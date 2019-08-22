USD Devaluation - A Logical, But Likely Ineffective, Next Step

But other countries are unlikely to be given the conflict of interest.

There has been increasing speculation in the press that the US may decide to devalue the US dollar. President Trump’s win-lose approach to world trade, combined with the fact that any decision to devalue the USD falls within the purview of the Treasury secretary, a member of the cabinet, is resulting in some people starting to think that a USD devaluation is looking more and more likely. I'd tend to agree with this view - there is clear precedence for USD intervention and based on President Trump's rhetoric over the past year or so, an active USD devaluation would seem like the logical next step.

However, the US dollar's status as a global reserve currency means intervention will need to be multilateral to be effective. As a weaker USD (and by implication, stronger FX for the rest of the world) is not in the interest of most major countries, I see little reason for a multilateral initiative. Any USD intervention is likely to instead, be unilateral and most likely, ineffective. In sum, I would not be putting on any short USD trades anytime soon.

Why the US Would Devalue its Currency

Officially, the US position is that it believes that a strong USD is in its interests. This has been the case since Robert Rubin connected USD strength to economic strength during the Clinton era in the 1990s. That was also, incidentally, the last time the US intervened to support its currency.

However, despite "talking the talk," US governments have never really acted to support the USD and have actually adopted a policy of benign neglect where the USD is concerned. President Trump appears to have replaced this benign neglect with antipathy.

President Trump’s infamous Twitter account has given us two hints that deserve careful consideration. The first came towards the end of May when the Trump administration began looking at imposing anti-subsidy duties on countries with undervalued currencies relative to the USD.

The second hint was the hostile manner in which the Trump administration reacted to the Chinese Yuan (CNY) passing the 7.0 threshold. Through his Twitter account, President Trump promptly labeled China a currency manipulator.

The US Treasury promptly followed suit, making China's currency manipulator label official, on the grounds that the country has acted to protect its exchange rate before when it had previously come under pressure. With over $3T in reserves, the Treasury argues that China is more than capable of doing so again.

The consensus view seems to be that the US-China trade war is more relevant than exchange rate policies at the moment. But this misses the whole point of the Treasury's statement - the declaration puts the Trump Administration, via the Treasury secretary, in a position to authorize any policies out of Washington intended to devalue the USD.

An Active USD Devaluation is in the Hands of the Treasury Secretary

The US is like most countries, in that it is the Treasury that decides whether to intervene in the currency markets. The US Treasury Secretary is Steven Mnuchin, so ultimately, it would be his decision.

The Treasury secretary is a member of the cabinet so Mr. Mnuchin would require President Trump to give his approval. However, such a move would not require Congressional approval. In fact, in the past, the Treasury has been used to fund programs when the sitting president was unable to gain approval for funding via Congress. This means Congress will not be able to block any decision by the Treasury to actively devalue the USD.

Devaluing the USD May be the Logical Next Step

Historically, the US has used its Exchange Stabilization Fund (ESF) - a Treasury reserve comprising USD and foreign currency holdings, so we do have precedence for USD intervention and we do know where the US Treasury will turn to if it opts to go down that road.

The likelihood of US intervention seems high if trade war developments are anything to go by - President Trump has frequently commented on the US saying that in his opinion, the currency is too strong in relation to other countries and that China and Europe are using their relatively weak exchange rates as a competitive advantage.

The logical conclusion is thus, that intervention to devalue the USD is likely.

Of course, it would be tempting to dismiss the possibility on the basis that it would be a radical change from the approach that the US has taken over the past last decade. However, that approach was what led to financial markets getting caught out when President Trump initially announced the introduction of tariffs. US intervention to devalue the USD before the forthcoming presidential election is a real risk that may not go away in the foreseeable future.

The Fed will likely match a Treasury ESF intervention despite the fact that internally, it probably will not agree with the move. However, it seems unlikely that the Fed will bow to external pressures or react directly to Treasury intervention in its upcoming interest rate decisions - the Fed will want to emphasize its independence given the tensions between the Fed Chair, Mr. Powell, and President Trump.

The Catch - USD Intervention Needs to be Multilateral

ESF intervention has been fairly common, but other countries have not usually worked with the US to influence the USD exchange rate. Not that it hasn't happened before - in 1985, the US worked with the UK, France, Germany, and Japan to weaken the USD against the Japanese Yen and the Deutschmark via the Plaza Accord. In 1987 the US worked with the UK, France, Germany, Canada, and Japan to stabilise the USD via the Louvre Accord.

Involving other countries is important because any attempt to change exchange rates relies on action by both sides. Altering the exchange rate between the USD and the Euro, for instance, would depend on what the Eurozone did as much as what the US did. Further, if the US acted unilaterally to devalue the USD without agreement from the other major countries, it would cause tension because there would be a knock-on effect for other currencies as well.

Unilateral intervention would work to some extent, but the USD’s liquidity causes a fair share of problems - it is, after all, the reserve currency. The USD’s average daily turnover of more than USD 4 trillion is close to three times the level of the euro, which is the second most actively traded currency.

It is important to note, however, that while the USD is the main settlement currency for the majority of global trades, US transactions only account for a small percentage of the USD transactions that are settled each day. This, therefore, limits any impact US intervention could have.

In sum, unilateral US intervention to devalue the USD would technically work but would have limited impact. A better, more effective course of action would be for the US to convince its trading partners to cooperate to increase the effectiveness of its course of action.

And this could be where the Trump Administration hits a road bump - it simply isn't in the best interest of other major countries to support a deliberate USD devaluation. Hence, I suspect any US intervention will likely be unilateral and ultimately, ineffective - I see little reason to go short USD on potential US intervention.

