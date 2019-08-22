Starbucks Facing Headwinds Into 2020

Higher effective tax rate, slowing share repurchases, and higher levels of interest expenses will likely slow SBUX's EPS growth to 10% in 2020 from 17% in 2019.

Starbucks' non-GAAP operating net income and non-GAAP pretax net income growth have increased by just 3.2% and 1.7% CAGR respectively in the past three years.

(Starbucks in Beijing.)

After Starbucks (SBUX) reported its third quarter 2019 earnings, its stock soared to almost $100 per share. Without a doubt, it was a very strong report during a period of increasing uncertainty. Consolidated same-store sales rose by the highest levels in three years to 6%, including 3% traffic growth. Same-store sales in China also rose by 6% and quickly dispelled fears of any negative effects from rising US-China trade tensions. Despite strong headline results, organic growth at Starbucks has been stagnant in the past couple of years and may have led management to essentially buy growth at arguably an unsustainable rate.

Same-Store Sales Surprise

Strong annual same-store growth contributed to most of Starbucks' earnings surprise. However, any single quarterly same-store sales number does not make a trend and the trend at Starbucks has not been good since 2017. The following table shows the company's consolidated and China/Asia Pacific (CAP) same-store sales growth in the past five years.

Consolidated Comp. Sales Consolidated Transaction Comp. CAP Comp. Sales CAP Transaction Comp. Q3 2014 to Q4 2016 6.00% 2.10% 5.08% 5.40% Q1 2017 to Q3 2019 3.00% -0.09% 2.27% 0.36%

(Data taken from Starbucks' quarterly reports. Percentages averaged over each period.)

Even including a 3% transaction increase in the third quarter, average transactions were still slightly negative since 2017. In fact, the 3% gain just barely covers the 2% transaction decline in the same year-ago period. In China, 2% transaction gains didn't even make up for a 3% decline in the same year-ago period. As the following charts show, traffic at Starbucks has hovered around the flat-line in the past three years and most of the company's same-store sales gains came from price increases and changing product mix.

(Data taken from Starbucks' quarterly reports.)

At its recent post-earnings high, Starbucks' trailing twelve-month P/E surpassed 36 and marked the highest level since the financial crisis. To put things into perspective, the last time Starbucks traded above 35x earnings, the company posted multiple quarters of 7-8% consolidated same-store sales growth and 4% traffic gains.

(Data taken from Starbucks' quarterly reports.)

Non-GAAP Metrics

While the third quarter's surprise in comparable sales is encouraging, Starbucks' operating metrics in the past few years have shown signs of weakness paralleling its recent sluggish same-store sales. Not only has operating margin been on a steady decline in the past five years, but the gap between GAAP and non-GAAP margins has been steadily increasing.

(Data taken from Starbucks' quarterly reports.)

Although stock-based compensation should arguably be excluded from non-GAAP figures due to its dilutive effects, other items found in Starbucks' non-GAAP numbers show a continuing trend such as restructuring and optimization costs. These restructuring charges have appeared in every quarter for the past eight reported quarters. Prior to Q4 2017, the last time Starbucks took a restructuring charge was in fiscal 2010 after recovering from the financial crisis. In fact, the term 'non-GAAP' rarely appeared in the company's financial reports prior to 2014 but has been a consistent trend since.

In addition, very questionable items such as 'discrete tax items' were included in the company's 2019 non-GAAP results and contributed to a beneficial $0.11 fiscal year to date EPS gain according to management's statements in their third quarter 2019 conference call. Management admitted this benefit is not recurring and would cause the company's effective tax rate to increase from 19-20% in 2019 to around 25% in 2020. So, why was a non-recurring benefit included in non-GAAP results?

Revenue vs. Operating Income Growth

Prior to fiscal 2017, non-GAAP operating income growth has outpaced revenue growth at Starbucks. Despite 10.4% revenue growth in 2018, non-GAAP operating income growth barely grew at 1.02%. So far, in the first three quarters of fiscal 2019, non-GAAP operating income was $3.399 billion compared to $3.315 billion in the same three quarter period in 2018. This represents a 2.5% annual increase in non-GAAP operating income compared to a 7.3% revenue increase so far in fiscal 2019.

(Data taken from Starbucks' 2014-2018 annual reports.)

Part of the sluggish non-GAAP operating income growth in the past couple of years was due to weak comparable same-store sales. Another explanation for the lagging non-GAAP operating income growth is the company's aggressive spending to grow revenues. To a large degree, the company's aggressive expansion in China has contributed to rise in both revenues and costs. Last year, the company stated it plans to add about 600 stores in China annually to eventually reach 6,000 stores by 2022.

China revenues also saw a 92% year over year gain in the first quarter of 2019 after the effects of the company's joint venture buyout became fully realized. Fully owning and operating stores increased both revenues and costs. Starbucks' aggressive China expansion has also increased capital expenditures and the resulting depreciation expenses as the table below shows.

