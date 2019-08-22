Trade War Chaos: Bargain Bin Update

Since our 6 August report, the four companies which have reported their Q2 results have returned an average of 12% vs. the S&P 500 up less than 2%.

This report provides a broad update on these latest five names, including the latest market rate levels and earnings potential.

Four of these companies have now reported Q2-19 results and provided Q3 guidance. All four of these are set to dominate going forward.

Note: This is an update to our previous public coverage of five key shipping firms, all of which are well positioned to dominate their respective markets into 2020. I strongly recommend reviewing the original public report prior to reviewing this update.

Image Credit: Zee Business, Pixabay

Bottom Line Up Front: Performance & Fundamentals

In our last major public update, I suggested five strong companies to buy during the indiscriminate market selloff. These firms were all the best positioned in their specific sectors, with strong management teams, good balance sheets, and positive forward prospects.

The five companies included Dorian LPG (LPG), Golar LNG (GLNG), International Seaways (INSW), Star Bulk Carriers (SBLK), and Teekay LNG Partners (TGP). The past performance of these five names can be seen below, with the S&P 500 (SPY) represented in light blue. Keeping in mind that TGP does not receive proper chart credit for their latest $0.19 dividend, four out of five names have clearly outperformed the broad market.

The only company which has underperformed is Golar LNG, which is also the only firm which hasn't reported their Q2-19 results and forward guidance yet. I suspect this is a key part of the reason for their weaker performance and that we could see a rapid market thumping after GLNG presents their updates on 29 August. GLNG is in the liquefied natural gas business, and investors should note that all natural gas stocks have been decimated the past few months.

Source: Yahoo Finance, Stock Comp Chart, 6-20 Aug 2019

The fundamentals of all of these stocks remain strong. My 'fair value estimates' for all of these names are intact and I've recently raised my estimate on Dorian LPG from $13.00 to $14.00 on the back of an excellent Q2-19 report, which has been bolstered by a $50M stock repurchase program.

Star Bulk has also traded up well since their last earnings report (more details below), and they have made a few small repurchases. My SBLK estimate remains at $14.00. Teekay LNG Partners had already reported their results as of 1 August, but a recent filing (page 28) shows they have repurchased another 200K units since quarter-end. Despite being setup for a blowout Q3-19 and around $10B in remaining backlog, TGP trades sharply beneath my $25.00 estimate.

International Seaways had the weakest report of the bunch, but this was expected due to seasonal weakness in the summer months. Underlying rates there are surging and INSW has slowly started to move, albeit still well under my $25.00 fair value estimate.

The rest of this report will cover each of the four firms which have reported Q2-19 result in greater detail. I will return to discuss Golar LNG following their results near the end of the month.

Dorian LPG (LPG) Update

Image Credit: Dorian LPG

Dorian LPG is a Very-Large Gas Carriers ("VLGC") pureplay, focused on modern vessels which transport liquefied petroleum gas ("LPG" i.e. propane) across the world. Dorian benefits from the arbitrage created by an oversupply of dirt-cheap propane in the US markets versus far higher European and Asian prices. The recent collapse in US natural gas and oil prices will likely widen this arbitrage spread even further. At the same time, US natural gas exports are surging, and are poised to grow even further through at least 2021.

Source: Dorian LPG, June 2019 Presentation, Slide 13

As we previously covered, VLGC rates spent the past couple years in weak territory between $0-$20k/day until April 2019 when the supply/demand balance of ships finally turned healthy. Rates surged as high as $70k/day and have remained at a super strong $50-$60k range for the past four months. We are now entering the fifth month of strength.

Dorian reported their Q2 earnings on August 7 with an adjusted profit of $0.22 against a TCE of $29,671/day, which compared to my expectations for a 30-35 cent profit and a TCE of $35k/day. This was a 'slight miss' of expectations, explained by a weaker TCE result, which was due to Dorian heavily fixing ships in March and early-April before the run really started.

This is a mixed blessing because although Q2 came in a tad weaker, this also means that Q3 fixtures are going to be even stronger. I believe we can expect utilization of around 92% for Q3 as compared to a stellar 98.4% utilization for Q2 due to scrubber installation offhire (4 ships in Q3, 6 ships in Q4). If Dorian can achieve $55k/day spot for the rest of their open days, then we should see earnings of $0.70-$0.75 for Q3-19.

In conjunction with the strong Q2 results and a $50M repurchase program, I have increased my 'fair value estimate' to $14.00, 41% upside.

For those who would like to read more about Dorian LPG:

International Seaways (INSW) Update

Image Credit: International Seaways, Q1-19 Presentation

International Seaways is a crude tanker company with primary exposure to the Very-Large Crude Carrier ("VLCC") segment, which is set to benefit the most from surging US oil exports into 2020-2022 combined with IMO 2020 regulations, which should both boost oil trading and push out older tonnage. This slide, from peer Euronav (EURN), summarizes the bullish trade:

Source: Euronav, March 2019 Presentation, Slide 16

Beyond their shipping fleet, INSW also has two lucrative and stable joint-ventures, one focused on LNG carriers with Qatar, and the other focused on FSO platforms with several years remaining.

INSW reported their Q2-19 earnings on August 8th. They had a decent report, but they did underperform peer EURN and DHT Holdings (DHT) a bit. Forward guidance is a bit mixed, but their biggest miss is in the MR product tanker space where they have historically underperformed. Thankfully they continue to divest these vessels with two recent sales completed.

