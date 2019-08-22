Lannett Company - The Ultimate Value Trap

Company Thesis

Lannett Company (LCI) is at the epicenter of the U.S. War on Drug Pricing with 100% of its revenues exposed to this geographical region. Generic drug prices at risk of 15-20% price erosion over the next 3 years due to Medicare reform. LCI has zero exposure to specialty brands nor biotechnology as to act as a diversification cushion against the upcoming generic apocalypse. Price fixing lawsuits with the company specifically named as the plaintiff could push the company beyond its debt covenants. With hypercompetition of new product launches in the generic sector and a staggering debt load, it is more likely for LCI to be on the path to bankruptcy than any chance of a turnaround. On top of this, the loss of its biggest revenue stream Levothyroxine in Q1 of this year certainly does nothing to help the company's financial health.

Table of Contents

Recent Catalysts/Inhibitors

In August of last year, Jerome Stevens Pharma (JSP) terminated its distribution agreement with LCI for its Levothyroxine tablets. This product accounted for nearly $170 million of LCI's FY2018 sales, and has been reduced to zero as of Q22019. Unfortunately, this was also the most profitable product in the company's portfolio with over 60% in gross margins. The end of the partnership slashed nearly one-third of LCI's GMs alone. Recently, LCI has tried to recoup its losses by inking another deal with a Levothyroxine supplier (Neolpharma), but this agreement is far less powerful than its predecessor. For starters, LCI would need to pay $20 million upfront for a small portion of royalties, and the distribution will not commence until 2022. Considering most of the company's inhibitors threaten bankruptcy before then, it is likely this agreement was too little too late.

U.S. War on Drug Pricing

Currently, all of LCI's revenue streams comes from its distribution of generic drugs. This means the company is dangerously exposed to increasing pressure for Medicare reform to curb the rampant price gouging of Rx drugs. Recently, both Republicans and Democrats have advocated for government mandated limits to drug price hikes heading into the U.S. 2020 presidential election. Specifically, incumbent HHS secretary Azar has guided for 15-20% discount in drug prices with new negotiation tools. This puts over $100 million of LCI's revenues at risk of an impairment over the next 2 years, and poses a significant threat to the company's ability to maintain its debt covenant. Moreover, the cancellation of a 5% commission assigned to physicians for prescriptions would effectively nullify the incentive for high cost generics over lower ones, rendering many of LCI's high cost products useless in a sea of competitors.

Price Fixing Lawsuits

According to the allegations, 17 generic companies including LCI reportedly raised drug prices between 50% to 5000% on key products via consensus hikes, which is in direct violation of the nation's anti-trust laws. Attorneys from over 40 states and territories have united against drug manufacturers, making any denial of culpability extremely unlikely and paves way for the possibility of 9-11 figures in bulk settlements. Specific evidence of LCI's involvement in this maelstrom can be seen below.

As we can see, it is highly unlikely these companies acted out of sheer randomness to increase prices on the same generic products as others by over 1,000% in the years leading up to 2014. This historical event has come back to haunt all companies in the generic sector in 2019 with widespread public outrage over the ethics and legality of such actions. Currently, the biggest settlement with regards to the violation of the Sherman's Anti-Trust Act lies with Visa (V) and Mastercard (MA). These companies were sued by over 12 million merchants over a period of 13 years from artificially inflating service fees, and were ruled a judgment of $5.56 and $6.2 Billion respectively. This settlement accounted for 25% and 33% of V and MA's FY 2018 revenues. For LCI however, the author estimates the culpability of its actions (as illustrated by the chart) goes beyond the inflation of its prices and is more aligned with price-gouging. Hence, the author assigns 40-50%, or $250 to $300 million, of LCI's FY 2018 revenues at risk for a settlement against price fixing lawsuits, and will likely set a new precedent in awarding punitive damages to deter the practice of outright price gouging.