Revenues Capital Expenditures Capex/Revenues Depreciation & Amortization Depreciation & Amortization/Revenues 2014 $16,448.00 $1,161.00 7.06% $710.00 4.32% 2015 $19,163.00 $1,304.00 6.80% $894.00 4.67% 2016 $21,316.00 $1,440.00 6.76% $981.00 4.60% 2017 $22,387.00 $1,519.00 6.79% $1,011.00 4.52% 2018 $24,720.00 $1,976.00 7.99% $1,247.00 5.04% 2019 YTD $19,762.00 $2,557.70 12.94% $1,033.00 5.23%

(Data taken from Starbucks' 2014-2018 annual reports and 2019 quarterly reports. Dollar figures in millions.)

As a percentage of overall revenues, depreciation and amortization so far in 2019 is almost a full percentage higher than 2014. With expansion in China scheduled to continue at the same rate for the next three years, this ratio may even increase further thus hindering overall operating margins. Non-GAAP operating margin has already declined from 20% in 2017 to 18.1% in 2018 and is set to decline further in 2019 as year to date margins averaged 17.2%.

It's also important to note expansion in China has had diminishing returns. Starbucks only recently broke out China segment information and only the past two quarters have comparable data post the company's joint venture buyout. In the past two quarters, average revenue growth in China was 9.5% despite an average store count increase of 16.5%. Considering same-store sales growth of 3% and 6% in Q2 and Q3 2019 respectively, incremental revenue from new stores has slowed considerably.

China Revenues China Y/Y Revenue Growth China Store Count China Y/Y Store Count Growth Q2 2019 $702.80 9.00% 3789 17.00% Q3 2019 $728.80 10.00% 3922 16.00%

(Data taken from Starbucks' Q2 and Q3 2019 quarterly reports. Revenue figures in millions of dollars.)

It was just four years ago, in 2015, when China/Asia Pacific same-store sales and traffic posted double-digit growth. Since the start of 2018, China same-store sales and traffic growth averaged just 2.86% and 0.43% respectively. It seems either Starbucks is doubling down at the wrong time or the company has been willing to disproportionately pay for growth in the few regions that offered it.

China Comp. Sales China Transaction Comp. China Ticket Comp. Q1 2018 6.00% 6.00% 0.00% Q2 2018 4.00% 1.00% 3.00% Q3 2018 -1.00% -3.00% 3.00% Q4 2018 1.00% 0.00% No Data Q1 2019 1.00% -2.00% 3.00% Q2 2019 3.00% -1.00% 4.00% Q3 2019 6.00% 2.00% 4.00%

(Data taken from Starbucks' 2019 quarterly reports.)

Non-GAAP Pretax Net Income vs. EPS Growth

By now, some readers may be wondering how Starbucks was able to grow non-GAAP EPS by 17% to $2.42 in 2018 and another projected 17% EPS gain in 2019 to $2.82. The simple answer is through a lot of share repurchases. Since the start of 2017, Starbucks has bought back 285.2 million shares and reduced its diluted share count by 247.5 million shares or 16.8%.

(Data taken from Starbucks' quarterly reports.)

Buybacks under certain conditions can be very beneficial for investors. In Starbucks' case, buybacks appear to have been a way to mask the company's decelerating non-GAAP pretax net income growth in recent years. Fiscal 2018 actually saw a slight decline in non-GAAP pretax net income and 2019 may only show a marginal increase as a result of interest expense rising from $170.4 million in 2018 to an estimated $330 million in 2019.

Non-GAAP Operating Income Non-GAAP Operating Income Growth Non-GAAP Pre-tax Net Income Non-GAAP Pre-tax Net Income Growth FY 2013 $2,458.70 23.10% $2,498.20 23.06% FY 2014 $3,063.30 24.59% $3,044.90 21.88% FY 2015 $3,655.60 19.34% $3,653.10 19.97% FY 2016 $4,232.10 15.77% $4,218.80 15.49% FY 2017 $4,412.50 4.26% $4,426.30 4.92% FY 2018 $4,457.40 1.02% $4,414.50 -0.27% FY 2019 EST $4,646.00 4.23% $4,436.40 0.50%

(Data taken from Starbucks' 2013-2018 annual reports and 2019 quarterly reports. Dollar figures in millions. FY 2019 estimates based on the company's annual guidance and already reported quarters.)

By nearly quadrupling its corporate debt since 2017 to $12.14 billion as of the most recent quarter to buy back shares, Starbucks has been able to manufacture earnings per share growth. Even though the widening gap in net interest expense has inhibited Starbucks' non-GAAP pretax net income growth, the company's debt growth hasn't improved operating efficiencies either as the chart below shows.

(Data taken from Starbucks' quarterly reports.)

Looking Ahead Into 2020

Starbucks' management already hinted at potential headwinds heading into 2020. As noted above, favorable tax items in 2019 are non-recurring and the effective tax rate in 2020 is expected to return to more normalized levels around 25%. This 5-6% rise in effective tax rate could negatively impact EPS by 6-7% next year relative to this year.

