Why It Is Cool To Own Square Shares

Square’s quarter-What did they report and where is valuation at this point?

Square reported the results of its fiscal Q2 a couple of weeks ago. The results and the guidance have not been well received. At this point, the shares have lost 22% of their value since earnings were released. Of course some of that is a function of the risk-off trading that has marked the environment over the past couple of weeks. The IGV index has lost 8% since the time of Square’s earnings release. But Square shares have not performed well this year, gaining just 10% YTD, while the IGV is up 20% over the same span. So, the question is what has happened at Square and are investors and observers missing the forest for the trees. Just to put the conclusion first-I think they are.

I own Square shares and have done so for some years now. I have recommended the shares to my investment community Ticker Target. And I have directed trades in my managed accounts to own Square. I think it is very cool to own Square shares at this time and more important, I expect the shares to generate positive alpha.

Before engaging in an extended discussion, I think it is well to recapitulate the results that Square reported and its guidance. Square’s adjusted revenue rose by 46% year on year. Its gross payment volume rose by 25% and its subscription and services revenue rose by 87%. Square gets about 60% of its gross profit from processing payments, and the balance of its revenues from its subscription and services business. The gross profit on subscription and services revenue rose by 102% year on year-it is a much more profitable business than payment processing. The company generates a small amount of revenue from hardware (about 4% of the total), and it loses money on that. The hardware business is part of an offering that attempts to provide all the IT requirements for small and medium size sellers. Needless to say, those percentages are, and will continue to change as the company evolves, and especially as its subscription business shows such material growth.

At this point, the company’s Cash App has reached a quarterly run rate of $135 million, about 24% of total revenue, and was 54% of subscription revenues. Cash App itself, consists of 6 services at the moment, of which the two most important are Instant Deposit, and Square Card. The growth of the cash app has been meteoric, to say the least, as it really was not a revenue contributor 3 years ago. In that time, the services available from what the company calls Cash App have multiplied, and the company is enjoying a considerable network effect.

Besides the Cash App, Square has a lending activity, Square Capital, a food delivery service that is being sold, Caviar; and an Instant Deposit service. In addition, it offers a variety of small business software apps which are really in a nascent state at this point. One brokerage who tracks Cash App downloads, has recently written that the “app download tracker points to a positive inflection in Cash App downloads in July.”

The company has ramped some of its operating expense categories substantially, more or less in line with prior announced plans. On a GAAP basis, research and development costs rose 53% and sales and marketing costs rose 58% year on year last quarter. Much of the increase in sales and marketing expense came from costs associated with the cash app, which saw a 115% increase in costs related to peer to peer transactions, risk losses and card issuance. The increase in sales and marketing costs outside of the cash app was 32%-and as will be discussed later, that really is less than optimal for a company with the opportunities of this one.

The company did achieve some leverage at scale because general and administrative costs rose by just 22% year on year. Transaction losses, as recorded in GAAP rose by 62%, a bit less than associated revenues. The cash transaction losses actually fell year on year, a significant factor in the company’s strong cash flow performance. Overall, the company broke even on a GAAP basis last quarter, a minor improvement from the prior year.

The company achieved strong levels of EBITDA, which rose 55% year on year. Much of the increase in adjusted EBITDA was driven by the increase in both depreciation, but in particular stock based comp., although that metric is rising a bit less rapidly than adjusted revenue.

Square’s operating cash flow has more than doubled year to date. Some of that relates to much higher depreciation than in the year earlier period. Share based compensation rose substantially, although at a bit slower rate than revenues. Given Square’s business model, it does not currently generate any substantial level of deferred revenues. Much of its cash flow relates to balance sheet items and the flow of funds through Square Capital. At this point, I do not think that looking at cash flow is a substantial item in valuing the shares although I keep track of the metric, mainly for comparability.

At the moment, as we calculate it, Square has a forward EV/S ratio of just a bit higher than 10X, based on a 12 month forward revenue estimate of $2.66 billion. Our revenue estimate is pretty much in the middle of the consensus for that period which is currently $2.65 billion. The consensus estimate for growth next year is 34.5%. We think for several reasons that this will prove to be substantially lower than should be the case.

