Galaxy Resources: The Market Wants To See Some Action

Despite its strong cash position, Galaxy Resources has made some suspect investments of late, such as their decision to purchase A$20 million worth of shares of Alita Resource at A$0.20/share, which is now in a trading halt (after defaulting on a loan facility) and trading at just A$0.082/share.

Sal de Vida is the company's flagship asset; however, progress in developing this brine project has been slow, as a joint venture partnership has not been agreed to yet. Galaxy's other hard rock development project, James Bay is still likely many years away from production.

Currently, Galaxy's only producing lithium asset is Mt Cattlin (a small mine), and the product it sells to market is low-margin spodumene concentrate, which is in a state of oversupply.

The company had ~$197 million of cash and zero debt, as of June 30, giving shares of GALXF a ~$312 million market cap and enterprise value of ~$115 million.

Galaxy Resources has not been immune to the lithium bear market, as shares of GALXF are down -49.67% since the beginning of the year and down -74.67% since January 1, 2018.

Galaxy Resources (OTCPK:GALXF) has seen its share price crushed over the last few years, coinciding with the devastating bear market in lithium that has sent prices falling, across the board.

Shares of GALXF are down a staggering -49.67% since the start of 2019.

Meanwhile, lithium prices still appear to be trending down, with a "bottom" yet to be found.

Source: Metal Bulletin

Back in early 2018, Morgan Stanley came out with their "infamous" call to expect for lithium prices to fall 45% by 2021.

So far, anyway, it would appear that Morgan Stanley has been right on the money, as "significant surpluses" of lithium supply have indeed been the theme so far in 2019 (though at this time, it's too soon to know what the future holds and if Morgan Stanley will continue being right).

Source: Financial Times

And as the following chart will further illustrate, it's been especially tough times for companies associated with mining/developing lithium assets, as the sector has seen many share prices annihilated since January 1, 2018.

GALXF is down -74.67%.

Pilbara Minerals (OTCPK:PILBF) is down -65.91%.

Altura Mining (OTCPK:ALTAF) is down -77.59%.

Critical Elements (OTCQX:CRECF) is down -79.12%.

Neo Lithium (OTCQX:NTTHF) is down -74.35%.

Interestingly enough, the share price of GALXF has performed more or less just as poorly as its peer group but as will be discussed in the next section, there is a key attribute that Galaxy Resources possesses that make it a clear standout relative to many of its lithium peers, at this time.

Balance Sheet

Right away, for anyone who starts digging into the Galaxy Resources story, what will jump out right off the bat is the strong balance sheet.

Galaxy Resources had A$290.4 million (~$197 million) of cash and zero debt on its books, as of June 30.

Source: Galaxy Resources July 2019 Corporate Presentation

As highlighted above, assuming a GXY.AX (the native ticker symbol of GALXF) share price of A$1.31/share would produce an enterprise value of A$245.8 million (~$167 million).

Worth noting, the current share price of GXY.AX at this time of writing is A$1.12/share, which would lower the market cap to ~A$460 million (~$312 million) and the enterprise value to "only" ~A$170 million (~$115 million).

Core Assets

Backing up the current valuation of GXY.AX/GALXF are 3 core assets that Galaxy Resources holds a 100% ownership stake in:

Mt Cattlin: producing hard rock mine (selling spodumene concentrate to market), located in Western Australia.

producing hard rock mine (selling spodumene concentrate to market), located in Western Australia. James Bay: development hard rock asset, located in Quebec, Canada.

development hard rock asset, located in Quebec, Canada. Sal de Vida: development brine asset, located in Argentina.

Collectively, Galaxy Resources' portfolio of assets has a total resource of 6,847 kt of Lithium Carbonate Equivalent (LCE) and a total reserve of 1,536 kt of LCE.

Compared to its peer group, the following slide shows how Galaxy Resources stacks up, in terms of resource/reserve base relative to its current valuation.

Source: Galaxy Resources July 2019 Corporate Presentation

On the surface, shares of GALXF look rather "cheap", so one has to naturally ponder why the market isn't currently giving Galaxy Resources more recognition (and value) for the assets that it holds?

Mt Cattlin

For starters, Galaxy Resources' Mt Cattlin Mine is the company's only project currently in production, and while it was a nice little "money maker" when lithium prices were surging (2017 to early 2018), in the grander scheme of things, it's still a rather "small" asset.

Source: Galaxy Resources

As the following slides show, total resource at Mt Cattlin currently measures in at 16.7 Mt @ 1.28% Li2O and total reserve is 10.7 Mt @ 1.15% Li2O.