Source: International Seaways, Q2-19 Presentation, Slide 9, highlights added

The biggest positive news for INSW is that their primary sector exposure is to VLCCs and those rates have been surging lately with recent prints in the vicinity of $30k/day and the latest weekly report showing $35k/day. If INSW can fix the remaining 35% over $30k/day, they will beat heading to a steep q/q cash improvement, during what is normally a seasonally terrible Q3.

Source: Weber Weekly Tanker Report, Week 33

An even better tidbit was shared in the Euronav Q2 report where they illustrated the pending offhire in both VLCC and Suezmax tanker markets due to scrubber installations. The largest degree of offhire is during Q4-19, which is right when we already expect rates to seasonally strengthen.

This offhire will likely reduce supply by 3-5% and in shipping markets this is easily enough to double or even triple rates. INSW could be setup for a monstrous Q4-19 and Q1-2020 performance.

Source: Euronav, Q2-19 Presentation, Slide 9

I'm very happy with what I've seen from International Seaways and my 'fair value estimate' for INSW remains at $25.00/sh, 51% upside.

Star Bulk Carriers (SBLK) Update

Image Credit: Star Bulk Carriers

Star Bulk Carriers is a dry bulk pure play with 118 controlled vessels combining for 13M tons of cargo capacity. Their fleet has expanded considerably in the past year, with four total sets of acquisitions since early 2018. Star Bulk is now the largest publicly-traded dry bulk company, and they are perfectly positioned to benefit from upcoming IMO 2020 regulations. They will have 100% of their core fleet (114 vessels) equipped with scrubbers by 2020, including 104 installations during 2019.

Source: Star Bulk Carriers, Q2-19 Presentation, Slide 7

As we've previously covered, SBLK is the best positioned of all their dry bulk peers due to their extensive scrubber program and we should see significant earnings advantages starting in January. Star Bulk reported their Q2-19 earnings on 7 August and although rates were weaker in Q2, we are set for significant improvement into Q3-19.

For Q2, SBLK reported a TCE of $10,549/day, but their forward Q3 guidance was for 59% fixed at $14,420 as of 7 August. The best part of this is that they had only fixed 48% of their Capesize and Newcastlemax ships.

Source: Star Bulk Carriers, Q2-19 Earnings Release, highlights added

This is very good because rates have since averaged nearly $30k/day and they should have almost all of Q4 fixed by mid-September, which means that earnings and cash flows are set to surge. I'm very happy with SBLK and I hope they will continue to repurchase shares down here. My 'fair value estimate' for SBLK remains at $14.00, 37% upside.

To read more about SBLK:

Teekay LNG Partners (TGP) Update

Image Credit: Teekay LNG Partners, Q2-19 Presentation

Teekay LNG Partners controls the world's largest and most modern publicly-traded LNG shipping fleet. They have a backlog of $10B of highly lucrative contracts. There is very little uncertainty in future revenues as TGP has locked up 96% of their LNG fleet on strong employment through the end of 2021 and a high proportion of their fleet is employed for a decade or longer. This backlog is extremely profitable and is secured with top-tier counterparties.

Source: Teekay LNG Partners, Q2-19 Earnings Presentation, Slide 12

TGP is a world-class company and trades at a significant discount to its closest comp, GasLog Partners (GLOP), despite owning a vastly superior fleet and touting a revenue backlog that is over 700% larger. Although GLOP has traded down a tad as well, I recently illustrated how TGP would trade well north of $25/unit (into mid-$30s) if given similar valuation multiples.

I'd already covered Teekay LNG Partners earnings in our recent write-up, but we do have some more color on their Bahrain Re-Gassification project following discussions with management in line with what was also discussed on the recent earnings conference call. Commissioning is underway and we could potentially see project start-up in late-September, but more likely early/mid-October. This is just in time to bolster Q4 earnings even further.

Teekay LNG just reported their Q2-19 earnings, which were stellar and arguably the best report and forward guidance in the entire history of the company. Their Q3-19 guidance is even stronger, calling for $15M in q/q earnings growth. They are actively repurchasing units and are nearing full completion of their newbuild program.

Furthermore, TGP is active on their repurchase program, recently disclosing they bought 200k units following the end of the second quarter.

Source: Teekay LNG Partners, 6-K Filing, 13 August, Page 28

TGP remains artificially depressed due to their lower dividend payout as the company focuses on debt reduction. I expect the market to wake up to the enormous value here soon and Q3-19 is likely to be the best report in company history. My 'fair value estimate' for TGP remains at $25.00/unit, a remarkable 72% upside.

To read more about TGP:

Conclusion: Dislocations Remain, Values Intact

We've previously discussed the disconnect between the relatively strong shipping markets and the plunging stock prices. Although stocks have slightly improved, shipping rates have moved up even faster, so the dislocation remains enormous.

Our previous report from 6 August compiled a list of five of the best risk/reward names available for readers to consider. This latest iteration provides updates from the latest earnings results. I remain positive on all five names and am now looking forward to Golar's results next Thursday.

Disclosure: I am/we are long LPG, GLNG, TGP, INSW, SBLK. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I collaborate with James Catlin on a marketplace research service.