Secondly, management also stated buybacks in 2020 would return to more 'normalized' levels. With an estimated $4 billion remaining in shareholder returns next year, share repurchases could slow to just $2.2 billion after an estimated dividend payout of $1.8 billion. At today's stock price, this would equate to around 23-24 million shares, down from 115.9 million shares repurchased in just the first three quarters of 2019 alone; share buyback already slowed considerably to just 6.8 million shares in Q3 2019. After taking into account stock-based compensation dilution which averaged 13-14 million shares annually since 2017, the total diluted share count may only decrease by 10 million shares in 2020 or a 0.8% EPS benefit compared to 8.6% EPS benefit from stock repurchases so far in fiscal 2019.

Starbucks should generate about $5.5 billion in operating cash flow next year at current operating metrics and with the projected revenue growth in 2020. After $4 billion in shareholder returns, only $1.5 billion will be left for capex which is below recent annual levels of $2-2.5 billion. If 2020 capital expenditures exceed $1.5 billion, debt may further increase and could take annual interest expense above $400 million from the annualized $380 million at today's current debt level. Compared to the estimated $330 million in annual interest payments this year, the rise in interest payments to $380 million to $400 million next year would further negatively impact annual EPS by $0.04 to $0.06 respectively.

Going 'all in' on China could also have negative consequences beyond potential political/consumer trade war retribution which I won't discuss here. Unless tensions resolve soon, the weakening of the Chinese economy combined with higher US tariffs could cause the RMB to further decline in 2020. So far in third quarter of 2019, the RMB has depreciated by 2.6% vs. the USD. This obviously impacts China revenues but could also compress operating margins by the degree expenses aren't denominated in RMB.

Since Starbucks fully owns all Chinese stores now, any negative business impact would be magnified since store operating costs are in large part fixed. As I noted in my previous Starbucks article, the expansion of Luckin Coffee (LK) will, in my opinion, eventually put pressure on Starbucks' China growth and/or profitability. After Luckin Coffee's IPO capital raise, expansion will accelerate which Starbucks' most recent quarter hasn't fully reflected yet. Luckin will not only encroach on Starbucks' existing territory but also heavily undercut pricing due to their aggressive customer acquisition strategy.

Wall Street analysts currently expect Starbucks 2020 revenues to grow by 7.6% to $28.43 billion and for non-GAAP EPS to grow by 10.6% to $3.12 per share. At an effective tax rate increase to 25% and assuming no further debt increase, Starbucks would need to expand its non-GAAP operating margin to 18.7% or 150 basis points from the year to date 2019 average to hit the $3.12 non-GAAP EPS.

2020 Estimates

Revenues: $28,430.00

Non-GAAP Operating Margin: 18.70%

Non-GAAP Operating Income: $5,316.41

Other Income: $100.00

Interest Expense: $380.00

Non-GAAP Pretax Net Income: $5,036.41

Tax (25%): $1,259.10

Non-GAAP Net Income: $3,777.31

Diluted Share Count: 1210

Non-GAAP EPS: $3.12

In my opinion, current 2020 EPS expectations of $3.12 seem aggressive and may not currently factor in the rise in the company's effective tax rate next year. Consolidated same-store sales would need to average 6% for the entire of 2020 to hit that revenue target and expand non-GAAP operating margins by 150 basis points from recent average levels. The slight acceleration in revenue growth next year also appear to discount any possibility of a potential slowdown in major markets Starbucks operates, especially in China where the company has been investing heavily in recent years.

Final Thoughts

Assuming Starbucks hits these numbers next year, its stock is still trading at over 30x forward earnings despite growing EPS by barely 10%. Investors should remember Starbucks is a consumer discretionary and has been hit hard during slowing economic cycles in the past. Investors who paid cycle high valuations have historically under-performed.

The last time the company traded above 35 P/E in early 2016, SBUX eventually corrected by 25% despite posting much better operating metrics 3-4 years ago than results posted in the past 1-2 years. In September 2007 when the Federal Reserve first cut interest rates, Starbucks traded at 31 P/E and by the time the Fed finished cutting rates from 5.25% to 0% in response to growing economic risks, SBUX fell by 70% to post a trailing P/E in the mid-teens. In short, not even extreme rate cuts could save high multiple investors during economic slowdowns.

(Starbucks weekly chart from Sept. 2007 to Dec. 2008. Each arrow indicates a Fed Funds Rate Cut.)

Starbucks' lower non-GAAP operating margins due to rising expansion expenses combined with higher levels of interest payments could also cause EPS levels to disproportionately decline if revenues take a hit from a potential slowing global economy.

Lastly, the company's aggressive 'so bullish on China' strategy could backfire if US-China tensions worsen to the point relations structurally change between the two countries. Interestingly enough, McDonald's (MCD), which also has a strong China presence, took the opposite approach by divesting in China through refranchising. Just months after McDonald's took $2.1 billion out of China, Starbucks put $1.3 billion more into China through joint venture buyouts. Only time will tell which company made the right China call, but so far, Starbucks' results in China hasn't been too encouraging even before factoring Luckin Coffee's massive expansion which only started in force about a quarter ago after its IPO.

Disclosure: I am/we are short SBUX, MCD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am also long LK.