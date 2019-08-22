MannKind - 'Fireside' Chat With CEO Mike Castagna

As many readers know, I have covered the MannKind (MNKD) story for quite some time. Over the years I have outlined various projections and models with a particular focus on the cash situation and cash flows at MannKind. Subsequent to the termination of the Sanofi (SNY) deal, MannKind found itself in the precarious position of having to re-launch its inhaled insulin product Afrezza. That is no easy task, and while things have not gone perfectly, the company has been able to navigate some substantial obstacles. For shareholders these past few years have been frustrating times, but the alternative was not something anyone really wants to contemplate.

In the past week, I had the opportunity to meet with management, tour the Danbury plant and review some of what management feels is its path forward. I met with CEO Mike Castagna, Chief Medical Officer David Kendall, as well as some key management people, engineers, and even a few of the staff. The discussions were very fruitful.

This article is intended to allow MannKind management to outline its vision. It is meant to cover a lot of bases with a level of detail that should allow investors to better understand the longer term goals while adding some flavor to the near term. While looking back in time has its value, the idea here is to grasp what the path ahead could shape up to look like. While I did meet with several people at MannKind, this interview will take place with the CEO himself.

I arrived in Danbury a bit before 9:00 AM. MannKind management had just had its Q2 quarterly call the week prior and the team was in Danbury to conduct a “Town Hall meeting” with the Connecticut based team. Initially, the intent was a brief tour of the facility followed by discussions with the management team. We agreed to a timetable of about 3 hours. In concept I would be back on the road by lunchtime. Our discussions went very well, and I did not leave Danbury until 4:00 PM. Every member of the MannKind team was gracious, and they even carved out more time in the afternoon to ensure that we covered all of the bases.

The property at Danbury is impressive. The building is fully paid for and has plenty of room for expansion and growth. The teams there are passionate about what they do and really take pride in what they have accomplished. That being said, they are not resting on their laurels. They know that innovation will always happen, and look for new and better ways to make this company even better moving forward. In point of fact, a salient point that investors do not often get to gauge is the overall demeanor of employees at a company. I can say that what I saw at the company was people that were engaged in their work and looking to progress and move forward. I did not see complacency. While this point may not seem to be a big deal, it is. Any outsider coming into a company will take note of details that we as average investors never get too see. That outsider could be a potential partner, an investment banker, or even a simple guy like me that covers the equity. A CEO, CFO, or marketing person can always make a sales pitch that sounds great, but they cannot fake the moral of the boots on the ground employees, nor their passion to do what they do. What I can say is that the people I interacted with are optimistic. Company culture will not appear in a financial statement or SEC filing, but it is an integral part of a business.

With the groundwork laid out, let’s proceed to the interview.

Spencer – Mike, Thank you to you and your team for extending the invitation to tour the Danbury plant and discuss the path forward for MannKind. I know that my coverage of the company has had critical aspects, so I respect that you and your team took the time to open a dialogue.

Mike - Spencer, Thank you for taking a day off to come meet with the team here at MannKind and getting a better understanding about the company, the people and the technology. We aspire to be the leader for mealtime control in diabetes. Over the past 2 decades, we have not seen outcomes for diabetics really change despite a significant increase in number of new products, not to mention costs. We at MannKind believe that the #1 gap in getting people to their goal is better mealtime control. With continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) approaching 1 million people in the US, everyone can now see blood sugar levels over 24 hours. Managing diabetes is all about keeping sugar levels in range, which is a direct reflection of what we eat and timing our insulin to match our food intake. This coordinated timing has been the #1 challenge for over 90 years and it’s why Al Mann, our founder, invested almost $1 Billion dollars of his own money to fund this innovation. It has taken us over 20 years to bring a workable and dynamic inhaled insulin to market. We are very excited about the opportunity to help usher in a new era of control for people living with diabetes.

