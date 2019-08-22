Baozun's 13% Drop Makes No Sense

Baozun is deeply undervalued, expected to grow strongly over the next years, and should outperform the market.

There are no structural issues with Baozun and thus the sell-off is simply a great gift for investors.

Baozun (BZUN) tanked almost 13% following a stellar Q2 earnings report where it beat expectations and provided in-line guidance for Q3. The drop itself is surprising, even more surprising is the magnitude, but the most surprising thing is that all this happened when the broad market was up strongly and its Canadian counterpart (Shopify (NYSE:SHOP)) jumped 4% on news that it has become the 10th largest publicly-traded company in Canada, which per se is not really new(s) but a simple fact.

Source: Baozun Investor Relations

It is exactly moments like these I am waiting for when the markets provide you with an irresistible gift just because some investors aka computer algorithms dump shares in order to take profits. Baozun's business is stronger than ever, and its projected path forward is very promising, leaving the stock deeply undervalued today.

What is going on at Baozun?

Baozun reported Q2/2019 earnings with 47% Y/Y revenue growth and EPS of $0.21 easily beating expectations and representing the best Q2 in its young history.

This very solid quarter saw all but one metric trending in the right direction:

Total GMV was up 60% Y/Y with distribution GMV rising 43% Y/Y.

Accelerated customer acquisitions with a number of brand partners increasing by 27 to 212, representing YTD growth of 15%.

Operating income increased 30% as operating margins slightly contracted to 6.1% following strong investments into Baozun's business.

Net income though soared 46% Y/Y, mirroring top-line development amid stable net margins.

TTM EPS now stands at roughly $1 translating into a current P/E ratio of 43.5 times earnings. Forward ratios though are much lower with a projected 24 times earnings at end of 2020.

On top of that, forward guidance sees revenue growth between 35% and 40%, which is weaker compared to the current quarter but likely also factors in some risk buffer for the devalued Chinese currency and is thus not a red flag originating from Baozun's business model. Baozun's business is more than healthy and given its incredibly low market cap of not even $3B and the immense size of the Chinese market, the future looks so bright.

Compared to Chinese juggernaut Alibaba (BABA), which also easily beat expectations but was rewarded with a strong rally, Baozun gets punished. The question is only on what. The company took on a lot of debt which is currently waiting as cash on its balance sheet (its liquidity almost tripled compared to December 31, 2018) and ready for deployment. How it will be deployed has not yet been announced, but given past strategic expansions and initiatives, like expanding into Hong Kong in 2013 or its ongoing omni-channel penetration strategy.

The opportunity for Baozun to grow within China's red-hot e-commerce field is tremendous. Not only is China already the world's largest e-commerce market, but it is also forecast to continue its strong growth.

Source: Statista.com

The Chinese e-commerce market is forecast to almost double by 2022, reaching a size of $1.8T, according to a report, "E-commerce in China: Trends and Outlook for the Largest e-commerce Market in the world," by research firm Forrester. To put that into perspective, this means that the Chinese online retail market will be more than double the size of the US market three years from now.

Earnings are expected to grow 65% in 2019 and 50% in 2020, which is translating to above-mentioned low P/E ratios and factors in sales growth of around 30% Y/Y.

Baozun has no structural problems. The business is firing on all cylinders and the company itself is backed by Alibaba with the latter holding a 16.5% stake. Alibaba is the poster child of China's economy and also a reflector of the current state of the economy. With its hundreds of investments in other Chinese and international companies, the Chinese government will support Alibaba and thus it is rather unlikely that a new competitor will ever threaten Baozun. Ultimately, it is much more likely that at one stage Alibaba will swallow Baozun at an attractive premium and integrate it into its own business.

Investor Takeaway

Baozun is no stranger to sharp one-day movements in either direction.

Data by YCharts

Over the last three years, there have been a lot of these days, but generally every drop was a buying opportunity over this time horizon. Earnings dates are certainly the single most important factor for these sharp and volatile movements; for instance, last November shares soared 20% after earnings.

And today the market has presented us with just another buying opportunity, but given Baozun's rapid earnings growth, its forward valuation is now much lower and can only be described as very attractive.

There are no structural problems with the business at all. Profit taking is likely the reason for today's drop paired with ongoing concerns regarding the U.S.-China trade dispute. Although the recent escalation in the trade war has now been erased, this is of course no guarantee that negotiations will succeed this time, but over the long term, none of that will matter.

Long-term investors should just accept Baozun as a great gift, be patient and, with time on their side, see their investment appreciate over time. China's Shopify is all set to reign supreme in its market, continue its strong growth story, and turn into a multi-bagger for investors.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BZUN, BABA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am not offering financial advice but only my personal opinion. Investors may take further aspects and their own due diligence into consideration before making a decision.