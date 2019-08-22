Crude Oil Price Slumps Amidst Recession Fears And Oversupply Concerns

In July, the organization announced its plans to further cut down supply until March 2020 to restore supply/demand balance to the market.

OPEC +’s supply cut has ensured that the price of Brent has been up by at least 10% YTD in spite of the intermittent price dives.

The recent streak of oil market dips has been due to a faltering global demand for oil as a result of the trade war and oversupply concerns.

On August 1, Royal Dutch Shell's shares dropped by roughly 3.9% in early morning trading. The firm had reported a 25% drop in profits for the second quarter of the year, its lowest in 3 years. While analysts had expected $4.9 billion in profit, Shell could post only $3.6 billion.

©Bloomberg.

Shell, in the troubled oil and gas industry, has not been the only one with woes. Although its smaller rival in the UK, BP, posted impressive earnings of $2.8 billion for the quarter, Total and Equinor recorded declines in their earnings, too.

According to Shell, factors responsible for the falling earnings included falling oil prices and “challenging macroeconomic conditions in refining and chemicals.”

Besides the peculiarities of oil and gas companies themselves, those companies are being considerably battered by faltering global demand for oil. In fact, in June, crude oil price fell to a five-month low to $59.23/bbl.

This decline was principally provoked by slowing economic growth as a result of the trade war and oversupply worries.

Slowing Economic Growth Amidst Trade War

There is a close connection between global economic growth and oil. The US/China Trade war, having sparked the fears of slower economic growth, is one of the fundamental causes of the woeful performance of the oil industry in recent months.

A series of tariffs and counter-tariffs has resulted in increased tensions between the two world's largest economies. As a result of the latest unfavorable developments, there has been a notable decline in economic growth.

Reports emerging from China indicated that manufacturing activities had contracted to a disappointing 17-year low. Germany, Europe's largest economy, also had disappointing Q2 reports as a result of reduced exports.

There have been fears of a mounting recession in the United States, too, with the world's biggest economy's Treasury Bond yield declining on August 14 for the first time since 2007.

And on Thursday, August 15, crude oil price reacted, falling 2% to get close to $58/bbl. In fact, by the end of the trading day, the global benchmark, the Brent Crude, had dropped to $58.28/bbl., while U.S Crude had also fallen to $54.21/bbl.

Oversupply Concerns and Subsequent Production Cuts

In September 2018, the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) increased its production by 100,000 barrels a day. By December same year, Russia, a member of the OPEC+, was producing at a record 11.42 million barrels per day and at the same time, crude oil output from US shale fields had risen above 8 million barrels per day for the first time.

For the year, OPEC's total production capacities alone got shored up to 32.78 million barrels per day, a one-year high. Unfortunately, this resulted in a global crude oil glut as oversupply concerns, amidst weakening demand, became the rage. Consequently, on December 16, the US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) Crude price took a 7.3% plunge to below $46, a 15-month low.

According to the Energy Information Administration (EIA), U.S. crude inventories have been on a consistent increase. In fact, in the past two weeks alone, they have expanded by 1.6 million barrels, an indication that the North American market, a substantial consumer of oil, is already oversupplied.

In its bid to prop up the price, in July, OPEC+ had announced its plans to further cut down on outputs until March 2020 to restore supply/demand balance. The member countries have shown their commitment to reducing daily production by at least 1.1 million barrels.

Saudi Arabia, the largest exporter of crude oil in the world, has already cut down supply by some 730,000 barrels per day below its quota, its highest cut since March 2014. Other oil-exporting countries like Angola, Venezuela, Nigeria, and Iran have also followed suit.

The earlier production cuts aimed at stemming the tide of oversupply concerns have been effective. They have helped to keep the price of Brent Oil up to 10% YTD in spite of the intermittent dives. However, there are doubts about their sustainability.

Overview

Crude oil prices have been slumping. And the major impetus that set the tone for the woeful performance has been specific global economic events. The latest US tariff levied on China on August 1 sent a ripple effect across the oil market, resulting in price diving by as much as 8%.

The trade tensions that ensued have caused a manufacturing activity contraction and faltering demand for oil. Even, demand growth for oil has correspondingly received a downward review. On this note, it is now projected at only 1.10mb/d, down from 1.14mb/d a month ago.

As of last Thursday, for the price of oil, the 200-day moving average ($64.75/bbl.) now serves as a strong resistance level. So, will the price retrace to $65.60/bbl., or to the downside of $60.00/bbl. or even finally drops again to its June 5th multi-month low in coming weeks?

©Statista.

In conclusion, it should be noted that the oil market has become a gauge for recession fears. The world is currently being bogged down with fears of recession — and rightly so. The North American market has been oversupplied, U.S. crude oil stock and shale outputs continue to rise.

At this point, the only necessary question to ask is: for how long will the OPEC's current production-cutting strategy be sustainable?

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.