Spencer – As you know, I tend to be a numbers guy, but I do see the need to discuss some of the medical and science aspects of this. There is clear data that can demonstrate the benefits of Afrezza. I think a big hurdle in this is getting the medical community and patients to look at the issue through a different lens or from a slightly different perspective. In some ways the toughest nut to crack is getting people to stop trying to convert into the diabetes language of the last 90 years, and learn a new language. Speaking of that, when one wants to learn a language it is immersion that seems to work best. I would submit to you that the early adopters of Afrezza that immersed themselves in what I will call “Afrezza Immersion” are those with the best success, while those that tried to think and translate into the old models and terms had the biggest struggle. How do you effectively get doctors and then patients to reset their thought process?

Mike - You had the opportunity to talk with Dr. David Kendall and I think you can see he has been hard at work building out the scientific story among diabetes thought leaders, through clinical presentations at scientific conferences, upcoming publications in peer-reviewed journals and dozens of interactions with physicians across the country every month. As you may have seen, the ADA standards of care were updated in December to reflect the unique attributes of Afrezza, which are a direct result the new data we generated and published. David has been a great addition to the team and is continuing to make strides in shifting the thought process among his peers. Three years ago we were met with skepticism. Now we are met with people wanting to know and see more. With each study conducted, scientific presentation made, and publication published, we are getting closer to delivering a true shift in this space. The studies we have ongoing were created to enable easier dosing protocols that are consistent with our label. For example, all insulin naïve patients should start on a 4 Unit cartridge according to our label, but after that it was left to the doctor to guess what to do, so we created new titration protocols and data that will be important in the future. These insights are going to feed into digital dosing apps, the design of the phase 3 study in India being conducted by Cipla as well as training doctors on how to start insulin naïve patients. Another data gap we had was using CGM (Continuous Glucose Monitoring) with Afrezza to monitor Time-In-Range, which CGM by itself is a relatively new concept, but one we expect to be the next standard beyond measuring A1C. We generated new data with Afrezza and CGM so now you can see how the timing of your insulin, food consumption and changing sugars all work together, enabling doctors and patients to better control their disease.

Spencer – So the approach is two-fold and simultaneous. The nice thing about the new digital campaign is that it does get the consumer to interact, read, and think. I like the track on that campaign, and really appreciate that it is less costly than television ads. Clearly, moving the medical establishment thinking is a lengthy process, but the new technologies such as CGM do allow for more data to create decision points. The MannKind initiative on BluHale already has some pretty interesting attributes. Currently the device can assist in holding the inhaler properly, getting the patient to inhale properly, and even sense the dose via recognizing the color of the cartridge. This data can all be uploaded to the digital platforms with CGMs like Dexcom (DXCM) and Free-Style Libre. In meeting with your engineering team, we discussed some future possibilities including trailing data. Can you expand on that discussion a bit and offer crossover insights to TreT? Is there an FDA approval aspect that needs to happen prior to commercialization? If so, where does that stand? How will this be marketed to consumers?

Mike – There is a lot to be worked out still in the digital space. We believe BluHale will be an important platform not just for Afrezza, but our pipeline products as well. I know you had the opportunity to meet with our engineers and I think you can see there is a lot of opportunity in the future. To accelerate this digital transformation, we decided to partner with One Drop initially because they have important components of the digital world that we think will be useful to patients such as dose tracking, coaching, ability to integrate Dexcom CGM data and eventually overlay our dosing data. We see additional applications for BluHale for our pipeline that I don’t want to disclose for competitive reasons, but we regard it as a platform technology. As for the commercial and regulatory model, we have started working on those plans and expect our stakeholders will have clarity in 2020 as the digital landscape and regulatory framework is evolving rapidly!

Spencer - Impressive. I would be remiss if I did not take a step back and talk a bit about the inhaler itself. Many investors may think that all inhalers are created equal. There is a lot of thought and engineering that went into the inhaler and continues to this day. In meeting with your engineering team, we covered the benefit of slowing down the particles when inhaled. Why is that so important, and in the inhaler space, does any other inhaler come close to controlling speed of delivery?

