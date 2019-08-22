Houghton Mifflin: Another Opportunity For >70% Returns

Introduction

Almost one year ago, I wrote up Houghton Mifflin (NASDAQ:HMHC) here (September 2018 Write-up). At that time, the stock was trading at $6.00 per share, and I saw upside to $10/sh (+70%). HMHC jumped +23% when they reported 3Q earnings on November 8th, and by the end of that month, the stock hit my price target ($10/sh), and I exited.

The stock traded sideways for the next few months following my exit, until in February, news hit that Florida's governor had taken the unprecedented move to defer the state's Math adoption from 2019 until 2022. This was a political move regarding his professed aversion to Common Core, and it was very unusual for an adoption to be rescheduled on such short notice. The uncertainty and deferral of billings resulting from this move weighed on the stock.

It traded down to $7/sh, before running up to $8/sh into 1Q earnings. There was clearly fast money playing for a beat-and-raise. The quarter was fine, yet the stock fell -18% due to positioning. Management offered very positive commentary regarding the ongoing adoptions, but did not explicitly raise guidance. In fact, it would have been preemptive for them to do so, given 75% of their Education Billings hits in the 2nd and 3rd quarters. In subsequent weeks, the stock fell to near $5/sh, and this is where I get quite interested.

Management reported a beat-and-raise quarter on August 8th. There was no run-up into the print (like in 1Q), and the stock was trading near its all-time lows. So, I was not surprised to see the stock jump +17% when markets opened. However, I was surprised to see the stock trade off throughout the day and end DOWN -7%. This is one of the strangest reactions I have ever seen to an earnings report, particularly given the stock is trading at multi-year lows and a deeply discounted valuation.

I thought the stock was worth $10/sh last year (+70% versus the then current price). Given the Florida Math deferral, I believe the stock is now worth $9/sh (+80% from the price today). On current year numbers, the stock trades at 5.7x Cash EBITDA and a 21% FCF yield. Leverage is 2.9x 2019 Cash EBITDA (based on average LTM cash, given working capital cycle), and management will pay down >15% of its term loan balance with FCF generated this year. That will leave it levered below 2x at year-end, and management will move to refinance its only piece of funded debt, the May 2021 term loan.

HMHC is the leader in an oligopoly market, where three players consistently take >80% of billings. HMHC is taking near 60% share of the large Texas Reading English Language Arts (ELA) adoption this year, and it has leading share in other large adoptions as well. The management team is the best in the industry, and they have successfully restored HMHC to its market leading position, following missteps by the prior management team (in 2015-16). There is really no reason for HMHC's stock to be trading as poorly as it has been. I believe this dislocation reflects an outstanding long opportunity.

History

The prior management team did an extremely poor job at setting expectations, investor relations/education, and most importantly, managing HMHC's core operations. They published highly bullish 5-year projections at its May 2015 Investor Day and then proceeded to miss quarter after quarter. While there have been industry challenges that contributed to HMHC's decline, much of it was self-induced by the prior management team.

Linda Zecher, who came from MSFT, placed too much focus on adjacent markets, to the detriment of HMHC's core basal product. While she was focused on trying to build the 'Netflix of early education', she reallocated resources away from refreshing HMHC's core products for key adoptions. HMHC is a market leader, which has consistently garnered dominant share of large adoptions in California, Texas, and Florida (the largest adoption markets). However, in 2016, they saw their ELA product flop in California, as it was not a new product but only an update to their old product (contrary to what Linda had told investors). The following year, HMHC's California social studies had a high profile failure, as their product was not accepted into the adoption at all. These problems were the direct result of prior management's operational missteps and misdirected focus away from the core business. By the middle of 2017, the entire management team had been replaced by the Board. The new management team is a significant improvement on the transparency and investor relations fronts, and they have realigned the Company's focus on developing new product for upcoming adoptions. They have also demonstrated tangible results in rationalizing the cost structure.

Opportunity

The market for K-12 textbooks is cyclical, and it last peaked in 2014. The cycle toughed in 2016/17. However, the Texas Math adoption is driving a strong rebound this year. The adoption cycle provides good visibility on billings growth through at least 2022 (Florida Math). Projections for 2019-21 and key adoptions are shown below.

Source: McGraw Hill 2Q Slides

HMHC is capitalizing on the robust adoption cycle spend this year. It has garnered nearly 60% share of the Texas ELA adoption, this year's largest adoption. It is also taking leading share in other smaller state adoptions this year. Earlier this month, HMHC reported 2Q earnings that beat the Street, and they increased their guidance for the FY2019.

