Argentinian peso collapsed by 25% in a single day as the primary elections showed left-wing opposition leader from the Kirchnerist party, Alberto Fernandez, winning with 47% of the votes, while current President Mauricio Macri got 32% of the votes. The results in the primary suggest the current lead in voter intention towards Fernandez is an insurmountable lead for Macri to overturn.

Depreciating Argentinian peso. Source: The Economist

As a reminder, Macri, who became President in 2015, led sweeping market-based, investor-friendly reforms in an attempt at economic liberalization that included the elimination of foreign exchange and capital controls. The problem was that the required austerity measures led to an otherwise painful adjustment in the economy that resulted in weak growth and, ultimately, high inflation. Disappointed voters, not surprisingly, are set to vote Macri out.

The concern here is that a potential administration of Alberto Fernandez could again institute protectionist policies, including higher tax rates at corporations, capital controls, or even limitations on redistributing profits by foreign corporations. The market right now is waiting to see the economic plan by the potential Fernandez government and if they include rolling back some of the recent reforms. Considering the trend in the currency and even higher inflation expectations now, there is a question as to whether Argentina will have the liquidity to avoid a sovereign default highlighted by the collapse in its sovereign bonds.

For a more glass half-full type of perspective, the situation could be considered a gift, as the weaker peso now actually helps the cost profile of operations, including the ongoing construction of Lindero, which was alluded to in the Q2 conference call.

We have $82 million of construction capital remaining to completion. Our total construction CapEx forecast stands at $298 million, which includes a $10 million contingency figure. And our forecast, of course, does not include potential gains from exchange rate in Argentina.

If everything here remains as is, then it's likely the weaker Argentinian peso is a net positive for Fortuna, also considering it has three other greenfield exploratory assets in the country. On the other hand, if the economic conditions in the country deteriorate, it's possible Fortuna would have a target on its back if the company begins "swimming in gold".

Takeaway

Overall, we're very bullish on silver and gold, and previously published an article on the Global X Silver Miners ETF (SIL), which Fortuna is a component of. While we like the operating profile and financial position of Fortuna Silver Mines within the junior miners space, the exposure to Argentina through the Lindero mine has us step back and question whether it's necessary to assume these risks and added uncertainty. Oftentimes, stocks like FSM trade on sentiment, and this is just one more risk to deal with. We rate the stock as a "Hold" considering the positive fundamental tailwinds, while preferring other names in the sector. Take a look at our recent bullish article on Americas Silver Corp. (USAS) as an alternative.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SIL, USAS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.