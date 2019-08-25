How To Be Happily Retired. Let's Talk.

You need to invest in yourself and your future.

Are you happy? That's a loaded question for many. How can you define happiness? Is it an emotion? A fleeting feeling? Or is it something concrete like achieving a goal and feeling that wave of success?

Today we wanted to look at retirement from a more holistic scope. Typically, we address the nitty gritty of investing and retirement. Today, we're looking at three aspects of retirement that work together to produce happiness - and yes, we'll be talking investing too.

Does Money = Happiness?

This has historically been an endless argument between individuals. Does having money make you happy or happier? Or is it possessions? Friends?

Retirees should remember that this is only one of three major aspects. One universal truth for retirees can be agreed on: financial struggles reduces happiness. We aren't claiming everyone needs to be beyond wealthy to be happy, but being beyond struggling is important. Typically, more money equals more happiness when combined with the other aspects (which we will talk about shortly). Multiple studies show that satisfaction with life or happiness increases rather rapidly till a certain income is hit but then additional dollars do not produce more bang of their buck.

This is where our Income Method can assist you the investor and retiree or near retiree. We focus on high yield immediate income investments. We've previously reported on how reinvesting - even in a short window - using our methods provides strong returns. I encourage investors to re-read that report to refresh their memory.

Money is often a sticky topic, and the second leading cause of divorces in the United States, but money also resolves many problems. As a Retiree, you need money to live, but you shouldn't live for money. Picking a desired income stream to support your desired lifestyle is essential to removing a great deal of fear and stress from your life. Furthermore, immediate income investing provides a level of psychological support when markets have downturns - who cares what your portfolio is worth temporarily if the income never stops coming?

We recently alerted our subscribers to purchase Reaves Utility Income Fund (UTG), which yields 5.9%, in our recent report about them we stated:

“Utilities are monopolies that are guaranteed a profit, so they tend to be quite safe. A Closed-End Fund that invests in utilities can provide safe income even in bad economic times.”

Another great choice that we have recommended is Oxford Lane Capital (OXLC), which yields 15.8%, and recently High Dividend Opportunities author PendragonY wrote an excellent report on the safety of OXLC's and other CLO funds distributions. Often confusion over GAAP treatment of CLO's income and the taxable income generated by these funds do not align, causing even knowledgeable contributors to come to incorrect conclusions - claiming distributions aren't covered.

These two securities paired together provide superior recession resilience and a high overall yield - giving you income for your retirement.

A portfolio filled with carefully crafted pairs of securities can provide you the money you need to have a happy retirement. We keep track of multiple excellent choices in our model portfolio. By pairing them, it makes tracking over 40 individual securities easier and maintains strong diversification.

Furthermore investments in preferred stocks, fixed income and highly covered dividends can provide a financial basis to move into your retirement. Many investors that have focused on pre-set 401K plans or low yielding investments struggle to transition to a higher income generating portfolio as they retire. Let us help.

Take Budgeting 101

Budgeting becomes even more important in retirement. Many retirees are used to bi-weekly or even weekly paychecks, but pensions, social security and other income sources often come monthly. With nearly 80% of Americans living paycheck to paycheck, the need to change from this lifestyle to a monthly budgeted lifestyle will come as a shock to many. Learning to budget, sticking to your budget and leaving room for fun in your budget will make your retirement years easier.

Health - How You Will Be Able to Enjoy It

Health is the second aspect, which in a practical way, makes total sense. One cannot fully enjoy their retirement if their health is failing. They also would have to spend larger amounts of money to maintain their health. Investing in healthy living now is an investment you make for the rest of your life, and the rest of your retirement!

Some things to keep aware of:

Aging does not necessarily mean failing health immediately.

Recovery times increase with age - plan accordingly.

Maintain or having strong health insurance is essential - especially for US investors where it is not readily given by the government.

When traveling, understand local healthcare options and considering travelers insurance.

Having a steady income stream from investments will reduce stress, but other healthy lifestyle choices will boost your health in retirement. This ties heavily into the first pillar, don't kill your health trying to make money, only to suffer through old age unhealthy while rich. Perspective is key.

Relationships - Who You Will Enjoy it With

Relationships are the third aspect and some will need more friendships than others. Typically men are worse at this than women. Men invest more energy, effort, and time into their work lives than their friendships. Women typically retire having a few close friends they can spend time with and desire to continue investing in those relationships. Men often lose those work relationships as they leave employment for retirement and become more dependent on their spouse.

It is important to invest in relationships throughout your life but maintaining those relationships is equally essential. Circling back to our first aspect - money. Many find that social spending - spending funds on events or time with friends brought more happiness than buying items for the majority studied. Experiences win over possessions. So money alone didn't bring happiness, but having money to spend on relationships or time together did.

Traveling for example with friends boosts the enjoyment and shared experiences and fosters stronger friendships. Having a spouse who remains invested in their lives and continues to grow the relationship can provide a solid foundation and lifelong support. We hate the idea of anyone focusing solely on money and living their golden years alone, without relationships that can brighten life and provide support when struggles come.

Key Takeaways

Retirement consists of many aspects of life all tied together. Money and investing is only one aspect that investors must consider. We believe that immediate income investing provides a sound means to provide the money needed to retire happily while reducing stress. It’s up to you to look after your health and relationships! If you need additional relationships, our family atmosphere in High Dividend Opportunities can help you forge new friendships!