2020 will also be a strong year, driven by Florida ELA and the second year of the 2019 adoptions. With the new management team driving cost efficiencies and highly-relevant product for 2019/2020 adoptions, HMHC will conservatively generate well over $1/share of FCF in each of 2019/2020, implying >20% FCF yield and <5.5x EBITDA multiple.

Competition

The K-12 market is dominated by HMHC, McGraw Hill (private, Apollo), and Pearson (NYSE:PSO), and there are a number of smaller players to choose to compete in select adoptions. While some of the small players have had success on a select basis, the Big 3 maintain a considerable advantage. For example, the Big 3 are taking >80% of the Texas ELA adoption this year, with HMHC taking nearly 60% share in that adoption. The market is highly decentralized, comprised of 15,600 public school districts and 132k public and private elementary and secondary schools, and the adoption process is long and complex. HMHC is primarily focused on US K-12 whereas Pearson and McGraw Hill have significant exposure to higher-education, professional, consumer, and other categories.

HMHC has historically tended to outperform competitors in large adoption years. Their share was significantly impacted in 2016 and 2017 by inferior product that was developed by the prior management team. However, HMHC has begun to gain back share in 2018, and it appears well positioned to reassert its dominant position in next year's large adoptions. In 2013-2015, HMHC's market share was >40%, but in 2016-17, it fell to 38-39%. The opportunity to gain back share in major adoptions of 2019-2020 could drive meaningful upside to free cash flow. The rebound in share has already begun in 2018 and the first half of 2019.

The K-12 Textbook Market

Why aren't textbooks going away? K-12 is different from higher-ed in many ways: the adoption and sale process, education standards, role of digital, etc. Ultimately, there is little evidence that K12 is being disrupted by Amazon/start-ups/etc. It's important not to confuse threats facing higher-ed with the K-12 market. K-12 is a highly fragmented end market (~16k school districts), and there is a need for standards in every state. Each state and district has its own standard requirements and it is not economical for small ed-tech companies to be customizing their product to fit varying needs of customers. Educators demand a comprehensive curriculum that small players aren't positioned to deliver. Furthermore, educators rely on the brand name and credibility of the large established players. No parent wants their kid to be 'experimented on' with unproven instructional materials, and no educator wants to put their neck on the line testing a brand/product that hasn't been validated - especially with the increased focus on high-stakes testing/assessment. Finally, distribution and sales are a significant challenge, given the fragmented end market. Without the scale of the large players, small ed-tech guys cannot get their product to market.

The US K-12 market for instructional materials totals over $30bn (~5% of total US K-12 expenditures) and is experiencing growth driven primarily by these factors: (I) adoption calendar, (II) state/local budgets, (III) student demographics, and (IV) education policy. The US is divided roughly 50/50% into "adoption" states and "open territory" states. Adoption states legislate subject adoptions (math, social studies, language arts, etc.) and schedule them years in advance, making timing of these adoptions relatively easy to forecast. The largest adoption states are FL, TX, and CA. Open territory states are more ad hoc in their approach, as individual districts decide when and what to adopt; and therefore, market size in these states are more difficult to forecast.

Balance Sheet

HMHC has a $761mm term loan due May 2021, which is their only funded debt. Their revolver was drawn $60mm at 6/30 for seasonal working capital purposes but repaid in August. There are no financial covenants. The Company will deleverage in 2019/2020 through FCF generation and EBITDA growth, and I expect them to refinance their TL sometime before 2021.

Deferred Revenue Accounting

The ongoing shift to digital has resulted in growth of deferred revenue over the past several years. The primary reason for this deferred revenue is that GAAP requires the "digital" portion of total billings to be recognized over a period of several years. So, while selling costs are incurred upfront, the majority of the associated digital revenue is deferred. For this reason, when analyzing and modeling this business, it is important to consider total billings or "cash" revenue (GAAP revenue + deferred revenue) and cash EBITDA (adjusted EBITDA + deferred revenue).

Conclusion

HMHC is benefiting from a rebound in the market cycle, just as the new management team has realigned the Company's operations and is heading in the right direction. HMHC's stock could be worth greater than $9/share in coming months, as the Company generates significant FCF in 2H'19 and deleverages its balance sheet. Key catalysts include: (I) 3Q earnings in November when I expect management to reiterate or raise guidance, (II) FCF generation and balance sheet deleverage, and (III) term loan refinancing later this year or early 2020.

Disclosure: I am/we are long HMHC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: Do not rely on the information set forth in this write-up as the basis upon which you make an investment decision - please do your own work. The author and his family, friends, employer, and/or funds in which he is invested may hold positions in and/or trade, from time to time, any of the securities mentioned in this write-up. This write-up does not purport to be complete on the topics addressed, and the author takes no responsibility to update this write-up in the future.