Our relative valuation analysis shows SQ shares at the bottom valuation of the 40% growth cohort by a significant margin. They are actually valued at average for 25% growth, suggesting that their valuation is unusually constricted. Although cash flow would not be a preferred way of valuing the shares for several reasons, the company’s current margin of free cash flow is average/above average for its growth cohort.

What did they guide?

Many analysts and commentators have suggested that the share price of Square was negatively impacted by its guidance. As is the case for many high-growth companies, it does well to look carefully and listen hard when considering guidance as a material factor in evaluating the shares. That is particularly true in this quarter, because the impact of selling Caviar, on both current results and going forward has not been made clear. We know that Square is selling its meal delivery service to a company called DoorDash for $410 million which will be a mixture of cash and preferred stock. DoorDash is the largest meal delivery service in the US and it has raised substantial funding from private equity, including $400 million in February.

We do not quite know the run rate revenues of Caviar might be, although the brackets the company revealed suggest revenue of perhaps $200 million/year. Needless to say, Caviar has had substantially lower gross margins than the rest of the revenue stream from services and subscription. The interesting thing is that DoorDash is part of the Square platform/ecosystem, and apparently, that relationship will continue with DoorDash offering Square’s orders API and Square for Restaurants to its clients as part of its delivery offering. We will have to wait until after the merger is consummated before Square provides us with guidance that excludes the Caviar revenue stream. I imagine that the new guidance will not include the specifics of either a greater investment in sales and marketing as the company suggested, or any revenue increment from greater sales and marketing investment.

But just for the record, Square’s guidance was unchanged on a non-GAAP for full year (the company made a valuation adjustment for its investment in Eventbrite (EB). The guidance is for full year revenue growth of 43% and full year growth in adjusted EBITDA of 60%. Is that Square’s best guess as to the outcome for the last half of the year. To be sure, it is not something that will ever be determined because of the impending sale but almost inevitably, this company has beaten revenue numbers, and most of the time it has beaten its adjusted EBITDA forecast as well.

The company has a policy of reinvesting over-attainment back into its business through funding higher levels of opex. Is that a problem for investors? This writer feels that it is an appropriate strategy. Other commentators may not. During the course of the Q&A discussion, the CFO suggested that guidance had been raised enough in the prior quarter. Whether the comment ought to be taken seriously is hard to say.

In any event, the 6.5% sequential growth forecast for this quarter would represent a sharp deceleration in percentage growth. Sequential growth in adjusted revenues was 15% last quarter and while there can be some summer seasonality in GPV growth, I expect that once again, Square will continue to over attain its revenue guidance. Square has forecast that Q4 growth will be around 5%. This is almost certainly a sand-bag simply because the effects of Q4 seasonality on GMV have been seen in many years.

As I alluded to earlier, the growth of the Cash App alone, is likely to be greater than the sequential growth the company has forecast-particularly with the latest confirmation of strength for Cash App downloads in July from a 3rd party source.

As a shareholder, I can wish that Square would raise its revenue guidance every quarter. And indeed, looking at the specifics of the revenue growth last quarter, and comments regarding top of the funnel growth and rising sales productivity, I think it would have been reasonable to have done so. But the fact that the guidance wasn’t increased, and the shares reacted as they have, affords an opportunity for investors, one that I believe can be used to advantage in constructing a high-growth portfolio.

Square’s Investment Issues

I think it is fair to acknowledge that not all investors or analysts reflect a rosy view of this company. There are several discrete issues, that I will try to deal with. The company has 31 analysts reporting their ratings to First Call. Of that group, 17 have buys and the 14 have holds. While most analysts maintained their rating, and modestly increased their price target, Evercore now has an underperform rating on the name. In general, I prefer to see a balanced set of ratings on a company, although I am not totally sure if there are real correlations between analyst ratings and future performance. Square is not really a contrarian play, but it is not a name that is particularly loved either.

