Ares Capital Corp.: 8.6%-Yield, But The Air Is Getting Thinner

Shares are probably fully valued by now, have an unappealing risk/reward near 52-week highs.

Ares Capital Corp. (ARCC) released decent second quarter results at the end of July. The business development company once again covered its dividend payout with net investment income and reported an improvement in credit quality in the second quarter. That being said, though, I am cautious about the economic trajectory in the United States now that the Fed is lowering interest rates. Ares Capital Corp.'s shares are probably about fully valued today and have an unattractive risk/reward for new investors.

Ares Capital Corp. - Portfolio Overview

Ares Capital Corp. is structured as a U.S. business development company which means it is regulated by the Investment Company Act of 1940. Since the company is a BDC, it is required to distribute the majority of its earnings/taxable income as dividends to shareholders.

Ares Capital Corp. primarily invests in first and second lien senior secured loans which combined accounted for 74 percent of all portfolio investments. Ares Capital Corp. also invests in preferred and common equity but to a lesser degree.

Here's a portfolio snapshot as of the end of June 2019.

Source: Ares Capital Corp. Investor Presentation

Ares Capital Corp.'s investment portfolio is moderately diversified in terms of industries. Healthcare and Business Services are the two largest industries, representing 20 percent and 19 percent, respectively, of Ares Capital Corp.'s investments.

Source: Ares Capital Corp.

One major reason why I recommended ARCC throughout 2018 was because the business development company has had excellent portfolio quality, as measured by its non-accrual ratio. Non-accruals are non-performing loans where the payment of interest and repayment of the principal are at risk. The lower the non-accrual ratio, the better the credit quality.

Ares Capital Corp.'s non-accrual ratio at the end of the June quarter was just 0.2 percent (based on fair value), indicating near-perfect portfolio performance. The non-accrual trend is also encouraging (trending down).

See for yourself.

Source: Achilles Research

Ares Capital Corp. - Dividend Coverage

Ares Capital Corp. started to pay a $0.02/share quarterly special dividend in Q1-2019, and the company will pay the same supplemental dividend for the remainder of 2019 in order to distribute excess income.

Ares Capital Corp. earned $0.43/share in quarterly NII in the last six quarters and had an average quarterly NII-payout ratio of 91 percent.

Here are the stats, updated for Ares Capital Corp.'s Q2-2019.

Source: Achilles Research

Valuation

I like Ares Capital Corp.'s business, but think that the BDC's dividend stream is probably fairly valued, if not slightly overvalued.

Ares Capital Corp.'s dividend costs income investors ~9.5x Q2-2019 run-rate net investment income and 1.08x net asset value (Q2-2019 NAV: $17.27/share). Hence, investors today pay an eight percent premium for Ares Capital Corp.'s dividend stream, much more than in the past.

Compared against a group of higher-quality BDCs, however, ARCC compares favorably in terms of price-to-book-ratio.

Data by YCharts

Risk Factors

The biggest risk factor for Ares Capital Corp. is a deterioration in its credit quality. If Ares Capital Corp.'s portfolio quality declines, for example, because the U.S. economy slides into a recession, the BDC's distribution could come under pressure. This, at least for now, is not the case. However, income investors need to carefully monitor Ares Capital Corp.'s portfolio quality, financial performance, and distribution coverage going forward in order to react timely to a deterioration in company or sector fundamentals.

Your Takeaway

Ares Capital Corp. released a convincing deck of second quarter financials in terms of net investment income, portfolio quality, and distribution coverage. That being said, I am cautious with respect to Ares Capital Corp.'s valuation because shares are priced at a premium to net asset value and trade near 52-week highs, which, in my opinion, reduces the appeal of an investment in ARCC as it exposes investors to correction risks. My stance on ARCC right now is "neutral" (good business with a stretched valuation), but I would consider adding the BDC again to my income portfolio during the next major market sell-off.

Disclosure: I am/we are long HTGC, MAIN. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.