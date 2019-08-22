Structural Alpha In Small Caps

In a trio of recent articles, I have shown strategies within the domestic small cap equity universe that have generated structural alpha, or market-beating risk-adjusted returns, over long time intervals.

In High Dividend, Low Volatility Small Caps I illustrated for readers the long-run alpha available in screening the small cap space for high dividend payers with low realized volatility. To that end, I have used the S&P SmallCap 600 Low Volatility High Dividend Total Return Index, and its replicating ETF from Invesco (XSHD) to enter this trade.

In My Favorite Market Dataset and related pieces, I showed readers that sub-dividing the U.S equity market based on size and realized volatility favors low volatility small caps. For this series, I have used the S&P SmallCap 600 Low Volatility Index and the Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (XSLV), which tracks it.

In 64 Small Cap Dividend Growers, I demonstrated that small cap stocks that have increased their dividends for at least ten straight years have outperformed the broad market. This segment of the market is captured via the Russell 2000 Dividend Growth Index and its related exchange-traded fund the ProShares Russell 2000 Divdend Growers ETF (SMDV).

Part of the success of these strategies is simply negatively selecting the high beta parts of the small cap universe that underperform. By focusing on dividend payers and lower volatility, these strategies limit exposure to more speculative small cap companies that end up failing. In this article, I wanted to put the historical returns of these strategies side-by-side for readers to get an idea about which screen has best accomplished that objective and delivered returns for investors. This will also give us the opportunity to look at return correlations between the strategies.

In the chart below, I have graphed the total returns of the three aforementioned small cap indices and the S&P 500 (SPY).

Source: Bloomberg

When examining the variability of returns, each of the small-cap strategies generated its market-beating returns with lower realized variability. All three small cap strategies outperformed during the tech bubble and the 2008 market correction.

In the table below, I have calculated the correlation coefficient of the annual returns. The three small cap factor tilt strategies have been highly correlated. The correlation was especially high between the underlying indices for XSLV and SMDV. That was surprising to me. There are currently 64 constituents in SMDV and 120 constituents in XSLV; only 16 companies overlap both indices.

I own all three funds, but have the highest allocation to XSLV. It is the largest and most liquid fund ($2B AUM vs. $695M for SMDV and $24M for XSHD), and offers the lowest expense ratio (0.25% vs. 0.40% for SMDV and 0.30% for XSHD). The underlying indices for all three strategies have delivered higher absolute and risk-adjusted returns versus the large cap gauge over time. In 2019, the S&P 500 (18.1% total return through last night's close) has bested XSLV (13.6%), SMDV (8.5%), and XSHD (6.1%). For Seeking Alpha readers who believe in the long-run alpha available from these factor tilts within the small cap space, this underperformance could signal an opportunity. For those wishing to hold off on small caps until the turn of the business cycle, I hope that this article still offered an insightful comparison to three funds that I have detailed recently.

