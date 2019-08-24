How To Make Sure You Retire On Time - Start By Thinking Early

With the right planning and adjustments, you'll make sure to retire on time with less risk and more consistent results.

Don't jump from a strategy to another. Do not count on social security by itself either.

Retirement can be both a burden or a joyous time to think about, depending on your situation. It is never too early to start thinking about retirement. On the flip side, if you are nearing your expected retirement age, but have never really put a plan in place, start thinking about it NOW.

Retirement plans will differ depending on a number of things: current age, expected retirement age, current retirement savings, and risk tolerance among other factors. In this article, I will try to hit on various types of retirees as best I can.

Current Facts Relating To Retirement Planning

I have been reading numerous articles lately from various media outlets regarding retirement planning, or should I say, the lack thereof. In addition, I have had numerous friends and members of High Yield Landlord ask me questions regarding this vary topic of retirement, as such, I figured I would fill you in on some of what I told them.

Just this past weekend, I read an article from CNBC regarding a study that was conducted by Charles Schwab recently. The study looked at 1,000 participants that were currently enrolled in a company 401(k) plan.

According to the study, the participants on average believed they needed $1.7 million to retire. They explain that this is a "pretty good number if you average out age and median salary across the US."

Though the $1.7 million is a good estimate based on the participants in the study, the majority of folks miss their mark. Whatever your number may be, the important part is that you put a plan in place to reach your goals.

A couple bringing in upwards of $300 thousand annually, living in a high cost of living state like California with less tax advantages, and reasonably high expenses, whether due to living in a higher cost of living area of the nation or just higher spending habits in general, could need upwards of about $7-8 million. It can really vary depending on a number of factors.

Start With the Location

A state more advantageous to retirees will lower that estimate above for the same family immensely. Here is an interesting map showing the relative value of $100 by state:

As you can see, where you decide to lay your roots in retirement plays a big role in managing cost of living expenses. Cost of living can be one of your largest expenses in retirement, and thus, an important decision to factor in. Here is a look at the top 10 places retirees are moving to.

Over the last decade, Florida has snagged the top spot as the most attractive location for retirees. For good reason: The Sunshine State benefits from a low cost of living, extensive availability of health facilities and recreational activities, including golf, museums and beaches, as well as no personal income tax.

Monitoring Your Retirement Plan - But Also Adjusting It

As I mentioned above, retirement planning can be a joyful or stressful time. No matter where you are on your journey, retirement planning cannot be passed up, so take the time to put together a game plan.

On the flip side, if you have indeed put a plan in place, it is in your best interest to monitor and revisit your plan at least annually, to ensure you are on the right track. Similarly, to how investors closely monitor their regular portfolios, one should also want to monitor their retirement plan. Previous investments may not be panning out as planned, so changes may be needed. Or, interest rates may have fallen to new lows, which could have immense impact on any interest related savings one may have. The list goes on, so please always monitor your progress and your plan. Retirees need to know how to properly budget for retirement, build a steady portfolio, and what to expect in the future.

A Few Common Misconceptions Relating To Retirement

One of the first misconceptions about retirement planning in general is if you got a late start in the planning phase, then you need to make up for lost time quickly. While this is correct in a sense, as you would need to put a little more than the average person saving for retirement, let's not expand our risk portfolio, as that could put you even further behind. My advice for those getting a late start is to focus on saving more without changing your investment strategy. The average retirement saver has been said to save roughly 10-15% of their income each year, but that is for those of you that got an early start. If you got a late start, let's ramp that up to say 20%, but let's keep a similar strategy.

Another common misconception is that Social Security and Medicare will cover you. According to AARP, the maximum monthly Social Security benefit that an individual who files a claim for Social Security retirement benefits in 2019 can receive per month is:

$3,770 for someone who files at age 70

$2,861 for someone who files at full retirement age (currently 66)

$2,209 for someone whole files at 62

Some of you may be looking at those figures and thinking you will be alright, but please remember, those are MAXIMUM benefits stated above. To put those numbers into context for you, AARP stated that the average Social Security retirement benefit in 2019 is $1,461 per month. You are eligible for the maximum benefit if you have worked for 35 years and your earnings have been at or above the Social Security's maximum table income.