Key Research

As of Q12019, LCI has over $800 million in combined long term, high yield, debt (>8% coupon rate per annum), $205 million in cash, and is estimated to generate just over $135 million in EBITDA for FY2019 due to the Levothyroxine impairment and drug pricing headwinds. On the other hand, the company's net cash balance is likely to be further eroded by implied litigation settlements of $250 to $300 million. In all, the forward looking financial leverage of LCI stands at well over 5.8x adj. Net Debt to EBITDA and increasing. This is a dangerous development for a company with a debt covenant of 4.00x Net debt to EBITDA before adjustments. Any breach of this covenant due to regulatory pressure and class action lawsuits will no doubt further erode debtor's confidence and upgrade the risk of debt default to outright bankruptcy. Unlike its peers such as Bausch Health (BHC) and Mallinckrodt (MNK), LCI mainly funded its operations using high yield debt during the drug price bubble of 2014-2015. This resulted in the company having a staggering forward EBITDA/Interest coverage of just 1.70x. Meanwhile, the company's poor cash position is serving as a hindrance in the face of yet another obstacle.

Hypercompetition

All throughout the generic sector; drug price are falling, prescription volumes are declining; and the number of generic competitors to each off-patent drug are exponentially increasing. This is all part of a new initiative by the FDA since 2018 to approve as many ANDAs as possible to make prescription drugs affordable to all Americans. The new strategy comes without doubt, at the expense of drug manufacturers and distributors. For LCI specifically, however, the company is at the epicenter of the crisis. For starters, the company has 0% exposure to any specialty medicine, biotech, and or medical devices. This means every single negative development in the sector will impact LCI on a one-to-one basis. Other companies, such as Endo (ENDP), are likely to see 50% of its revenues affected by the generic decline due to R&D exposure in branded products. Unfortunately, LCI is simply in a catch-22, as it desperately needs new cash invested into R&D programs to diversify outside of the generic drug apocalypse, but the mistakes of its past are preventing the company from any chance of a meaningful turnaround. At a TTM value of $37 million, LCI spends less than half of what it spends on interest payments on organic R&D. This is simply sub-par in a hypercompetitive sector where generic peers such as Teva (TEVA) and Mylan (MYL) are spending an average of 10-20% each year on R&D initiatives. This is by no means an outlier, as LCI consistently spends far below the average of its peer on organic research.

Price Gouging Concerns

As shown above, LCI hiked the price of its key products by 390-8281% within a year back in 2013-2014, and still maintain these drug prices as of today. In fact, over 70% of the company's exponential increase in revenues from $150 million in 2013 to $700 million (TTM, not including Levothyroxine impairment) can be attributed to the practice of price gouging. There were little to no substantial new product releases during this time, nor increases in R&D margins as to justify any other possibilities. Since this class action lawsuit went public in 2017, there has been 20+ other plantiffs who joined the lawsuit with the judge recently denying all dismissals LCI demanded. The public is out for blood over the healthcare system being taking advantage of. While the author is forecasting a reasonable scenario of $250 to $300 million in punitive damages, it should be noted that should a combination of court rulings and Medicare reform mandate LCI to rescind prices back to 2013 levels, the company would be on a definitive path to bankruptcy. Over $800 million of liabilities versus post-rescission revenues of $170 million is the worst outcome, and expect the public to have no mercy over this matter.

Summary

Due to the end of its levothyroxine partnership with JSP, over $170 million in annual sales and 30% in gross margins will be wiped out by Q32019. After this, an estimated $75 to $100 million in revenues are at risk of going to zero due to Medicare reform. To add insult to injury, over 40% of LCI's FY2018 revenues (or $275 million) are at risk of being taken as punitive damages for its role in generic price fixing. Combined, the company is estimated to generate ~$150 million in EBITDA versus over $250 million in implied liabilities and $85 million in interest expense. This puts the company dangerously leveraged at 5.8x adj.Net Debt to EBITDA and just 1.76x interest coverage. The vast majority of the company's debt are junk bonds issued at over 9% interest per annum, and certainly do not help the company's financial situation. Investors should beware this is a highly distressed company with multiple litigation looming on the horizon, and therefore should not be fooled by its cheap, backward looking valuation metrics.

Disclosure: I am/we are short LCI. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.