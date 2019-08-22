Prosafe SE (PRSEY) CEO Jesper Andresen on Q2 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Prosafe SE (OTCPK:PRSEY) Q2 2019 Earnings Conference Call August 22, 2019 4:00 AM ET

Okay, good morning. Good morning, morning and welcome to Prosafe’s Second Quarter 2019 presentation. I trust you all know the disclaimer otherwise, it's also online, no changes from last time around. I will take us through the highlights, Stig will cover the financials as usual. And then I will round us off on the other three topics on the agenda, which is the same agenda, as you've seen last time, apart from of course, a bit of update on the merger process.

So highlights in the second quarter, first of all, high utilization of 71%, which is a peak for the year or spike. And I think, we have to go almost four years back until we saw a utilization at the same level. Financials, the EBITDA came in, the report EBITDA of $53.1 million was the underlying EBITDA was about $37 million, Stig will come back to the difference, cash flow in the quarter of $18 million, which means that we have liquidity to reserve at the end of the second quarter of $241 million.

The second quarter also saw us winning what that was in that quarter, three contracts, a three year contract in Brazil, as you have seen before. And then we added Concordia in Brazil, for Equinor contract early 2020. And last, the Caledonia won about 5.5 months of work for Floatel in the U.K. sector in 2020. So we've won, what that was and finally the process, the merger process is ongoing. And I will give an update on that towards the end of the presentation. We will go to Stig in the financials.

Stig Christiansen

Thank you, Jesper and good morning, everyone. So of course, already Jesper has already covered the highlights on this introduction. So but for cycle good order, operating revenues in the quarter of $75 million at the utilization of 72% or nearly 72%.

That compares $200 million in the same quarter last year, where we had utilization of 46%. But of course, as is well explained on the slide. And as most of you know, the day rate situation is very different. So in the same quarter last year, we had average day rates of $235,000 a day whereas in this quarter associates down just over $130,000 a day. So utilization is up. But clearly, the day rates are reflecting the development in the industry to put it that way.

I can also say that we are still to a small extent riding the tailwind of the previous upside, we still have that working for Equnior at the Mariner field at very good day rate that was entered into the previous up cycle and will continue to operate now through October at least, of course, we are soon coming to the end of the tailwind of the previous up cycle and everything is kind of adjusted to the current environment, whether that's the new environment or not remains to be same. But it's certainly the current, operating expenses is of course, very much affected positively this quarter by the reversal of the accrual or the layup cost on the Euros.

So we have explained that well before now we took delivery against contract in Brazil. So we reverse that that's a non-cash effect, and obviously brings down the cost level. So the true cost level is of course higher in the quarter. And the true EBITDA, I would say underlying is as Jesper related to about $37 million versus the reported $53 million. So the $37 million would more likely compare to the $57 million in the same quarter last year. But if you look at it from a margin point of view, keeping in mind a significant reduction in day rates, I think it's still fair to say that you see the efficiencies in the company and the effects of the cost cuts that's been going on continuously. And that continues to go on to run the company efficiently and adapt to the current environment.

On the depreciation side, it's slightly down $3 million from the same quarter last year, it's really, we don't depreciate a vessel over a straight line. It's decomposed into various elements. So we have completed some depreciation on some boring equipment. And we have also completed an earlier life extension on the Safe Scandinavia not the TSV conversion, but the life extension. So that brings down depreciation a little bit. So that gives us an operating profit in the quarter, pretty much up par with the same quarter last year.

On the interest expenses side, just to remind you, if you go back and read our Q3 report from last year, you will note that we had a very large one-off non-cash effect in accounts in Q3 last year related to previous refinancing as well as previous hedge accounting. And when that was adjusted, we basically brought down the quarterly interest cost, which is why we're now at the more normal level of 18 compared to sorry, 15 compared to the 21 we had in the same quarter last year. All the financials, so minus $10 million, of course reflecting market-to-market on our hedging portfolio, interest swaps as well as interest caps and falling interest rate.

So that gives us a net profit in the quarter of $2 million compared to $7 million in the same quarter last year. Quick look at the balance sheet. I think the only thing, I would like to mention or repeat is what Jesper already alluded to although the cash and deposits in the balance sheet is $121 million. We underscore the fact that the company based on committed credit facilities have a liquidity reserve of $241 million at the end of the quarter.

