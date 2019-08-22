Cimarex Energy: Oil Production Continues To Grow Amidst Headwinds From Prices Of Non-Oil Production

2020 realised prices for natural gas and NGLs look to be improved compared to Q2 2019, but fairly similar to 2019 as a whole.

It has improved its capital efficiency, allowing it to raise production guidance without increasing its capex budget.

Cimarex realised only $0.50 per Mcf for its natural gas in Q2 2019, including negative $0.46 per Mcf for its Permian natural gas.

Cimarex Energy's (XEC) realised prices for NGLs and natural gas were even lower than I expected in Q2 2019, with negative prices for its Permian natural gas production. This means that XEC is likely looking at over $100 million in cash burn in 2019 after the effect of its dividends.

Cimarex is demonstrating improved capital efficiency and has raised its total production guidance by 3% and its oil production guidance by 2% since its initial guidance, without changing its capex plans. It will continue to have some near-term challenges as long as prices for NGLs and natural gas remain this weak though, given that oil makes up a minority of its production. Cimarex's balance sheet remains solid though, and it still appears to be in a decent position long-term.

Updated 2019 Outlook

Cimarex is maintaining its total production guidance at 267,500 BOEPD (which is still 3% higher than its original guidance) and increasing its oil production guidance by 1% (for a total increase of 2% since its original guidance).

NGLs and natural gas still represent 68% of Cimarex's production despite the improved outlook for its oil production. Realised prices for NGLs and natural gas have been even lower than I anticipated, with a negative $0.46 per Mcf realized price for its Permian natural gas in Q2 2019 bringing down its average.

Thus I now project Cimarex to generate $2.295 billion in revenue in 2019 based on its updated production expectations and current strip prices. This number is inclusive of hedges.

Barrels/Mcf Per Barrel/Mcf $ Million Oil 31,025,000 $53.00 $1,644 NGLs 27,977,250 $14.00 $392 Gas 231,811,500 $1.25 $290 Hedge Value -$31 Total $2,295

Cimarex's expectations around transportation, processing and other expense have come down significantly (around $0.60 per BOE) since the beginning of the year. This is partially offset by a 1% increase (as a percentage of revenues) in its expected production and ad valorem tax rate.

The company is now projected to have $2.437 billion in cash expenditures, leading to a projection of $142 million in cash burn. This includes the effect of an estimated $86 million in preferred and common dividends.

$ Million Production Expense $339 Transportation, processing and other expense $195 General and administrative expense $105 Taxes other than income $158 Interest Expense $84 CapEx $1,470 Preferred Dividends $5 Common Dividends $81 Total $2,437

2020 Outlook

Cimarex is making progress in increasing its oil production, with its second-half 2019 oil production potentially increasing around 9% compared to the first half. As total production is only expected to increase marginally, Cimarex's oil percentage may increase to around 33% in the second half of the year. This trend should continue into 2020.

The outlook for commodity prices in 2020 doesn't look much different than 2019 averages at the moment. Oil strip prices in 2020 are down slightly from the 2019 average, while Cimarex's realised price for natural gas may be marginally higher due to narrower differentials.

Thus I would expect Cimarex to end up with around $1.5 billion to $1.6 billion EBITDAX in 2020 at current strip prices, assuming that its capex budget is fairly similar to this year. Cimarex's oil production will likely increase in 2020, although its total production may end up being around 2019 levels.

Notes On Valuation

If EBITDAX ends up at $1.5 billion to $1.6 billion in 2020, then it is currently valued at approximately 4.0x EBITDAX. A 5.0x EBITDAX valuation instead would put Cimarex's price at approximately $55 to $56. This assumes that Cimarex has around $2.1 billion in net debt and preferred shares, which would be approximately 1.35x its projected 2020 EBITDAX. This assumes that Cimarex continues to realise a low price (around $10 to $11 per BOE) for its non-oil production, so there may be some upside there should prices for those commodities improve.

Conclusion

Cimarex is unlikely to generate much in the way of positive cash flow (after dividends) if it wants to continue growing oil production while realised prices for NGLs and natural gas remain this low. However, its longer-term future appears decent given its relatively low debt levels and its slowly increasing oil percentage. I continue to believe that Cimarex is a reasonably good value at $40.

Disclosure: I am/we are long XEC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.