Here then are some of the investment issues that are likely currently constraining valuation:

FedNow

Much of what I have written here reprises a post I prepared for my Ticker Target subscribers about 10 days ago. I had been asked by several subscribers to comment about the putative FedNow payments system, tentatively scheduled for release in 4 or 5 years. It has been described as an “existential threat” to Square. I think it is obvious that if FedNow was really a material threat to Square’s Cash App it really would be a material threat to SQ’s overall business. But that is highly unlikely to happen. I doubt that FedNow will evolve such that it is really a threat to Square, or more particularly the banks who already offer instant deposit services.

Just for the record, according to the PYMNTS.com blog, the Monetary Control Act makes it illegal for the Fed to create a service that is already available from the private sector. I do not purport to be an expert on the Monetary Control Act, or its interpretation, but it is relatively self-evident that there are many available instant deposit services of various kinds. Fed Governor, Randall Quarles, voted against proceeding with the authorization because he believes is violates the Monetary Control Act.

A governor supporting the new system, Lael Brainard said as follows "the Fed is not looking to displace or directly compete with the various private-sector services already proliferating in the market, but to leverage its pre-existing inbuilt connections to over 10,000 U.S. banks.While the private service has a large part to play in this market, she noted, the Fed’s size, scale and long history in the U.S. payments system means it can create a level of accessibility to faster payments that could not be matched in the private sector in any kind of reasonable timescale. Instead, the goal of the FedNow service is to serve as an infrastructural platform on which the private sector can easily build.”

How that happens is of course not known at this point. While eliminating Square’s Cash App revenue stream would be a massive blow to the company’s financial basis, that simply doesn’t seem likely based on what both proponents and opponents of FedNow have said.

I tend not to want to be either alarmist or to present scenarios that seem unlikely based on less than complete data. There are people who want to avoid risk and perhaps FedNow will be a risk-but then again, a company like Square, with so many services that are components of its futures is going to face a goodly number of challenges in terms of operational performance, regardless of the Fed.

Last quarter, the various services that make up Square Cash generated $135 million in revenues. The company has forecast adjusted revenue this quarter of about $600 million. So Cash would be about 23% of revenues, and most probably a greater proportion of gross profits. Some component of Cash is based on consumer cards and services, and some component of Cash is based on various infrastructure services that depend on other Square offerings. Just how much, if any, of that part of Square could be affected by FedNow is unknowable since the Fed itself hasn’t decided on the parameters of the service.

I would point out to readers/investors, that for years various banks have had instant cash options-think Zelle, and that PayPal (PYPL) has a similar set of business and consumer options-think Venmo and instant payment. Whatever winds up getting designed is going to be materially influenced by banks and other payments vendors. While other countries have government sponsored payments networks, it hasn’t seemingly impacted the performance of their banks or payments vendors.

It is hard to determine, what if any of Square’s share price under-performance recently might be related to concerns regarding FedNow. It is, I believe, an evolution that bears watching, but I think the threat is likely to be far less than some may have feared. There are many barriers to the Fed actually creating a set of services that in any way competes with Square Cash, or for that matter any of the myriad other cash transfer services.

The issue of declining growth in GPV

While it is difficult to calibrate, and I haven’t either access or time to read all that has been written about Square, I imagine the decline in GPV growth to 24% has been the most significant factor in the under-performance of the shares in since the earnings release. One might reasonably compare the GPV growth of 24% for Square to the 51% growth in GMV reported by Shopify (SHOP) and wonder if the Square growth engine has been or will stutter or if Shopify is taking market share from Square in situations where they compete.

One thing to note is that GMV growth for companies the scale of either Square or Shopify simply has to come from sellers with greater sales volume. And Square has been a bit slow in pivoting its marketing so that it focuses more marketing resources on cultivating larger sellers. As it happens, the larger sellers for Square showed a 45% year on year growth in GMV this past quarter.