Source: Galaxy Resources January 2019 Press Release

Source: Galaxy Resources January 2019 Press Release

Granted, Galaxy Resources should be given much credit for being able to greatly expand the resource/reserve base at Mt Cattlin in recent years (i.e., extend the mine life) with successful exploration drilling, and the completion of the Yield Optimization Circuits (YOP) has, in fact, led to operational improvements, which were reflected in the most recent June 2019 Quarterly Activities Report.

As shown below, Q2 production numbers at Mt Cattlin showed an improvement in: grade of ore processed up to 1.40% (from 1.15% in Q1), recoveries up to 58% (from 51% in Q1), grade of concentrate produced up to 6.0% (from 5.7% in Q1), and, perhaps most important of all, cash costs were down to $337/t FOB (from $453/t FOB in Q1).

Source: Galaxy Resources June 2019 Quarterly Activities Report

Further, Mt Cattlin reached a record monthly production volume of 21,901 dry metric tonnes of spodumene concentrate, back in April.

In short, production has been going up, grades/recoveries have been improving, and costs have been coming down.

Source: Galaxy Resources June 2019 Quarterly Activities Report

Unfortunately, despite all of the steady progress that Galaxy Resources has been able to achieve at their Mt Cattlin Mine when you don't have "a rising tide to lift all boats" but instead market forces at play trying to "sink all ships", then as is often the case in this type of harsh environment, good news will not be rewarded.

If anything, because the sales price for spodumene concentrate remains in continual free fall at the moment, it wouldn't be too far-fetched to assume that the market is currently ascribing near-zero value to Mt Cattlin, and perhaps even anticipating that things will get worse in the future (i.e., future positive free cash flow generation prospects from this operation is being doubted by the current market).

As shown below, pricing for 6% spodumene concentrate continues to slide across the industry.

From Fastmarkets:

Fastmarkets assessed the monthly spodumene (min 5-6% Li2O) contract price at $585-650 per tonne cif China on July 31, down from $600-670 per tonne on May 29.

Most recently, Mineral Resources (OTCPK:MALRF) disclosed that the pricing they're receiving for 6% spodumene concentrate produced at the Mt Marion Lithium Mine has now fallen to $608.95/t in Q3 (compared to $682.38/t in Q2).

Source: Mineral Resources July 2019 Press Release

In fact, as shown below, Galaxy Resources, who used to disclose the average realized selling price it received in its Quarterly Activities Report (e.g., $868/t in Q4 2017), has stopped doing so in recent memory.

Source: Galaxy Resources December 2017 Quarterly Activities Report

These days, there's not much to boast about, anymore.

Sal de Vida

The next lithium asset in Galaxy Resources' portfolio is its flagship, Sal de Vida, which is currently in late-stage development.

Source: Galaxy Resources

Back in May 2018, the company published an updated Definitive Feasibility Study (DFS) for Sal de Vida, which showed an after-tax NPV (8% discount rate) of A$1.967 billion ($1.475 billion) and an after-tax IRR of 26.9%, assuming a long-term lithium carbonate sales price of $13,911/t (with a start-up price of $14,750/t). Initial CAPEX was estimated to be $474 million.

Source: Galaxy Resources May 2018 Sal de Vida Updated DFS

Sal de Vida is a large-scale lithium brine project, featuring a total resource of 7.232 million tonnes of LCE, at an average grade of 753 mg/l.

Source: Galaxy Resources May 2018 Sal de Vida Updated DFS

With a total of 1.139 million tonnes of LCE in total reserve, Sal de Vida should be able to support a 40+ year mine life.

Source: Galaxy Resources May 2018 Sal de Vida Updated DFS

In terms of grade, Sal de Vida stacks up quite favorably against other lithium brine projects out there.

Source: Neo Lithium May 2019 Corporate Presentation

Further, here is an additional slide explaining how lithium grades can impact initial CAPEX and the size of the ponds for brine projects.

Source: Neo Lithium May 2019 Corporate Presentation

However, despite Sal de Vida's apparent merits as a "world-class" lithium brine project, as noted earlier, the current enterprise value of Galaxy Resources is just ~A$170 million (~$115 million), and that's for the entire company.

Clearly, the market has soured on Sal de Vida, and the following update from April explains why.

Source: Galaxy Resources April 2019 Press Release

As highlighted above, although Galaxy Resources began a search to find a joint venture partner to help finance and bring Sal de Vida into production, after about a year later, no deal has yet been reached. While "the company believes that it is prudent to remain patient regarding any third-party transaction for the Sal de Vida Project", it's become apparent that the market has grown most weary of waiting around, and thus decided to move on.

Worth noting, though, is that in May 2018, Galaxy Resources reached an agreement with POSCO to sell off its northern tenements (non-core assets), also located in the Salar del Hombre Muerto (where Sal de Vida is based) for an impressive sum of $280 million.