And that's more important than the $121 million in the balance sheet. Other than that, you will see that new bills have increased slightly compared to last quarter and previous quarters. And that is of course, because we made part investments in the Euros in the quarter, and then the remaining investment on the Euros will happen in Q3. So you will see the full Euros effect in the balance sheet in the next quarter but if the initial down payment is reflected in your bills.

So I think new bills is important, liquidity I will talk to, I think the final element I would just like to mention is that you see the drop in the other interest rate current liabilities, which again ties back to the reversal of the layup accruals on the Euros which is why that has dropped significantly. So it basically leaves us with a pretty stable balance sheet $1.7 billion and a pretty stable equity ratio as well, but a good liquidity position to take us forward. So I believe those are the points worth mentioning and I will now leave the word back to Jesper. Thank you.

Jesper Andresen

Okay, thanks, Stig. Okay, moving on the usual backlog slide as you'll see, also reflective of the day rate environment going forward, the backlog also looking for what is fairly modest compared to historical levels. And I think the only thing worth noting in that respect is that this is of course in Q2 and since we have added the Total contract for 2024 Caledonia of a bit more around $100,000 a day and we have also added option called on the Boreas at Mariner, so that's in October now.

Otherwise, let me just walk through each of the vessels starting from the top Scandinavia completed a successful campaign at for Aker BP at Ula in the second quarter, Caledonia just came off contracts with ConocoPhillips in the U.K. sector Judy field. And as you can see, we will use the Caledonia for Total in 2020 which again means that we are likely to use the Zephyrus as the most cost efficient solution for the Shearwater project in 2020 for Shell.

Boreas you can see, we've added another option month called by Equinor and Concordia has now completed its MODEC contract in Brazil and the white space between the end of the MODEC contract and commencement of the Peregrino job for Equinor. We will use for an SPS and I think it arrived at key site yesterday for that work. The Safe Eurus is you can track it online is well on the way to Brazil awaiting commencement of the three-year contract. And that seems to be going according to plan.

And then finally, let me touch a bit on that, the Regalia which had a very short 60-day contract for Shell at Gannet. And nevertheless, I'm quite pleased about the contract the financially the contract basically paid the SPS for this vessel. So that was good. And I think on from a commercial point of view, it is not completely without risk to reactivate a vessel that has been cold for about three years. Compare, complete an SPS and still perform a very time critical, short job. And even though we had fierce competition for the job also, we were able to convince Shell that we were capable of executing that projects and manage that race.

And I think, for me, that just means that if you look back, we have basically had a very good commercial success. For the past two years, we've won everything. Apart from Pet-1 if I have to be a bit harsh, not in the North Sea, but elsewhere. Hence that confidence customers having our ability also to activate and perform with the older vessels means that going forward, I'm fairly comfortable that whatever pops up, I think we're very well positioned to continue our good commercial performance, even though day rates of course reflect the very competitive environments.

Looking a bit forward on our standard prospects graph, 50% probability of going to tender three-year forward-looking, tenders aren’t going right now, as you can see, to the far right on the screen, actually there was not any tenders ongoing for the North Sea right now, which is a bit unusual this time of the year. But if you look back a year ago, there was a slightly different although not dramatic. And we still have time, of course on the MMO projects have a bit shorter lead time.

So we still have time, both this year and next year to see if we can add to the backlog. Otherwise, as you may have seen in the press and elsewhere, there are three ongoing tenders for Brazil. Two, three year tenders for smaller Floatel UMSPP, I think it's called and 190 day job, which is not so interesting. And as you'll see, we're bidding for the three tenders I think the results were available in the media, and now follows the customary, technical and financial qualification process, which we intend to follow very closely to see what our possibilities are in that prospect.

Merger process with Floatel, which I guess most are interested in, just a bit of recap, we announced the 45/55 exchange ratio transaction in June, based on a fully diluted basis. And we basically, we have mainly three conditions that we have to fulfill before we can complete the transaction. First competition clearance in Norway and the U.K., which is ongoing. In Norway, we are in the so called second phase, you have a first phase which is a bit more brief.