Mike Yes, that is correct. Our team developed the inhaler and cartridge with a careful eye on flow mechanics. Inside that simple inhaler is a sophisticated flow engine tuned for MannKind’s inhalation powders. The engine runs very efficiently by focusing air flows to lift, break up, and move the powder into a patient's airway at the slowest possible rates. Moving the powder slowly is key. Slower flow rates during powder delivery translates to low levels of inertia and greater likelihood for deep lung delivery. It allows the powder to navigate through all the twists and turns of the lung and deposit deep in the lung alveoli. There, the large surface area and high level of vascularization makes fast absorption possible. Most asthma inhalers deliver powder at 60-90 liters per minute. By contrast, we deliver powders at 15-20 liters per minute. The slower flow also means the patients can inhale longer because their lungs do not fill immediately.

Spencer – So slowing the particles down allows for better deep lung delivery. The inhaler also has attributes which offer a very consistent and predictable dosing. If I am not mistaken, MannKind’s device will deliver 70% of the product deep within the lungs. What levels do other inhalers have, and how consistent are they?

Mike - That is also correct. We deliver approximately 70% of the inhalation powder contained in the cartridge into the lung. This is a high number for an inhaler and one that's extraordinary, considering we are delivering milligram quantities of powder. Most inhalers in the asthma space are delivering microgram quantities and many of those can only approach around 30%. Importantly, our 70% delivery occurs consistently across all types of inhalation efforts. Many inhalers only work well when patients inhale very fast and hard. With ours, a patient can inhale comfortably and still realize a complete delivery. This is because we designed our inhaler and its delivery engine by incorporating patient factors into the process. We created anatomically correct airway models and linked them to lung simulators to study inhalation efforts and their subsequent effects on powder delivery from our inhaler. In the end, majority of patients find it easy to use the inhaler.

Spencer – Thank you.In closing out the medial and science segment of this, it seems clear that the company will continue to press ahead in being a leader for change of thought in diabetes treatment. While predicting the inflection point is difficult, you seem confident that it will happen, and that you can get there. Is there anything you wanted to add in this segment?

Mike - The only thing I would add at this point is when you go back and look at insulin pumps, Dexcom, GLPs or even basal insulin, none of these products took off their first few years on the market. It took continued innovation, data generation, investment and clinical experience before they became widely adopted billion dollar plus categories. When Henry Ford asked people what they wanted, they said faster horses. When you fast forward to today and ask the diabetes community what they want, they say faster insulin, with less weight gain, hypoglycemia and better time in range, but they don’t imagine a mealtime insulin where you standardize the dosing and remove so many of the factors they are used to dealing with such as carb counting, needles, and constant alarms from their CGM, while also delivering on some of their desired attributes.

Spencer – In discussing the company and future path, I want to get right to the point on a philosophy. As you know, I am keen on seeing MannKind as an R&D company bring forward a pipeline. To that end, I have discussed the concept of selling off Afrezza in exchange for up -front cash, a manufacturing contract, and a royalty structure. It is not that I do not believe that Afrezza has great attributes and could be viable, but rather a look at the costs associated with getting to some form of inflection point where it makes business sense to hold onto it on your own. I feel my stance has some merit, but also grasp the counter argument. The recent recapitalization and improvements in cash flow take away some of the points in my stance. What have you looked at in your assessment, and what path do you see as the best path forward?

Mike – At this point, the big investment in R&D already exists with the facility, people and process we have built over the last two decades. The incremental cost to move a product through toxicology studies, hold a pre-IND meeting with the FDA and conduct dosing studies is not unaffordable, but it takes time and you can’t really buy down that time by throwing more money at the pipeline. For example if you have to run two toxicology studies they may take 3 months each. It’s like carrying a baby: you can’t have 9 people each take 1 month of the process and be done -- it takes 9 months to grow a baby regardless!

Spencer - I will concede to the points you have made, but will watch closely. I see the next 6 to 12 months as critical. Let’s just say that I am cautiously optimistic yet still a bit reserved. I would have more confidence if the pipeline were a bit more advanced. I understand the need for time on R&D, but the impatient side of me wants to see some things in Phase 1. I just believe that could be a tipping point for more institutional investors to jump in. Jumping over to Afrezza if I may. Sales have had a linear growth. What do you see as a tipping point where this can improve?