Building A Well-Balanced Investment Plan

The saying goes "Retirement is the end goal" for most career professionals. This is something to look forward to absolutely, but I do not want retirement to be seen as the finish line, but more so as the beginning of a new chapter. No one wants the well to run dry during retirement, so it is imperative that you put an investing plan in place and monitor it throughout the year.

Almost any retirement plan should include an investment in high yielding securities that can provide stable and reliable income to retirees. The important factor is to invest in high-quality securities because there are plenty of high-yield stocks that could have what we commonly call a "sucker yield", which, if the market falls into a recession, could result in a permanent dividend cut and sharp losses. High-quality stocks will be able to withstand market volatility and continue paying dividends during any economic backdrop, which is crucial for retirees.

The securities investment portion of your retirement plan should include a mix of common shares and preferred shares. For those of you unfamiliar with preferred shares, these types of shares tend to offer investors a higher yield than common stock. In addition, preferred shares tend to not have voting rights but also carry less volatility and less risk. A couple reasons for these types of shares carrying less risk is due to the fact preferred shares carry higher priority than common shares. Preferred shares dividend cannot be cut, unless the common shares dividend is eliminated, and in the case of a liquidation, preferred shares would be paid back prior to common shares.

At High Yield Landlord, we heavily invest in the common shares and preferred shares of undervalued REITs. Here is a helpful chart that shows how the two classes of shares differ from one another.

Here are also a few examples of high-quality companies offering high dividends. This list should be used as an example of "high-quality" companies and not as a buy list based on current trading prices.

Ticker Company Name Industry Yield % JCAP Jernigan Capital Self-Storage REIT 7.26% O Realty Income Net Lease REIT 3.76% IRM Iron Mountain Data Storage REIT 7.89% DUK Duke Energy Utility 4.23% JNJ Johnson & Johnson Healthcare Drug Manufacturer 2.91% XOM Exxon Mobil Oil & Gas 5.17% MO Altria Group Consumer Good 7.03% VTR Ventas Healthcare Property REIT 4.35% SRC.PA Spirit Realty Capital (Pref A Shares) Net Lease REIT 5.86% VER.PF VEREIT (Pref F Shares) Net Lease REIT 6.54%

As you can see from our non-exhaustive list above, the idea is to focus on reliable companies that provide steady and reliable income. For example, Realty Income was listed on the NYSE exchange in 1994 and has increased its dividend every single year since going public. Here is a look at the company's track record dating back to their founding in 1969.

Source: Realty Income Investor Relations

Outside of REITs and preferred shares, a retirement plan may also need to include ETFs, bonds, and treasuries. The allocation to these fixed income type investments will differ depending on where you currently are on your retirement plan journey. For those of you in retirement or on the verge of retirement, you will want to have a higher percentage of your investment in these fixed income type instruments, as they are much safer investments and you will rely on the stable income.

As we currently sit right now, investors fear a global recession in the near term, and the US Treasuries are not doing retirees any favors as they are at 3-year lows. In addition, we saw the 10-year US treasury invert the 2-year this past week, which has been a primary indicator for recession over the years. In 2006, when the 10-year US Treasury inverted the 2-year US Treasury, we saw the US markets dip into a recession 22 months later.

In fact, data from Credit Suisse going as far back as 1978 shows that the last five inversions of the 2/10-year US Treasuries have eventually led to a recession. The average recession occurred 22 months on average after the first inversion. Though I still believe we will see positive returns the remainder of the year, it is not too early to start making adjustments in your portfolio. This includes increasing the exposure to preferred shares, baby bonds, and other non-traded alternatives that we actively recommend at High Yield Landlord.

Investor Takeaway

For many professionals, if you are able to properly plan for retirement, monitor, and revisit your plan regularly, you will reap the benefits of a prosperous retirement later in life. Ensure you invest in high-quality securities with high-yield dividends that can provide a stable cash flows during retirement.

In addition to investing in common shares, incorporate some preferred shares as well, which will increase your portfolio yield all while reducing overall portfolio risk.

If your company offers a 401(k), ensure you take advantage of any company match. Another route many of you are familiar with is also an Individual Retirement Account, or an IRA. IRAs offer tax advantages as well that one should look into taking part in.

Ensure your plan is well-balanced in terms of risk. A complete risk-averse plan could prolong your working years much further than you intended, which is why I look to have my followers ensure they maintain a well-balanced portfolio.