Source: Galaxy Resources May 2018 Press Release

Although, in hindsight, it's now obvious that Galaxy Resources pulled off the above transaction with POSCO at/near the heights of the previous lithium bull market (i.e., it's unlikely the company could command such a hefty price tag in today's market), one has to wonder if some "non-core" assets could command $280 million in a good market, how much might a crown jewel like Sal de Vida be worth if/when market conditions improve?

For now, it would seem that Galaxy Resources is intent on moving forward and developing Sal de Vida on its own; the company, after all, does have ~$197 million in cash to work with, and although that isn't enough to fully fund the initial CAPEX requirement, it should be enough cash to materially advance the project along until a joint venture partnership arrangement can be reached.

James Bay

Lastly, Galaxy Resources controls the James Bay Project, which although is well drilled out, is still many years away from commercial production.

Source: Galaxy Resources

At first glance, one can quickly see that James Bay is a much larger hard rock lithium asset than Mt Cattlin, as the table below shows an indicated resource of 40.3 Mt @ 1.40%.

Source: Galaxy Resources

Worth noting is that the James Bay deposit is very high-grade, and the mineralization occurs close to surface.

However, due to the James Bay Project being located in (far and away) Quebec, Canada, the cost to produce and ship spodumene concentrate all the way to China (currently, this is where all the world's secondary processing utilizing spodumene concentrate as a feedstock material is taking place) is likely to be prohibitively expensive (made even worse by the most recent bear market in lithium), so a vertically integrated solution becomes mandatory here.

Unfortunately, for hard rock lithium projects in Quebec, though, financing both a spodumene concentrator + secondary processing plant likely will require an initial CAPEX bill well north of $1 billion-plus range, as the most recent major debacle at Nemaska Lithium (OTCQX:NMKEF) demonstrates.

Granted, what happened over at Nemaska Lithium was indeed a train wreck of epic proportions, but nonetheless, it's currently the only current Quebec lithium data point the market has to go by (unless one also wants to include the failure that was RB Energy which occurred many years ago), so for the time being, it's not far-fetched to assume that the James Bay Project has been written off as being an "optionality play" at this time.

In other words, until someone can prove that Quebec is a workable (profitable) jurisdiction for hard rock lithium, it doesn't seem likely that the James Bay Project will be able to command a decent valuation from the market during a bear market for lithium.

Here is the latest update on James Bay:

Source: Galaxy Resources June 2019 Quarterly Activities Report

As highlighted above, the James Bay project is currently progressing through a Feasibility Study and Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA), which more or less implies that it's now operating in the "Orphan Period", as shown below.

Source: Google Image Search

In the bigger picture, there is potential to unlock at James Bay Project, but it's still likely many years away from happening, so for now, the market simply doesn't care much at all for this asset, and, as a consequence, arguably is ascribing it near-zero value, for now.

"Bad" Investments

So, while Galaxy Resources remains flush with cash because it has a "small" producing mine in Mt Cattlin that sells a low-margin end product (spodumene concentrate) and its other two development projects, Sal de Vida and James Bay, aren't close enough yet to production to really matter much (not to mention progress has come arguably slower than desired), the market has decided to "discount" the entire company all the way down to an enterprise value of "only" ~$115 million.

Worth noting, with all the cash that Galaxy Resources was fortunate enough to be able to bring in via the $280 million transaction deal with POSCO, the company has made some rather questionable decisions on how to spend some of it in recent months.

For instance, back in May, Galaxy Resources signed up to participate in an Alliance Mineral Assets (now known as Alita Resources) strategic placement, investing A$22.5 million at A$0.20/share.

Source: Alliance Mineral Assets May 2019 Press Release

Now, just a few months later, it looks like Alita Resources might become the "first casualty" of the lingering lithium bear market, as it's Bald Hill Mine is not profitable at current "low" lithium prices.

Source: Australian Financial Review

Alita Resources went into a trading halt on August 12, as the company defaulted on its loan facility with Tribeca Investment Partners.

Source: Alita Resources August 2019 Press Release

Most recently, rumors have begun circulating that a deal is on the table from a Hong Kong-based group to recapitalize and "save" Alita Resources, which if true, would be good news for Galaxy Resources' latest investment, of course, since shares of A40.AX were trading as low as A$0.082/share at the time it went into a trading halt (again, Galaxy Resources paid A$0.20/share just a few months ago).

Source: Australian Financial Review

Still, the above whirlwind roller-coaster ride that has been Alita Resources can't be a good look for Galaxy Resources, as the market has come to question whether the management team knows what to do with the significant cash pile it's sitting on. So, Galaxy Resources will need to eventually figure out a way to use its cash productively, otherwise the company's strong balance sheet (which is actually most valuable in a bear market, as will be shown in the next section), like its core assets, will continue to be ignored to a large degree by the market.