Mike - We are focused on continuing to drive steady trends with about 6,000 active patients on the product and growing each quarter. We believe there is a tipping point, but don’t know if it’s 1000 scripts a week or 5000. My guess is somewhere in that range, doctors will finally be seeing first-hand enough patients getting results that Afrezza will potentially become their go-to tool for mealtime control. It is possible that a tipping point will come when pediatric patients are able to access Afrezza, but we need to conduct more research in this area to understand the opportunity for patients below the age of 18.

Spencer – Do you have any examples you can share about medical practices and how they reach an inflection point on the small scale?

Mike – Spencer one the data sets I shared with you was our top 25 prescribers. When you look at them two years ago they generated a total of about 100 scripts a month, but now they are approaching 500 and still growing. Another example is market share. In some markets, we see our reps are approaching 2-3% rapid acting market share and when you look at doctors, we see a few with over 70% share of Afrezza in their rapid acting category. These numbers are important because they show you the upside and adoption are already happening in markets like NYC, Atlanta and across Texas.

Spencer – Great insights. Seeing those numbers does show what is possible when enough time and energy is put into getting people to accept Afrezza Immersion. With your Afrezza strategy we have seen various starts and stops. Your latest move is the digital campaign. I like it. How will you measure the success level in that campaign? How nimble is MannKind in being able to expand it into other areas? How does the cost of this campaign compare to television?

Mike -Our early impression is that the campaign has driven a lot of awareness and traffic to inhalemyinsulin.com. We want to pilot this before scaling, but we have the ability to change in days if we want. I also want to clarify for you about the pilot ideas we have tried, such as this current digital campaign, sponsorship of an Indy Car and a reality TV show as well as several other ideas over the past few years, all together amount to a total of less than $1M in spend. I think you need to try new ideas quickly in today’s world where it is unpredictable what goes viral, what people will respond too and what dies quickly. We will constantly try to drive change and try new ideas to raise awareness of inhaled insulin and grow the company faster. Healthcare and the traditional pharma model are changing rapidly and companies need to innovate and evolve their standard business model.

Spencer – Sounds like it’samore viable path that is more budget friendly and can have the potential produce results in both awareness and getting people to think. Digging deeper in Afrezza sales, how many sales reps are currently deployed? Is there a sweet spot range you want to stay within?

Mike - Today, we have approximately 75 active territories. One benefit of the recent recapitalization was to bring clarity not just to our shareholders, but also to our employees about the future of our company. Investing in the sales force has consistently demonstrated to have the biggest impact on changing our trajectory and a major reason the turnarounds that I have worked on elsewhere have been successful. We believe we have the right footprint when looking at benchmarks such as CGM or insulin pump companies to hit our near term objectives and as we continue to deliver growth we can evaluate ways to expand our sales footprint to grow faster.

Spencer – Thank You. Shifting to new markets, can you give more flavor on the Brazil deal? Will sales to Biomm be booked at time of shipment? Will these sales be captured in collaborative revenue, or lumped in with Afrezza revenue?

Mike – The revenue will be booked upon shipment and recorded as Afrezza sales. We will provide visibility between U.S. and International sales in our quarterly filings, especially as they grow in relative importance to our future.

Spencer – Let’s shift to Dryvaso. Is there any insight on the phase 3 trial timelines?

Mike - First, please call it TreT for now until United Therapeutics gives it an official name! This trial should start in the next few weeks and this is one of three remaining studies that are pretty straight forward. The other two are a human factors study and a pharmacokinetic study using material produced in our new manufacturing suite that we completed in July. We feel United Therapeutics has great plans for this product. I would urge your readers to listen to the presentation given by United CEO, Martine Rothblatt at the Wedbush PacGrow Health Conference, during which she describes the evolution of the TreT market and why this is a major growth driver for them to help more people.

Spencer – It was a good presentation, and is something MannKind investors should take the time to listen to. The revenue stream of this deal will assist in MannKind reaching Cash Flow Break Even. The better news is that there is another molecule on deck with United Therapeutics. Can you give some flavor on that?

Mike - If United moves forward with the compound under the research agreement, we would be entitled to receive two additional milestone payments totaling approx. $30 million plus royalties on net sales. Even if they don’t move that compound forward, we would retain rights for other indications outside of PAH. We believe United is a great partner to work with and we expect to find additional ways to help utilize our platform to positively impact the lives of people living with chronic lung diseases.

