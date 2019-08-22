Digital Realty: Attractive Valuation In Growing Industry

A current yield of 3.5% and sustainable dividend CAGR of ~6.2% makes DLR an attractive long-term dividend stock at current levels.

With the data center industry predicted to grow at a CAGR of 4% over the next five years, DLR is well positioned to continue growing FFO.

Despite trading near all time highs, Digital Realty is still trading at a relatively inexpensive valuation of ~17.8 times trailing FFO.

Background:

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (DLR) is currently trading at $124.5 per share, near all-time highs. Despite this, the stock has traded essentially flat for the past 12 months, despite an impressive increase in FFO/share. With solid industry tailwinds likely to continue for the foreseeable future and a valuation that still is relatively inexpensive compared to other high-growth REITS, DLR is a strong buy at current levels.

DLR is a global provider of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions for customers across various industries including cloud and IT services, social networking, communications, financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

As of 2018, the company’s portfolio included 214 properties across the world, with the majority of properties located in the United States.

As of 2018, DLR leased properties to over 2,300 companies, including prominent ones shown above.

The three largest tenants by percentage of annualized rent are Facebook, IBM, and a “Fortune 50 Software Company” accounting for ~19.5% of total rent.

Industry Tailwinds:

The global data center market is predicted to grow to $174 billion by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 4%. Regionally, the fastest growth is expected to be driven by the Latin America and EMEA regions. This is beneficial to DLR as they currently have slightly over 25% of their current data centers in these regions. The Asia Pacific region is also expected to see significant growth in data centers, with China and India leading the way. DLR currently maintains 7 data centers in Asia.

One major contributor to this projected growth is the coming IoT/5G implementation, which will facilitate the need for an increased number of data centers to store the massive amounts of information that will be collected through the IoT infrastructure.

The financial sector will also continue to be a major driver of growth for data centers, as they have increasingly relied on cloud systems to store customer data to assist retail banking locations. These companies include tradition savings institutions and banks, as well as financial service companies such as payment processors and credit cards.

While these are the two industries most aggressively benefiting the data center market, nearly all industries will continue to increase their reliance on cloud services for data storage and processing, with Forbes predicting 83% of all workloads moving to the cloud by 2020.

Historical Growth:

DLR has capitalized on this growth, with total revenue growing at a CAGR of 17.17% over the past five years, from ~$1.6 billion in 2014 to $~3 billion in 2018.

FFO has grown at a CAGR of 18.84% during the same time period, from around $726 million for FY14 to ~$1.45 billion for FY18.

While a significant number of new shares have been issued to fund this growth, FFO/share has still grown over the last five years at a CAGR of 6.50%.

Dividend growth since 2015 has been at a CAGR of 6.17%, to a current annualized per share dividend of $4.32, for a current yield of ~3.5%

Most Recent Quarter

For the quarter ending June 30th, revenue grew by 6.1%, while FFO remained essentially flat. For the first half of FY19, revenue has grown 7.7%, while FFO/share has declined approximately 4%.

While this may seem disappointing at first glance, this is somewhat par for the course with DLR. For example, in 2016 FFO/share declined by 5.4%, before growing 15.8% the following year.

This is demonstrated by the chart above, the first showing annualized GAAP base rent and the second showing TTM annualized GAAP base rent. There has frequently been periods of upswings and downswings in bookings, showing the importance of a longer-term view when evaluating DLR.

Balance Sheet / Valuation

After Q2 2019, the net debt/FFO ratio was ~6, while the fixed-charge coverage ratio was 4.2, meaning the company is more than capable of covering its interest expenses.

Based on FY18 FFO of $1.45 billion and total dividends paid between common and preferred stock of ~$893 million, the dividend payout ratio for FY18 equates to around 64.28%.

With FY19 FFO likely to come in at a range similar to 2018, this should remain relatively stable for this year. This gives DLR plenty of room to continue increasing the dividend going forward, continuing the current 5-year CAGR of 6.17%.

From a valuation perspective, with a current share price of $124.5, DLR is currently trading at around 17.8 times 2018 FFO. This makes it attractive from a valuation standpoint, with competitors such as CoreSite Realty Corporation (COR) trading at 22.4 times forward FFO and Equinix, Inc. (EQIX) trading at 33.12 times forward FFO.

Risk Factors

DLR is exposed to the same industry-wide risks that affect the data center industry as a whole such as cyberattacks, decreased demand for data centers, etc.

Additionally, the data center development and leasing industry is an extremely competitive one, leading to a current compression of rental rates in certain market segments. The failure of DLR to manage this compression in these markets could lead to a negative financial impact for the company.

The failure of DLR to develop properties in areas with demand for data centers would also have a negative impact on DLR’s financials.

Conclusion

Although DLR is currently trading near all-time highs, the company is still relatively cheap compared to competitors such as EQIX and COR, trading at only 17.8 times trailing FFO.

With the data center industry predicted to grow at a CAGR of 4% over the next five years worldwide, DLR is in a strong position to continue growing FFO for the foreseeable future.

A current yield near 3.5% and 6.17% CAGR makes DLR an attractive stock for long-term dividend growth, especially given its cheap current valuation.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.