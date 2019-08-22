Delphi Technologies: Near-Term Weakness Does Not Alter Our Positive Long-Term Outlook

Investment Thesis

Delphi Technologies (DLPH) delivered a poor Q2 2019 due to weakness in global auto market. Despite near-term weakness, we think Delphi will continue to benefit from the trend towards lower vehicle emissions. In addition, its power electronics product should continue to do well thanks to increasing electronic content in vehicles. Delphi is currently trading at an attractive valuation. However, we are likely well past the peak of the current auto cycle. Therefore, we think investors may want to wait on the sideline as visibility is still low in the near-term.

Data by YCharts

Recent Developments: Q2 2019 Highlights

Delphi delivered a poor Q2 2019 as the company saw its revenue declined by 5.1% year over year to $1.12 billion. The company also saw a significant decline in its operating income. As can be seen from the table below, it adjusted operating income declined to $81 million in Q2 2019 from $156 million in Q2 2018. As a result, its operating margin contracted by about 5.5 percentage points to 7.2%. Its earnings per share also declined to $0.58 per share in Q2 2019 from $1.29 per share in Q2 2018. The poor results were primarily due to global weak demand particularly in China (18% of its revenue) where its revenue declined by 14% year over year. In North America (28% of its revenue), its revenue also declined by 10% year over year.

Source: Q2 2019 Presentation

Delphi expects its sales in 2019 to continue to be impacted by a global production contraction of 5% (slowdown in China expected to continue). As a result, it now expects its revenue to decline by 5% ~ 6% in 2019 (previous guidance was a decline of 1% ~ 3%). Its adjusted earnings per share is also revised to $2.65 ~ $2.85 for 2019. Previous guidance was $3 ~ $3.20 per share.

Source: Q2 2019 Presentation

Earnings and Growth Analysis

Despite a poor near-term outlook, we still have a positive view on Delphi Technologies long-term growth outlook for the following reasons:

Delphi should benefit from the trend of electrification of vehicles

The increase in electronic contents in cars should continue to create future tailwinds for Delphi’s power electronics business. As can be seen from the illustration below, power electronic applications in automotive electronics ranges from battery management, navigation systems, entertainment systems, voice/data communications, etc.

Source: El-Pro-Cus

As can be seen from the chart below, electronic systems as a percentage of total car cost is expected to increase to 50% in 2030. This will be significantly higher than the 40% in 2017. We believe Delphi’s power electronic system is well-positioned to capture this trend.

Source: Deloitte Analysis

More stringent government regulations on emissions will act as catalysts to grow Delphi’s GDi business.

As the chart below shows, different major markets in the world are increasingly demanding vehicles to meet the stringent emission standards.

Source: Martinrea Investor Presentation

Delphi’s gasoline direct injection (“GDi”) business should benefit from more stringent government regulations in the world. In fact, the company has recently launched its 500+ bar fuel pressure component. This will reduce the number of exhaust gas particulates by 50% versus its previous 350 bar fuel pressure component.

Source: Q2 2019 Presentation

Delphi’s aftermarket business is less cyclical

Delphi has a sizable aftermarket business. In fact, its aftermarket business represents about 19% of its total business in Q2 2019. Its products include engine control modules, injectors, fuel modules, valves, brakes, suspension products, etc. This market is less cyclical as consumers still need to replace parts that are damaged.

Valuation Analysis

Delphi currently trades at a forward P/E ratio of 5.24x. This is much lower than its peers who trades at an average of 8.46x. Although we understand that the auto sector has well passed its peak in this economic cycle, its low valuation still makes it attractive if we see an auto market recovery.

Data by YCharts

Risks and Challenges

Auto sales likely already peaked in this cycle

China, the world’s largest auto market has been going through a rough time lately. As can be seen from the chart below, auto sales continued to trend downward in the first half of 2019.

Source: Zerohedge.com

The same is similar in the U.S. As can be seen from the chart below, vehicle sales in the U.S. has likely peaked in this current economic cycle. In the past few cycles, vehicle sales declined considerably in an economic recession (except 2002). Therefore, an economic recession will likely result in considerably decline in vehicle sales. Therefore, Delphi’s sales will inevitably be impacted negatively in the next recession.

U.S. Total Vehicle Sales (Source: FRED Economic Research)

Rising raw material cost

Since Delphi uses raw metals such as steels and aluminums to manufacture auto parts, its business can be impacted negatively with rising steel and aluminum prices. In addition, any steel and aluminum tariffs may increase its operating expenses.

Investor Takeaway

Despite near-term challenges, we like Delphi’s long-term growth outlook. However, near-term uncertainties exist and are expected to continue to impact its top and bottom lines perhaps until the beginning of the next economic cycle. Although the company trades at an attractive valuation to its historical average, we think conservative investors may want to wait on the sideline or until better visibility is seen.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