Spencer - Sounds good.In thinking a bit outside the box, has MannKind considered using some Danbury capacity for toll manufacturing?

Mike - Yes…we have unused capacity and now that we have a five year plan we need to execute against this which includes doing more CMO/partnership work etc.

Spencer – I would like to shift to some of the cash and share count issues that I have followed closely. Do you have a breakdown of share commitments for warrants, converts, etc.? How many unencumbered shares are sitting on the shelf?

Mike – We are sensitive to the number of shares we have, and tried to utilize these judiciously. When we requested additional authorized capital in 2017, I had intended that these would last 3 years. We have tried to live up to that promise. As of right now, we are authorized to issue up to 280 million shares of common stock. We have approximately 205 million shares outstanding and another 65 million reserved for issuance for warrants, convertible debt, stock options, employee stock purchase plans, etc. Depending on what happens with the December warrants, the unreserved shares could increase by about 23.3 million.

Spencer - With current cash on hand, setting aside warrants, how long of a runway do you feel you have.

Mike - We have modeled a pathway to run the company to cash-flow breakeven regardless of the warrants as we took a very conservative revenue forecast combined with a prudent approach to expenses. We are following that pathway now, but we may choose different spending decisions depending on the actual revenue trajectory, including from TreT, the pipeline, and other opportunities that may arise. For example, if you take away the one-time investment in DTC and the cash payment to Deerfield in Q2, we reduced our expense base year over year by ~$16.5M in first half 2019 versus first half 2018. We are going to be very prudent with our expense base and investment choices as we exit 2019 and move into 2020.

Regarding our future runway, we are trying to change a 90-year mindset about insulin, which is going to take time. I’m sure it seems like a no-brainer to many, but there are numerous examples of products such as metformin, GLPs and even basal insulin (Lantus) that didn’t take off right away with endocrinologists, but today these products are the standards of care. Picture using a paper map to get around instead of Google Maps and ask yourself would Uber have been created if we only had paper maps? We see an opportunity to integrate technology and potentially help over 400M patients around the world.

Spencer – As you know, I have been a stickler on the cash situation. I must say that the recent move of pushing out debt to 2024 has been something I have been a proponent of (MannKind Defers $5-Million - What Investors Will Want To Consider). I also really like the re-worked Amphastar (AMPH) deal for insulin supply. That was a critical move that I thought you were going to have to negotiate every year. The new structure is very cash flow friendly, and could even open up greater partnership potential on Afrezza. Was there anything in the restructuring that has happened in 2019 that has flown under the radar?

Mike –On our recent earnings call, we laid out our expectations to receive over $100M in non-dilutive financing over the next 15 months in addition to continued Afrezza growth. When you look at the sum of the parts with our physical assets, future double-digit TreT royalties, large patent portfolio, NOLs of ~$2 Billion, and Afrezza growing well into the future, I believe our market cap is significantly undervalued. Additionally, we were able to free up the Afrezza rights in China, for which previously Amphastar had right of first refusal. As sales rise, our cost structure improves, especially as international markets launch and you start adding non-Afrezza manufacturing revenue into the picture.

Spencer – Thank You Mike. MannKind has been characterized as a retail stock. With a better cash flow position now, will the company be investing into initiatives to increase institutional holders?

Mike – Yes. It took us two years to work through the constraints of trying to relaunch Afrezza while facing the near-term maturation of substantial amounts of debt, but we are through the toughest part and are fully focused on how we can help more people each day. I think the story for institutional investors is more compelling now and I’ll be telling it frequently in the weeks and months ahead.

Spencer - You present a clear vision, and seem to have been a bit more conservative in your projections in reaching cash flow break even. If that is the case, shareholder value could be delivered. If there are upside surprises, then that value should be even better. At this stage, it would be irresponsible if I did not bring up the shareholder activist movement. As you know, I gave HFM a similar platform to outline their vision in an article. Do you have any comment on HFM that you would like to share?

