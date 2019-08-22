Pure Storage: The Recovery Begins Here

In an acknowledgement that share prices are currently low, Pure Storage also initiated a $150 million buyback program, representing 4% of its market cap.

Gross margins also continue to tick up, thanks to a greater mix of software add-on sales.

Pure Storage notes that it is growing 10x faster than competitors, and has shown consistent market share gains.

Revenue grew 28% y/y, on par with last quarter. Among storage stocks, Pure Storage has shown the most stable performance amid soft global demand.

Shares of Pure Storage rallied more than 10% after reporting strong Q2 results that beat Wall Street's expectations on the top and bottom lines.

Times are tough for the storage sector, as U.S.-China trade tensions and softening global demand have caused companies to cut back on IT investments and delay hardware purchases. While many of Pure Storage's (PSTG) rivals have suffered, however, the longtime leader in flash storage has managed to maintain robust growth performance. Pure Storage just released stellar Q2 results, driving the stock up more than 10%:

Data by YCharts

In my view, Pure Storage is seeing the beginning of a recovery rally. Investors would be wise to buy and bank on continued outperformance versus the storage sector to lift the stock back to prior-year highs.

Pure Storage is outperforming a weakening storage sector, while macro headwinds are failing to slow it down

Make no mistake: despite its post-earnings gains, Pure Storage is still a battered stock. The walloping started last quarter, when Pure Storage reported weak Q1 results that missed the company's own revenue expectations. Pure Storage is still feeling the impacts of being in the penalty box; the stock is still down nearly 10% year-to-date, and is still ~45% lower than its 52-week highs near $29.

Last quarter, however, investors had assumed that Pure Storage's top line would continue to see deceleration. Instead, Pure Storage showed stable growth this quarter, and it's a huge relief. The fact that Pure Storage has managed to maintain its high-20s growth rate amid veritable weakness in its sector is an indication that Pure Storage's penetration into its target market is still small - unlike, for example, its legacy competitor NetApp (NTAP), whose business largely revolves around storage hardware.

NetApp's second quarter results were diametrically opposite to Pure Storage's. Revenues declined for the umpteenth sequential quarter, driven by weakness in U.S. enterprises - while its growth products such as flash, which were supposed to counteract the declines in the legacy business, saw deterioration as well.

Unsurprisingly, Pure Storage has been a big beneficiary of other storage providers' troubles. The company has seen continuous market share gains, as shown in the chart below from its second-quarter earnings deck:

Figure 1. Pure Storage market share trends Source: Pure Storage 2Q19 earnings deck

Another powerful statistic from this slide: Pure Storage is growing 10x faster than most major competitors. In a way, the carnage in the storage sector, while weakening all players, has somewhat benefitted the faster-growing Pure Storage in allowing it to claim higher market share.

Importantly, Pure Storage's leadership has messaged that the macro issues that storage competitors are running into aren't affecting Pure Storage in a meaningful way. Charles Giancarlo, Pure Storage's CEO, noted as follows on the Q2 earnings call:

Looking at the market as a whole, Pure is clearly out-executing our traditional competitors, some of whom have expressed concerns around the macro economy. We do not believe the macro environment has affected us this past quarter [...] As compared to others, Pure’s continued exceptional growth and margin leadership highlight our differentiation which is consistently validated by our growing, happy customer base. Our results underscore that our strategy is working. We also know that it is in challenging market environments when our superior value proposition enables us to gain even more market share."

Q2 download

Let's now dive into Pure Storage's second-quarter results in greater detail:

Figure 2. Pure Storage 2Q19 earnings highlights Source: Pure Storage 2Q19 earnings release

Revenues grew 28% y/y to $396.3 million, which as previously mentioned matched last quarter's growth rate while beating Wall Street's expectations of $392.3 million (+27% y/y). The company achieved 450 net new customer adds in Q2, a record number for any Q2 in the company's history, and ended the quarter with a total base of ~6,600 customers (+28% y/y).

David Hatfield, Pure Storage's president, also called out strong sales execution in the second quarter, which stands in stark contrast to many technology and software companies that have reported sales execution issues due either to slowing macro trends or insufficient sales hiring/coverage. Per his remarks on the Q2 earnings call:

During last earnings, we discussed the increase of new sellers and the transition we encountered in Q1. In Q2, we were pleased with the level of sales execution and the quality and ramp of new sellers. This quarter, we closed a number of large transactions, including a 50% increase in million-dollar deals from Q1. We were particularly pleased with the progress in our Enterprise and Public Sector segments, as both outpaced the growth of our overall business."

Also important to note is the fact that Pure Storage continued to build deferred revenues at a 47% y/y pace in Q2. In fact, this represents acceleration over Q2's deferred revenue growth of 45% y/y. Accelerating deferred revenues is a leading indicator of robust revenue growth in the quarters to come:

Figure 3. Pure Storage deferred revenue trends

Source: Pure Storage 2Q19 earnings release

Pure Storage's top-line strength also translated well into bottom-line gains. This quarter, pro forma gross margins rose 140bps to 69.4%, which is also already higher than the company's long-term target of 68.0%:

Figure 4. Pure Storage gross margin trends

Source: Pure Storage 2Q19 earnings release

The company's pro forma EPS of $0.01 also smashed Wall Street's expectations of -$0.04, driven by an operating margin of -1% versus consensus expectations of -3%. In addition, Pure Storage lifted its free cash flow to $19.9 million, representing a 5% FCF margin versus a loss of -$11.9 million in 2Q18.

Guidance a bit low, but again much better than peers

The only disappointment that Pure Storage offered was in its guidance:

Figure 5. Pure Storage guidance Source: Pure Storage 2Q19 earnings deck

The company is calling for $434-$446 million in revenues in Q3 (representing a growth range of 16-20% y/y), missing Wall Street's expectations of $466.2 million (+25% y/y). However, the fact that NetApp's own guidance announcement had preceded Pure Storage's somewhat eased the blow, as investors were already prepared for guidance softness across the sector. Unlike NetApp, which reversed an earlier expectation of "low mid-single digit growth" instead to -5% to -10% y/y declines, Pure Storage is at least still maintaining double-digit growth rates.

Pure Storage has likely also learned the pain of guiding too aggressively, as it did in Q1. Given the company's 28% y/y growth in Q2 and its strong 47% y/y growth in deferred revenues, it's actually unlikely that Pure Storage will notch just high-teens growth in Q3. In effect, Pure Storage's conservative guidance for Q3 is setting it up for another big beat.

Buyback is the icing on the cake

As another incentive to investors, Pure Storage has also announced a fresh $150 million stock buyback program, an implicit signal that management believes Pure Storage's stock is currently undervalued. At current share prices, this buyback would cover ~4% of Pure Storage's market cap.

The bottom line on Pure Storage: compared to other storage vendors, Pure Storage is bucking the widespread macro weakness and growing far faster than peers, picking up market share in the process. Having fallen by nearly half over the past year, Pure Storage is long overdue for a rebound.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PSTG. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.