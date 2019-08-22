PDBC: Maximize That Sweet Commodity Roll

Over the last month, we've seen shares of Invesco's DB Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy (PDBC) drop by a small 2%, bringing the year-to-date return to around 4% for the ETF. In terms of outright volatility, this ETF is fairly tame with a typical year seeing 10% or so in annualized volatility in the instrument. However, it's my belief that in the near future, we are going to see volatility expand to the upside and shares of PDBC trade higher based on a few key fundamental factors driving the ETF.

The Instrument

If you've not spent too much time examining commodity markets, PDBC likely seems like a baffling and a bit daunting instrument. In one instrument, you receive exposure to 14 different commodities as well as a basket of swaps from a variety of investment banks all benchmarked against an index created by Deutsche Bank. This is quite a lot of territory for an investor to fully understand, but I hope that in the following discussion I can help show the underlying logic of the ETF as well as the strength in its methodology and strategy.

If you look at the overview of PDBC, you'll see that at face value, it is an ETF which gives exposure to commodities markets through holding futures contracts. If you're familiar with futures markets and the ETFs and ETNs which track them, then you likely are already asking the key questions about how the roll is handled in each of these commodities.

The basic problem when you invest in the futures markets over lengthy periods of time is that you will have to roll out of your position before the expiry of a futures contract to avoid delivery. This rolling process means that you have to purposefully decide exactly which contracts you will hold as well as the times in which you will shift exposure further down the curve. This process of rolling and shifting exposure down the curve results in something called "roll yield".

Put simply, roll yield is the gain or loss that is associated with holding a position through time in a calendar month further back than the prompt month. There is a general tendency in futures markets for prices in later months to trade towards the prices in prompt months as time progresses. This means that the structure of the market (relative position of prices in each month) plays heavily into your final return. This graphic from Wikipedia captures the problem perfectly by showing how futures converge to spot in various types of market structures.

The implication is that depending on market structure, your roll yield will be either positive or negative. When a market is in backwardation (front contract is higher in price than back month contracts), roll yield will be positive on a long position because the long contracts held at later months will tend to trade up in value towards the front month as time progresses. For a long position held in a contango market (front priced less than back contracts), roll yield will be negative because the long position held in the back month contracts will decrease in value as time progresses to approach the front month.

And this is where the appeal of Invesco's PDBC methodology comes into play. PDBC seeks to outperform the DBIQ Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Index (Excess Return) as its benchmark, and it does so through attempting to better time and maximize roll yield. If you're unfamiliar with this DBIQ index, it's a methodology created by Deutsche Bank which basically seeks to maximize roll yield on long positions in commodity markets by either maximize backwardation or minimizing contango through month selection.

How PDBC seeks to outperform the DBIQ index is that it has a team of advisors which choose when and how exposure is rolled across the different commodities. If you ask the larger question of, "okay, so how are they doing against their benchmark", the answer is that they are lagging it a bit:

However, this doesn't invalidate the principal underlying the strategy: maximize roll yield. For example, even though the ETF has underperformed its benchmark by a few basis points, the underlying concept is still viable and worthy to be invested in because maximizing roll yield is solidly established and a demonstrated market factor.

As per the outright direction of the fund, this largely has to do with the fact that PDBC is heavily exposed to energy and energy is highly correlated. For example, in the table of holdings, you can see that a whopping 52.58% of exposure is in energy.

If you're familiar with energy, this isn't a surprise: it's all highly correlated. For example, Brent and WTI (represents 20% of the strategy's holdings) are so correlated that the market watches the differentials between the prices rather than the outright prices of the crude grades.

And when it comes to gasoline and distillate (represent 23% of holdings), the industry looks at dollar differentials between products and crude as a benchmark for refinery profitably (called the gas or distillate crack). To frame it up with numbers, gasoline and distillate correlate with weekly price movements in crude oil by about 89% over a period of six months. In other words, PDBC is making a large play on energy even though it's billed as a commodity ETF.

Even if the ETF just sought to maximize roll yield, I would believe it would be a good investment. However, there are two key fundamental factors which I believe indicate that higher prices are in store for the ETF: Trump and energy market fundamentals.

Fundamentals

When it comes to understanding price movements in commodities, it really is essential to watch what could impact the dollar. The relationship is actually surprisingly simple but really exists in the data: when the dollar gets strong, the price of commodities tends to fall and when the dollar gets weaker, the price of commodities tend to rise. The basic idea is that if a dollar weakens, it will take more dollars to buy the same amount of commodity and therefore the dollar price will increase and the opposite holds true as well. Each of the commodities held by PDBC is priced in dollars so understanding the dollar will help explain many of the moves in the ETF.

In the United States, we are currently standing in the territory of economic uncertainty. One doesn't have to look far to see headlines regarding the yield-curve inversion and dropping economic numbers like manufacturing. In this environment, President Trump is seeking to push the Federal Reserve to lower interest rates. When interest rates lower, the amount of dollars that flow into the United States for investment tends to drop because rates of return in the United States tend to lower in tandem. This lessening of investment leads to a decrease in the demand for the dollar and therefore the value of the dollar tends to drop versus other currencies.

I believe we will see the Federal Reserve continue to cut rates which will continue to weaken the dollar. As the dollar weakens, the price of commodities will rise and PDBC will shine. I believe this will happen in the immediate future and is happening now.

Another inescapable reality for PDBC is that it is heavily exposed to energy which is all largely correlated with the price of WTI. If you'd like to see my full take on crude oil, I'd check out this article, but I'm very bullish crude due to OPEC's continued cuts. Basically OPEC has greatly reduced the amount of supply heading into the United States which has significantly dented inventories this year. As of today, the EIA reported a continuation in the historic meltdown in crude inventories and very soon we should see inventories below the five-year average.

As inventories drop versus the five-year average, the price of crude tends to rally, so in the immediate future, I expect crude prices to continue higher.

Conclusion

While PDBC is not outperforming its benchmark, I still believe the underlying concept is solid and proven in financial markets: maximize roll yield to earn excess return. Not only is PDBC poised to maximize roll yield, but also the underlying fundamentals for commodities as a genre as well as PDBC's largest section of exposure are all bullish. It's a great day to buy PDBC.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.