Turning Point Brands: New Age Tobacco Company In A Crowded Market

Turning Point Brands (TPB) is small-cap tobacco company that offers investors an interesting alternative to the big five publicly traded tobacco companies. Specifically, the company's focus on smokeless, CBD, legal marijuana, and vaping products rather than traditional combustible cigarettes gives investors exposure to a different part of the tobacco (or tobacco adjacent) market.

TPB Segment Overview and Competitive Positioning

Smokeless

TPB's Smokeless segment contains the company's loose-leaf chewing and moist snuff tobacco businesses. The company owns the number one discount brand and the second largest overall brand. It also markets some premium brands as well and has an overall market share of 28% in the US. The company runs the segment as an asset light business, contracting Swedish Match to manufacture all of the company's products.

Smoking

The smoking segment is mainly composed of its "Zig Zag" brand rolling papers and similar products. While ostensibly for rolling your own legal tobacco cigarettes, the brand is perhaps the most popular for use in making marijuana cigarettes. In fact, it's popular enough for the word zig-zag to be informally defined as a joint and used in popular culture as a slang term as well. Regardless of what you're using them for, the brand has a 30% market share in the US.

NewGen Segment

The "NewGen" segment contains all of TPB's cannabis, vaping, and e-cigarette products. The company owns a 19.99% stake in Canadian American Standard Hemp (CASH) and started a joint venture (although fully owned by TPB) called Nu-X to develop CBD and vapor products. The company also owns the RipTide, VaporBeast, and Vapor Shark brands.

The big positive for TPB and perhaps the reason that makes the stock the most compelling for investors is that the transition from combustible to vaping is not disruptive to TPB like it may be to traditional tobacco companies. There is no need for TPB investors to worry about the transition from high margin cigarettes to vaping products because TPB has very little exposure to the combustible market. TPB is the disruptor not the disruptee. While the big tobacco companies do have their own vaping and e-cigarette products, the issue is margins. There is very little competition in the cigarette market with only three main players - Altria (MO), British American Tobacco (BTI), and Imperial Brands (OTCQX:IMBBY). Vector Group (VGR) is another domestic player, but it concentrates on down market, budget brands. By contrast the vaping and e-cigarette market is a complete free-for-all with companies tripping over each other to offer the lowest price. For instance, with market leader Juul voluntarily pulling some flavored products from shelves, other brands have stepped in to fill the void.

Another attraction for investors is the company is not confined to just domestic or international markets (a la the Philip Morris (NYSE:PM)/Altria split although the joint agreement on iQOS now adds some). TPB only gets 5% of its sales internationally, but has said foreign markets will be a focus moving forward.

Financials and Valuation

The company has seen steady top-line sales growth and gross profit growth, although partially fueled by acquisitions ($19M worth of acquisition(s) in 2018 and $23M in 2016).

(Source: 10-K)

Operating income and net income growth has not been as strong. A major reason for the high levels of expenses and low margins has been investments in new products. Over the past four years, the company has spent $19B on strategic initiatives or new product launches.

(Source: 10-K)

TPB's current share price implies working capital adjusted free cash flow will grow at about 10% for the next 10 years using a DCF model with a 10% discount rate and 3% terminal growth rate. Is that reasonable?

Well, Last fiscal year gross profit grew 14.5%, but that was helped along by acquisitions and some of the strategic investment spending likely showed up as operating and capital expenses, not cost of goods sold. The company disclosed pro-forma sales results for 2018 and 2017 as if its major acquisitions had closed at the beginning of each year. Worryingly, it implies organic sales growth of about 4.5%.

The 10% implied organic FCF growth rate assumption is probably a bit high given current organic sales growth rates. However, strict government regulation similar to the traditional cigarette segment may be welcomed by investors over the long term. It would help to lock out new competitors and free up incumbents to start consolidating. That would allow margins to expand and market share to remain stable. Absent substantial regulation, the vaping, e-cigarette, and cannabis markets may resemble the modern day CPG businesses with plenty of competition on both quality and price factors.

Summary

Right now, TPB stock doesn't look compelling on just a valuation basis. Its biggest appeal may be as a way for investors in traditional tobacco companies to increase their exposure to non-traditional markets. If you are buying the stock as a hedge, valuations likely matter less. For now, investors may be best served by sitting on the sidelines and waiting until the regulatory and competitive picture for the vaping and cannabis markets is more clear.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PM, MO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.