Mike - Spencer we appreciate the passion that motivates the HFM group, but we have not seen a credible plan from the people affiliated with HFM that we believe would drive any significant shareholder value. In fact, some of their ideas would likely hurt shareholders and put our company at risk. However, I believe we have shared interests in that they want to see MannKind succeed by helping more patients start on Afrezza, invest in our pipeline and ensure we are prudent with our capital. We did host a meeting between some HFM representatives and our general counsel and chief compliance officer to ensure they had an open forum for discussion. From that meeting, there were a few items Bill McCullough didn’t mention in his summary of the meeting that we think should be brought forward:

HFM pledge numbers. Bill admitted that his count of the number of shares pledged to HFM may not be accurate. We offered to validate his list against our list of beneficial owners (i.e., the actual owners of shares that are held in street name). He said that was a good idea, but to date he has not sent us his list. Promotional tactics. Vdex’s marketing practices and statements about Afrezza triggered a letter of inquiry to us from the FDA. As a result of their tactics, we cannot be associated with Vdex without creating the perception that we condone off-label promotion. We made Bill aware of this issue, but his meeting notes and subsequent videos in which he criticizes MannKind management as unimaginative and constrained to conventional pharma thinking suggests that he doesn’t take FDA compliance seriously. Sales model. In Bill’s latest video, he proposed that MannKind should stop promoting Afrezza in order to let the market find and adopt Afrezza all on its own, which Bill believes will save $50 million in selling expenses,. There is no quick way to summarize all that is wrong with that proposal, but (A) a 75-person sales force costs far less than $50 million and (B) we have a real world example when Sanofi walked away from Afrezza the NRx prescriptions declined for over nine months straight until we put our sales force out there. Cutting the entire sales force would therefore be expected to cause revenues to drop precipitously, but we would only realize a fraction of the savings that Bill projects. Is there a need to balance promotional spending against the revenue opportunity? Absolutely, which is why we cut the number of territories in 2019 by 25% compared to 2018 in order to focus on states and geographies that have a more favorable combination of active writers, payer coverage and energized sales people. Bill’s proposal also fails to consider the fixed costs associated with the manufacturing facility, the costs to maintain the NDA and its associated requirements and other ongoing obligations, such as costs related to running a public company. Bottom line: we don’t believe it is in the shareholders’ interests to turn the entire country into white space and hope that Afrezza succeeds on word of mouth alone as we have good reason to believe that this doesn’t work. Board engagement. Bill claims, without any evidence, that the board of directors is not engaged. I think if Bill had attended any of our last several shareholder meetings, he could have interacted with our board members and seen firsthand that they are highly engaged, attuned to stockholder sentiment and acutely aware of the issues facing us. I can personally attest that our board doesn’t hesitate to challenge the management team or hold back when we aren’t delivering. For example, the average bonus payout over the last four years has been 50% of target and has been as low as 0%. Salary increases have fallen behind the rate of inflation. The board definitely holds our feet to the fire when it comes to performance against our objectives. I also want to highlight for shareholders that last fall we added Christine Mundkur to the board. Christine is an incredibly talented person – an attorney by trade, a successful pharmaceutical executive, and someone with considerable experience with inhaled platforms and 505(B)(2) pathways. She has been an excellent addition to the board and has only increased the energy and professionalism of the group.

Spencer – Thank you for your candor Mike. I am sure shareholders appreciate it. I wanted to thank you again for taking the time to host me at the Danbury plant and the valuable discussion. Opening a door to me on some of these matters is not without risk, because I tend to lay out my thoughts in a pretty direct fashion. I respect that you and your team had the confidence to sit with me. I closing, is there anything you would like to add?

Mike – Spencer thank you for your time and energy. I hope you see we have made tremendous progress at turning around our company. We take shareholder feedback seriously and want to have a positive dialogue to ensure that we make this company very successful and bring Al Mann’s vision to life around the world.

My Thoughts

As I stated, I commend Mannkind management for taking the time to give me a tour of the facility and discuss several things with me. Management has a vision and has a path in mind. They seem to recognize that it is not smooth sailing, but have addressed many critical areas. As someone that has always said, “cash is a concern”, I can say that the most recent moves present a much better near and mid-term path to success. The situation with cash is not quite ideal in my eyes, but it is a lot closer to ideal than it was just a month ago.

