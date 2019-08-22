Tencent Music Entertainment: Overly Optimistic Expectations = Growth Disappointment

We take a close look at Tencent Music Entertaiment (TME) as a part of our coverage on Chinese internet sector. TME is the largest online music entertainment platform in China. Specifically, the company operates four music apps: QQ Music (largely a music streaming app ala Spotify/Apple Music), WeSing (online karaoke app), Kugou and Kuwo (both offering music centric live streaming service - interactive online stage for performers/hosts to showcase their talents and interact with users). As a result, revenue breakdown-wise, TME consists of 1) 27% online music services (subscription service and digital music sales) and 2) 73% social entertainment services (primarily sales of virtual gifts bought by users to appreciate hosts of live streaming or other users in online karaoke).

Neither Spotify nor Apple Music, business model-wise

One major point to establish before we delve further is that TME has a different business model from Spotify (SPOT) or Apple Music. As clearly outlined in its revenue breakdown, majority of TME’s revenue (73%) comes from social entertainment services. As a comparison, SPOT largely relies on subscription services (91% of sales) in addition to a small revenue portion (9%) coming from advertising on the platform.

Moreover, unlike online music services which pay royalty fees to music labels/artists, social entertainment services adopt revenue sharing model (based upon an agreed percentage, normally 50/50) with the performers. Also, the live streaming hosts are aspiring artists with amateur music talent (to put it politely). Some hosts literally lip-sync the music played during their live streaming sessions. So, these are not real or professional artists. Suffice to say that we could call this live streaming (especially with sales of virtual gifts as the most effective monetization method) “a China phenomenon.”

Given different business models especially on social entertainment services vs. Spotify, we have good news and bad news. The good news is that social entertainment services is a high margin business while SPOT still posted operating losses. The main difference we note is GM differential (25% for Spotify as music labels takes significant chunk of revenue thru royalty, vs. 42-45% for TME’s social entertainment services as performers only got half of revenue). Hence, we estimate that OM for TME’s social entertainment services is a hefty 23-25%.

Our estimates are largely backed by financials of YY Inc. (YY) and Momo Inc. (MOMO), the pioneers of live streaming services in China. In general, we take cues from YY and MOMO's 42-45% GM for live streaming business while we assume 10-20% GM for online music services. As a side note, the difference in live streaming services between YY/MOMO and TME’s social entertainment services is that the formers have broad-based verticals such as chatting, singing, dancing, and beauty/make-up. Meanwhile, as mentioned earlier, TME is focused on music-centric live streaming.

From super growth to high growth and normalized growth soon

Worth highlighting before we come to the bad news is that we put a lot of emphasis on social entertainment services because of its outsize impact on profitability. As noted, TME’s online music services (like Spotify) is still loss making at operating level. Consequently, TME’s social entertainment services account for more than 100% of consolidated operating profit.

Now onto the bad news regarding TME’s social entertainment services. First, the revenue growth has decelerated substantially. In 2Q19, TME’s social entertainment services grew by a 35% YoY, a growth figure seemingly solid. However, just a year earlier (1Q18-2Q18), the revenue growth was as high as 85-106% YoY.

Moreover, we learn from the growth trajectory of YY and MOMO that live streaming services exhibit a classic S-curve growth pattern (think of smartphone growth stage). Specifically, in 2013-17, combined YY & MOMO’s live streaming revenue (a proxy for industry growth) rose by 105% CAGR. Then, in 2018, the growth decelerated substantially to 32%. In 1H19, the growth has normalized to 14%. Hence, this means that in the early years, live streaming services growth were so explosive (let’s call it a super growth period) due to a very rapid adoption. However, the super growth period would be short (4-5 years only) before settling into a high growth and then a normalized growth.

Thus, the industry growth path is very different, from say a booming consumer sub-sector (think of McDonalds or Starbucks chains) in China that tends to exhibit a much longer high growth (not super growth) period (15-25 years). For the sake of definitions, we quantify super growth as 40% plus CAGR, vs 20-35% CAGR being a high growth and 10-15% CAGR as a normalized growth.

As mentioned earlier, TME’s social entertainment services has seen its revenue growth decelerate to 35% (high growth) in 2Q19. Looking at its revenue base vs. YY/MOMO, it is likely that the 35% growth would further decelerate to 10-15% in a 12-18 month time. In 2018, YY and MOMO each had live streaming revenue of Rmb10-11 bn. Based on 1H19, TME’s social entertainment services revenue would be around Rmb18 bn for the whole 2019. Assuming 60/40 revenue split between live streaming and online karaoke, TME’s live streaming revenue in social entertainment services would be around Rmb11 bn (the figure would be higher, assuming 67-33 split, making the base larger which further implies normalized growth could come sooner).

Margins have peaked

The bigger bad news regarding TME’s social entertainment services is that margins have peaked in 2018. We estimate that GM and OM of TME’s social entertainment services in 1H19 stood at 43% and 25%, respectively. These were 300-400 bps lower YoY. Management does not disclose divisional margins (online music services vs. social entertainment services). But, during 2Q19 earnings call last week, management admitted that lower margins on consolidated level were also attributable to higher content expenses and fees paid to performers, apart from reduced sub-licensing revenue (included in online music services) that has a high margin.