I noted earlier that Square’s growth in sales and marketing, excluding the amount spent on the Cash App grew 32% last quarter. Given the numerous opportunities Square has had to fund, it seems likely that the company has under-funded efforts to build its seller community at substantial rates.

The company over the years since it has been public, has focused far more on its eco-systems both for Cash and for Seller, than on creating a large funnel to acquire new users. Shopify, which basically has a different financial model in getting lots of its revenue from helping users create web sites, has cultivated that opportunity assiduously.

I do not think that 45% growth is a disappointing level of revenue attainment for this company. And ultimately, the company will make more money on services and software than on processing payments. And the CFO noted that GPV from the Cash App is not included. But the company is now focused on building its funnel of new customer acquisition, and that should start to have a material impact on results by the end of this year The company is going to accelerate some sales and marketing spend with the proceeds of the Caviar sale.

One of the obvious questions at this point is what does Square need to do in order to compete with many other companies who offer mobile/cloud POS solutions. I believe that much of the skepticism regarding the shares has to do with analyst belief that the growth rate of the GMV, which has been less than 30% for 2 quarters now, is more representative of the future of this company, than the 45% revenue growth that has been achieved over that same span.

The differentiator that is being missed, is, has been and will be the eco-system. The payment process itself, is, to be sure a fungible one-although Square claims it does it better than competitors. But what is not so fungible are the services to which sellers can acquire that can be integrated with payments that is available from Square and not available from some of its competitors. I have talked to a few Square sellers over the years, and I believe that the eco-system strategy is one that has worked and continues to provide potential value to Square’s user base.

Again, I do not know exactly how Square compares to the many competitors in the space in terms of all of its features/functions. Linked here is a 3rd party evaluation that says that it is https://fitsmallbusiness.com/best-mobile-credit-card-processing/-. But overall, it seems to have the set of software apps that are optimized for mid-sized users that apparently resonate with its seller community and with 3rd party analysts and potential users. These apps, which are very easy to install and use without professional assistance. encompass things such as payroll, CRM, invoicing, appointments and inventory. In addition, there are numerous 3rd party apps for Square. Here is a link to a list of apps that are said to be the best available for Square users-Best 14 Square Apps for Small Business Payment Processing - Small Business Trends

I think that Square management has made a good case that additional investments in sales and marketing , as well as through offering of hardware that appeals to potential sellers is likely to lead “to very good outcomes.” The statistics that were presented during the call would certainly suggest that the ROI for Square is very high on that kind of spending-the payback is said to be 3 quarters and to have most recently improved from a 4 quarter payback. The comment that the company is “going to pull the string” to accelerate the growth in its various user cohorts obviously makes sense if the company has the best solution, and has the solution with the highest level of potential revenue drag.

There are, to be sure, many reasons why investors are willing to afford SHOP shares very high valuations. But one reason is obviously the persistence of GMV growth of greater than 50%. I am not sure what the target for Square’s focus on acquiring new and larger users might be in terms of GMV growth-it probably isn’t 51% and it doesn’t need to be that high. But I think the opportunity is significant, and the tactics-for the most part (other than advertising seen on the New York City subway shuttle urging riders to build their Square ecosystem)-seem well thought through. The company said that its initial foray into the program reached 7 million sellers and that it delivered positive early traction in terms of top-of-the funnel metrics.

Square’s Cash Opportunity

As mentioned, Square has seen a tsunami of growth in the various services that make up its cash app. Once again, I think that some investors/analysts don’t appreciate the “why: and simply confine their analysis to skepticism that the company can maintain such performance. I confess when I first read about Instant Deposit, for example, I had a hard time believing that a large group of business people would surrender 1% of their revenue to get their money a day sooner.

Square Cash apparently grew at triple digit levels last quarter based on my inference from the company disclosure. I obviously do not imagine it will continue to grow at that level indefinitely, not does it need to do so in order to suggest that the current consensus growth forecast for 2020, which is less than 35%, is likely to be significantly exceeded.