Share Structure

With all that said, thanks to its extremely robust balance sheet, Galaxy Resources has been able to thus far avoid having to dilute shareholders during the bottom of the lithium market.

Since the start of 2018, as the following slide will show, the share count for GALXF/GXY.AX has essentially remained flat (at ~410 million, with no new equity financings taking place), while Galaxy's peer group has had to issue fresh script to keep operations humming along.

GALXF/GXY.AX currently has ~410 million shares issued.

ALTAF/AJM.AX currently has ~2.33 billion shares issued.

PILBF/PLS.AX currently has ~1.85 billion shares issued.

Further, here is how much the share count has grown on a percentage basis for the following companies since the start of 2018.

GALXF/GXY.AX share count is up 1.07%.

ALTAF/AJM.AX share count is up 28.22%.

PILBF/PLS.AX share count is up 12.58%.

While some of its peer group are quickly approaching/exceeding ~2 billion shares issued, Galaxy Resources has a tight share structure with only ~410 million shares issued, which although may not be helping the company out too much in a brutal bear market, could come in handy if/when we ever see a sector-wide trend reversal that causes interest for lithium shares to pick back up again.

Conclusion

Shares of GALXF have taken a beating these past few years as shares are now down -49.67% since the start of 2019 and have declined by a whopping -74.67% since the beginning of 2018.

Despite the company's bludgeoned share price, Galaxy Resources has continued to make strides at its Mt Cattlin Mine, finding ways to not only extend the mine life there, but also improve efficiencies via a YOP, which have done a great deal to help lower operating cash costs down to $337/t FOB (reported in Q2).

But because the broader lithium market has continued to come under pressure due to the realities of a market being oversupplied in the interim (especially with spodumene concentrate), prices, on the whole, have kept on trending lower. Most recently, spodumene concentrate producing peers such as Mineral Resources have reported receiving just $608.95/t for their product, and Fastmarkets has come back with data suggesting that contract pricing has fallen to $585-650/t CIF in China. As a result of the spodumene concentrate market-facing so many headwinds of late, it seems likely that the market is currently giving very little credit to Mt Cattlin, and could even be forward-pricing the project to be break-even, or worse, one on the cusp of becoming a liability.

Worth highlighting is that in addition to Mt Cattlin, Galaxy Resources still controls a 100% ownership stake in their flagship brine asset Sal de Vida, which as recently as May 2018 published an updated DFS showcasing a project capable of producing a very high after-tax NPV (8% discount rate) of $1.475 billion (albeit, assuming higher lithium prices than current market prices). Further, because Galaxy Resources was previously able to sell off non-core northern tenements situated next-door to Sal de Vida to POSCO for $280 million, one has to wonder how much more valuable the latter asset would be worth in a better lithium market?

Not to mention, the company also controls a third core lithium asset, the James Bay Project. However, because James Bay is even further behind the development track than Sal de Vida, it's probably receiving a valuation of zero/near-zero from the market at this time.

At this time, the current market cap of GALXF is sitting at "only" ~$312 million and after deducting Galaxy Resources' massive cash reserve of ~$197 million, the enterprise value falls to just ~A$170 million (~$115 million) for all of the company's assets (i.e., Mt Cattlin, Sal de Vida, James Bay), which is quite striking to behold.

Clearly, the market has lost patience with the Galaxy Resources story, as despite the impressive cash hoard and zero debt on the books, the company has thus far failed in finding a joint venture partner to help finance/construct Sal de Vida (which has arguably caused it to be cast-off and labeled a "stranded" asset); that's really the only way to explain how a supposed "world-class tier 1" brine project can trade at such a low valuation (again, the enterprise value of Galaxy Resources is a paltry ~$115 million).

In addition, when Galaxy Resources has decided to put its cash to use, it's made some rather questionable moves of late, such as the company's A$20 million investment into Alita Resources, who most recently defaulted on their loan facility (and has seen their share price cut by more than half since Galaxy's latest purchase of shares).

Fortunately, if there is one bright spot for long-term Galaxy shareholders during this prolonged period of despair, it's that the company's strong balance sheet has helped minimize/avoid dilution, which has kept the share count very stable at ~410 million shares issued over the past few years (a period in which many other lithium peers, in contrast, have had no other choice but to dilute their holdings in order to keep the lights on).

No different than its peers, the share price of GALXF has experienced some very tumultuous times of late, due to the brutal bear market in lithium, and unfortunately, the worse may not be over just yet. In the case of Galaxy Resources, though, due to its sublime balance sheet containing lots of cash and zero debt, relative to its peers, the company has more than a fighter's chance of surviving and being able to patiently wait for better days to come around, again.

Nevertheless, at this time, the market has grown quite tired of waiting for the day that never comes; it wants to see some "productive" action from Galaxy Resources. Now.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.