And then a more thorough second phase we are in the second phase, there's still some work to be done. But we are hopeful that there will be a conclusion in September, although these time tables with public authorities involved is of course not entirely under our control. In U.K., we are still in the first phase, which is bit more symmetrical than the possible second phase that also exist in the U.K. And I think, we would probably know also in September, if we go into a second phase, which will then add to the overall timeline.

Again, this is slightly outside our control, especially what time implications that will have. Credits approval is ongoing. I guess the banking process as it mentioned below on the second to last doc is going well. We have more than majority, well more the majority consent from the banks. And then the bondholder approval on the Floatel side will only take place later. So all in all, the timing of the closing depends mainly at this stage on the competitive process, whereas the creditor process looks to be a more predictable.

So in summary, good activity in the quarter 71% as of today, a bit less than 71% as the Regalia and the Caledonia have come off contracts. That day rates we can see that all over the numbers, of course are not at historical levels. Even though we still have a bit from the legacy left. We have three recent contract awards in the quarter, continuing our commercial success and winning contracts, liquidity still at a healthy $241 million, MMO will be key for 2020 with the hookups raining out and we have an ongoing process with Floatel where we hope to have some conclusions in September.

Okay, I think that sums up briefly the run through of the second quarter, which some called financially uneventful, but as you can see, we have we didn't feel it was uneventful. So I think we can take questions. Any questions in the room? Go ahead.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Christopher Møllerløkken

Christopher from Carnegie. Have you received any feedback from the competition authorities in Norway, U.K. so far?

Jesper Andresen

Yes, yes. So I think we've had I can’t count, I think seven meetings in Norway. It's a process we've had a long time. And I think the important feedback is one from authorities. And the thing is that I don't want to speculate on percentages and decisions, I will leave that to the authorities, we've had a good long process. This kind of niche is not something that comes to the authorities every week.

So we've had a good process. And I think another important factor in this respect is, is customer reactions. And I think my overall impression is that most customer reactions have been relaxed. If you want to, you can access that information at the competition authority. And you can see, for instance, Equinor and Aker BP giving their view on the transaction.

And I think there's a recognition of the industrial rationale. There has been one or two, we've been concerned which I consider more of an isolated concern. So that's where we are in Norway with a fairly relaxed attitude, the way I read it, but you can take a look. In U.K., we don't get information directly on what customers are saying. And we will see the meeting activity with authorities is a bit different in U.K. and we will see shortly, if they feel that we should go into a more thorough investigation, which is not unusual.

Christopher Møllerløkken

And could you indicate any expected length if the U.K. decides to go for a second phase?

Jesper Andresen

That's well, I wish I could but I think, I think the maximum length of Phase 2 without remedy is about six months. But I understand that the authorities will plan themselves a bit of what is needed. And we may not be the most complex niche in the world to overlook, so exactly how long time that takes. I don't know. But I think at least if we go into a Phase to in U.K., that will take us into 2020. I think that's for sure. But the exact duration that is very hard to guess.

Christopher Møllerløkken

Thank you.

Jesper Andresen

Yes.

Magnus Olsvik

Magnus Olsvik, Kepler Cheuvreux Investment Bank. Just a question on the fleet, I mean, you have now lot of rolling-off the contract with Petrobras mid next year. Have you started any discussions with Petrobras on extensions, and what is the outlook on that unit?

Jesper Andresen

Yes, I don't have so much to update in that respect. But I think Petrobras right now are busy on adding to their contract backlog that took the Eurus, they are out with two, three year contracts right now, which is for a lower spec than the Eurus and the Notos. So we would expect to have a discussion after they have completed that.

Magnus Olsvik

And on fleet size, I mean now when you combine with Floatel, how do you see the combined fleet size versus your current fleets today?

Jesper Andresen

No, I don't want to speculate too much on that. The combined fleet size, I guess the truth is, of course, that but the combined fleet, we need to cover wider geography. And I think that that makes sense. And that will be part of the efficiencies. But apart from that, I think to answer more concretely, the only vessels I can get a bit uncertain about right now is the Bristolia, that is probably on life support. And we are considering some organ donation as it has some good parts that we might use, but I'm not sure how many samples that will see.

Magnus Olsvik

Thank you.

Jesper Andresen

Other questions? Okay. Any questions online? You are in this part, Stig. Okay, well on that basis, thanks a lot for coming.