I still see a need for added cash in the next 6 to 9 months, but also see a path where that can happen without dilution, toxic warrants, etc. In 2020 there is currently $25 million in milestones related to TreT. These milestones are in MannKind control. In other words, MannKind is the driver of whether or not they are earned. It is not a United Therapeutics controlled, nor reliant on the outcome of the FDA approval. In the past, I always had to tip the probability of cash raises to equity offerings. These days the probability is more in the court of MannKind controlled milestones or use of the MidCap tranches.

In simple terms, MannKind now has more leverage than it once did. With more cash on hand, and more leverage, the number of doors that can be opened is improved. Now to the more uncertain side. The MidCap minimum Afrezza revenue covenants are tougher to reach in the first year. On one hand, MannKind would not have signed the deal if they were not confident in the ability to hit these targets, but on the other hand, they don’t leave a lot of wiggle room during the initial 12 month period. The Brazil orders are, in my opinion critical. The bottom line here is that I look at the next 6 months as a bit of a proving ground, and that sentiment seems to align with the folks at MidCap given the way the covenants are structured.

The debt load should be easily serviceable over the next 5 years, but there are a few things to be aware of. There are 14 million shares tied to $35 million of the Mann Group debt. That represents a conversion of $2.50 per share. Should the equity rise to that level, it could present an event where shares do get used. Given the level of conversion, I would build the assumption of full conversion into models and assumptions. That could impact the numbers in any quarter in which that happens, but will also see the overall debt load decrease along with interest expense. It is simply a note worth keeping in the margins of your due diligence notes.

I do not think the street has placed much value on TreT as yet, but that day should come soon. Once United starts discussing results of its phase 3 trial, the street will begin to assign value. If you are a conservative thinker, assign royalties of $10 million per quarter beginning in 2H 2021. If you are an aggressive thinker, pull 6 months off of that target timing and build in some quarterly growth to the $10 million number. A wild card with TreT is Liquidia (LQDA), which is indicating an NDA later this year. If they partner with a big player than can push the product, there will be some risk factor to observe. If they do not partner, the risk attributable to their drug is lower. One benefit MannKind has is that it partner (United) has a good hold on the PAH space. Also, pay attention to any progress on a COPD indication for TreT, though that may be a longer time frame.

All in all, the next binary event on MannKind in my opinion is a United Therapeutics decision on the undisclosed PAH molecule. I have speculated that this molecule is Adcirca based on an older pipeline page on the United website which referenced dry powder Adcirca. I covered that in an article a few months ago (United Therapeutics Looks To Develop Inhaled Adcirca - A Deeper Look). To be clear, Mike Castagna gave no indication as to the identity of the molecule. For those not aware, Adcirca is Tadalifiol, the same active ingredient for the erectile dysfunction drug Cialis. United licensed Tadalifil from Lilly (LLY)for PAH treatment. If (and that is a big if) the undisclosed molecule is Adcirca, the United rights are limited to PAH. This would mean that MannKind would retain the rights for an ED indication. I am not saying that the company would decide to advance such a drug, but if they did, they would have some of the critical clinical data already studied because of the United move on the PAH indication for the same drug.

Personally I still see MannKind as a traders stock for at least the next 6 to 12 months. The company appears to have honed in on cost saving measures and strategies that will allow progress without a cash concern overhang. The next 2 to 4 quarters represent the proving grounds of the current plans and thus is the reason for me labeling it a traders stock. As the future quarters progress, and if the strategies are panning out, this is a stock that could attract some buying pressure (in particular from institutions). The other factor in calling this a traders stock is the $1.60 warrants which expire in late December. These warrants can have very toxic properties that can stop a stock run in its tracks. The strategy of warrant holders could depend on how things are progressing in the October, November, and December timeframe. That being said, from current stock price levels to the stock price levels where the warrants would come into play leaves a lot of upside on a trade. Stay Tuned!

Disclosure: I am/we are long DXCM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I have no position in MNKD, SNY, AMPH, LLY