Overall, Square Cash has 6 sources of monetization these days. At the moment, the sources are 1) Instant Deposit; 2) Cash Card; 3) Business Accounts; 4) P2P transactions funded with a credit card; 5) Bitcoin; 6) Interest on customers’ stored balances. The preponderance of the revenues are coming from Instant Deposit and the card. The company only counts the gross margin it earns on Bitcoin transactions on revenue-that was $2 million last quarter. The company CEO apparently loves Bitcoin, but he is certainly not taking improvident steps to invest Square in that technology.

As I wrote earlier, based on downloads, Square Cash is gaining momentum and surpassing the results of competitive services including Venmo, offered by PayPal and the originator of the category, and Zelle, the service owned by several large banks. There are services that rate just about everything these days-including an analysis of cash transfer apps. The one linked here suggests that Square has the best service-from the point of view of consumers and it makes sense, therefore, to find it a massive share gainer. Here is the link for those interested. Send Money as Easily as you Send an Email with Square Cash.

By having a rather extensive set of interrelated offerings, Square has found it easier to monetize the activity generated by the cash app at increasing levels. Square Cash volumes apparently grew by 150% last quarter, and capital originations grew at 36%.

Square offers a service calls Boost. Boost is an offering that permits Cash Card users to get instant discounts on merchandise and services when they use the card. Obviously the discounts are paid for by merchants but the program has proved exceptionally popular and is one of the levers that has stimulated the growth of Cash Card.

I have linked here to another review-this time of Square Cash for Business. This service is also highly rated and it is a service that has been generating specific revenues at an accelerating rate. It seems the author is suggesting that it is cutting into the market for PayPal’s services-although we would have to see both offerings evaluated side by side with revenue statistics to actually know that. Here is the link-Square Cash App Review | Merchant Maverick

One thing that might be noted is that while there is really GMV associated with Square Cash, because of the nature of the offering, Square does not include that metric as part of what it reports as GMV. It is one reason, why using the GMV metric as a way of evaluating this company simply misses the point-it is the success of the eco system and total revenue growth that is most significant.

Square doesn’t forecast its results below the total revenue line. And I do not imagine that Cash will continue triple digit growth-although the demand for Instant Deposit transactions continues to amaze this writer. I do believe that the company will continue to develop services to keep its overall rate of growth for Cash well above the growth of “the market.” I expect more sellers to take advantage of Boost which is really just in its infancy. I think the service which offers P2P transactions funded with a business card has very substantial potential in the market that is Square’s target.

Valuation and Conclusion

Just to sum up, SQ shares have a relatively reasonable valuation. Based on my current estimates that were revised in the wake of the company’s earnings and forecast, the shares are trading at less than 11X forward revenues. My guess is that the current forecast for 12 month forward revenues from the First Call consensus, which is about $2.66 billion will be exceeded by a noticeable percentage. The EV/S ratio of Square is at the absolute bottom of the 40% growth cohort.

We have mentioned earlier that Square’s free cash flow is a bit difficult to use in valuation. Square has some components in its financial makeup of a bank and other components as that of an operating business. But the company is quite profitable for a business with this kind of growth. The company is forecasting an adjusted EBITDA margin of 18%. EBITDA margins have risen mainly because of revenue growth, and the leverage the company has had on general and administrative spend. The company, from time to time has forecast increased opex spending will impact the company’s EBITDA margin-but so far that has not really been the case.

This company, under its current leader, has proven to be exceptionally innovative in developing new products and services for its user base. It is always difficult to evaluate management on an objective basis. I might like Jack Dorsey better in a different outfit, and with less hair on his head and on his face and a different political outlook. But regardless of those things, and the fact that he continues to run 2 complex businesses simultaneously, his team has done an outstanding job with Square’s franchise and I think the user reviews which are linked in this article, and the analysis of the company’s opportunities from management’s perspective are reasonable evidence that things are going better at Square than is currently embodied in its valuation. At some point, I expect the concerns that have been constraining the shares to relax so that investors will get higher valuation on coupled with rapid growth. That is a formula for positive alpha.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SQ. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.