Moreover, we do not get cues from management that margins would recover in 2H19 or 2020. Management specifically said during the earnings call that the focus would remain on improving user engagement thru content investment, higher fees to recruit/retain higher quality performers, and more new features introduction. From our channel check with industry sources in China, we learn that the competition to recruit or retain higher quality performers gets really heated due to the scarcity of real good talents.

Consensus needs to be revised down materially

Through the first three quarterly results since its IPO debut in Dec, TME has disappointed the market or analysts mainly on the margins delivery. For example, in 1H19, consolidated GM and OM were 34.2% and 16.7%, respectively. These were 500-600 bps lower on YoY basis. Hence, the consensus has revised down 2019E earnings to reflect the margin disappointment story.

However, we found that consensus is still late in adjusting 2020-2021 earnings downward. Our 2019 adjusted net profit estimate is Rmb4.5 bn, which is similar to 2019 consensus estimates. But, for 2020E adjusted net profit estimates, our figure is some 12% lower than consensus. And, for 2021E, the discrepancy becomes larger at 24%. In particular, we learn that consensus expects 170-200 bps EBIT margin improvement each year in 2020 and 2021E. Given management commentary that 2H19 and 2020 would remain the year where the focus is on improving user engagement, we think that consensus figures for 2020-21E are simply too optimistic.

Furthermore, we believe that the more realistic earnings growth prospect for TME is 18% CAGR in 2019-21E, not 38% CAGR penciled in by the consensus. Hence, suffice to say that the consensus have ways to go in revising down 2020-21 estimates. In other words, material earnings downgrade, which acts as a powerful de-rating catalyst, is in the cards.

Valuation

We compile the valuation of Chinese internet peers below. On P/S, TME trades at 5.2x P/S using 2020E figure. This is a steep 58% premium to average Chinese internet peers. If we are to break it down into 1) average big cap peers (BAT + Meituan +iQIYI + Ctrip) and 2) similar business models - the live streaming companies, TME’s 5.2x P/S represents a hefty 50% and 71% premium, respectively.

The hefty premium valuation also applies on P/E basis. Excluding Meituan in the peers (as it trades at 109.8x 2020E PE due to very early profit cycle), TME’s 30x 2020 PE is at 42-49% premium to average Chinese internet peers, average big cap peers, and average live streaming companies. The sensible fair PE multiple for TME is average peers that trade at 20-21x 2020E PE based on the three peers grouping. Assuming 20.5x 2020E PE (translating into a reasonable 1.14x PEG), 12-mo PT for TME is US$9.60/ADR. This further implies a 32% downside potential from current ADR price.

Risk factors to our bearish thesis

Our big thesis behind our short call is that the growth assigned by the consensus is too optimistic. Specifically, for TME's social entertainment services, we expect its revenue growth to come down from 35% YoY in 2Q19 to 10-15% YoY in next 4-6 quarters. If the company can maintain high 30-35% YoY revenue growth for social entertainment services, this means that TME can remain in a high growth stage (not moving down to normalized growth stage as we envision).

Another big reason for the short call is that, in our view, margins are unlikely to recover as opposed to consensus' 170-200 bps improvement each year in 2020-21E. As stated, in particular, our channel checking suggests that the competition to retain/recruit higher quality live streaming hosts is getting heated as the industry growth decelerates substantially. If this talent poaching eases considerably in the foreseeable future, our margins assumption would be wrong.

TME has recently rolled out initiatives (e.g.: multi-performer live streaming session, singing contests) and improved algorithm/personalized recommendation engine. These all are to boost the number of paying users in particular. If paying users improve considerably due to these efforts, TME would be in a better position to remain in a high growth stage longer than our expectations.

Conclusion

Although some might label TME as China’s Spotify, we believe that business model-wise, TME resembles more of live streaming companies due to its outsize earnings reliance on social entertainment services. The upside of similar business models to live streaming companies is a high margin business for TME. However, this is backward looking. The more forward looking view unfortunately constitutes more of weakening fundamentals. In particular, the revenue growth for TME’s social entertainment services has decelerated substantially from super growth just a year earlier to high growth in 2Q19. Learning from the growth trajectory of YY & MOMO, normalized growth (10-15%) period could come in the next 12-18 months.

Moreover, margins for TME’s social entertainment services (more than 100% of consolidated operating profit) have peaked in 2018. In 1H19, margins were lower by 300-400 bps YoY as TME is focused on improving user engagement through content investments, higher fees paid to higher quality performers, and introduction of new features. Importantly, we do not get a sense from management commentary that margins would improve in 2H19 and 2020 as management focus would remain on improving user engagement.

Net-net, the weakening fundamentals outlook stands in a stark contrast to still optimistic consensus estimates, especially for 2020-21E. We think as usual, sell side analysts are late in revising down 2020-21E estimates. This sets up for material consensus earnings downgrade for 2020-21E, in our view, which acts as a powerful de-rating catalyst.

Valuation wise, TME trades at hefty 50-71% premium on 2020E P/S and 42-49% premium on 2020E PE to average Chinese internet peers/average big cap peers/average live streaming companies. Our 12-mo PT based on 20.5x 2020E PE is US$9.60/ADR, implying 32% downside potential.

